Killeen wins in Newham Park
Last takes women's victory
Full Results
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
|1
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|1:35:44
|2
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|0:02:45
|3
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:04:36
|4
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:05:03
|5
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:05:50
|6
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:05:53
|7
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:05:55
|8
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:06:26
|9
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:07:44
|10
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:09:06
|11
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|0:09:41
|12
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:10:44
|13
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl)
|0:11:46
|14
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:12:24
|15
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:12:58
|16
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|0:13:24
|17
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|0:14:35
|18
|Stephen James (GBr)
|0:15:11
|19
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:15:49
|20
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|0:17:15
|21
|Christopher Minter (GBr)
|0:17:50
|22
|Phil Lenney (GBr)
|0:20:37
|23
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr)
|0:22:02
|24
|Calum Chamberlain (GBr)
|25
|Simon Ernest (GBr)
|26
|Paul Beales (GBr)
|27
|Steve Hambling (GBr)
|28
|Andrew Howett (GBr)
|DNF
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|DNF
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|DNF
|Tom Bell (GBr)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Last (GBr)
|1:33:54
|2
|Melanie Späth (Ger)
|0:04:13
|3
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:05:19
|4
|Maddie Horton (GBr)
|0:07:16
|5
|Caitlin Elliott (Irl)
|0:09:30
|6
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:11:40
|7
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:16:44
|8
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:21:13
|9
|Natasha Barry (GBr)
|0:23:02
|10
|Jane Cumming (GBr)
|11
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|12
|Danielle Rider (GBr)
