Under 23 racer Matthews wins elite women's British cross country round
Killeen defeats Oldham, WIlliams for men's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lily Matthews (100% ME)
|1:45:58
|2
|Kate Potter (Cotic Bontrager Race Team)
|0:01:17
|3
|Maddie Horton (Team Certini-McCaulay's)
|0:01:52
|4
|Gabriella Day (Horizon Fitness RT)
|0:03:18
|5
|Melanie Spath (Cycleways/Torq/KCNC)
|0:03:50
|6
|Lee Craigie (Torq Performance)
|0:06:09
|7
|Jessie Roberts (WXC Mountainbike Team UK)
|8
|Emma Smith (Trek)
|0:08:51
|9
|Morven Brown (Dales Cycles Grassroots)
|0:14:41
|10
|Carla Haines (WXC Mountainbike Team UK)
|0:15:25
|11
|Rachel Fenton (WXC Mountainbike Team UK)
|0:20:46
|12
|Lesley Ingram (Glentress Riders)
|0:22:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen
|1:45:02
|2
|Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:02:04
|3
|Lee Williams (Team Wiggle)
|0:02:36
|4
|Jody Crawforth (Specialized UK)
|0:03:18
|5
|Gareth Montgomerie (Sigma Sport Specialized RT)
|0:05:02
|6
|Ben Thomas (Torq Performance)
|0:05:22
|7
|Ross Adams (Red Kite Cycles)
|0:06:26
|8
|Andrew Blair (Torq Performance)
|0:06:27
|9
|Tim Dunford (Torq Performance)
|0:06:57
|10
|Christopher Minter (Pedal On.co.uk)
|0:07:21
|11
|Billy-Joe Whenman (Whyte UK)
|0:07:39
|12
|Sebastian Batchelor (Infotree Lee Cougan)
|0:08:24
|13
|Anthony O'Boyle (Torq Performance)
|0:08:26
|14
|Andrew Cockburn (Cambridge CC)
|0:09:42
|15
|Chris Andrews (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)
|0:10:11
|16
|John Whittington (MINI Adventure/Orbea)
|0:10:57
|17
|Ryan Sherlock (Cycleways)
|0:11:08
|18
|George Budd (Salsa Factory Racing)
|0:11:09
|19
|Paul Robertson (Msc bikes/Sportstest)
|20
|Dave Henderson (Pedal Power RT)
|0:11:49
|21
|Jon Pybus (AW Cycles)
|0:12:28
|22
|Sion O'Boyle (Torq Performance)
|0:13:53
|23
|Christian Aucote (moda/kenda/lake/lloyds cycl)
|0:14:14
|24
|Calum Chamberlain (Mountain-Trax)
|0:16:06
|25
|Andrew Howett (SWCC/Chandlers Mitsubishi/)
|0:23:44
|-2laps
|Robin Seymour (wickow off road club)
|-2laps
|Nick Collins (Torq Performance)
|-2laps
|Paul Beales (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)
|-4laps
|Dave Collins (Hope Factory Racing)
|-4laps
|Oli Holmes (MINI Adventure/Orbea)
|-5laps
|Andy Wadsworth (MINI Adventure/Orbea)
|-5laps
|Phil Lenney (ACTiV cycles/springstarter.co)
|-5laps
|Adrian Lansley (pedalon.co.uk)
|-5laps
|Steve Hambling (ACTiV Cycles Folkestone)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adela Carter (Crosstrax)
|1:30:11
|2
|Danielle Rider (sherwood pines cycles- the c)
|0:06:14
|3
|Sally Gabriel (Oneplanet Adventure)
|0:09:12
|4
|Lou Robins (RAF CC)
|0:09:14
|5
|Natasha Barry (Progression Fitness)
|0:13:20
|6
|Lucy Marshall (Stendec)
|0:35:59
|-1lap
|Ruth Owen-Evans (Leisure Lakes Bikes/Salomon)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giles Drake (Msc Bikes)
