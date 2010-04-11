Trending

Atherton brothers Gee and Dan go one-two in British downhill opener

Sister Rachel rocks the women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gee Atherton (GBr)0:02:49
2Dan Atherton (GBr)0:00:02
3Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:03
4Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:04
5Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:05
6Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:07
7Jack Reading (GBr)0:00:10
8Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:10
9Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:11
10Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:12
11Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:12
12Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:13
13Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:14
14Dan Stanbridge (GBr)0:00:14
15Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:14
16Chris Hutchens (GBr)0:00:15
17Ashley Maller (GBr)0:00:16
18David Smith (GBr)
19Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:18
20Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:19
21Alex Florian (GBr)0:00:20
22Scott Laughland (Irl)0:00:21
23Scott Beaumont (GBr)0:00:31
24Daniel Plumb (Aus)0:00:42
25Danny Hart (GBr)0:02:40

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Atherton (GBr)0:03:24
2Aimee Dix (GBr)0:00:19
3Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:22
4Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:23
5Harriet Latchem (GBr)0:00:30
6Monet Adams (GBr)0:01:07

