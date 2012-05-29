Trending

Beckingsale wins British national series round in

Day victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)1:39:25
2Lee Williams (GBr)0:01:41
3Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:02:26
4Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:03:30
5Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:03:31
6Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:03:34
7Robert Wardell (GBr)0:04:43
8Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:04:57
9Dave Henderson (GBr)0:05:17
10Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:05:25
11John Whittington (GBr)0:06:01
12Matthew Dennis (GBr)0:06:26
13Lee Westwood (GBr)0:08:14
14Giles Drake (GBr)0:09:04
15George Budd (GBr)0:09:21
16Richard Jones (GBr)0:09:35
17Ben Sumner (GBr)0:09:48
18Liam Glen (GBr)0:10:07
19Christopher Andrews (GBr)0:11:10
20Paul Beales (GBr)0:12:20
21Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:13:15
22Anthony O'boyle (GBr)0:14:29
23Oliver Holmes (GBr)0:15:01
24Paul Robertson (GBr)0:15:14
25Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:15:27
26Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:15:52
27James Williams (GBr)0:17:53
28Neil Hayward (GBr)0:20:18
29Ed Moseley (GBr)0:20:58
30Daniel Lewis (GBr)0:21:19
31Anton Wouters (GBr)0:23:56
32Scott Chappell (GBr)0:24:28
33Jack Clarkson (GBr)0:24:49
34David Fletcher (GBr)
35Steven James (GBr)
36Robin Seymour (Irl)
37Ben Price (GBr)
38Ben Thomas (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabriella Day (GBr)1:39:44
2Louise Robinson (GBr)0:02:44
3Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:02:59
4Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:03:58
5Zephanie Blasi (USA)0:04:54
6Maxine Filby (GBr)0:05:05
7Katy Simcock Middlehurst (GBr)0:05:43
8Erica Zaveta (USA)0:07:15
9Isla Rowntree (GBr)0:08:05
10Joanne Clay (GBr)0:10:13
11Carla Haines (GBr)0:11:49
12Natasha Barry (GBr)0:12:58
13Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)0:14:08
14Verity Appleyard (GBr)0:16:35
15Stephania Magri (Mlt)0:18:02
16Morven Brown (GBr)0:18:43
17Sally Gabriel (GBr)0:19:12
18Ruby Miller (GBr)0:25:17
19Emma Bradley (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews