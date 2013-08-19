Trending

Ferguson and Michiels win in Hadleigh Park

British series re-visits Olympic venue

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ferguson (GBr)1:32:58
2Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:00:44
3Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:01:06
4Hans Becking (Ned)0:01:46
5Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:02:42
6Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:04:02
7Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:04:20
8Steven James (GBr)0:04:42
9Didier Bats (Bel)0:04:58
10Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:05:32
11Paul Oldham (GBr)0:05:59
12David Fletcher (GBr)0:07:03
13Alex Paton (GBr)0:08:16
14Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:08:38
15David Collins (GBr)0:09:09
16Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor)0:09:46
17Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:09:57
18Jason Bouttell (GBr)0:10:31
19Alexander Welburn (GBr)0:10:36
20Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:11:37
21Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:11:44
22Phil Lenney (GBr)0:12:37
23Tony Fawcett (GBr)0:13:11
24George Budd (GBr)0:14:26
25Ross Adams (GBr)
26Bengareth Roff (GBr)
27Richard Jones (GBr)
28Ryan Henry (GBr)
29Scott Chappell (GBr)
30Matthew Thompson (USA)
31Matthew Adair (Irl)
32Graham Boyd (Irl)
33Daniel Lewis (GBr)
34Stephen Hodge (GBr)
35Stuart Ballantine (Irl)
36Robert Wardell (GBr)
37Tom Evans (GBr)
38John Whittington (GBr)
39Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
40James Williams (GBr)
41Edward Mcparland (GBr)
42Daniel Blackwell (GBr)
43Ben Thomas (GBr)
44Giles Bett (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Githa Michiels (Bel)0:01:40
2Lee Craigie (GBr)0:00:02
3Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:00:06
4Hannah Barnes (GBr)0:00:08
5Maxine Filby (GBr)0:00:13
6Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:00:14
7Joanne Clay (GBr)0:00:16
8Verity Appleyard (GBr)0:00:18
9Kerry Macphee (GBr)0:00:18
10Rachel Fenton (GBr)0:00:21
11Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
12Morven Brown (GBr)
13Darrelle Parker (GBr)
14Claire Oakley (Irl)
15Samantha Newborough (GBr)
16Carla Haines (GBr)
17Severine Corret (Fra)
18Emma Bradley (GBr)
19Ruby Miller (GBr)
20Rebecca Preece (GBr)
21Stephania Magri (Mlt)
22Emily Iredale (GBr)
23Anna Cipullo (GBr)

