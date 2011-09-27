Trending

Killeen wins in Newham Park

Last takes women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen (GBr)1:35:44
2Lee Williams (GBr)0:02:45
3Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:04:36
4Steven James (GBr)0:05:03
5David Fletcher (GBr)0:05:50
6Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:05:53
7Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:05:55
8Dave Henderson (GBr)0:06:26
9Robin Seymour (Irl)0:07:44
10Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:09:06
11Ben Thomas (GBr)0:09:41
12John Whittington (GBr)0:10:44
13Ryan Sherlock (Irl)0:11:46
14Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:12:24
15Michael Cotty (GBr)0:12:58
16Bengareth Roff (GBr)0:13:24
17Andrew Cockburn (GBr)0:14:35
18Stephen James (GBr)0:15:11
19George Budd (GBr)0:15:49
20Jonathan Pybus (GBr)0:17:15
21Christopher Minter (GBr)0:17:50
22Phil Lenney (GBr)0:20:37
23Anthony O'boyle (GBr)0:22:02
24Calum Chamberlain (GBr)
25Simon Ernest (GBr)
26Paul Beales (GBr)
27Steve Hambling (GBr)
28Andrew Howett (GBr)
DNFBilly Joe Whenman (GBr)
DNFChris Andrews (GBr)
DNFTom Bell (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Last (GBr)1:33:54
2Melanie Späth (Ger)0:04:13
3Lee Craigie (GBr)0:05:19
4Maddie Horton (GBr)0:07:16
5Caitlin Elliott (Irl)0:09:30
6Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:11:40
7Maxine Filby (GBr)0:16:44
8Carla Haines (GBr)0:21:13
9Natasha Barry (GBr)0:23:02
10Jane Cumming (GBr)
11Emma Bradley (GBr)
12Danielle Rider (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews