Atherton brothers Gee and Dan go one-two in British downhill opener
Sister Rachel rocks the women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|0:02:49
|2
|Dan Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:02
|3
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:03
|4
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:04
|5
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:05
|6
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:07
|7
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:10
|8
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:10
|9
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|0:00:11
|10
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:12
|11
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:12
|12
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:13
|13
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:14
|14
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|0:00:14
|15
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:14
|16
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|0:00:15
|17
|Ashley Maller (GBr)
|0:00:16
|18
|David Smith (GBr)
|19
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:18
|20
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:19
|21
|Alex Florian (GBr)
|0:00:20
|22
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|0:00:21
|23
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:31
|24
|Daniel Plumb (Aus)
|0:00:42
|25
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|0:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|0:03:24
|2
|Aimee Dix (GBr)
|0:00:19
|3
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:00:22
|4
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:23
|5
|Harriet Latchem (GBr)
|0:00:30
|6
|Monet Adams (GBr)
|0:01:07
