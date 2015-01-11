Ferguson wins U23 British title
Clarkson, Sumner on podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Ferguson (Betch.NL Superior-Brentjens)
|0:58:43
|2
|Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:01:00
|3
|Ben Sumner (Beeline Bicycles RT)
|0:01:41
|4
|Nicholas Barnes (www.Zepnat.com RT)
|0:02:11
|5
|Michael Thompson (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:02:43
|6
|Jack Humphreys (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|0:02:50
|7
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (Mountain Trax RT)
|0:03:24
|8
|Billy Harding (Orange Monkey Pro Team)
|0:03:27
|9
|Iain Paton (Pioneer Scott Syncros)
|0:06:22
|10
|Jack Ravenscroft (Team Thomsons Cycles)
|0:06:54
|11
|Joe Atkins (Ride Coventry)
|0:07:25
|12
|George Moore (Bicicielo)
|0:07:45
|13
|James Garrett (Rugby Velo)
|14
|Edwyn Oliver-Evans (www.cxmagazine.com)
|15
|Joseph Andrews (Eden Veranda Racing)
|16
|Daniel Coleman (Forza Cycles Racing Team)
|DNF
|Adam Martin (Metaltek - KUOTA RT)
|DNF
|Hugo Robinson (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: The day I stop moving and meeting people will be my deathL'Equipe publishes a moving interview with the Tour de France legend
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy