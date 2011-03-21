Trending

Beaumont wins British Downhill opener

Carpenter defeats Griffiths in close women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bikes0:02:16.70
2Alex Bond (GBr) Team Skene0:00:04.20
3Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.70
4Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:06.00
5Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof0:00:06.10
6Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:06.60
7Nathan Vials (GBr) ChainReactionCycles.com0:00:07.20
8Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof0:00:07.40
9Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof0:00:07.60
10Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) Pivot Cycles0:00:07.70
11Bernard Kerr (GBr) No Fear0:00:09.30
12Richard Thomas (GBr) MTBcut/Orange
13Ben Cathro (GBr) Banshee0:00:09.80
14Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:10.30
15Robert Smith (GBr) Monster
16Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:10.40
17Fraser Mcglone (GBr) OC Tuning0:00:10.60
18Jack Reading (GBr) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain0:00:11.10
19Greg Callaghan (Irl) MTBcut.tv0:00:11.20
20Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Perth City Cycles0:00:11.70
21Dan Sheridan (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:12.30
22Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:12.40
23James Mcknight (GBr)
24Joel Chidley (GBr) Burgtec/Morewood0:00:12.60
25Joe Barnes (GBr)0:00:13.10
26Fergus Lamb (GBr) Team Cyclejersey Orange0:00:13.50
27Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:13.70
28Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof0:00:14.10
29Joe Connell (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:14.30
30Joe Flanagan (GBr) Astrix0:00:14.60
31Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:14.70
32Mark Scott (GBr)0:00:15.00
33Will Soffe (GBr) Specialized Factory
34Tom Wheeler (GBr) Kustom Bikes/Funn0:00:15.10
35Mathew Stuttard (GBr) Leisurelakesbikes.com0:00:15.50
36Michael Vickers (GBr) Pearce Cycles Race Team0:00:15.70
37Scott Mears (GBr) Pink Bike0:00:16.00
38Ben Deakin (GBr) Santa Cruz UK0:00:16.30
39Oliver Burton (GBr) Madison Saracen
40Daniel Critchlow (GBr) Team Skene0:00:16.50
41John Holbrook (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:16.60
42Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:16.70
43Ben Baker (GBr) Pearce Cycles Race Team0:00:17.30
44Chris Hutchens (GBr)
45Peter Williams (GBr)0:00:17.50
46Josh Lewis (GBr)0:00:18.00
47Arran Gannicott (GBr)
48Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:18.10
49Brandon Love (GBr)0:00:18.20
50Joseph Taylor (GBr)0:00:18.40

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen0:02:48.50
2Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR0:00:00.30
3Jessica Stone (GBr) Trek-Gravity Girls0:00:08.50
4Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Bikes0:00:13.90
5Emily Horridge (GBr) Transition Bikes0:00:16.70
6Emma Wareham (GBr) Leisurelakesbikes.com0:00:16.90
7Angela Coates (GBr) Fox Racing Europe0:00:34.30
8Monet Adams (GBr) SRE Nikita/Fenwicks0:00:42.50
9Bex Reilly (GBr) Uplift Scotland0:00:46.70
10Lianne Bartleman (GBr)0:00:58.90

