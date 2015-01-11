Trending

Ferguson wins U23 British title

Clarkson, Sumner on podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ferguson (Betch.NL Superior-Brentjens)0:58:43
2Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing)0:01:00
3Ben Sumner (Beeline Bicycles RT)0:01:41
4Nicholas Barnes (www.Zepnat.com RT)0:02:11
5Michael Thompson (Hope Factory Racing)0:02:43
6Jack Humphreys (Wheelbase Altura MGD)0:02:50
7Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (Mountain Trax RT)0:03:24
8Billy Harding (Orange Monkey Pro Team)0:03:27
9Iain Paton (Pioneer Scott Syncros)0:06:22
10Jack Ravenscroft (Team Thomsons Cycles)0:06:54
11Joe Atkins (Ride Coventry)0:07:25
12George Moore (Bicicielo)0:07:45
13James Garrett (Rugby Velo)
14Edwyn Oliver-Evans (www.cxmagazine.com)
15Joseph Andrews (Eden Veranda Racing)
16Daniel Coleman (Forza Cycles Racing Team)
DNFAdam Martin (Metaltek - KUOTA RT)
DNFHugo Robinson (Neon-Velo Cycling Team)

