Ferguson and Michiels win in Hadleigh Park
British series re-visits Olympic venue
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|1:32:58
|2
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|0:00:44
|3
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:01:06
|4
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:01:46
|5
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:02:42
|6
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:04:02
|7
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:04:20
|8
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:04:42
|9
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:04:58
|10
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:05:32
|11
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:05:59
|12
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:07:03
|13
|Alex Paton (GBr)
|0:08:16
|14
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:08:38
|15
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:09:09
|16
|Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor)
|0:09:46
|17
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:09:57
|18
|Jason Bouttell (GBr)
|0:10:31
|19
|Alexander Welburn (GBr)
|0:10:36
|20
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:11:37
|21
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:11:44
|22
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|0:12:37
|23
|Tony Fawcett (GBr)
|0:13:11
|24
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:14:26
|25
|Ross Adams (GBr)
|26
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|27
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|28
|Ryan Henry (GBr)
|29
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|30
|Matthew Thompson (USA)
|31
|Matthew Adair (Irl)
|32
|Graham Boyd (Irl)
|33
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|34
|Stephen Hodge (GBr)
|35
|Stuart Ballantine (Irl)
|36
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|37
|Tom Evans (GBr)
|38
|John Whittington (GBr)
|39
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
|40
|James Williams (GBr)
|41
|Edward Mcparland (GBr)
|42
|Daniel Blackwell (GBr)
|43
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|44
|Giles Bett (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:01:40
|2
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:00:02
|3
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:00:06
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:08
|5
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:00:13
|6
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:00:14
|7
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:00:16
|8
|Verity Appleyard (GBr)
|0:00:18
|9
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|0:00:18
|10
|Rachel Fenton (GBr)
|0:00:21
|11
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|12
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|13
|Darrelle Parker (GBr)
|14
|Claire Oakley (Irl)
|15
|Samantha Newborough (GBr)
|16
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|17
|Severine Corret (Fra)
|18
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|19
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|20
|Rebecca Preece (GBr)
|21
|Stephania Magri (Mlt)
|22
|Emily Iredale (GBr)
|23
|Anna Cipullo (GBr)
