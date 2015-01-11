Trending

Field wins British national Cyclo-cross title

Killeen and Craven on the podium

Image 1 of 4

Ian Field on his way to another British title.

Ian Field on his way to another British title.
(Image credit: AMW Photography)
Image 2 of 4

The leaders cross the barriers.

The leaders cross the barriers.
(Image credit: AMW Photography)
Image 3 of 4

Ian Field, Liam Killeen and Lewis Craven on the podium.

Ian Field, Liam Killeen and Lewis Craven on the podium.
(Image credit: AMW Photography)
Image 4 of 4

Ian Field takes another British championship.

Ian Field takes another British championship.
(Image credit: AMW Photography)

Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) stormed to his fourth British national cyclo-cross title in Abergavenny, Wales on Sunday, beating rival Liam Killeen (Specialized UK) into second, with Lewis Craven (Wheelbase Altura MGD) third.

“The race went to plan, I think it was text book actually. I bided my time and let other riders get the freshness and the excitement out of their legs,” Field told British Cycling at the finish.

“I put 100 percent effort in when I attacked and the gap to the others grew and grew as the race went on, which allowed me to ride my own race towards the end.”

Field watched on as several of his rivals dictated the pace in the opening minutes of the action. Steven James (Hargroves Cycles) and Alex Paton (Pedal Heaven Colbornes RT) were among the early leading contenders but when the Hargroves rider began to drop back it was Steven Roach who hit the front, with Jody Crawforth and Alex Paton (Pedal Heaven Colbornes RT), Lewis Craven, Field and Killeen also in contention.

Killeen was one of the first to push on from the leading group, leading the elite group as they began to climb, but it was Field whose acceleration made the biggest difference. The three-time champion was simply too strong for the rest of the competition and even Killeen was unable to match the Hargroves rider as he tore away from the field.

With four laps to go, Field had 38 seconds over Killeen and Craven, and despite a late surge from Crawforth, Craven held on to take bronze.

“Steve James went early, he was super fresh today, he was ill last week. I think he did a good job for the team getting some publicity early on. I sat on the wheels in the opening few laps, just to see what others were going to do then got going when I thought the time was right,” Field added.

“The pressure on me to win the Nationals gets a bit less each year. I've won it four times now, as well as the National series and had a 12th at Milton Keynes so it’s been a good season for me.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT)1:04:42
2Liam Killeen (Specialized UK)0:00:37
3Lewis Craven (Wheelbase Altura MGD)0:00:57
4Jody Crawforth (Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT)0:01:13
5Steven Roach (Ride Coventry)0:01:53
6Alex Paton (Pedal Heaven Colbornes RT)0:02:17
7Nick Craig (Pioneer Scott Syncros)0:02:58
8Steven James (Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT)0:04:08
9Robert Jebb (Hope Factory Racing)0:04:17
10Tony Fawcett (Pioneer Scott Syncros)0:04:40
11James Spragg (www.inthemud.cx)0:05:04
12Giles Drake (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)0:06:04
13Michael Butler (BowlPhish BONTRAGER Racing)0:06:09
14Tim Davies (CC AbergavennyJP Signs & Print)0:06:16
15Bruce Dalton (The Kinesis Morvelo Project)0:06:28
16Daniel Booth (Hope Factory Racing)0:06:30
17Scott Chalmers (Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT)0:06:45
18Andrew Naylor (Fossa Racing)0:08:17
19Daniel Guest (Performance Cycles)0:08:32
20Chris Metcalfe (Charge Bikes)
21David Lines (Starley Primal Pro Cycling)
22George Atkins (Team Raleigh-GAC)
23Scott Wilson (Manchester Whlrs Club)
24Tom Payton (Islabikes)
25Keith Murray (Pioneer Scott Syncros)
26Lee Shunburne (Fossa Racing)
27Scot Easter (Felt-Colbornes-Hargroves RT)
28Colin Miller (Ride Coventry)
29Joseph Lally (CC AbergavennyJP Signs & Print)
30Philip Hinch (Brotherton Cycles)
31Perry Bowater (Bicicielo)
32Luke Gray (Trek Cyclo-Cross Collective)
33Andrew Parry (Urban-Cyclery)
34Chris Pedder (Individual Member)
35Jamie Newall (Pedal Heaven Colbornes RT)
36Gruffudd Lewis (Pedal Heaven Colbornes RT)
37James Thompson (Langsett Cycles RT)
38Matthew Zietz (I-Ride.co.uk)
39Simon Maudsley (Team Vertex)
40Gavin Hardwicke (Fossa Racing)
41Kristian Spreckley (Manchester Whlrs Club)
42Charlie Williams (Cheltenham & County CC)
43James Britton (Bristol CX)
44Ben Spurrier (Vicious Velo)
45Simon Forster (Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue)
46Matt MacDonald (Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT)
47Dan Vockins (Individual Member)
48James Leach (Imperial Racing Team)
49George Kirkin (Imperial Racing Team)
Andrew Hargroves (Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT)

