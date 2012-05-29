Beckingsale wins British national series round in
Day victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|1:39:25
|2
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:01:41
|3
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:02:26
|4
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:03:30
|5
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:03:31
|6
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:03:34
|7
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|0:04:43
|8
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:04:57
|9
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:05:17
|10
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:05:25
|11
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:06:01
|12
|Matthew Dennis (GBr)
|0:06:26
|13
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:08:14
|14
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:09:04
|15
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:09:21
|16
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|0:09:35
|17
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:09:48
|18
|Liam Glen (GBr)
|0:10:07
|19
|Christopher Andrews (GBr)
|0:11:10
|20
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|0:12:20
|21
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:13:15
|22
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|0:14:29
|23
|Oliver Holmes (GBr)
|0:15:01
|24
|Paul Robertson (GBr)
|0:15:14
|25
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:15:27
|26
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:15:52
|27
|James Williams (GBr)
|0:17:53
|28
|Neil Hayward (GBr)
|0:20:18
|29
|Ed Moseley (GBr)
|0:20:58
|30
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|0:21:19
|31
|Anton Wouters (GBr)
|0:23:56
|32
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|0:24:28
|33
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|0:24:49
|34
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|35
|Steven James (GBr)
|36
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|37
|Ben Price (GBr)
|38
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|1:39:44
|2
|Louise Robinson (GBr)
|0:02:44
|3
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:02:59
|4
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:03:58
|5
|Zephanie Blasi (USA)
|0:04:54
|6
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:05:05
|7
|Katy Simcock Middlehurst (GBr)
|0:05:43
|8
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:07:15
|9
|Isla Rowntree (GBr)
|0:08:05
|10
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:10:13
|11
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:11:49
|12
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|0:12:58
|13
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|0:14:08
|14
|Verity Appleyard (GBr)
|0:16:35
|15
|Stephania Magri (Mlt)
|0:18:02
|16
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|0:18:43
|17
|Sally Gabriel (GBr)
|0:19:12
|18
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|0:25:17
|19
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
