Under 23 racer Matthews wins elite women's British cross country round

Killeen defeats Oldham, WIlliams for men's victory

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lily Matthews (100% ME)1:45:58
2Kate Potter (Cotic Bontrager Race Team)0:01:17
3Maddie Horton (Team Certini-McCaulay's)0:01:52
4Gabriella Day (Horizon Fitness RT)0:03:18
5Melanie Spath (Cycleways/Torq/KCNC)0:03:50
6Lee Craigie (Torq Performance)0:06:09
7Jessie Roberts (WXC Mountainbike Team UK)
8Emma Smith (Trek)0:08:51
9Morven Brown (Dales Cycles Grassroots)0:14:41
10Carla Haines (WXC Mountainbike Team UK)0:15:25
11Rachel Fenton (WXC Mountainbike Team UK)0:20:46
12Lesley Ingram (Glentress Riders)0:22:14

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen1:45:02
2Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)0:02:04
3Lee Williams (Team Wiggle)0:02:36
4Jody Crawforth (Specialized UK)0:03:18
5Gareth Montgomerie (Sigma Sport Specialized RT)0:05:02
6Ben Thomas (Torq Performance)0:05:22
7Ross Adams (Red Kite Cycles)0:06:26
8Andrew Blair (Torq Performance)0:06:27
9Tim Dunford (Torq Performance)0:06:57
10Christopher Minter (Pedal On.co.uk)0:07:21
11Billy-Joe Whenman (Whyte UK)0:07:39
12Sebastian Batchelor (Infotree Lee Cougan)0:08:24
13Anthony O'Boyle (Torq Performance)0:08:26
14Andrew Cockburn (Cambridge CC)0:09:42
15Chris Andrews (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)0:10:11
16John Whittington (MINI Adventure/Orbea)0:10:57
17Ryan Sherlock (Cycleways)0:11:08
18George Budd (Salsa Factory Racing)0:11:09
19Paul Robertson (Msc bikes/Sportstest)
20Dave Henderson (Pedal Power RT)0:11:49
21Jon Pybus (AW Cycles)0:12:28
22Sion O'Boyle (Torq Performance)0:13:53
23Christian Aucote (moda/kenda/lake/lloyds cycl)0:14:14
24Calum Chamberlain (Mountain-Trax)0:16:06
25Andrew Howett (SWCC/Chandlers Mitsubishi/)0:23:44
-2lapsRobin Seymour (wickow off road club)
-2lapsNick Collins (Torq Performance)
-2lapsPaul Beales (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)
-4lapsDave Collins (Hope Factory Racing)
-4lapsOli Holmes (MINI Adventure/Orbea)
-5lapsAndy Wadsworth (MINI Adventure/Orbea)
-5lapsPhil Lenney (ACTiV cycles/springstarter.co)
-5lapsAdrian Lansley (pedalon.co.uk)
-5lapsSteve Hambling (ACTiV Cycles Folkestone)

Expert women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adela Carter (Crosstrax)1:30:11
2Danielle Rider (sherwood pines cycles- the c)0:06:14
3Sally Gabriel (Oneplanet Adventure)0:09:12
4Lou Robins (RAF CC)0:09:14
5Natasha Barry (Progression Fitness)0:13:20
6Lucy Marshall (Stendec)0:35:59
-1lapRuth Owen-Evans (Leisure Lakes Bikes/Salomon)

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giles Drake (Msc Bikes)1:36:24
2Niall Frost (XCracer.com 29ers)0:00:06
3Matt Page (Wiggle/Focus)0:00:09
4Serge Hunt (Petracycles / SMG Vans)0:01:00
5Will Jansen (Team Certini McCaulay's H)0:01:08
6Euan Adams (Red Kite Cycles)0:01:29
7Russell Turner (Team Certini-McCaulay's)0:01:41
8Ross Mallen (RAF CC)0:01:51
9Mateusz Wielgos (TORQ Performance)0:02:00
10David Beskeen (Psyclewerx)0:02:11
11Llewellyn Holmes (Bad Ass Bikes Kenda Kona)0:02:13
12Alex Kinvig (Manx Mountain Bike Club)0:02:19
13James Roe (Guernsey Velo Development)0:03:00
14Alistair Siebert (Kenilworth Wheelers)0:03:04
15Trevor Allen (Ergon 24H Racing Team)0:03:40
16Sylvain Garde (Addiscombe CC)0:03:45
17Daniel Eastment (Rock & Road)0:04:06
18Richard Doyle (Websters Cycles/ Specialize)0:04:56
19Graham Wadsworth (MyLife Personal Training)0:05:47
20Scott Chappell (Behind the Bikeshed)0:06:09
21Scot Easter (Royal Marines)0:06:10
22Simon Allard (Offcamber)0:06:11
23James Williams (MTB-Marathon/Ghost)0:06:12
24James Astbury (DH Cycle Sport)0:06:31
25Tom Bell (Leeds University Gryphons)0:06:47
26Ben Price (Bike Shed)0:07:37
27Scott O'Neill-Gwilliams (Stourbridge Velo)0:08:22
28Sam Whittlesea (Shred Racing)0:09:18
29Chris Dobson (GearedBikes.co.uk)0:09:52
30Dan Giffin (Team Chunky Whippets)0:10:08
31Mark Davies (Cardif Jif/Cyclopedia)0:10:40
32Nick Evans (Beyond Mountain Bikes/Spec)0:11:05
33David Barnaville (Sigma Sport)0:11:16
34Ryan Hawson (Ay Up Lighting)0:11:58
35James Wilson (Sigma Sport)0:12:02
36Stuart Harvey (ultimatefitnesspt.co.uk Ulti)0:12:12
37James Hampshire (XCracer.com 29ers)0:12:53
38Mark Field (MSC Bikes)0:14:22
39Brodie Gardias (Continental Orange)0:17:33
40Chris Pedder (AW Cycles)0:17:51
41Chris Green (Southforkracing.co.uk)0:19:06
42Tim Buckley (vc melyd)0:21:25
-3lapsLuke Eggar (Southforkracing.co.uk)
-3lapsSteve Shaw (Torq Development)
-4lapsTim Skinner (Extreme Sports Therapy/CCN)

Grand vet female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lydia Gould (Torq Performance)1:13:25
2Debbie Burton (ACTiV / Trek)0:03:29

Grand vet male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Grant (square wheels)1:19:46
2Ian Wright (Raleigh R / T Mertrux Use)0:00:01
3Ray Crosthwaite (pedalon.co.uk)0:03:29
4Mark Hardwicke (bacc/hotel collingwood bou)0:04:51
5Bruce Rollinson (JD Cycles Ilkley)0:05:47
6Peter Harris (Pearce Cycles)0:06:23
7Philip Buick (Salsa Factory Race Team)0:07:58
8Tim Stowe (M I racing)0:09:36
9Paul Warner (Team Darenth)0:10:07
10Kim Burrows (pedal on.co.uk pedal on.co)0:10:11
11Robert Jackson (Beyond Mountain Bikes)0:10:12
12Tony Blackwell0:10:49
13Andy Roberts (Evans Cycles RT)0:12:25
14Steve Whitehouse (lichfield city cycle club)0:12:30
15Garrett Hill (UK-biking.net)0:13:58
16Bernie Shrosbree (Merida UK)0:14:57
17Trevor Patey (pedalon.co.uk)0:15:41
18Kim Marks (leisurelakesrt)0:16:04
19Alan Wheeler0:18:43
20John Newport (Mountain Trax RT)0:24:45
21Dave Poole (SRC/The Bicycle chain)0:31:24
-3lapsGreg Fitzpatrick (Malvern Cycle Sport)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Winton (Glentress Riders Glentress)1:10:13
2Hollie Bettles (WXC Mountain Bike Team UK)0:04:28
3Ruby Baker (Behind the Bikeshed)0:15:45

