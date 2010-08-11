Trending

Peat wins round four of British downhill series

Moseley fastest in the women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Peat (Santacruz Syndicate)0:02:25.28
2Marc Beaumont (GT Bikes)0:00:00.05
3Joshua Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate)0:00:02.94
4Rich Thomas (Ancillotti UK)0:00:05.11
5Harry Molloy (Last/Funn/Lifestyle)0:00:06.64
6Adam Brayton (Mythic Factory Team)0:00:06.93
7Ashley Maller (Santa Cruz UK)0:00:08.44
8Robert Smith (3Smith/Santacruz)0:00:09.53
9David Smith (3 Smith/Santa Cruz)0:00:09.71
10Sion Whitecross (Team Skene)0:00:10.75
11Gareth Brewin (2Stage Factory Team)0:00:10.99
12Scott Mears (Fox Europe/Santa Cruz UK/Co)0:00:11.13
13Peter Williams0:00:12.78
14Alex Bond0:02:22.59

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (Trek)0:02:44.88
2Katy Curd (Rose Bikes)0:00:08.73
3Jess Stone (Trek-Gravity Girls/Extreme)0:00:11.85
4Emma Wareham (Leisurelakesbikes)0:00:16.98
5Monet Adams (Transition/SRE/Quad/Nikita)0:00:18.36
6Aimee Dix (Mojo Suspension)0:00:19.10
7Helen Gaskell (Intense/Fox Racing)0:00:30.74
8Sarah Newman (Fixonline)0:00:36.02

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Scott (All Terrain Cycles)0:02:38.24
2Jamie Maller0:00:00.15
3Brad Mather (Empire Cycles)0:00:00.48
4Joel Moore (Yeti/Leisurelakes)0:00:00.60
5Arran Gannicott (MDE Bikes)0:00:00.81
6Brandon Love0:00:01.17
7Greg Williamson (Mtbcut/Orange)0:00:01.69
8Callum Dew (NWMTB)0:00:01.80
9George Belk (Bike Works)0:00:02.51
10Mitchell Ingley (Racers Guild Squadron)0:00:03.99
11Allan Findlay (Borderline/Moutain High/Ora)0:00:04.91
12Jordan Doig (MSC Bikes)0:00:05.34
13Mathew Stuttard (Ride On/Slik Graphics)0:00:05.53
14Jay Williamson (Certini.Co.Uk)0:00:05.57
15Sam Wakefield (Swiss+Swallow Racing Team)0:00:05.73
16Dave Kynaston (Hbrook Racing K9)0:00:06.31
17Ben Millward0:00:08.09
18Tom Knight (Identiti/Halo/Mrp/Odi/Renth)0:00:08.17
19Bradley Craggs (Active Cycles/Spartan Perfo)0:00:08.89
20Jamie Scott (Cyclelane)0:00:09.08
21Andy Farley (Wheelbase.Co.Uk)0:00:09.21
22Russell Paver (Bikeoutlet.Co.Uk)0:00:09.70
23Josh Lewis (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:00:09.74
24Tom Housman (Bike Works)0:00:10.17
25Rich Robertshaw (2Stage Bikes)0:00:10.52
26Sean Davies0:00:10.68
27Richard Acott0:00:10.73
28Jamie Crump (Fix)0:00:11.35
29David Trask (Bikeactive.Com)0:00:12.12
30Jack Chapman (PS Cycles/Cwmdown)0:00:13.27
31Pete Robinson0:00:13.93
32James Anderson (Stuart Barkley Cycles)0:00:14.05
33Sam Oakes0:00:14.52
34Akib Ahmed (Cyclelane)0:00:14.63
35Oli Wakeman0:00:15.44
36Adam Thomas0:00:16.15
37Luke Griffiths (P-Yates Cycles)0:00:16.26
38Grant Boyce (Team Bicycle Doctor)0:00:16.53
39Sam Maddison (Team Mountain High)0:00:16.79
40Dave Wood (No Bull Cycles/Lifesyle Fit)0:00:17.34
41Liam Mcgowan0:00:17.61
42Matthew Kovar0:00:18.31
43Nathan Million (Zumbi/Fox Europe/Biketart)0:00:18.83
44Matty Ryder (Mx 1.Co.Uk)0:00:18.97
45Callum Cussen0:00:19.66
46Tom Coles0:00:19.69
47Ben Stanley0:00:22.13
48Glenn Stewart (MTB Essentials)0:00:22.98
49William Hughes (GMX Courtney Lang)0:00:23.47
50Harry Ives0:00:23.58
51George Gore Browne (Stuart Barkley Cycles)0:00:26.21
52Gregory Blinch0:00:28.47
53James Connock (Wood N Wheels)0:00:28.60
54Luke Chambers Smith (Nema/Utopia)0:00:28.80
55Ollie Eastmond (The Bike Cellar)0:00:29.45
56Jonny Coulier (Sword/Merlin)0:00:30.31
57Craig Dias0:00:38.58
58Joe Roberts0:01:05.53

Juvenile Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Weston (Ancillotti UK)0:02:56.03
2Sam Herd (Scott/Perth City Cycles)0:00:01.98
3Taylor Vernon (Bike It Cycles-Bridgend)0:00:03.18
4Dan Farley (Wheelbase.Co.Uk)0:00:03.48
5Laurie Greenland (Psyclewerx)0:00:06.64
6Joel Anderson (UK Bike Park/Torico)0:00:07.49
7Bear Belk (W Homer Cycles)0:00:08.26
8Lewis Boyce0:00:09.52
9Owen Willicombe (Kustom Bikes)0:00:10.49

Youth men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Connell (Alpinebikes)0:02:38.66
2Fraser Mcglone (All Terrain Cycles)0:00:00.06
3Dan Sheridan (Tomac/Oc Tuning/Chromag/Nov)0:00:03.73
4George Gannicott (I-CYCLES)0:00:04.08
5Greg Gilfillan (Riding High UK)0:00:05.02
6Philip Atwill (Swiss+Swallow/Tomac)0:00:06.63
7Stuart Wilcox (I-Cycles/Inners MTB Racing)0:00:06.94
8Will Mapstone (Bikeworks)0:00:07.98
9Isaac Anderson (UK Bike Park/Torico)0:00:08.24
10Ben Lovell (Fenwicks/FDHR)0:00:10.06
11Gregor Notman0:00:11.16
12Ryan Tunnell0:00:11.69
13Thomas Owens (720591)0:00:12.43
14Ben Humphries0:00:13.14
15Michael O Brien (Hbrook Racing K9)0:00:13.97
16Jack Bower0:00:14.07
17Ross Wilcox (I-Cycles/Inners MTB Racing)0:00:14.12
18Isaac Mundy (Team Mundy)0:00:14.32
19Jevan Williams (Squirt/Nirvana)0:00:14.45
20Freddie Oxley (Borderline/Soliduk/Zapp)0:00:14.50
21Christian Harrison (The Bike Place)0:00:14.55
22Craig Shaw (Basecamp MTB)0:00:14.71
23Matthew Downes (Balfa UK/Dave Rayner Cycles)0:00:15.86
24Rupert Bradley0:00:16.27
25Zac Emmett (Pearce Cycles)0:00:17.12
26Tom Hodgkinson0:00:17.26
27Jamie Rigby (No Bull Racing)0:00:18.63
28Charlie Ross0:00:20.12
29Lachlan Blair0:00:20.96
30Jack Walker (Planet Knox)0:00:21.64
31Matthew Ashmore0:00:21.94
32Craig Rea (Biketart Powerbar)0:00:22.69
33Andrew Elliott (Propain/Sixpackracing.Com)0:00:23.00
34Leo Housman (Bikeworks)0:00:23.10
35Jacob Ruddock (Crosstrax)0:00:27.80
36Harry Belk (Bikeworks)0:00:29.12
37Callum Moses0:00:29.50
38Oliver Paton (Bad Ass Bikes/Descent-Gear.)0:00:30.34
39Harry Bowman (Team Sword)0:00:33.54
40Joshua Chambers (NEFR Racing)0:00:37.24
41Dan Ingram (Bikeyard/RMR)0:00:37.45
42Jack Bell0:00:42.21
43Lucas Smith0:00:46.44
DNFBilly Matthews (Peaty Syndicate)

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Simpson (Bikeactive.Com/Iso2)0:02:49.10
2Jerry Twigg (Cycle World)0:00:04.78
3Peter Roberts0:00:05.02
4Niall Ingram (Redmist Racing/Bikeyard 461)0:00:11.23
5Dai Jones (Eyri DH)0:00:12.89
6Mark Mackarel (Mojo Suspension)0:00:15.76
7Steve Felstead (Ticket2Ridebc.Com/Descent-G)0:00:16.06
8Jason Brennan (Rave Racing)0:00:20.33
9Tim Webb (Red Mist Racing/The Bikeyar)0:00:21.92
10Tom Sheridan (Bar No.8/Oc Tuning.)0:00:37.78
11Peter Hindley0:00:38.53

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David List (Stourport Specialist Cycles)0:02:40.89
2Neil White (Fanatik Bikes USA)0:00:01.06
3Anthony Gaskin (SRE)0:00:02.36
4Alun Lewis (Www.Awcycles.Co.Uk)0:00:03.63
5Ben Bolton (Team Skene)0:00:04.71
6Sion Jones (Pearcecycles)0:00:04.91
7Russ Harland0:00:05.10
8Chris Griffiths0:00:05.20
9Jamie Smith (Bikeactive.Com)0:00:07.49
10Jayson Cavill (The Bike Outlet)0:00:10.57
11Mark Weightman0:00:11.26
12Tom Smith0:00:12.13
13Neil Cousins (Southerndownhill.Com)0:00:13.11
14Ben Greenland (Psyclewerx)0:00:15.02
15Adrian Bradley (Eryri DH)0:00:15.59
16Russell Grove (Derryair/Morewood UK)0:00:15.77
17Martin Ogden (Haro)0:00:16.08
18David Parsons (Corridori Cycles/Specialize)0:00:18.27
19Wayne Tabernor (Sixpack Racing)0:00:18.53
20Tristan Tunstall (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:00:20.58
21Philip Gray (Rave Racing)0:00:20.79
22Alex Slater (Rave Racing)0:00:24.21
23Drew Freeman (Team Sword/Merlin)0:00:25.48
24John Boothman0:00:26.73
25Lee Hammett (Rootsandrain.Co.Uk)0:00:28.46
26Morgan Francis Roberts (Antidote Bikes/Foride)0:00:29.94
27Marc Mchale (Www.Flcuk.Com)0:00:30.76
28Rob Sherratt (Fox Old Timers)0:00:33.91
29Wayne Smith0:00:44.23
DNFGiles Austing (Mulebar.Com)

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reanne Atherton (Dave Mellor Cycles)0:03:15.49
2Lianne Bartleman0:00:00.57
3Angela Coates (Fox Racing Team)0:00:08.12
4Rose Hindley (Swiss+Swallow Racing)0:00:16.31
5Angela Proctor (Juice Lubes)0:00:17.22

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Owen (Stan Jones Cycles)0:02:39.99
2Alex Holowko0:00:00.07
3Joseph Taylor (Ticket2Ridebc)0:00:00.43
4Kurtis Knowles (Ride-On/Slik Graphics)0:00:00.73
5Joel Chidley (Leisurelakesbikes.Com)0:00:01.51
6Tom Wheeler (Mojo Suspension)0:00:02.27
7Joe Flanagan (All Terrain Cycles)0:00:02.44
8Arran Lever0:00:02.45
9Carl Bartleman0:00:02.89
10Simon Stuttard (Ride On/ Slik Graphics)0:00:02.89
11Ralph Richardson (Bikeoutlet.Co.Uk/Bantum Clo)0:00:03.03
12Jake Hancock (No Bull Cycles)0:00:03.75
13Sam Boardman (Riding High UK/MD Racing Pr)0:00:04.92
14Kurt Brain (Diamondback)0:00:05.42
15Matt Ineson (Astrix)0:00:05.85
16Dom Mccrae (Bikeactive.Com)0:00:06.41
17Michael Vickers0:00:06.78
18Oliver Pearson (Just Riding Along)0:00:06.84
19Edward Smith (3 Smith/Santa Cruz)0:00:06.98
20Perry Gardener (Pearce Cycles Race Team)0:00:07.49
21Jason Morgan (Wight Mountain)0:00:07.68
22Jonny Howe0:00:07.86
23Martin Shipman0:00:08.21
24Andy Hughes (Racers Guild Squadron)0:00:08.24
25Jonny Lodge0:00:08.50
26Wayne Appleby (Wideopenmag.Co.Uk)0:00:08.66
27Danny Bradford (Aw Cycles/Fox Europe)0:00:09.04
28James Dower (Intense/Www.Jamesdowerracin)0:00:09.26
29Lee Gratton (Racers Guild Squadron)0:00:09.36
30Craig Munro0:00:10.61
31Ross Searle0:00:10.63
32James Storey (PS Cycles/Cwmdown/Gwentvw)0:00:10.67
33Christy Mcgowan0:00:10.69
34James Metcalfe0:00:10.92
35Adam Lock (Certini Bicycle Co.)0:00:12.28
36Adam Wiles (Faux Pro Racing)0:00:13.75
37Kris Read0:00:14.91
38Daniel Newman0:00:15.00
39Daniel Johnson0:00:15.03
40Chris Astle (Southerndownhill.Com)0:00:15.33
41Tom England0:00:15.65
42Lewis Mclaughlin0:00:17.59
43David Moulson (Lodge Cycles)0:00:17.61
44Tom Whant (Southern Downhill Race Team)0:00:18.04
45Chris Lazenby (The Bike Outlet York)0:00:18.24
46Lewis Pendle0:00:18.29
47Thomas Puxley0:00:18.54
48Rob Lewis (Southerndownhill.Com)0:00:18.98
49Danny Wenmoth0:00:19.87
50Lee Hawden (Sheffield Hallam)0:00:19.94
51Richard Batey0:00:20.87
52Jonny Black (Borderline Events/ Solid)0:00:21.54
53Richard Huggett0:00:21.72
54Chris Collins (Pearce Cycles)0:00:21.83
55Ollie Hindley0:00:22.87
56Steve Foster (Bollocknack UK)0:00:24.51
57Sean Gilfillan0:00:26.65
58Jonathan Bailey0:00:29.84
59Pete Durston0:00:32.40
60Reece Lintott0:00:33.75
61Paul O Hare0:00:41.46
62Marc Morris (Freeborn/Devinci Cycles)0:00:59.15
63Sam Potter (Mountain Trax)0:01:16.04

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emyr Davis (Team Skene)0:02:34.68
2Sam Shucksmith0:00:01.73
3Leon Rosser (Teambicycledoctor)0:00:01.96
4Elliot Machin (Rg Squadron)0:00:02.49
5Lee Huskinson (Torrico/Mma/Ukbp)0:00:02.52
6Alasdair Maclennan (Pinkbike.Com/Descent-Gear.C)0:00:02.63
7Adam Holleyman (Wight Mountain)0:00:02.71
8Simon Parsons (Specialized/Freedom Bikes/Q)0:00:02.72
9Jason Davies0:00:03.47
10Kyle Farrow (Msc Bikes)0:00:03.64
11Jack Geoghegan (Ancillotti UK)0:00:04.05
12Mark Milward (Swinnerton Cycles)0:00:04.28
13James Flinders (MSC Bikes)0:00:04.46
14Owain James (Pearce Cycles RT)0:00:04.74
15Liam Little (Knox/Keswick Mountain Bikes)0:00:05.36
16Will Soffe (Torico.Co.Uk/Riding High UK)0:00:05.57
17Chris Sinden (Phil Corley Cycles)0:00:05.71
18Adam Morgan (Astrix Axo Spank)0:00:05.82
19James Stock (Cyclestore.Co.Uk)0:00:06.15
20Ben Rodgers (All Terrain Cycles)0:00:06.55
21Adam Price (Juice Lubes/Kustom Bikes/Fl)0:00:07.25
22William Jones (PS Cycles)0:00:07.33
23Martin Young (Ixs Sports Division)0:00:07.43
24Tom Attlee (Pearce Cycles)0:00:07.52
25Michael Inman (Continental/Orange)0:00:07.89
26Jack Graham (Propane Bikes/Six Pack Raci)0:00:07.93
27Rob Young (Crosstrax)0:00:08.99
28Andrew Woodvine (Leisurelakesbikes)0:00:09.37
29James Green (Schwalbe/Leisurelakesbikes)0:00:09.97
30Ross Anderson (Yeti/Leisurelakes)0:00:10.20
31Sean Radcliff (Team Sword/Merlin Cycles)0:00:10.84
32Ben Deakin (Royal Marine/Muc-Off/Torico)0:00:11.49
33Gary Drake (Aw Cycles)0:00:11.64
34Thomas Kelly (Solid UK/Borderline Events)0:00:12.01
35Chris Breeze (Descent-Gear.Com)0:00:12.78
36Seb Frost (Rootsandrain.Co.Uk/Just Rid)0:00:12.84
37James Mcknight (SRE)0:00:13.67
38Ben Moorhouse (Ticket2Ride/Descent Gear/Ni)0:00:13.75
39Olly Hooper (Juice Lubes/Kustom Bikes/On)0:00:14.74
40John Holbrook (Hbrook Racing K9)0:00:15.10
41Nick Turner (Spooky/FTW)0:00:17.67
42Damion Groves0:00:21.97
43Tom Fryer (Revolution-Bikes.Co.Uk)0:00:22.57
44Nikki Whiles (Team Skene)0:03:12.60

