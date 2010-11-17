Trending

Gujan and Christof avoid calamity to win

Another tough day takes its toll on field

Image 1 of 19

Wet... was an understatement today.

Wet... was an understatement today.
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 2 of 19

The Czech duo of Robert Novotny and Kristian Hynek before punctures ruined their day.

The Czech duo of Robert Novotny and Kristian Hynek before punctures ruined their day.
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 3 of 19

The ladies dig deep.

The ladies dig deep.
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 4 of 19

American rider Sonya Looney (Topeak-Ergon) struggles.

American rider Sonya Looney (Topeak-Ergon) struggles.
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 5 of 19

It was heads down and grinding in stage three.

It was heads down and grinding in stage three.
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 6 of 19

Stage three starts in Rio Contas.

Stage three starts in Rio Contas.
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 7 of 19

The field suffers in the sand and rain.

The field suffers in the sand and rain.
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 8 of 19

With all the rain the rivers were swollen...

With all the rain the rivers were swollen...
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 9 of 19

There were plenty of technical trails for riders today.

There were plenty of technical trails for riders today.
(Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil)
Image 10 of 19

Another day dawns in tent city.

Another day dawns in tent city.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 11 of 19

The locals cheer on the racers.

The locals cheer on the racers.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 12 of 19

A lone tandem rolls in.

A lone tandem rolls in.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 13 of 19

The press vehicle is ready.

The press vehicle is ready.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 14 of 19

It's time for a little bit of rest and recovery.

It's time for a little bit of rest and recovery.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 15 of 19

A rainbow over tent city.

A rainbow over tent city.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 16 of 19

The satisfaction of putting away another day.

The satisfaction of putting away another day.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 17 of 19

A cobbled road through tent city.

A cobbled road through tent city.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 18 of 19

It's time to put the bikes away.

It's time to put the bikes away.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)
Image 19 of 19

Riders overcome more than just bad weather to take part in the Brasil Ride.

Riders overcome more than just bad weather to take part in the Brasil Ride.
(Image credit: Jason Sumner)

Just hours after finishing a rain soaked stage three at the Claro Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race, the Czech duo of Robert Novotny and Kristian Hynek were camped out in a hotel courtyard, doing their best to prep bikes for the following day. The glum look on their faces told the tale. On this day, anyway, it'd been a losing battle.

"The winner of this race won't necessarily be the best team. The winner will the best team whose bikes don't break." surmised Hynek (Free Cycling/Factor Bike), who along with his partner ended up third in the 87km circuit that started and finished in Rio de Cantas Tuesday and included the most technical riding thus far in this inaugural six-day race in Bahia, Brazil.

Unfortunately for Hynek, two flat tyres derailed his team's run at the stage three win. But they only ceded 3:19 and continue to hold a solid 13:06 margin over the stage three winners.

The victors and top beneficiaries of Hynek's misfortune were Christof Bischof and Martin Gujan (Swiss Machine), who excelled in the rock-strewn downhill sections, and did enough on the uphills to grab the stage win.

"In the first downhill we made a gap," explained Gujan, a World Cup-level pro who rides for Cannondale. "After that we just rode our race. We got caught on the uphill, but then in the next downhill we got a gap again. Then the Czechs had a flat and we were able to ride to the finish."

A for the notion that bike survival may prove as important as good form, Gujan was in complete agreement.

"With so much sand on the trails and the rain, it just destroys everything," he said. "Today we were not the fastest, we just had the best day overall."

In the women's open class Ivonne Kraft and Celina Carpinteiro took their third straight stage win, opening a commanding lead in the overall standings, 45 minutes ahead of the Brazilian duo of Janildes Fernandes Silva and Julyana Rodrigues (Jaju).

"It was a nice ride until the rain," said Kraft referring to a midday storm that pummeled the front of the field, and forced some of the back markers to find an alternative route when one of the course's river crossing became impassable. "I loved the technical sections, and Celina learned a lot. I think she will like it now, too."

It was also a three-peat in the mixed division, with Colorado's dynamic duo of Brian and Jenny Smith taking another stage win. Their biggest advantage, Brian Smith's ability to carve sweet lines in the techy singletrack, and his wife's knack for holding his wheel.

"Normally he's too far ahead of me, so I have no idea which way he goes, but here it's different," explained Jenny Smith, who lives in Gunnison, and along with her husband have a 22:42 lead overall. "I really trust what he does, so I can just follow him through."

Racing in Brazil continues Wednesday with another Rio de Contas circuit. This time riders will cover 95km and ascend 1750 metres. On the eve of stage four, race organisers warned riders that this will be the most technical day of the event, which couldn't have been good news for the Shimano neutral service crew.

"The rain and sand is making it very bad," said head mechanic Ronaldo Aguagm. "The biggest problem is brake pads. We are sold out of Avid Elixirs, and yesterday we work on 160 bikes. Today I think it will be more. We're going to be up working all night."

Results

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Gujan & Bischof Christof (Swi) Swiss Machine3:42:37
2Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother0:03:19
1Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike3:46:29
3Horak Martins & Spolc Milan (Cze) Ked Eleven3:51:14
4Raphael Mesquita Mendes & CÃ­cero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup3:57:47
5Joao Marinho & Valerio Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal4:04:53
6Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante4:11:41
7Odair Pereira & Edivando Cruz (Bra) Scott/Proshock/Vzan/Santa Rita4:13:13
8Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power4:18:01
9Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro4:22:53
10Ryan Draper & Michael Buxton (Can) 29er Canada4:23:03
12Reginaldo Mariano & Joao Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto4:23:25
13Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race4:32:53
14Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II4:33:05
15Alexandre Manzan & Bruno Dornelas (Bra) Scott Tri4:33:34
16Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal4:33:59
17Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens4:37:08
18Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop4:37:53
19Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling4:37:54
20Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa4:39:12
21FÃ¡bio LÃ´bo & Sergio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista4:39:40
22Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's4:43:42
24Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado4:46:03
25Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva4:50:13
26Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus4:51:41
27Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa4:53:04
28Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II4:56:57
29Alessandro Romano & Amauri Costa (Bra) Harpia Iana4:57:13
30Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano4:59:25
31Rogerio Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep5:02:31
31Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal5:11:59
32Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos5:13:52
33Jose Festugatto & FÃ¡bio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers5:13:55
35Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau5:14:57
36Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 535:18:42
37Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized5:23:02
39Alex ConstÃ¢ncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura5:25:57
38PlÃ­nio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team5:26:36
39Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaeo Selva5:27:52
40Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal5:30:26
41Nuno Duarte & Joao Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal5:30:32
42Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman5:32:15
43Rodrigo Mariotoni & Adriano Seabra (Bra) Xterra Pro Runner5:32:32
44Carlos Antunes & Giancarlo Clini (Bra) Scott/Tap5:32:57
45Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS5:34:03
46Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell5:35:19
47Raphael Chaves & JÃ¢nio Oliveira (Bra) Cla Selvagem5:36:29
48Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp5:39:48
50Sergio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother5:39:58
51Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii5:44:58
52Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici5:47:10
DNFAlexandre Lima & Emmanuel Stroessner (Bra) Ale Lima Personal Trainer5:55:08
DNFRomeu Franciosi & Anderson Oliveira (Bra) Dague Paia5:58:36
DNFRicardo Roldao & Guilherme Rodrigues (Bra) Roldao6:00:33
DNFMarcelo Dias & Joao Dias (Bra) Urban Brother6:03:56
DNFDenis Martins & Joao Almeida (Bra) Zeromeiaum.net6:06:30

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside4:46:03
2Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule0:04:10
3Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies0:10:54
4Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain0:44:23
5Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju1:31:54
6Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock1:35:21
DNFCarla Plens & Carolina Hess (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Limiar

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided4:18:01
2Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain0:05:24
3Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth0:15:04
4Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon0:21:11
5Adriana Nascimento & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul0:39:12
6Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin1:09:51
7Sabrina Gobbo & Joao Junior (Bra) Webike1:16:02
8Flavia Dall Acqua & Mateus Gil (Bra) Bike Na Midia Team1:17:18
9Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo1:26:57
10Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance1:40:35
11Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) JundiaÃ­ PrÃ³ Team2:10:35
DNFRaquel Gontijo & Antonio Barbanti (Bra) Espn-BH

Masters duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraao Azevedo & PlÃ­nio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters4:23:03
2Eduardo Soares & Jayme Filho (Bra) Os Mantiqueira I0:10:56
3Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos0:14:05
4Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert0:16:37
5Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval0:39:28
6Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz0:48:56
7Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride1:09:12
8Pedro Neto & Luiz Filho (Bra) Adriana Nascimento I1:24:07
9Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um1:24:11
10Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota1:29:49
11Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba1:32:05
12Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago1:40:53
13Sergio SÃ¡ (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp1:50:55
14Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaleguas Do Cerrado1:51:34
15Jose VerÃ§osa & Mauricio Goncalves (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado 012:07:43
16Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia e´nia2:10:24
17Rodrigo Andrade & Jose Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio2:22:35
18Robert Schneider & Claudio Van Damme (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado2:23:52
19Aluizio Maia & Sergio Silva (Bra) Calaroti3:19:04
DNFRondon Pinto & Mauro Filho (Bra) Oce Master

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
17Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike11:00:37
39Martin Gujan & Bischof Christof (Swi) Swiss Machine11:13:43
23Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother11:25:53
24Horak Martins & Spolc Milan (Cze) Ked Eleven11:52:28
28Raphael Mesquita Mendes & CÃ­cero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup11:56:26
36Odair Pereira & Edivando Cruz (Bra) Scott/Proshock/Vzan/Santa Rita12:01:54
33Joao Marinho & Valerio Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal12:38:22
44Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante12:44:40
12Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power13:27:14
47Reginaldo Mariano & Joao Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto13:27:44
1Ryan Draper & Michael Buxton (Can) 29er Canada13:31:45
19Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race13:39:06
16Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens14:01:48
3Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II14:04:08
45Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro14:32:33
35Alexandre Manzan & Bruno Dornelas (Bra) Scott Tri14:42:57
32Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal14:53:11
6Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling15:27:58
40Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado15:39:21
34Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop15:45:02
41Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa15:52:45
9Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's15:57:49
20Alessandro Romano & Amauri Costa (Bra) Harpia Iana16:09:00
5Rogerio Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep16:12:37
7Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus16:17:59
43Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal16:31:25
48Jose Festugatto & FÃ¡bio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers16:32:12
30Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano16:34:59
29Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II16:41:02
8FÃ¡bio LÃ´bo & Sergio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista16:41:20
38Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva17:03:57
13Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa17:06:11
51Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau17:27:51
26Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos17:29:18
21Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 5317:48:00
49Alex ConstÃ¢ncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura17:53:29
42Nuno Duarte & Joao Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal18:02:59
4Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal18:04:58
11PlÃ­nio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team18:32:09
2Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized0:10:44
18Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell0:29:47
15Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaeo Selva0:32:03
31Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici0:42:43
37Carlos Antunes & Giancarlo Clini (Bra) Scott/Tap0:43:12
10Raphael Chaves & JÃ¢nio Oliveira (Bra) Cla Selvagem0:57:31
50Rodrigo Mariotoni & Adriano Seabra (Bra) Xterra Pro Runner1:01:53
14Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii1:13:36
22Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS1:16:45
46Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman1:29:41
25Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp1:56:55
27Sergio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother2:09:58

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule13:49:21
2Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju0:45:00
3Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock0:53:43
4Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies2:20:58
5Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside4:19:22
6Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain5:55:08

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided12:38:14
2Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain0:22:42
3Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon0:25:38
4Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth0:56:26
5Adriana Nascimento & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul2:13:29
6Flavia Dall Acqua & Mateus Gil (Bra) Bike Na Midia Team3:37:12
7Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin3:42:30
8Sabrina Gobbo & Joao Junior (Bra) Webike4:01:32
9Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo4:35:29
10Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance5:15:29
11Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) JundiaÃ­ PrÃ³ Team7:42:51

Masters duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abraao Azevedo & PlÃ­nio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters12:50:41
2Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert0:55:05
3Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos1:02:22
4Eduardo Soares & Jayme Filho (Bra) Os Mantiqueira I1:15:11
5Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval2:15:16
6Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz2:43:58
7Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride3:57:40
8Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um4:20:40
9Pedro Neto & Luiz Filho (Bra) Adriana Nascimento I4:23:55
10Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago4:45:34
11Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota4:52:23
12Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba5:04:55
13Jose VerÃ§osa & Mauricio Goncalves (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado 015:32:18
14Sergio SÃ¡ (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp5:33:46
15Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaleguas Do Cerrado5:43:29
16Robert Schneider & Claudio Van Damme (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado6:35:29
17Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia e´nia6:43:52
18Rodrigo Andrade & Jose Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio7:13:27
19Aluizio Maia & Sergio Silva (Bra) Calaroti8:15:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews