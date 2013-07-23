Trending

Ferguson and Craigie win British cross country national championships

James and Crumpton earn U23 titles

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grant Ferguson (GBr)1:42:42
2Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:00:28
3David Fletcher (GBr)0:00:37
4Paul Oldham (GBr)0:00:58
5Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:01:31
6Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:03:00
7Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
8Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:03:35
9Daniel Fleeman (GBr)0:04:09
10Ian Field (GBr)0:04:22

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Craigie (GBr)1:44:10
2Jane Nussli (GBr)0:02:01
3Tracy Moseley (GBr)0:03:32
4Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:04:57
5Melanie Alexander (GBr)0:05:30
6Maxine Filby (GBr)0:09:24
7Joanne Clay (GBr)0:10:54
8Annabel Simpson (GBr)0:12:02
9Vicki Barclay (GBr)0:13:59
10Verity Appleyard (GBr)0:16:14

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven James (GBr)1:30:25
2Isaac Pucci (GBr)0:00:34
3Liam Glen (GBr)0:03:09
4Alexander Welburn (GBr)0:03:56
5Richard Jones (GBr)0:07:03

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bethany Crumpton (GBr)1:32:24
2Rebecca Preece (GBr)0:03:54
3Carla Haines (GBr)0:10:53
4Ruby Miller (GBr)0:16:24

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Thompson (GBr)1:17:32
2Iain Paton (GBr)0:01:24
3Stuart Wilcox (GBr)0:03:56

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Barnes (GBr)1:12:51
2Isla Short (GBr)0:02:29
3Sophie Fennell (GBr)0:13:27

