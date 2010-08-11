Peat wins round four of British downhill series
Moseley fastest in the women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Peat (Santacruz Syndicate)
|0:02:25.28
|2
|Marc Beaumont (GT Bikes)
|0:00:00.05
|3
|Joshua Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)
|0:00:02.94
|4
|Rich Thomas (Ancillotti UK)
|0:00:05.11
|5
|Harry Molloy (Last/Funn/Lifestyle)
|0:00:06.64
|6
|Adam Brayton (Mythic Factory Team)
|0:00:06.93
|7
|Ashley Maller (Santa Cruz UK)
|0:00:08.44
|8
|Robert Smith (3Smith/Santacruz)
|0:00:09.53
|9
|David Smith (3 Smith/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:09.71
|10
|Sion Whitecross (Team Skene)
|0:00:10.75
|11
|Gareth Brewin (2Stage Factory Team)
|0:00:10.99
|12
|Scott Mears (Fox Europe/Santa Cruz UK/Co)
|0:00:11.13
|13
|Peter Williams
|0:00:12.78
|14
|Alex Bond
|0:02:22.59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (Trek)
|0:02:44.88
|2
|Katy Curd (Rose Bikes)
|0:00:08.73
|3
|Jess Stone (Trek-Gravity Girls/Extreme)
|0:00:11.85
|4
|Emma Wareham (Leisurelakesbikes)
|0:00:16.98
|5
|Monet Adams (Transition/SRE/Quad/Nikita)
|0:00:18.36
|6
|Aimee Dix (Mojo Suspension)
|0:00:19.10
|7
|Helen Gaskell (Intense/Fox Racing)
|0:00:30.74
|8
|Sarah Newman (Fixonline)
|0:00:36.02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Scott (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:02:38.24
|2
|Jamie Maller
|0:00:00.15
|3
|Brad Mather (Empire Cycles)
|0:00:00.48
|4
|Joel Moore (Yeti/Leisurelakes)
|0:00:00.60
|5
|Arran Gannicott (MDE Bikes)
|0:00:00.81
|6
|Brandon Love
|0:00:01.17
|7
|Greg Williamson (Mtbcut/Orange)
|0:00:01.69
|8
|Callum Dew (NWMTB)
|0:00:01.80
|9
|George Belk (Bike Works)
|0:00:02.51
|10
|Mitchell Ingley (Racers Guild Squadron)
|0:00:03.99
|11
|Allan Findlay (Borderline/Moutain High/Ora)
|0:00:04.91
|12
|Jordan Doig (MSC Bikes)
|0:00:05.34
|13
|Mathew Stuttard (Ride On/Slik Graphics)
|0:00:05.53
|14
|Jay Williamson (Certini.Co.Uk)
|0:00:05.57
|15
|Sam Wakefield (Swiss+Swallow Racing Team)
|0:00:05.73
|16
|Dave Kynaston (Hbrook Racing K9)
|0:00:06.31
|17
|Ben Millward
|0:00:08.09
|18
|Tom Knight (Identiti/Halo/Mrp/Odi/Renth)
|0:00:08.17
|19
|Bradley Craggs (Active Cycles/Spartan Perfo)
|0:00:08.89
|20
|Jamie Scott (Cyclelane)
|0:00:09.08
|21
|Andy Farley (Wheelbase.Co.Uk)
|0:00:09.21
|22
|Russell Paver (Bikeoutlet.Co.Uk)
|0:00:09.70
|23
|Josh Lewis (Steve Peat Syndicate)
|0:00:09.74
|24
|Tom Housman (Bike Works)
|0:00:10.17
|25
|Rich Robertshaw (2Stage Bikes)
|0:00:10.52
|26
|Sean Davies
|0:00:10.68
|27
|Richard Acott
|0:00:10.73
|28
|Jamie Crump (Fix)
|0:00:11.35
|29
|David Trask (Bikeactive.Com)
|0:00:12.12
|30
|Jack Chapman (PS Cycles/Cwmdown)
|0:00:13.27
|31
|Pete Robinson
|0:00:13.93
|32
|James Anderson (Stuart Barkley Cycles)
|0:00:14.05
|33
|Sam Oakes
|0:00:14.52
|34
|Akib Ahmed (Cyclelane)
|0:00:14.63
|35
|Oli Wakeman
|0:00:15.44
|36
|Adam Thomas
|0:00:16.15
|37
|Luke Griffiths (P-Yates Cycles)
|0:00:16.26
|38
|Grant Boyce (Team Bicycle Doctor)
|0:00:16.53
|39
|Sam Maddison (Team Mountain High)
|0:00:16.79
|40
|Dave Wood (No Bull Cycles/Lifesyle Fit)
|0:00:17.34
|41
|Liam Mcgowan
|0:00:17.61
|42
|Matthew Kovar
|0:00:18.31
|43
|Nathan Million (Zumbi/Fox Europe/Biketart)
|0:00:18.83
|44
|Matty Ryder (Mx 1.Co.Uk)
|0:00:18.97
|45
|Callum Cussen
|0:00:19.66
|46
|Tom Coles
|0:00:19.69
|47
|Ben Stanley
|0:00:22.13
|48
|Glenn Stewart (MTB Essentials)
|0:00:22.98
|49
|William Hughes (GMX Courtney Lang)
|0:00:23.47
|50
|Harry Ives
|0:00:23.58
|51
|George Gore Browne (Stuart Barkley Cycles)
|0:00:26.21
|52
|Gregory Blinch
|0:00:28.47
|53
|James Connock (Wood N Wheels)
|0:00:28.60
|54
|Luke Chambers Smith (Nema/Utopia)
|0:00:28.80
|55
|Ollie Eastmond (The Bike Cellar)
|0:00:29.45
|56
|Jonny Coulier (Sword/Merlin)
|0:00:30.31
|57
|Craig Dias
|0:00:38.58
|58
|Joe Roberts
|0:01:05.53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Weston (Ancillotti UK)
|0:02:56.03
|2
|Sam Herd (Scott/Perth City Cycles)
|0:00:01.98
|3
|Taylor Vernon (Bike It Cycles-Bridgend)
|0:00:03.18
|4
|Dan Farley (Wheelbase.Co.Uk)
|0:00:03.48
|5
|Laurie Greenland (Psyclewerx)
|0:00:06.64
|6
|Joel Anderson (UK Bike Park/Torico)
|0:00:07.49
|7
|Bear Belk (W Homer Cycles)
|0:00:08.26
|8
|Lewis Boyce
|0:00:09.52
|9
|Owen Willicombe (Kustom Bikes)
|0:00:10.49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Connell (Alpinebikes)
|0:02:38.66
|2
|Fraser Mcglone (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:00:00.06
|3
|Dan Sheridan (Tomac/Oc Tuning/Chromag/Nov)
|0:00:03.73
|4
|George Gannicott (I-CYCLES)
|0:00:04.08
|5
|Greg Gilfillan (Riding High UK)
|0:00:05.02
|6
|Philip Atwill (Swiss+Swallow/Tomac)
|0:00:06.63
|7
|Stuart Wilcox (I-Cycles/Inners MTB Racing)
|0:00:06.94
|8
|Will Mapstone (Bikeworks)
|0:00:07.98
|9
|Isaac Anderson (UK Bike Park/Torico)
|0:00:08.24
|10
|Ben Lovell (Fenwicks/FDHR)
|0:00:10.06
|11
|Gregor Notman
|0:00:11.16
|12
|Ryan Tunnell
|0:00:11.69
|13
|Thomas Owens (720591)
|0:00:12.43
|14
|Ben Humphries
|0:00:13.14
|15
|Michael O Brien (Hbrook Racing K9)
|0:00:13.97
|16
|Jack Bower
|0:00:14.07
|17
|Ross Wilcox (I-Cycles/Inners MTB Racing)
|0:00:14.12
|18
|Isaac Mundy (Team Mundy)
|0:00:14.32
|19
|Jevan Williams (Squirt/Nirvana)
|0:00:14.45
|20
|Freddie Oxley (Borderline/Soliduk/Zapp)
|0:00:14.50
|21
|Christian Harrison (The Bike Place)
|0:00:14.55
|22
|Craig Shaw (Basecamp MTB)
|0:00:14.71
|23
|Matthew Downes (Balfa UK/Dave Rayner Cycles)
|0:00:15.86
|24
|Rupert Bradley
|0:00:16.27
|25
|Zac Emmett (Pearce Cycles)
|0:00:17.12
|26
|Tom Hodgkinson
|0:00:17.26
|27
|Jamie Rigby (No Bull Racing)
|0:00:18.63
|28
|Charlie Ross
|0:00:20.12
|29
|Lachlan Blair
|0:00:20.96
|30
|Jack Walker (Planet Knox)
|0:00:21.64
|31
|Matthew Ashmore
|0:00:21.94
|32
|Craig Rea (Biketart Powerbar)
|0:00:22.69
|33
|Andrew Elliott (Propain/Sixpackracing.Com)
|0:00:23.00
|34
|Leo Housman (Bikeworks)
|0:00:23.10
|35
|Jacob Ruddock (Crosstrax)
|0:00:27.80
|36
|Harry Belk (Bikeworks)
|0:00:29.12
|37
|Callum Moses
|0:00:29.50
|38
|Oliver Paton (Bad Ass Bikes/Descent-Gear.)
|0:00:30.34
|39
|Harry Bowman (Team Sword)
|0:00:33.54
|40
|Joshua Chambers (NEFR Racing)
|0:00:37.24
|41
|Dan Ingram (Bikeyard/RMR)
|0:00:37.45
|42
|Jack Bell
|0:00:42.21
|43
|Lucas Smith
|0:00:46.44
|DNF
|Billy Matthews (Peaty Syndicate)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rich Simpson (Bikeactive.Com/Iso2)
|0:02:49.10
|2
|Jerry Twigg (Cycle World)
|0:00:04.78
|3
|Peter Roberts
|0:00:05.02
|4
|Niall Ingram (Redmist Racing/Bikeyard 461)
|0:00:11.23
|5
|Dai Jones (Eyri DH)
|0:00:12.89
|6
|Mark Mackarel (Mojo Suspension)
|0:00:15.76
|7
|Steve Felstead (Ticket2Ridebc.Com/Descent-G)
|0:00:16.06
|8
|Jason Brennan (Rave Racing)
|0:00:20.33
|9
|Tim Webb (Red Mist Racing/The Bikeyar)
|0:00:21.92
|10
|Tom Sheridan (Bar No.8/Oc Tuning.)
|0:00:37.78
|11
|Peter Hindley
|0:00:38.53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David List (Stourport Specialist Cycles)
|0:02:40.89
|2
|Neil White (Fanatik Bikes USA)
|0:00:01.06
|3
|Anthony Gaskin (SRE)
|0:00:02.36
|4
|Alun Lewis (Www.Awcycles.Co.Uk)
|0:00:03.63
|5
|Ben Bolton (Team Skene)
|0:00:04.71
|6
|Sion Jones (Pearcecycles)
|0:00:04.91
|7
|Russ Harland
|0:00:05.10
|8
|Chris Griffiths
|0:00:05.20
|9
|Jamie Smith (Bikeactive.Com)
|0:00:07.49
|10
|Jayson Cavill (The Bike Outlet)
|0:00:10.57
|11
|Mark Weightman
|0:00:11.26
|12
|Tom Smith
|0:00:12.13
|13
|Neil Cousins (Southerndownhill.Com)
|0:00:13.11
|14
|Ben Greenland (Psyclewerx)
|0:00:15.02
|15
|Adrian Bradley (Eryri DH)
|0:00:15.59
|16
|Russell Grove (Derryair/Morewood UK)
|0:00:15.77
|17
|Martin Ogden (Haro)
|0:00:16.08
|18
|David Parsons (Corridori Cycles/Specialize)
|0:00:18.27
|19
|Wayne Tabernor (Sixpack Racing)
|0:00:18.53
|20
|Tristan Tunstall (Steve Peat Syndicate)
|0:00:20.58
|21
|Philip Gray (Rave Racing)
|0:00:20.79
|22
|Alex Slater (Rave Racing)
|0:00:24.21
|23
|Drew Freeman (Team Sword/Merlin)
|0:00:25.48
|24
|John Boothman
|0:00:26.73
|25
|Lee Hammett (Rootsandrain.Co.Uk)
|0:00:28.46
|26
|Morgan Francis Roberts (Antidote Bikes/Foride)
|0:00:29.94
|27
|Marc Mchale (Www.Flcuk.Com)
|0:00:30.76
|28
|Rob Sherratt (Fox Old Timers)
|0:00:33.91
|29
|Wayne Smith
|0:00:44.23
|DNF
|Giles Austing (Mulebar.Com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reanne Atherton (Dave Mellor Cycles)
|0:03:15.49
|2
|Lianne Bartleman
|0:00:00.57
|3
|Angela Coates (Fox Racing Team)
|0:00:08.12
|4
|Rose Hindley (Swiss+Swallow Racing)
|0:00:16.31
|5
|Angela Proctor (Juice Lubes)
|0:00:17.22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Owen (Stan Jones Cycles)
|0:02:39.99
|2
|Alex Holowko
|0:00:00.07
|3
|Joseph Taylor (Ticket2Ridebc)
|0:00:00.43
|4
|Kurtis Knowles (Ride-On/Slik Graphics)
|0:00:00.73
|5
|Joel Chidley (Leisurelakesbikes.Com)
|0:00:01.51
|6
|Tom Wheeler (Mojo Suspension)
|0:00:02.27
|7
|Joe Flanagan (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:00:02.44
|8
|Arran Lever
|0:00:02.45
|9
|Carl Bartleman
|0:00:02.89
|10
|Simon Stuttard (Ride On/ Slik Graphics)
|0:00:02.89
|11
|Ralph Richardson (Bikeoutlet.Co.Uk/Bantum Clo)
|0:00:03.03
|12
|Jake Hancock (No Bull Cycles)
|0:00:03.75
|13
|Sam Boardman (Riding High UK/MD Racing Pr)
|0:00:04.92
|14
|Kurt Brain (Diamondback)
|0:00:05.42
|15
|Matt Ineson (Astrix)
|0:00:05.85
|16
|Dom Mccrae (Bikeactive.Com)
|0:00:06.41
|17
|Michael Vickers
|0:00:06.78
|18
|Oliver Pearson (Just Riding Along)
|0:00:06.84
|19
|Edward Smith (3 Smith/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:06.98
|20
|Perry Gardener (Pearce Cycles Race Team)
|0:00:07.49
|21
|Jason Morgan (Wight Mountain)
|0:00:07.68
|22
|Jonny Howe
|0:00:07.86
|23
|Martin Shipman
|0:00:08.21
|24
|Andy Hughes (Racers Guild Squadron)
|0:00:08.24
|25
|Jonny Lodge
|0:00:08.50
|26
|Wayne Appleby (Wideopenmag.Co.Uk)
|0:00:08.66
|27
|Danny Bradford (Aw Cycles/Fox Europe)
|0:00:09.04
|28
|James Dower (Intense/Www.Jamesdowerracin)
|0:00:09.26
|29
|Lee Gratton (Racers Guild Squadron)
|0:00:09.36
|30
|Craig Munro
|0:00:10.61
|31
|Ross Searle
|0:00:10.63
|32
|James Storey (PS Cycles/Cwmdown/Gwentvw)
|0:00:10.67
|33
|Christy Mcgowan
|0:00:10.69
|34
|James Metcalfe
|0:00:10.92
|35
|Adam Lock (Certini Bicycle Co.)