|1:36:24
|2
|Niall Frost (XCracer.com 29ers)
|0:00:06
|3
|Matt Page (Wiggle/Focus)
|0:00:09
|4
|Serge Hunt (Petracycles / SMG Vans)
|0:01:00
|5
|Will Jansen (Team Certini McCaulay's H)
|0:01:08
|6
|Euan Adams (Red Kite Cycles)
|0:01:29
|7
|Russell Turner (Team Certini-McCaulay's)
|0:01:41
|8
|Ross Mallen (RAF CC)
|0:01:51
|9
|Mateusz Wielgos (TORQ Performance)
|0:02:00
|10
|David Beskeen (Psyclewerx)
|0:02:11
|11
|Llewellyn Holmes (Bad Ass Bikes Kenda Kona)
|0:02:13
|12
|Alex Kinvig (Manx Mountain Bike Club)
|0:02:19
|13
|James Roe (Guernsey Velo Development)
|0:03:00
|14
|Alistair Siebert (Kenilworth Wheelers)
|0:03:04
|15
|Trevor Allen (Ergon 24H Racing Team)
|0:03:40
|16
|Sylvain Garde (Addiscombe CC)
|0:03:45
|17
|Daniel Eastment (Rock & Road)
|0:04:06
|18
|Richard Doyle (Websters Cycles/ Specialize)
|0:04:56
|19
|Graham Wadsworth (MyLife Personal Training)
|0:05:47
|20
|Scott Chappell (Behind the Bikeshed)
|0:06:09
|21
|Scot Easter (Royal Marines)
|0:06:10
|22
|Simon Allard (Offcamber)
|0:06:11
|23
|James Williams (MTB-Marathon/Ghost)
|0:06:12
|24
|James Astbury (DH Cycle Sport)
|0:06:31
|25
|Tom Bell (Leeds University Gryphons)
|0:06:47
|26
|Ben Price (Bike Shed)
|0:07:37
|27
|Scott O'Neill-Gwilliams (Stourbridge Velo)
|0:08:22
|28
|Sam Whittlesea (Shred Racing)
|0:09:18
|29
|Chris Dobson (GearedBikes.co.uk)
|0:09:52
|30
|Dan Giffin (Team Chunky Whippets)
|0:10:08
|31
|Mark Davies (Cardif Jif/Cyclopedia)
|0:10:40
|32
|Nick Evans (Beyond Mountain Bikes/Spec)
|0:11:05
|33
|David Barnaville (Sigma Sport)
|0:11:16
|34
|Ryan Hawson (Ay Up Lighting)
|0:11:58
|35
|James Wilson (Sigma Sport)
|0:12:02
|36
|Stuart Harvey (ultimatefitnesspt.co.uk Ulti)
|0:12:12
|37
|James Hampshire (XCracer.com 29ers)
|0:12:53
|38
|Mark Field (MSC Bikes)
|0:14:22
|39
|Brodie Gardias (Continental Orange)
|0:17:33
|40
|Chris Pedder (AW Cycles)
|0:17:51
|41
|Chris Green (Southforkracing.co.uk)
|0:19:06
|42
|Tim Buckley (vc melyd)
|0:21:25
|-3laps
|Luke Eggar (Southforkracing.co.uk)
|-3laps
|Steve Shaw (Torq Development)
|-4laps
|Tim Skinner (Extreme Sports Therapy/CCN)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lydia Gould (Torq Performance)
|1:13:25
|2
|Debbie Burton (ACTiV / Trek)
|0:03:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Grant (square wheels)
|1:19:46
|2
|Ian Wright (Raleigh R / T Mertrux Use)
|0:00:01
|3
|Ray Crosthwaite (pedalon.co.uk)
|0:03:29
|4
|Mark Hardwicke (bacc/hotel collingwood bou)
|0:04:51
|5
|Bruce Rollinson (JD Cycles Ilkley)
|0:05:47
|6
|Peter Harris (Pearce Cycles)
|0:06:23
|7
|Philip Buick (Salsa Factory Race Team)
|0:07:58
|8
|Tim Stowe (M I racing)
|0:09:36
|9
|Paul Warner (Team Darenth)
|0:10:07
|10
|Kim Burrows (pedal on.co.uk pedal on.co)
|0:10:11
|11
|Robert Jackson (Beyond Mountain Bikes)
|0:10:12
|12
|Tony Blackwell
|0:10:49
|13