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve James (Pedalon.co.uk)1:13:53
2Luke Gray (Hargroves cycles/Trant/Next)0:00:05
3Joe Home (K Home International)0:02:59
4Ben Roff (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)0:03:48
5Matt Sumpton (MINI Adventure/Orbea)0:04:13
6Hugo Humphreys (Mosquito Bikes RT)0:04:46
7Lewis Kirkwood (Glentress Riders)0:05:37
8Hamish Fletcher-Cooney (Gill Cycles)0:06:06
9Aron Marshall (Sherwood pines cycles the c)0:06:42
10Ben Sumner (Mountain High)0:08:27
11James Hyde (Numplumz mtb race team)0:08:35
12Harry Smith (Shred Racing)0:10:29
13Bruce Dalton (sherwoodpines cycles the co)0:11:05
14Ryan Keynes (1st Gear Cycles/Gencon)0:11:21
15Alec Briggs (Arctic Premier RT)0:13:18
16Sam Sayers (Leicestershire road club)0:13:32
17Ben Hawker (Mountain Trax RT)0:13:40
18Jonny Bedworth (Owens Cycles)0:14:36
19Scott Woodhead (Crosstrax)0:18:05
20Alex Wilson (Guernsey Velo Development)0:18:47
21James Harman (Team MK)0:19:42
22John MacKellar (North West MTB Centre)0:19:47
23James Birch (Shred Racing)0:20:07
24Hugo Morgan (Easyreadsystem)0:42:46
-3lapsNathaniall Jarvis (Colngao Microshift Skins)

Juvenile women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Grant (Peebles CC/ Alpine Bikes)0:47:16
2Ffion James (Abergavenny RC)0:00:52
3Jenna Fenwick (Stewartry Wheelers/MPG Cy)0:02:33
4Sarah Lomas (Matlock CC)0:04:41
5Rosie Crumpton (Halesowen A&CC)0:06:21
6Gretel Warner (WXC Mountain Bike Team UK)0:08:15
7Moira Davies (Triard Racing)0:28:10
8Caroline Humphreys (Red Rose Olympic)0:32:25

Juvenile men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Kerfoot-Robson (Rhos on Sea CC Rhos on S)0:42:10
2Jack Ravenscroft (Solihull CC)0:00:31
3Bryn Davies (Triard racing/Leisure Lakes)0:01:40
4Arthur Green (Matlock CC)0:01:50
5Jake Poole (vc lincoln VC lincoln)0:01:54
6Harvey Lowe (Hargroves cycles/Trant/Next)0:02:03
7William Cheaney0:03:05
8Tom Franklin (HHYCC)0:05:03
9Danny Fox (Solihull CC)0:06:07
10Ben Morris (Welland Valley CC)0:07:30
11Sean Dunlea (Ciclos Uno)0:07:50
12David Barnes (Palmer Park Velo)0:08:43
13Jack Netherwood (Chapel Tristars)0:09:09
14Jack Phillips (banjo cycles)0:09:10
15Robert Armstrong (Bill Nickson Cycles / Raleigh)0:13:10
16Henry Barnes (Palmer Park Velo)0:13:57
17Chris Barnes (Seacroft Wheelers)0:15:40
18Calum Wooldridge (Hurst Community College)0:22:37
19Jack Rawlings (Hurst Community College)0:23:30
20Elliot Dudley (Sherwood Pines Cycles Coop)0:32:14
-1lapSam Beckingsale (Abergavenny R C)

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jo Munden (Cycle Kingdom)1:32:39
2Caroline Goward (Team Scott UK)0:00:33
3Emma Bradley (TORQ Development)0:01:21
4Kirsty Eastwood (A Quick Release)0:06:16
5Magali Jimenez (WXC Mountainbike Team UK)0:09:27
6Kim Harvey (Dream CC)0:11:00
7Stephania Magri (Squadra Donne/Bike Plus)0:11:39
8Fay Cripps (gearedbikes.co.uk)0:12:08

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Ernest (AW Cycles)1:31:57
2Scott Forbes (Pedalon.co.uk)0:00:03
3Matthew Dennis (Swinnerton Cycles / Lyme R)0:00:18
4Phil Morris (XCracer.com 29ers)0:02:02
5Neal Crampton (Crosstrax)0:02:36
6Stephen James (MODA UK / BikeArt)0:04:39
7Charlie Evans (Cyclewise Altura)0:05:20
8Neil Richardson (RAFCC)0:07:05
9Ed Moseley (Malvern Cycles)0:07:07
10Matt Lewis (XCracer.com 29ers)0:07:35
11Graham Warby (Spirit Racing)0:07:36
12Mark Spratt (Cardiff JIF/Maxxis)0:08:02
13Marc Chamberlain0:08:06
14Gerald Tudor (Mule Bar Owens Cycles)0:08:29
15Daniel Goode (Black Cat Racing)0:08:42
16Nick Onslow (Pedalon.co.uk)0:08:58
17Keith Murray (HOPE Factory Racing)0:09:38
18Anthony Morris (Evans Cycles RT)0:09:40
19Lloyd Betles (Numplumz/ KCNC)0:09:47
20Jon Hayes (RIDEBIKE.CO.UK)0:10:53
21Robert Purcell0:10:58
22Darren Alexander (MINI Adventure/Orbea)0:11:06
23Damian Baker0:11:16
24Tim Purvey (bigfoot MBC)0:11:31
25Pete Goode (black cat racing)0:12:09
26Simon Lesser (UK Biking)0:12:25
27Jon Barnbrook (Pronghorn Racing)0:12:47
28Matt Williams (Peloton Cycles)0:12:53
29Ben Cook (Team JD Cycles Ilkley)0:13:20
30Paul Davies (Aircom / Mtn Trax / ADA / R)0:13:33
31Roy Wyle-Smith (Shred Racing)0:13:44
32Stefano Detomaso (Cyclezoneuk/Cube)0:13:51
33Neil Johnson0:14:39
34James Gleave (Torq Development)0:14:52
35Oliver Pepper (The Kinesis Morvelo Project)0:14:53
36Matthew Steven (Colngao Microshift Skins)0:15:49
37Steve McCulley (Royal Navy & Royal Ma)0:15:57
38Sean Scott (WAFE/ Specialized concept s)0:16:18
39Stephen Tebbett (WDMBC/RRP/Specialized/Be)0:16:21
40Peter St-Amour (Addiscombe CC)0:16:31
41Dan Maker (Shred Racing)0:16:48
42Phil Moore (Kinesis Morvelo Project)0:16:50
43Robert Rowe (TORQ Devo Forza Cycles/T)0:17:52
44Simon T0:18:25
45Brian Macpherson (1St Gear Cycles)0:18:53
46Richard Bettaney (Revel Outdoors)
47Mark Whittaker (Army Cycling Union)0:19:50
48Alan Colville (Alan Colville)0:19:51
49Chris Debens0:20:15
50Lee Gollop (www.progressionfitness.co.u)0:20:36
51Rob Smith (Royal Navy Cycling)0:22:09
52Stephen Corbyn (columbia-bikefood)0:23:17
53Craig Nelson (Phoenix Tri)0:24:57
-1lapJake Lewis
-1lapBenjamin T Summers
-1lapTony Berlin
-1lapRichard Harding (Red Kite Cycles)
-2lapsRyan Henry (Mountain Hardwear/Icebreak)
-2lapsStuart Wearmouth (MTS Inbuild)
-2lapsWarren Bates (Pedalon.co.uk)
-2lapsRick Lister (Endura)
-2lapsPatrick Ferguson (Team Chunky Whippets)
-3lapsChristopher Rathbone (MSC Bikes UK)
-3lapsGareth Jones (Singular Cycles)
-3lapsGed Doyle (RAFCA)
-4lapsBrendan Murphy (Shred Racing)

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Minter (Pedalon.co.uk)0:55:14
2Emma Cook (Rockingham Forest Wheelers)0:01:28
3Anja Rees-Jones (ESFRS)0:05:23
-1lapRebecca Brownlie (Bex)

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Windle (Arragon cycles)1:02:55
2Nigel Grantham (Pedalon.co.uk)0:00:36
3Jon Osborn (Guernsey Velo Club)0:02:30
4Dan Hughes0:03:46
5Mark Allen (Orange Monkey)0:04:23
6Matt Woodroffe (Pedalon.co.uk)0:05:03
7Matthew Prior (A Quick Release)0:05:39
8Robert Bowerman0:06:03
9Anthony Dyment (pedal on.co.uk)0:06:19
10Stuart Selwood (Top Flite)0:07:09
11Andy Davis0:07:14
12Tom Wright (Numplumz/pitsford cycles)0:08:03
13Matt Wigley0:08:29
14Gary Hicks0:10:17
15Peter Hall (UK-Biking.net)0:10:37
16Rhys Williams (Mr T Racing)0:10:43
17Andy Shenton (Swinnerton Cycles / Lyme R)0:12:18
18Fraser McCandlish0:13:05
19Kieron Wright (WBR)0:13:18
20Mark Fry (Uk Biking)0:14:34
21Ben Cornwell0:15:07
22Jamie Green (RAFCC)0:15:18
23Clive Edwards0:15:36
24Steve Pratt0:19:58
25Rob Barry0:20:11
26Matt Taton (Mr T Racing)0:23:57
27Lee Potter (Ultimate Fitness)0:23:58
28Will Cooper (Orange Monkey)0:35:05
-2lapsGary Hall (UK-BIKING.NET)

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Moseley (Trek World Racing)1:07:09
2Cathy Thomas (Dirt Divas)0:10:01
3Clara Cole-Hawthorne (Columbia-Bikefood)0:21:13

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Westwood (Born to bike Lichfield City c)1:19:43
2Paul Lloyd (Jackarse)0:00:41
3Henry Benning (Southforkracing.co.uk)0:01:17
4Richard Jones (Numplumz/Pitsford Cycles)0:01:39
5Liam Glen (Bath Uni)0:01:48
6Matthew Taylor (Pedalon.co.uk)0:01:49
7Matt MacDonald (Hargroves Cycles)0:02:04
8Karl Norfolk (PedalOn.co.uk)0:02:05
9Chris Edwards (J.E. James RT)0:02:52
10Matthew Jones (Cwmcarn Paragon RC)0:03:07
11John Hopkinson (all terrain cycles)0:03:19
12Mark Baines (Spirit Racing)0:03:42
13Steve Wood (Fatboy Racing CC)0:03:44
14Gregg Shrosbree (Merida UK)0:03:48
15Jason Painton (Ride On Air)0:03:57
16Ed Rose (progression fitness)0:03:59
17Nathan Wilson0:04:07
18James Dymond (AQuickRelease.com)0:04:27
19Simon Harrison (RAFCC RAFCC)0:04:44
20Tom Ward (Columbia-Bikefood)0:04:56
21Kim Little (Gillingham & District Whee)0:05:14
22Luke Bowman0:05:38
23Christopher Reeves (Loughborough Students CC)0:05:49
24Simon Lingard (Columbia Bikefood)0:05:57
25Sam Barley0:05:58
26Lukas Sustr (Sunset bikes)0:06:10
27Daniel Blackwell0:06:36
28Richard Long (TeamAmateurHour.com / UP)0:06:46
29David Winter (CleeCycles/KCNC)0:06:47
30Alex McNicol (Sabbath Bicycles)0:07:38
31Martin Lenney (springstarter.com/Jumbo's)0:07:48
32Ben Brown0:07:59
33Edward Hambrey (Malvern Cycle Sport)0:08:40
34Luke Morey (ACTiV Cycles Folkestone)0:08:50
35Richard Rose (Progression Fitness)0:09:03
36Christopher Springett (Cheltenham & County CC)0:09:14
37Andrew Kerr (Oxonian CC)0:09:29
38Steve Toze (Shred Racing Shred Racing)0:09:33
39Sam Roberts (Loughborough Students CC)0:09:39
40Julian Chown (Offcamber)0:09:41
41Christopher Irlam (Loughborough Students CC)0:09:45
42Lee Mallen (bikin motion c.c)0:10:05
43Jon Moyse (Progression Fitness)0:11:04
44Damien Corrigan (PedalOn)0:11:52
45Adam Westhead (Columbia-bikefood)0:11:57
46Darren Moore (Goldtec 422849)0:11:59
47Christopher White (Mountain Trax)0:12:37
48David Forrest (Pronghorn Racing)0:14:11
49Rob Finch (RAFCC)0:16:10
50Matt Zalewski (Beyond 925)0:16:31
51Adam Gajecki0:16:56
52Chris Allinson0:16:58
53Matthew Yarlett0:21:58
-1lapBradley Smith (Mountain High)
-1lapIan Cooke (Hargroves Cycles)
-3lapsHarry Penn (Mammoth Lifestyle Racing T)
-3lapsRobert Mccarthy (VC Meudon)
-3lapsFranck Lebon (Inverse Racing / Bikefood /)
-3lapsKris Lyon (Bucks Mtb Bucksmtb.co.uk)
-3lapsIain Collins (A Quick Release Holidays)
-3lapsPeter Ross
-3lapsMark Winstone

Super vet men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Barnett (wellandvalleycc)1:07:58
2John Lloyd (mtb-marathon.co.uk/Ghost)0:02:48

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicky Hughes (The Kinesis Morvelo Project)1:09:37
2Jacqueline Roberts (Beyond Mountain Bikes/RRP/)0:00:42
3Jane Cumming (Southfork racing/N.D.Physio)0:01:58
4Anne Murray (square wheels)0:02:31
5Rachel Evans0:05:47
6Ruth Thompson0:12:05
7Averil Milligan (Cambridge CC)0:13:37
8Sara Flatt (Salsa Factory race team)0:18:27
9Carol Tilley (Ridebike.co.uk)0:24:53
-2lapsJulie Phelan (Team Goldtec)

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Hopkins (Merida UK)1:16:04
2Mark Chadbourne (ridebike.co.uk)0:00:11
3Ian Jeremiah (Cardiff Jif/ Cyclopaedia Ltd)0:00:44
4Dan Cook (Peak RC)0:00:57
5Mark Hutt (AW Cycles.co.uk)0:02:01
6Lewis King (Beeline Bicycles RT)0:02:23
7Gary Lingard (Cycling Club Hackney)0:02:24
8Mark Cracknell (AWcycles.co.uk)0:04:04
9Darren Shepherd (Primera Bournemouth)0:04:10
10Stewart Coates (Team JD Cycles Ilkley)0:04:29
11Andy Plewes (RNRMCA)0:04:59
12Roland Tilley (Ridebike.co.uk)0:05:13
13Rick Fetherston (Mosquito/Londoncyclesport)0:05:49
14Keith Sheridan (corinium cc)0:05:51
15Andrew Cracknell (pedalon.co.uk)0:06:03
16Richard John0:07:02
17Andy Jones (Clee Cycles KCNC Clee Cyc)0:07:06
18Pete Dawe (Southforkracing.co.uk)0:07:38
19Tyrone Fletcher0:07:43
20Nigel Brown (Gillingham & district wh)0:07:52
21Andy Hull0:07:54
22Gary Andrews (Team Certini/Mccauleys)0:08:03
23Patrick Stokes0:08:08
24Dean Frost (Offcamber)0:08:38
25Andrew Parsons (off camber)0:08:39
26Andy Weaving (Climb on Bikes)0:09:07
27Ross Porter (team ac/dc)0:09:13
28Steve Whitehouse (lichfield city cycle club)0:10:07
29Dave Wadsworth (Beeline Bicycles RT)0:10:08
30David Ivory (Reading CC)0:10:15
31Steve Jones (AWCycles.co.uk/GIANT)0:10:35
32Ashley Roles (Witney Wheelers)0:10:41
33Steve Moors (RideBike.co.uk)0:10:53
34Steve Barnes (Zepnat RT)0:11:08
35Nick Butler (southfork racing.co.uk)0:11:32
36Mike Barne0:11:33
37Philip Bromwich (Evesham Wheelers)0:12:09
38Peter Bromwich (wmccl)0:12:14
39Alan Green (Dursley RC)0:12:32
40Matt Woods (wheelbase.co.uk)0:13:09
41Michael Radburn (Owens Cycles owens cycles)0:13:14
42Jon Lightfoot (Sherwood Pines)0:13:15
43Justin Radford (Python RT)0:13:52
44Stuart Pickering (Cyclelogic.co.uk www.cycle)0:15:42
45Peter Wood (Peter Wood)0:16:00
46Gaz Strickland0:16:15
47Mike Welburn (Lichfield City Cycling Club)0:16:23
48Mark Mather (Westbrook Cycles Team Sco)0:16:24
49Jack James (Witney Wheelers)0:17:04
50Colin Smith (WDMBC/RRP/Specialized/Be)0:17:22
51Andrew Claridge (pedalon.co.uk)0:18:05
52Colin Davies (triardracing)0:18:25
53Paul Hudson (The Kinesis Morevelo Project)0:19:49
54Stuart Ross (EWCC)0:19:54
55Derek Hunter (Matlock CC)0:20:50
56Steve Bing0:22:09
57Mervyn Dudley (Sherwood Pines Cycles The C)0:22:20
58Craig Turner (Sherwood Pines Cycles/Scott)0:23:23
59Richard Gostick0:24:36
60Sean Connock (Southforkracing.co.uk)0:25:17
61James Knibbs (Royal Navy Royal Marines CA)0:26:50
-2lapsPaul Gibbons (Climb On Bikes)
-3lapsLee King (BEELINE BICYCLES RT)
-3lapsDarren Chappell (Behind the Bikeshed)

