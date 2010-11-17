Gujan and Christof avoid calamity to win
Another tough day takes its toll on field
Just hours after finishing a rain soaked stage three at the Claro Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race, the Czech duo of Robert Novotny and Kristian Hynek were camped out in a hotel courtyard, doing their best to prep bikes for the following day. The glum look on their faces told the tale. On this day, anyway, it'd been a losing battle.
"The winner of this race won't necessarily be the best team. The winner will the best team whose bikes don't break." surmised Hynek (Free Cycling/Factor Bike), who along with his partner ended up third in the 87km circuit that started and finished in Rio de Cantas Tuesday and included the most technical riding thus far in this inaugural six-day race in Bahia, Brazil.
Unfortunately for Hynek, two flat tyres derailed his team's run at the stage three win. But they only ceded 3:19 and continue to hold a solid 13:06 margin over the stage three winners.
The victors and top beneficiaries of Hynek's misfortune were Christof Bischof and Martin Gujan (Swiss Machine), who excelled in the rock-strewn downhill sections, and did enough on the uphills to grab the stage win.
"In the first downhill we made a gap," explained Gujan, a World Cup-level pro who rides for Cannondale. "After that we just rode our race. We got caught on the uphill, but then in the next downhill we got a gap again. Then the Czechs had a flat and we were able to ride to the finish."
A for the notion that bike survival may prove as important as good form, Gujan was in complete agreement.
"With so much sand on the trails and the rain, it just destroys everything," he said. "Today we were not the fastest, we just had the best day overall."
In the women's open class Ivonne Kraft and Celina Carpinteiro took their third straight stage win, opening a commanding lead in the overall standings, 45 minutes ahead of the Brazilian duo of Janildes Fernandes Silva and Julyana Rodrigues (Jaju).
"It was a nice ride until the rain," said Kraft referring to a midday storm that pummeled the front of the field, and forced some of the back markers to find an alternative route when one of the course's river crossing became impassable. "I loved the technical sections, and Celina learned a lot. I think she will like it now, too."
It was also a three-peat in the mixed division, with Colorado's dynamic duo of Brian and Jenny Smith taking another stage win. Their biggest advantage, Brian Smith's ability to carve sweet lines in the techy singletrack, and his wife's knack for holding his wheel.
"Normally he's too far ahead of me, so I have no idea which way he goes, but here it's different," explained Jenny Smith, who lives in Gunnison, and along with her husband have a 22:42 lead overall. "I really trust what he does, so I can just follow him through."
Racing in Brazil continues Wednesday with another Rio de Contas circuit. This time riders will cover 95km and ascend 1750 metres. On the eve of stage four, race organisers warned riders that this will be the most technical day of the event, which couldn't have been good news for the Shimano neutral service crew.
"The rain and sand is making it very bad," said head mechanic Ronaldo Aguagm. "The biggest problem is brake pads. We are sold out of Avid Elixirs, and yesterday we work on 160 bikes. Today I think it will be more. We're going to be up working all night."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Gujan & Bischof Christof (Swi) Swiss Machine
|3:42:37
|2
|Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother
|0:03:19
|1
|Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike
|3:46:29
|3
|Horak Martins & Spolc Milan (Cze) Ked Eleven
|3:51:14
|4
|Raphael Mesquita Mendes & CÃcero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup
|3:57:47
|5
|Joao Marinho & Valerio Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal
|4:04:53
|6
|Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante
|4:11:41
|7
|Odair Pereira & Edivando Cruz (Bra) Scott/Proshock/Vzan/Santa Rita
|4:13:13
|8
|Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power
|4:18:01
|9
|Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro
|4:22:53
|10
|Ryan Draper & Michael Buxton (Can) 29er Canada
|4:23:03
|12
|Reginaldo Mariano & Joao Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto
|4:23:25
|13
|Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race
|4:32:53
|14
|Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II
|4:33:05
|15
|Alexandre Manzan & Bruno Dornelas (Bra) Scott Tri
|4:33:34
|16
|Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal
|4:33:59
|17
|Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens
|4:37:08
|18
|Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop
|4:37:53
|19
|Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|4:37:54
|20
|Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa
|4:39:12
|21
|FÃ¡bio LÃ´bo & Sergio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista
|4:39:40
|22
|Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's
|4:43:42
|24
|Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado
|4:46:03
|25
|Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva
|4:50:13
|26
|Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus
|4:51:41
|27
|Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa
|4:53:04
|28
|Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II
|4:56:57
|29
|Alessandro Romano & Amauri Costa (Bra) Harpia Iana
|4:57:13
|30
|Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano
|4:59:25
|31
|Rogerio Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep
|5:02:31
|31
|Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal
|5:11:59
|32
|Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos
|5:13:52
|33
|Jose Festugatto & FÃ¡bio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers
|5:13:55
|35
|Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau
|5:14:57
|36
|Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 53
|5:18:42
|37
|Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized
|5:23:02
|39
|Alex ConstÃ¢ncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura
|5:25:57
|38
|PlÃnio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team
|5:26:36
|39
|Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaeo Selva
|5:27:52
|40
|Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal
|5:30:26
|41
|Nuno Duarte & Joao Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal
|5:30:32
|42
|Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman
|5:32:15
|43
|Rodrigo Mariotoni & Adriano Seabra (Bra) Xterra Pro Runner
|5:32:32
|44
|Carlos Antunes & Giancarlo Clini (Bra) Scott/Tap
|5:32:57
|45
|Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS
|5:34:03
|46
|Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell
|5:35:19
|47
|Raphael Chaves & JÃ¢nio Oliveira (Bra) Cla Selvagem
|5:36:29
|48
|Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp
|5:39:48
|50
|Sergio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother
|5:39:58
|51
|Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii
|5:44:58
|52
|Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici
|5:47:10
|DNF
|Alexandre Lima & Emmanuel Stroessner (Bra) Ale Lima Personal Trainer
|5:55:08
|DNF
|Romeu Franciosi & Anderson Oliveira (Bra) Dague Paia
|5:58:36
|DNF
|Ricardo Roldao & Guilherme Rodrigues (Bra) Roldao
|6:00:33
|DNF
|Marcelo Dias & Joao Dias (Bra) Urban Brother
|6:03:56
|DNF
|Denis Martins & Joao Almeida (Bra) Zeromeiaum.net
|6:06:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside
|4:46:03
|2
|Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule
|0:04:10
|3
|Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies
|0:10:54
|4
|Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain
|0:44:23
|5
|Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju
|1:31:54
|6
|Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock
|1:35:21
|DNF
|Carla Plens & Carolina Hess (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Limiar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided
|4:18:01
|2
|Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain
|0:05:24
|3
|Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth
|0:15:04
|4
|Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon
|0:21:11
|5
|Adriana Nascimento & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul
|0:39:12
|6
|Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin
|1:09:51
|7
|Sabrina Gobbo & Joao Junior (Bra) Webike
|1:16:02
|8
|Flavia Dall Acqua & Mateus Gil (Bra) Bike Na Midia Team
|1:17:18
|9
|Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo
|1:26:57
|10
|Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance
|1:40:35
|11
|Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) JundiaÃ PrÃ³ Team
|2:10:35
|DNF
|Raquel Gontijo & Antonio Barbanti (Bra) Espn-BH
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abraao Azevedo & PlÃnio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters
|4:23:03
|2
|Eduardo Soares & Jayme Filho (Bra) Os Mantiqueira I
|0:10:56
|3
|Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos
|0:14:05
|4
|Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert
|0:16:37
|5
|Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval
|0:39:28
|6
|Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz
|0:48:56
|7
|Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride
|1:09:12
|8
|Pedro Neto & Luiz Filho (Bra) Adriana Nascimento I
|1:24:07
|9
|Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um
|1:24:11
|10
|Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota
|1:29:49
|11
|Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba
|1:32:05
|12
|Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago
|1:40:53
|13
|Sergio SÃ¡ (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp
|1:50:55
|14
|Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaleguas Do Cerrado
|1:51:34
|15
|Jose VerÃ§osa & Mauricio Goncalves (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado 01
|2:07:43
|16
|Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia e´nia
|2:10:24
|17
|Rodrigo Andrade & Jose Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio
|2:22:35
|18
|Robert Schneider & Claudio Van Damme (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado
|2:23:52
|19
|Aluizio Maia & Sergio Silva (Bra) Calaroti
|3:19:04
|DNF
|Rondon Pinto & Mauro Filho (Bra) Oce Master
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|17
|Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike
|11:00:37
|39
|Martin Gujan & Bischof Christof (Swi) Swiss Machine
|11:13:43
|23
|Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother
|11:25:53
|24
|Horak Martins & Spolc Milan (Cze) Ked Eleven
|11:52:28
|28
|Raphael Mesquita Mendes & CÃcero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup
|11:56:26
|36
|Odair Pereira & Edivando Cruz (Bra) Scott/Proshock/Vzan/Santa Rita
|12:01:54
|33
|Joao Marinho & Valerio Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal
|12:38:22
|44
|Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante
|12:44:40
|12
|Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power
|13:27:14
|47
|Reginaldo Mariano & Joao Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto
|13:27:44
|1
|Ryan Draper & Michael Buxton (Can) 29er Canada
|13:31:45
|19
|Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race
|13:39:06
|16
|Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens
|14:01:48
|3
|Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II
|14:04:08
|45
|Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro
|14:32:33
|35
|Alexandre Manzan & Bruno Dornelas (Bra) Scott Tri
|14:42:57
|32
|Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal
|14:53:11
|6
|Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|15:27:58
|40
|Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado
|15:39:21
|34
|Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop
|15:45:02
|41
|Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa
|15:52:45
|9
|Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's
|15:57:49
|20
|Alessandro Romano & Amauri Costa (Bra) Harpia Iana
|16:09:00
|5
|Rogerio Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep
|16:12:37
|7
|Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus
|16:17:59
|43
|Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal
|16:31:25
|48
|Jose Festugatto & FÃ¡bio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers
|16:32:12
|30
|Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano
|16:34:59
|29
|Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II
|16:41:02
|8
|FÃ¡bio LÃ´bo & Sergio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista
|16:41:20
|38
|Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva
|17:03:57
|13
|Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa
|17:06:11
|51
|Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau
|17:27:51
|26
|Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos
|17:29:18
|21
|Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 53
|17:48:00
|49
|Alex ConstÃ¢ncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura
|17:53:29
|42
|Nuno Duarte & Joao Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal
|18:02:59
|4
|Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal
|18:04:58
|11
|PlÃnio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team
|18:32:09
|2
|Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized
|0:10:44
|18
|Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell
|0:29:47
|15
|Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaeo Selva
|0:32:03
|31
|Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici
|0:42:43
|37
|Carlos Antunes & Giancarlo Clini (Bra) Scott/Tap
|0:43:12
|10
|Raphael Chaves & JÃ¢nio Oliveira (Bra) Cla Selvagem
|0:57:31
|50
|Rodrigo Mariotoni & Adriano Seabra (Bra) Xterra Pro Runner
|1:01:53
|14
|Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii
|1:13:36
|22
|Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS
|1:16:45
|46
|Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman
|1:29:41
|25
|Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp
|1:56:55
|27
|Sergio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother
|2:09:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule
|13:49:21
|2
|Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju
|0:45:00
|3
|Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock
|0:53:43
|4
|Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies
|2:20:58
|5
|Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside
|4:19:22
|6
|Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain
|5:55:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided
|12:38:14
|2
|Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain
|0:22:42
|3
|Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon
|0:25:38
|4
|Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth
|0:56:26
|5
|Adriana Nascimento & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul
|2:13:29
|6
|Flavia Dall Acqua & Mateus Gil (Bra) Bike Na Midia Team
|3:37:12
|7
|Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin
|3:42:30
|8
|Sabrina Gobbo & Joao Junior (Bra) Webike
|4:01:32
|9
|Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo
|4:35:29
|10
|Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance
|5:15:29
|11
|Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) JundiaÃ PrÃ³ Team
|7:42:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abraao Azevedo & PlÃnio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters
|12:50:41
|2
|Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert
|0:55:05
|3
|Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos
|1:02:22
|4
|Eduardo Soares & Jayme Filho (Bra) Os Mantiqueira I
|1:15:11
|5
|Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval
|2:15:16
|6
|Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz
|2:43:58
|7
|Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride
|3:57:40
|8
|Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um
|4:20:40
|9
|Pedro Neto & Luiz Filho (Bra) Adriana Nascimento I
|4:23:55
|10
|Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago
|4:45:34
|11
|Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota
|4:52:23
|12
|Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba
|5:04:55
|13
|Jose VerÃ§osa & Mauricio Goncalves (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado 01
|5:32:18
|14
|Sergio SÃ¡ (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp
|5:33:46
|15
|Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaleguas Do Cerrado
|5:43:29
|16
|Robert Schneider & Claudio Van Damme (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado
|6:35:29
|17
|Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia e´nia
|6:43:52
|18
|Rodrigo Andrade & Jose Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio
|7:13:27
|19
|Aluizio Maia & Sergio Silva (Bra) Calaroti
|8:15:41