|Andy Roberts (Evans Cycles RT)
|0:12:25
|14
|Steve Whitehouse (lichfield city cycle club)
|0:12:30
|15
|Garrett Hill (UK-biking.net)
|0:13:58
|16
|Bernie Shrosbree (Merida UK)
|0:14:57
|17
|Trevor Patey (pedalon.co.uk)
|0:15:41
|18
|Kim Marks (leisurelakesrt)
|0:16:04
|19
|Alan Wheeler
|0:18:43
|20
|John Newport (Mountain Trax RT)
|0:24:45
|21
|Dave Poole (SRC/The Bicycle chain)
|0:31:24
|-3laps
|Greg Fitzpatrick (Malvern Cycle Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Winton (Glentress Riders Glentress)
|1:10:13
|2
|Hollie Bettles (WXC Mountain Bike Team UK)
|0:04:28
|3
|Ruby Baker (Behind the Bikeshed)
|0:15:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve James (Pedalon.co.uk)
|1:13:53
|2
|Luke Gray (Hargroves cycles/Trant/Next)
|0:00:05
|3
|Joe Home (K Home International)
|0:02:59
|4
|Ben Roff (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)
|0:03:48
|5
|Matt Sumpton (MINI Adventure/Orbea)
|0:04:13
|6
|Hugo Humphreys (Mosquito Bikes RT)
|0:04:46
|7
|Lewis Kirkwood (Glentress Riders)
|0:05:37
|8
|Hamish Fletcher-Cooney (Gill Cycles)
|0:06:06
|9
|Aron Marshall (Sherwood pines cycles the c)
|0:06:42
|10
|Ben Sumner (Mountain High)
|0:08:27
|11
|James Hyde (Numplumz mtb race team)
|0:08:35
|12
|Harry Smith (Shred Racing)
|0:10:29
|13
|Bruce Dalton (sherwoodpines cycles the co)
|0:11:05
|14
|Ryan Keynes (1st Gear Cycles/Gencon)
|0:11:21
|15
|Alec Briggs (Arctic Premier RT)
|0:13:18
|16
|Sam Sayers (Leicestershire road club)
|0:13:32
|17
|Ben Hawker (Mountain Trax RT)
|0:13:40
|18
|Jonny Bedworth (Owens Cycles)
|0:14:36
|19
|Scott Woodhead (Crosstrax)
|0:18:05
|20
|Alex Wilson (Guernsey Velo Development)
|0:18:47
|21
|James Harman (Team MK)
|0:19:42
|22
|John MacKellar (North West MTB Centre)
|0:19:47
|23
|James Birch (Shred Racing)
|0:20:07
|24
|Hugo Morgan (Easyreadsystem)
|0:42:46
|-3laps
|Nathaniall Jarvis (Colngao Microshift Skins)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Grant (Peebles CC/ Alpine Bikes)
|0:47:16
|2
|Ffion James (Abergavenny RC)
|0:00:52
|3
|Jenna Fenwick (Stewartry Wheelers/MPG Cy)
|0:02:33
|4
|Sarah Lomas (Matlock CC)
|0:04:41
|5
|Rosie Crumpton (Halesowen A&CC)
|0:06:21
|6
|Gretel Warner (WXC Mountain Bike Team UK)
|0:08:15
|7
|Moira Davies (Triard Racing)
|0:28:10
|8
|Caroline Humphreys (Red Rose Olympic)
|0:32:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (Rhos on Sea CC Rhos on S)
|0:42:10
|2
|Jack Ravenscroft (Solihull CC)
|0:00:31
|3
|Bryn Davies (Triard racing/Leisure Lakes)
|0:01:40
|4
|Arthur Green (Matlock CC)
|0:01:50
|5
|Jake Poole (vc lincoln VC lincoln)
|0:01:54
|6
|Harvey Lowe (Hargroves cycles/Trant/Next)
|0:02:03
|7
|William Cheaney
|0:03:05
|8
|Tom Franklin (HHYCC)
|0:05:03
|9
|Danny Fox (Solihull CC)
|0:06:07
|10
|Ben Morris (Welland Valley CC)
|0:07:30
|11
|Sean Dunlea (Ciclos Uno)
|0:07:50
|12
|David Barnes (Palmer Park Velo)
|0:08:43
|13
|Jack Netherwood (Chapel Tristars)
|0:09:09
|14
|Jack Phillips (banjo cycles)
|0:09:10
|15
|Robert Armstrong (Bill Nickson Cycles / Raleigh)
|0:13:10
|16
|Henry Barnes (Palmer Park Velo)
|0:13:57
|17
|Chris Barnes (Seacroft Wheelers)
|0:15:40
|18
|Calum Wooldridge (Hurst Community College)
|0:22:37
|19
|Jack Rawlings (Hurst Community College)
|0:23:30
|20
|Elliot Dudley (Sherwood Pines Cycles Coop)
|0:32:14
|-1lap
|Sam Beckingsale (Abergavenny R C)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jo Munden (Cycle Kingdom)
|1:32:39
|2
|Caroline Goward (Team Scott UK)
|0:00:33
|3
|Emma Bradley (TORQ Development)
|0:01:21
|4
|Kirsty Eastwood (A Quick Release)
|0:06:16
|5
|Magali Jimenez (WXC Mountainbike Team UK)
|0:09:27
|6
|Kim Harvey (Dream CC)
|0:11:00
|7
|Stephania Magri (Squadra Donne/Bike Plus)
|0:11:39
|8
|Fay Cripps (gearedbikes.co.uk)
|0:12:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Ernest (AW Cycles)
|1:31:57
|2
|Scott Forbes (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:00:03
|3
|Matthew Dennis (Swinnerton Cycles / Lyme R)
|0:00:18
|4
|Phil Morris (XCracer.com 29ers)
|0:02:02
|5
|Neal Crampton (Crosstrax)
|0:02:36
|6
|Stephen James (MODA UK / BikeArt)
|0:04:39
|7
|Charlie Evans (Cyclewise Altura)
|0:05:20
|8
|Neil Richardson (RAFCC)
|0:07:05
|9
|Ed Moseley (Malvern Cycles)
|0:07:07
|10
|Matt Lewis (XCracer.com 29ers)
|0:07:35
|11
|Graham Warby (Spirit Racing)
|0:07:36
|12
|Mark Spratt (Cardiff JIF/Maxxis)
|0:08:02
|13
|Marc Chamberlain
|0:08:06
|14
|Gerald Tudor (Mule Bar Owens Cycles)
|0:08:29
|15
|Daniel Goode (Black Cat Racing)
|0:08:42
|16
|Nick Onslow (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:08:58
|17
|Keith Murray (HOPE Factory Racing)
|0:09:38
|18
|Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles RT)
|0:09:40
|19
|Lloyd Betles (Numplumz/ KCNC)
|0:09:47
|20
|Jon Hayes (RIDEBIKE.CO.UK)
|0:10:53
|21
|Robert Purcell
|0:10:58
|22
|Darren Alexander (MINI Adventure/Orbea)
|0:11:06
|23
|Damian Baker
|0:11:16
|24
|Tim Purvey (bigfoot MBC)
|0:11:31
|25
|Pete Goode (black cat racing)
|0:12:09
|26
|Simon Lesser (UK Biking)
|0:12:25
|27
|Jon Barnbrook (Pronghorn Racing)
|0:12:47
|28
|Matt Williams (Peloton Cycles)
|0:12:53
|29
|Ben Cook (Team JD Cycles Ilkley)
|0:13:20
|30
|Paul Davies (Aircom / Mtn Trax / ADA / R)
|0:13:33
|31
|Roy Wyle-Smith (Shred Racing)
|0:13:44
|32
|Stefano Detomaso (Cyclezoneuk/Cube)
|0:13:51
|33
|Neil Johnson
|0:14:39
|34
|James Gleave (Torq Development)
|0:14:52
|35
|Oliver Pepper (The Kinesis Morvelo Project)
|0:14:53
|36
|Matthew Steven (Colngao Microshift Skins)
|0:15:49
|37
|Steve McCulley (Royal Navy & Royal Ma)
|0:15:57
|38
|Sean Scott (WAFE/ Specialized concept s)
|0:16:18
|39
|Stephen Tebbett (WDMBC/RRP/Specialized/Be)
|0:16:21
|40
|Peter St-Amour (Addiscombe CC)
|0:16:31
|41
|Dan Maker (Shred Racing)
|0:16:48
|42
|Phil Moore (Kinesis Morvelo Project)
|0:16:50
|43
|Robert Rowe (TORQ Devo Forza Cycles/T)
|0:17:52
|44
|Simon T
|0:18:25
|45
|Brian Macpherson (1St Gear Cycles)
|0:18:53
|46
|Richard Bettaney (Revel Outdoors)
|47
|Mark Whittaker (Army Cycling Union)
|0:19:50
|48
|Alan Colville (Alan Colville)
|0:19:51
|49
|Chris Debens
|0:20:15
|50
|Lee Gollop (www.progressionfitness.co.u)
|0:20:36
|51
|Rob Smith (Royal Navy Cycling)
|0:22:09
|52
|Stephen Corbyn (columbia-bikefood)
|0:23:17
|53
|Craig Nelson (Phoenix Tri)
|0:24:57
|-1lap
|Jake Lewis
|-1lap
|Benjamin T Summers
|-1lap
|Tony Berlin
|-1lap
|Richard Harding (Red Kite Cycles)
|-2laps
|Ryan Henry (Mountain Hardwear/Icebreak)
|-2laps
|Stuart Wearmouth (MTS Inbuild)
|-2laps
|Warren Bates (Pedalon.co.uk)
|-2laps
|Rick Lister (Endura)
|-2laps
|Patrick Ferguson (Team Chunky Whippets)
|-3laps
|Christopher Rathbone (MSC Bikes UK)
|-3laps
|Gareth Jones (Singular Cycles)
|-3laps
|Ged Doyle (RAFCA)
|-4laps
|Brendan Murphy (Shred Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Minter (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:55:14
|2
|Emma Cook (Rockingham Forest Wheelers)
|0:01:28
|3
|Anja Rees-Jones (ESFRS)
|0:05:23
|-1lap
|Rebecca Brownlie (Bex)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Windle (Arragon cycles)
|1:02:55
|2
|Nigel Grantham (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:00:36
|3
|Jon Osborn (Guernsey Velo Club)
|0:02:30
|4
|Dan Hughes
|0:03:46
|5
|Mark Allen (Orange Monkey)
|0:04:23
|6
|Matt Woodroffe (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:05:03
|7
|Matthew Prior (A Quick Release)
|0:05:39
|8
|Robert Bowerman
|0:06:03
|9
|Anthony Dyment (pedal on.co.uk)
|0:06:19
|10
|Stuart Selwood (Top Flite)
|0:07:09
|11
|Andy Davis
|0:07:14
|12
|Tom Wright (Numplumz/pitsford cycles)
|0:08:03
|13
|Matt Wigley
|0:08:29
|14
|Gary Hicks
|0:10:17
|15
|Peter Hall (UK-Biking.net)
|0:10:37
|16
|Rhys Williams (Mr T Racing)
|0:10:43
|17
|Andy Shenton (Swinnerton Cycles / Lyme R)
|0:12:18
|18
|Fraser McCandlish
|0:13:05
|19
|Kieron Wright (WBR)
|0:13:18
|20
|Mark Fry (Uk Biking)
|0:14:34
|21
|Ben Cornwell
|0:15:07
|22
|Jamie Green (RAFCC)
|0:15:18
|23
|Clive Edwards
|0:15:36
|24
|Steve Pratt
|0:19:58
|25
|Rob Barry
|0:20:11
|26
|Matt Taton (Mr T Racing)
|0:23:57
|27
|Lee Potter (Ultimate Fitness)
|0:23:58
|28
|Will Cooper (Orange Monkey)
|0:35:05
|-2laps
|Gary Hall (UK-BIKING.NET)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracey Moseley (Trek World Racing)
|1:07:09
|2
|Cathy Thomas (Dirt Divas)
|0:10:01
|3
|Clara Cole-Hawthorne (Columbia-Bikefood)
|0:21:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Westwood (Born to bike Lichfield City c)
|1:19:43
|2
|Paul Lloyd (Jackarse)
|0:00:41
|3
|Henry Benning (Southforkracing.co.uk)
|0:01:17
|4
|Richard Jones (Numplumz/Pitsford Cycles)
|0:01:39
|5
|Liam Glen (Bath Uni)
|0:01:48
|6
|Matthew Taylor (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:01:49
|7
|Matt MacDonald (Hargroves Cycles)
|0:02:04
|8
|Karl Norfolk (PedalOn.co.uk)
|0:02:05
|9
|Chris Edwards (J.E. James RT)
|0:02:52
|10
|Matthew Jones (Cwmcarn Paragon RC)
|0:03:07
|11
|John Hopkinson (all terrain cycles)
|0:03:19
|12
|Mark Baines (Spirit Racing)
|0:03:42
|13
|Steve Wood (Fatboy Racing CC)
|0:03:44
|14
|Gregg Shrosbree (Merida UK)
|0:03:48
|15
|Jason Painton (Ride On Air)
|0:03:57
|16
|Ed Rose (progression fitness)
|0:03:59
|17
|Nathan Wilson
|0:04:07
|18
|James Dymond (AQuickRelease.com)
|0:04:27
|19
|Simon Harrison (RAFCC RAFCC)
|0:04:44
|20
|Tom Ward (Columbia-Bikefood)
|0:04:56
|21
|Kim Little (Gillingham & District Whee)
|0:05:14
|22
|Luke Bowman
|0:05:38
|23
|Christopher Reeves (Loughborough Students CC)
|0:05:49
|24
|Simon Lingard (Columbia Bikefood)
|0:05:57
|25
|Sam Barley
|0:05:58
|26
|Lukas Sustr (Sunset bikes)
|0:06:10
|27
|Daniel Blackwell
|0:06:36
|28
|Richard Long (TeamAmateurHour.com / UP)
|0:06:46
|29
|David Winter (CleeCycles/KCNC)
|0:06:47
|30
|Alex McNicol (Sabbath Bicycles)
|0:07:38
|31
|Martin Lenney (springstarter.com/Jumbo's)
|0:07:48
|32
|Ben Brown
|0:07:59
|33
|Edward Hambrey (Malvern Cycle Sport)
|0:08:40
|34
|Luke Morey (ACTiV Cycles Folkestone)
|0:08:50
|35
|Richard Rose (Progression Fitness)
|0:09:03
|36
|Christopher Springett (Cheltenham & County CC)
|0:09:14
|37
|Andrew Kerr (Oxonian CC)
|0:09:29
|38
|Steve Toze (Shred Racing Shred Racing)
|0:09:33
|39
|Sam Roberts (Loughborough Students CC)
|0:09:39
|40
|Julian Chown (Offcamber)
|0:09:41
|41
|Christopher Irlam (Loughborough Students CC)
|0:09:45
|42
|Lee Mallen (bikin motion c.c)
|0:10:05
|43
|Jon Moyse (Progression Fitness)
|0:11:04
|44
|Damien Corrigan (PedalOn)
|0:11:52
|45
|Adam Westhead (Columbia-bikefood)
|0:11:57
|46
|Darren Moore (Goldtec 422849)
|0:11:59
|47
|Christopher White (Mountain Trax)
|0:12:37
|48
|David Forrest (Pronghorn Racing)
|0:14:11
|49
|Rob Finch (RAFCC)
|0:16:10
|50
|Matt Zalewski (Beyond 925)
|0:16:31
|51
|Adam Gajecki
|0:16:56
|52
|Chris Allinson
|0:16:58
|53
|Matthew Yarlett
|0:21:58
|-1lap
|Bradley Smith (Mountain High)
|-1lap
|Ian Cooke (Hargroves Cycles)
|-3laps
|Harry Penn (Mammoth Lifestyle Racing T)
|-3laps
|Robert Mccarthy (VC Meudon)
|-3laps
|Franck Lebon (Inverse Racing / Bikefood /)
|-3laps
|Kris Lyon (Bucks Mtb Bucksmtb.co.uk)
|-3laps
|Iain Collins (A Quick Release Holidays)
|-3laps
|Peter Ross
|-3laps
|Mark Winstone
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Barnett (wellandvalleycc)
|1:07:58
|2
|John Lloyd (mtb-marathon.co.uk/Ghost)
|0:02:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicky Hughes (The Kinesis Morvelo Project)
|1:09:37
|2
|Jacqueline Roberts (Beyond Mountain Bikes/RRP/)
|0:00:42
|3
|Jane Cumming (Southfork racing/N.D.Physio)
|0:01:58
|4
|Anne Murray (square wheels)
|0:02:31
|5
|Rachel Evans
|0:05:47
|6
|Ruth Thompson
|0:12:05
|7
|Averil Milligan (Cambridge CC)
|0:13:37
|8
|Sara Flatt (Salsa Factory race team)
|0:18:27
|9
|Carol Tilley (Ridebike.co.uk)
|0:24:53
|-2laps
|Julie Phelan (Team Goldtec)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Hopkins (Merida UK)
|1:16:04
|2
|Mark Chadbourne (ridebike.co.uk)
|0:00:11
|3
|Ian Jeremiah (Cardiff Jif/ Cyclopaedia Ltd)
|0:00:44
|4
|Dan Cook (Peak RC)
|0:00:57
|5
|Mark Hutt (AW Cycles.co.uk)
|0:02:01
|6
|Lewis King (Beeline Bicycles RT)
|0:02:23
|7
|Gary Lingard (Cycling Club Hackney)
|0:02:24
|8
|Mark Cracknell (AWcycles.co.uk)
|0:04:04
|9
|Darren Shepherd (Primera Bournemouth)
|0:04:10
|10
|Stewart Coates (Team JD Cycles Ilkley)
|0:04:29
|11
|Andy Plewes (RNRMCA)
|0:04:59
|12
|Roland Tilley (Ridebike.co.uk)
|0:05:13
|13
|Rick Fetherston (Mosquito/Londoncyclesport)
|0:05:49
|14
|Keith Sheridan (corinium cc)
|0:05:51
|15
|Andrew Cracknell (pedalon.co.uk)
|0:06:03
|16
|Richard John
|0:07:02
|17
|Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC Clee Cyc)
|0:07:06
|18
|Pete Dawe (Southforkracing.co.uk)
|0:07:38
|19
|Tyrone Fletcher
|0:07:43
|20
|Nigel Brown (Gillingham & district wh)
|0:07:52
|21
|Andy Hull
|0:07:54
|22
|Gary Andrews (Team Certini/Mccauleys)
|0:08:03
|23
|Patrick Stokes
|0:08:08
|24
|Dean Frost (Offcamber)
|0:08:38
|25
|Andrew Parsons (off camber)
|0:08:39
|26
|Andy Weaving (Climb on Bikes)
|0:09:07
|27
|Ross Porter (team ac/dc)
|0:09:13
|28
|Steve Whitehouse (lichfield city cycle club)
|0:10:07
|29
|Dave Wadsworth (Beeline Bicycles RT)
|0:10:08
|30
|David Ivory (Reading CC)
|0:10:15
|31
|Steve Jones (AWCycles.co.uk/GIANT)
|0:10:35
|32
|Ashley Roles (Witney Wheelers)
|0:10:41
|33
|Steve Moors (RideBike.co.uk)
|0:10:53
|34
|Steve Barnes (Zepnat RT)
|0:11:08
|35
|Nick Butler (southfork racing.co.uk)
|0:11:32
|36
|Mike Barne
|0:11:33
|37
|Philip Bromwich (Evesham Wheelers)
|0:12:09
|38
|Peter Bromwich (wmccl)
|0:12:14
|39
|Alan Green (Dursley RC)
|0:12:32
|40
|Matt Woods (wheelbase.co.uk)
|0:13:09
|41
|Michael Radburn (Owens Cycles owens cycles)
|0:13:14
|42
|Jon Lightfoot (Sherwood Pines)
|0:13:15
|43
|Justin Radford (Python RT)
|0:13:52
|44
|Stuart Pickering (Cyclelogic.co.uk www.cycle)
|0:15:42
|45
|Peter Wood (Peter Wood)
|0:16:00
|46
|Gaz Strickland
|0:16:15
|47
|Mike Welburn (Lichfield City Cycling Club)
|0:16:23
|48
|Mark Mather (Westbrook Cycles Team Sco)
|0:16:24
|49
|Jack James (Witney Wheelers)
|0:17:04
|50
|Colin Smith (WDMBC/RRP/Specialized/Be)
|0:17:22
|51
|Andrew Claridge (pedalon.co.uk)
|0:18:05
|52
|Colin Davies (triardracing)
|0:18:25
|53
|Paul Hudson (The Kinesis Morevelo Project)
|0:19:49
|54
|Stuart Ross (EWCC)
|0:19:54
|55
|Derek Hunter (Matlock CC)
|0:20:50
|56
|Steve Bing
|0:22:09
|57
|Mervyn Dudley (Sherwood Pines Cycles The C)
|0:22:20
|58
|Craig Turner (Sherwood Pines Cycles/Scott)
|0:23:23
|59
|Richard Gostick
|0:24:36
|60
|Sean Connock (Southforkracing.co.uk)
|0:25:17
|61
|James Knibbs (Royal Navy Royal Marines CA)
|0:26:50
|-2laps
|Paul Gibbons (Climb On Bikes)
|-3laps
|Lee King (BEELINE BICYCLES RT)
|-3laps
|Darren Chappell (Behind the Bikeshed)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bethany Crumpton (Halesowen A&CC)
|0:44:14
|2
|Amy Roberts (Cardiff Ajax CC Cardiff Ajax)
|0:00:29
|3
|Alice Barnes
|0:02:04
|4
|Hannah Ferguson (Glentress Riders)
|0:03:31
|5
|Yuka Gallagher (Totally Dynamic/ KTM 777)
|0:03:52
|6
|Imogen Buick (Salsa Factory Race team)
|0:04:04
|7
|Hannah Payton (Stourbridge cc)
|0:06:32
|8
|Zoe Armstrong (Bill Nickson Cycles / Raleigh)
|0:07:21
|9
|Emily Barnes (Palmer Park Velo)
|0:08:25
|10
|Beky Preece (red rose olympic)
|0:09:54
|11
|Paige Coope (Sherwoodpines Cycles The c)
|0:21:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward McParland (Team JD Cycles Ilkley)
|0:58:36
|2
|Ryan Fenwick (Stewartry Wheelers/MPG Cy)
|0:00:01
|3
|Alex Welburn (Max Gear RT)
|0:00:40
|4
|Martin Turton (Beyond Mountain Bikes/RRP/)
|0:00:53
|5
|Ben Miller (West Highland Wheelers / Of)
|0:00:54
|6
|William Worrall (Towy Riders)
|0:01:21
|7
|Alex Peters (Cycling Club Hackney)
|0:01:55
|8
|Adam Martin (Blackhawkbikes.com hetto)
|0:02:17
|9
|Harry Franklin (VC LONDRES)
|0:02:23
|10
|Alex Baker (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)
|0:02:54
|11
|Scott Lindsay (Innerleithen MTB Racing/icyc)
|0:03:08
|12
|Joe Fox (Solihull CC)
|0:03:34
|13
|Joe Kirkham (vclongeaton)
|0:03:58
|14
|Jack Humphreys (Red Rose Olympic Red Ros)
|15
|Ross Green (Stewartry Wheelers)
|0:04:54
|16
|Jack Spicer (VC Deal/Activ/Hammond)
|0:05:25
|17
|Edward Moesli
|0:05:30
|18
|Nick Corlett (Manx Mountain Bike Club)
|0:05:51
|19
|Nicholas Barnes (Seacroft Wheelers)
|0:05:52
|20
|Mike Thompson (Richardsons CC Scarboroug)
|0:05:55
|21
|Jack Finch (VCDeal/Hammond/Activ)
|0:07:15
|22
|Josh Parkin (VC Londres)
|0:07:16
|23
|Liam Cowell (VC Londres)
|0:07:31
|24
|Alexander Bond (summit on 2 wheels devo te)
|0:07:36
|25
|Joe Broadhead (Summit MBC)
|0:07:41
|26
|Matthew Thompson (Cardiff Jif Cunning Ugly Mo)
|0:08:59
|27
|Tom Brown (Gillingham & district wh)
|0:10:37
|28
|Benjamin Mossman
|0:11:20
|29
|Alex Webb (lyme racing club)
|0:11:24
|30
|Tim Collins
|0:12:09
|31
|Sam Stean (VC Jubilee)
|0:12:34
|32
|Bradley Hobbs (bad)
|0:14:56
|33
|James Tapp
|0:14:58
|34
|Aaron Sayers (Leicestershire road club)
|0:15:53
|35
|Joshua Ansell
|0:26:57
|36
|Jonathan Marks (liesurelakesrt)
|0:32:14
|37
|Jed James (Hurst Community College)
|1:00:55
|-1lap
|Peter Hitt
|-2laps
|Jacob James (Halesowen A&CC)
|-2laps
|Callum Riley (KHS Bikes UK)
|-2laps
|Liam Keynes (1st Gear Cycles/gencon)