|0:00:12.28
|36
|Adam Wiles (Faux Pro Racing)
|0:00:13.75
|37
|Kris Read
|0:00:14.91
|38
|Daniel Newman
|0:00:15.00
|39
|Daniel Johnson
|0:00:15.03
|40
|Chris Astle (Southerndownhill.Com)
|0:00:15.33
|41
|Tom England
|0:00:15.65
|42
|Lewis Mclaughlin
|0:00:17.59
|43
|David Moulson (Lodge Cycles)
|0:00:17.61
|44
|Tom Whant (Southern Downhill Race Team)
|0:00:18.04
|45
|Chris Lazenby (The Bike Outlet York)
|0:00:18.24
|46
|Lewis Pendle
|0:00:18.29
|47
|Thomas Puxley
|0:00:18.54
|48
|Rob Lewis (Southerndownhill.Com)
|0:00:18.98
|49
|Danny Wenmoth
|0:00:19.87
|50
|Lee Hawden (Sheffield Hallam)
|0:00:19.94
|51
|Richard Batey
|0:00:20.87
|52
|Jonny Black (Borderline Events/ Solid)
|0:00:21.54
|53
|Richard Huggett
|0:00:21.72
|54
|Chris Collins (Pearce Cycles)
|0:00:21.83
|55
|Ollie Hindley
|0:00:22.87
|56
|Steve Foster (Bollocknack UK)
|0:00:24.51
|57
|Sean Gilfillan
|0:00:26.65
|58
|Jonathan Bailey
|0:00:29.84
|59
|Pete Durston
|0:00:32.40
|60
|Reece Lintott
|0:00:33.75
|61
|Paul O Hare
|0:00:41.46
|62
|Marc Morris (Freeborn/Devinci Cycles)
|0:00:59.15
|63
|Sam Potter (Mountain Trax)
|0:01:16.04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emyr Davis (Team Skene)
|0:02:34.68
|2
|Sam Shucksmith
|0:00:01.73
|3
|Leon Rosser (Teambicycledoctor)
|0:00:01.96
|4
|Elliot Machin (Rg Squadron)
|0:00:02.49
|5
|Lee Huskinson (Torrico/Mma/Ukbp)
|0:00:02.52
|6
|Alasdair Maclennan (Pinkbike.Com/Descent-Gear.C)
|0:00:02.63
|7
|Adam Holleyman (Wight Mountain)
|0:00:02.71
|8
|Simon Parsons (Specialized/Freedom Bikes/Q)
|0:00:02.72
|9
|Jason Davies
|0:00:03.47
|10
|Kyle Farrow (Msc Bikes)
|0:00:03.64
|11
|Jack Geoghegan (Ancillotti UK)
|0:00:04.05
|12
|Mark Milward (Swinnerton Cycles)
|0:00:04.28
|13
|James Flinders (MSC Bikes)
|0:00:04.46
|14
|Owain James (Pearce Cycles RT)
|0:00:04.74
|15
|Liam Little (Knox/Keswick Mountain Bikes)
|0:00:05.36
|16
|Will Soffe (Torico.Co.Uk/Riding High UK)
|0:00:05.57
|17
|Chris Sinden (Phil Corley Cycles)
|0:00:05.71
|18
|Adam Morgan (Astrix Axo Spank)
|0:00:05.82
|19
|James Stock (Cyclestore.Co.Uk)
|0:00:06.15
|20
|Ben Rodgers (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:00:06.55
|21
|Adam Price (Juice Lubes/Kustom Bikes/Fl)
|0:00:07.25
|22
|William Jones (PS Cycles)
|0:00:07.33
|23
|Martin Young (Ixs Sports Division)
|0:00:07.43
|24
|Tom Attlee (Pearce Cycles)
|0:00:07.52
|25
|Michael Inman (Continental/Orange)
|0:00:07.89
|26
|Jack Graham (Propane Bikes/Six Pack Raci)
|0:00:07.93
|27
|Rob Young (Crosstrax)
|0:00:08.99
|28
|Andrew Woodvine (Leisurelakesbikes)
|0:00:09.37
|29
|James Green (Schwalbe/Leisurelakesbikes)
|0:00:09.97
|30
|Ross Anderson (Yeti/Leisurelakes)
|0:00:10.20
|31
|Sean Radcliff (Team Sword/Merlin Cycles)
|0:00:10.84
|32
|Ben Deakin (Royal Marine/Muc-Off/Torico)
|0:00:11.49
|33
|Gary Drake (Aw Cycles)
|0:00:11.64
|34
|Thomas Kelly (Solid UK/Borderline Events)
|0:00:12.01
|35
|Chris Breeze (Descent-Gear.Com)
|0:00:12.78
|36
|Seb Frost (Rootsandrain.Co.Uk/Just Rid)
|0:00:12.84
|37
|James Mcknight (SRE)
|0:00:13.67
|38
|Ben Moorhouse (Ticket2Ride/Descent Gear/Ni)
|0:00:13.75
|39
|Olly Hooper (Juice Lubes/Kustom Bikes/On)
|0:00:14.74
|40
|John Holbrook (Hbrook Racing K9)
|0:00:15.10
|41
|Nick Turner (Spooky/FTW)
|0:00:17.67
|42
|Damion Groves
|0:00:21.97
|43
|Tom Fryer (Revolution-Bikes.Co.Uk)
|0:00:22.57
|44
|Nikki Whiles (Team Skene)
|0:03:12.60
