Ferguson and Craigie win British cross country national championships
James and Crumpton earn U23 titles
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|1:42:42
|2
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:00:28
|3
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:00:37
|4
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:00:58
|5
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:01:31
|6
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:03:00
|7
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|8
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:03:35
|9
|Daniel Fleeman (GBr)
|0:04:09
|10
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:04:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|1:44:10
|2
|Jane Nussli (GBr)
|0:02:01
|3
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|0:03:32
|4
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:04:57
|5
|Melanie Alexander (GBr)
|0:05:30
|6
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:09:24
|7
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:10:54
|8
|Annabel Simpson (GBr)
|0:12:02
|9
|Vicki Barclay (GBr)
|0:13:59
|10
|Verity Appleyard (GBr)
|0:16:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven James (GBr)
|1:30:25
|2
|Isaac Pucci (GBr)
|0:00:34
|3
|Liam Glen (GBr)
|0:03:09
|4
|Alexander Welburn (GBr)
|0:03:56
|5
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|0:07:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|1:32:24
|2
|Rebecca Preece (GBr)
|0:03:54
|3
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:10:53
|4
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|0:16:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Thompson (GBr)
|1:17:32
|2
|Iain Paton (GBr)
|0:01:24
|3
|Stuart Wilcox (GBr)
|0:03:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Barnes (GBr)
|1:12:51
|2
|Isla Short (GBr)
|0:02:29
|3
|Sophie Fennell (GBr)
|0:13:27