Youth women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bethany Crumpton (Halesowen A&CC)0:44:14
2Amy Roberts (Cardiff Ajax CC Cardiff Ajax)0:00:29
3Alice Barnes0:02:04
4Hannah Ferguson (Glentress Riders)0:03:31
5Yuka Gallagher (Totally Dynamic/ KTM 777)0:03:52
6Imogen Buick (Salsa Factory Race team)0:04:04
7Hannah Payton (Stourbridge cc)0:06:32
8Zoe Armstrong (Bill Nickson Cycles / Raleigh)0:07:21
9Emily Barnes (Palmer Park Velo)0:08:25
10Beky Preece (red rose olympic)0:09:54
11Paige Coope (Sherwoodpines Cycles The c)0:21:38

Youth men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward McParland (Team JD Cycles Ilkley)0:58:36
2Ryan Fenwick (Stewartry Wheelers/MPG Cy)0:00:01
3Alex Welburn (Max Gear RT)0:00:40
4Martin Turton (Beyond Mountain Bikes/RRP/)0:00:53
5Ben Miller (West Highland Wheelers / Of)0:00:54
6William Worrall (Towy Riders)0:01:21
7Alex Peters (Cycling Club Hackney)0:01:55
8Adam Martin (Blackhawkbikes.com hetto)0:02:17
9Harry Franklin (VC LONDRES)0:02:23
10Alex Baker (Orange Monkey Cycling Team)0:02:54
11Scott Lindsay (Innerleithen MTB Racing/icyc)0:03:08
12Joe Fox (Solihull CC)0:03:34
13Joe Kirkham (vclongeaton)0:03:58
14Jack Humphreys (Red Rose Olympic Red Ros)
15Ross Green (Stewartry Wheelers)0:04:54
16Jack Spicer (VC Deal/Activ/Hammond)0:05:25
17Edward Moesli0:05:30
18Nick Corlett (Manx Mountain Bike Club)0:05:51
19Nicholas Barnes (Seacroft Wheelers)0:05:52
20Mike Thompson (Richardsons CC Scarboroug)0:05:55
21Jack Finch (VCDeal/Hammond/Activ)0:07:15
22Josh Parkin (VC Londres)0:07:16
23Liam Cowell (VC Londres)0:07:31
24Alexander Bond (summit on 2 wheels devo te)0:07:36
25Joe Broadhead (Summit MBC)0:07:41
26Matthew Thompson (Cardiff Jif Cunning Ugly Mo)0:08:59
27Tom Brown (Gillingham & district wh)0:10:37
28Benjamin Mossman0:11:20
29Alex Webb (lyme racing club)0:11:24
30Tim Collins0:12:09
31Sam Stean (VC Jubilee)0:12:34
32Bradley Hobbs (bad)0:14:56
33James Tapp0:14:58
34Aaron Sayers (Leicestershire road club)0:15:53
35Joshua Ansell0:26:57
36Jonathan Marks (liesurelakesrt)0:32:14
37Jed James (Hurst Community College)1:00:55
-1lapPeter Hitt
-2lapsJacob James (Halesowen A&CC)
-2lapsCallum Riley (KHS Bikes UK)
-2lapsLiam Keynes (1st Gear Cycles/gencon)

