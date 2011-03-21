Beaumont wins British Downhill opener
Carpenter defeats Griffiths in close women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bikes
|0:02:16.70
|2
|Alex Bond (GBr) Team Skene
|0:00:04.20
|3
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:05.70
|4
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:06.00
|5
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
|0:00:06.10
|6
|Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:06.60
|7
|Nathan Vials (GBr) ChainReactionCycles.com
|0:00:07.20
|8
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
|0:00:07.40
|9
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
|0:00:07.60
|10
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) Pivot Cycles
|0:00:07.70
|11
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) No Fear
|0:00:09.30
|12
|Richard Thomas (GBr) MTBcut/Orange
|13
|Ben Cathro (GBr) Banshee
|0:00:09.80
|14
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:10.30
|15
|Robert Smith (GBr) Monster
|16
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:10.40
|17
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr) OC Tuning
|0:00:10.60
|18
|Jack Reading (GBr) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain
|0:00:11.10
|19
|Greg Callaghan (Irl) MTBcut.tv
|0:00:11.20
|20
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Perth City Cycles
|0:00:11.70
|21
|Dan Sheridan (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:12.30
|22
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:12.40
|23
|James Mcknight (GBr)
|24
|Joel Chidley (GBr) Burgtec/Morewood
|0:00:12.60
|25
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|0:00:13.10
|26
|Fergus Lamb (GBr) Team Cyclejersey Orange
|0:00:13.50
|27
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:13.70
|28
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Nukeproof
|0:00:14.10
|29
|Joe Connell (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:14.30
|30
|Joe Flanagan (GBr) Astrix
|0:00:14.60
|31
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|0:00:14.70
|32
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:00:15.00
|33
|Will Soffe (GBr) Specialized Factory
|34
|Tom Wheeler (GBr) Kustom Bikes/Funn
|0:00:15.10
|35
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr) Leisurelakesbikes.com
|0:00:15.50
|36
|Michael Vickers (GBr) Pearce Cycles Race Team
|0:00:15.70
|37
|Scott Mears (GBr) Pink Bike
|0:00:16.00
|38
|Ben Deakin (GBr) Santa Cruz UK
|0:00:16.30
|39
|Oliver Burton (GBr) Madison Saracen
|40
|Daniel Critchlow (GBr) Team Skene
|0:00:16.50
|41
|John Holbrook (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:16.60
|42
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:16.70
|43
|Ben Baker (GBr) Pearce Cycles Race Team
|0:00:17.30
|44
|Chris Hutchens (GBr)
|45
|Peter Williams (GBr)
|0:00:17.50
|46
|Josh Lewis (GBr)
|0:00:18.00
|47
|Arran Gannicott (GBr)
|48
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:00:18.10
|49
|Brandon Love (GBr)
|0:00:18.20
|50
|Joseph Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:18.40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:02:48.50
|2
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|0:00:00.30
|3
|Jessica Stone (GBr) Trek-Gravity Girls
|0:00:08.50
|4
|Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Bikes
|0:00:13.90
|5
|Emily Horridge (GBr) Transition Bikes
|0:00:16.70
|6
|Emma Wareham (GBr) Leisurelakesbikes.com
|0:00:16.90
|7
|Angela Coates (GBr) Fox Racing Europe
|0:00:34.30
|8
|Monet Adams (GBr) SRE Nikita/Fenwicks
|0:00:42.50
|9
|Bex Reilly (GBr) Uplift Scotland
|0:00:46.70
|10
|Lianne Bartleman (GBr)
|0:00:58.90
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy