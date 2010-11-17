Image 1 of 19 Wet... was an understatement today. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 2 of 19 The Czech duo of Robert Novotny and Kristian Hynek before punctures ruined their day. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 3 of 19 The ladies dig deep. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 4 of 19 American rider Sonya Looney (Topeak-Ergon) struggles. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 5 of 19 It was heads down and grinding in stage three. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 6 of 19 Stage three starts in Rio Contas. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 7 of 19 The field suffers in the sand and rain. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 8 of 19 With all the rain the rivers were swollen... (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 9 of 19 There were plenty of technical trails for riders today. (Image credit: ClaroRideBrasil) Image 10 of 19 Another day dawns in tent city. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 11 of 19 The locals cheer on the racers. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 12 of 19 A lone tandem rolls in. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 13 of 19 The press vehicle is ready. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 14 of 19 It's time for a little bit of rest and recovery. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 15 of 19 A rainbow over tent city. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 16 of 19 The satisfaction of putting away another day. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 17 of 19 A cobbled road through tent city. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 18 of 19 It's time to put the bikes away. (Image credit: Jason Sumner) Image 19 of 19 Riders overcome more than just bad weather to take part in the Brasil Ride. (Image credit: Jason Sumner)

Just hours after finishing a rain soaked stage three at the Claro Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race, the Czech duo of Robert Novotny and Kristian Hynek were camped out in a hotel courtyard, doing their best to prep bikes for the following day. The glum look on their faces told the tale. On this day, anyway, it'd been a losing battle.

"The winner of this race won't necessarily be the best team. The winner will the best team whose bikes don't break." surmised Hynek (Free Cycling/Factor Bike), who along with his partner ended up third in the 87km circuit that started and finished in Rio de Cantas Tuesday and included the most technical riding thus far in this inaugural six-day race in Bahia, Brazil.

Unfortunately for Hynek, two flat tyres derailed his team's run at the stage three win. But they only ceded 3:19 and continue to hold a solid 13:06 margin over the stage three winners.

The victors and top beneficiaries of Hynek's misfortune were Christof Bischof and Martin Gujan (Swiss Machine), who excelled in the rock-strewn downhill sections, and did enough on the uphills to grab the stage win.

"In the first downhill we made a gap," explained Gujan, a World Cup-level pro who rides for Cannondale. "After that we just rode our race. We got caught on the uphill, but then in the next downhill we got a gap again. Then the Czechs had a flat and we were able to ride to the finish."

A for the notion that bike survival may prove as important as good form, Gujan was in complete agreement.

"With so much sand on the trails and the rain, it just destroys everything," he said. "Today we were not the fastest, we just had the best day overall."

In the women's open class Ivonne Kraft and Celina Carpinteiro took their third straight stage win, opening a commanding lead in the overall standings, 45 minutes ahead of the Brazilian duo of Janildes Fernandes Silva and Julyana Rodrigues (Jaju).

"It was a nice ride until the rain," said Kraft referring to a midday storm that pummeled the front of the field, and forced some of the back markers to find an alternative route when one of the course's river crossing became impassable. "I loved the technical sections, and Celina learned a lot. I think she will like it now, too."

It was also a three-peat in the mixed division, with Colorado's dynamic duo of Brian and Jenny Smith taking another stage win. Their biggest advantage, Brian Smith's ability to carve sweet lines in the techy singletrack, and his wife's knack for holding his wheel.

"Normally he's too far ahead of me, so I have no idea which way he goes, but here it's different," explained Jenny Smith, who lives in Gunnison, and along with her husband have a 22:42 lead overall. "I really trust what he does, so I can just follow him through."

Racing in Brazil continues Wednesday with another Rio de Contas circuit. This time riders will cover 95km and ascend 1750 metres. On the eve of stage four, race organisers warned riders that this will be the most technical day of the event, which couldn't have been good news for the Shimano neutral service crew.

"The rain and sand is making it very bad," said head mechanic Ronaldo Aguagm. "The biggest problem is brake pads. We are sold out of Avid Elixirs, and yesterday we work on 160 bikes. Today I think it will be more. We're going to be up working all night."

Results

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Gujan & Bischof Christof (Swi) Swiss Machine 3:42:37 2 Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother 0:03:19 1 Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike 3:46:29 3 Horak Martins & Spolc Milan (Cze) Ked Eleven 3:51:14 4 Raphael Mesquita Mendes & CÃ­cero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup 3:57:47 5 Joao Marinho & Valerio Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal 4:04:53 6 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante 4:11:41 7 Odair Pereira & Edivando Cruz (Bra) Scott/Proshock/Vzan/Santa Rita 4:13:13 8 Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power 4:18:01 9 Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro 4:22:53 10 Ryan Draper & Michael Buxton (Can) 29er Canada 4:23:03 12 Reginaldo Mariano & Joao Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto 4:23:25 13 Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race 4:32:53 14 Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II 4:33:05 15 Alexandre Manzan & Bruno Dornelas (Bra) Scott Tri 4:33:34 16 Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal 4:33:59 17 Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens 4:37:08 18 Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop 4:37:53 19 Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 4:37:54 20 Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa 4:39:12 21 FÃ¡bio LÃ´bo & Sergio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista 4:39:40 22 Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's 4:43:42 24 Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado 4:46:03 25 Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva 4:50:13 26 Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus 4:51:41 27 Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa 4:53:04 28 Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II 4:56:57 29 Alessandro Romano & Amauri Costa (Bra) Harpia Iana 4:57:13 30 Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano 4:59:25 31 Rogerio Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep 5:02:31 31 Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal 5:11:59 32 Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos 5:13:52 33 Jose Festugatto & FÃ¡bio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers 5:13:55 35 Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau 5:14:57 36 Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 53 5:18:42 37 Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized 5:23:02 39 Alex ConstÃ¢ncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura 5:25:57 38 PlÃ­nio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team 5:26:36 39 Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaeo Selva 5:27:52 40 Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal 5:30:26 41 Nuno Duarte & Joao Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal 5:30:32 42 Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman 5:32:15 43 Rodrigo Mariotoni & Adriano Seabra (Bra) Xterra Pro Runner 5:32:32 44 Carlos Antunes & Giancarlo Clini (Bra) Scott/Tap 5:32:57 45 Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS 5:34:03 46 Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell 5:35:19 47 Raphael Chaves & JÃ¢nio Oliveira (Bra) Cla Selvagem 5:36:29 48 Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp 5:39:48 50 Sergio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother 5:39:58 51 Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii 5:44:58 52 Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici 5:47:10 DNF Alexandre Lima & Emmanuel Stroessner (Bra) Ale Lima Personal Trainer 5:55:08 DNF Romeu Franciosi & Anderson Oliveira (Bra) Dague Paia 5:58:36 DNF Ricardo Roldao & Guilherme Rodrigues (Bra) Roldao 6:00:33 DNF Marcelo Dias & Joao Dias (Bra) Urban Brother 6:03:56 DNF Denis Martins & Joao Almeida (Bra) Zeromeiaum.net 6:06:30

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside 4:46:03 2 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule 0:04:10 3 Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies 0:10:54 4 Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain 0:44:23 5 Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju 1:31:54 6 Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock 1:35:21 DNF Carla Plens & Carolina Hess (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Limiar

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided 4:18:01 2 Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain 0:05:24 3 Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth 0:15:04 4 Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon 0:21:11 5 Adriana Nascimento & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul 0:39:12 6 Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin 1:09:51 7 Sabrina Gobbo & Joao Junior (Bra) Webike 1:16:02 8 Flavia Dall Acqua & Mateus Gil (Bra) Bike Na Midia Team 1:17:18 9 Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo 1:26:57 10 Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance 1:40:35 11 Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) JundiaÃ­ PrÃ³ Team 2:10:35 DNF Raquel Gontijo & Antonio Barbanti (Bra) Espn-BH

Masters duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abraao Azevedo & PlÃ­nio Souza (Bra) AZ Masters 4:23:03 2 Eduardo Soares & Jayme Filho (Bra) Os Mantiqueira I 0:10:56 3 Cesar Almeida & Paulo Freitas (Bra) Leite Piracanjuba-Tigre Rolamentos 0:14:05 4 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Prats (Spa) Titan Desert 0:16:37 5 Rudney Villanova & Alberto Geronimi (Fra) Tecnoval 0:39:28 6 Rodrigo Silva & Enrico Favilla (Bra) Caliandra Oz 0:48:56 7 Sandro Bernardoni & Gerson Doll (Bra) D&B Ride 1:09:12 8 Pedro Neto & Luiz Filho (Bra) Adriana Nascimento I 1:24:07 9 Luis Pato & Carlos Reino (Bra) Pcdf/Zero Meia Um 1:24:11 10 Marcos Soares & Francis Hudson (Bra) Movimec - Soca Bota 1:29:49 11 Sergio Silva & Dorivaldo Abreu (Bra) Aky Veiculos Vitoria Da Conquista-Ba 1:32:05 12 Santiago Gonzales & Juan Lopez (Col) Trope Shago 1:40:53 13 Sergio SÃ¡ (Zolino) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Adventure Camp 1:50:55 14 Oton Souto & Neuseli Sampaio (Bra) Papaleguas Do Cerrado 1:51:34 15 Jose VerÃ§osa & Mauricio Goncalves (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado 01 2:07:43 16 Antonio Rodrigues & Marcos Dias (Bra) Tia e´nia 2:10:24 17 Rodrigo Andrade & Jose Ambrosio (Bra) Juncambrosio 2:22:35 18 Robert Schneider & Claudio Van Damme (Bra) Coroas Do Cerrado 2:23:52 19 Aluizio Maia & Sergio Silva (Bra) Calaroti 3:19:04 DNF Rondon Pinto & Mauro Filho (Bra) Oce Master

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 17 Robert Novotny & Kristian Hynek (Cze) Free Cycling/Factor Bike 11:00:37 39 Martin Gujan & Bischof Christof (Swi) Swiss Machine 11:13:43 23 Ricardo Pscheidt & Gilberto Gois (Bra) James Crank Brother 11:25:53 24 Horak Martins & Spolc Milan (Cze) Ked Eleven 11:52:28 28 Raphael Mesquita Mendes & CÃ­cero Silva (Bra) Moda Cup 11:56:26 36 Odair Pereira & Edivando Cruz (Bra) Scott/Proshock/Vzan/Santa Rita 12:01:54 33 Joao Marinho & Valerio Ferreira (Por) Rocky Mountain Portugal 12:38:22 44 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Bra) Terra Chapada Diamante 12:44:40 12 Marcelo Sampaio & Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Dental Power 13:27:14 47 Reginaldo Mariano & Joao Pereira (Bra) Tropical Auto Posto 13:27:44 1 Ryan Draper & Michael Buxton (Can) 29er Canada 13:31:45 19 Richard Silva & Felipe Moraes (Bra) Harpia Adventure Race 13:39:06 16 Andy Eyring & Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) European Youngsters Trek-Brentjens 14:01:48 3 Rodrigo Gouvea & Denis Yoshio (Bra) Adriana Nascimento II 14:04:08 45 Heliesse Santos & Edimilson Santos (Bra) Terra Chapada Ouro 14:32:33 35 Alexandre Manzan & Bruno Dornelas (Bra) Scott Tri 14:42:57 32 Helder Carvalho & Pedro Araujo (Por) Rocky Mountain Onbike Portugal 14:53:11 6 Rafael Alves & Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 15:27:58 40 Juliano Nunes & Andre Lima (Bra) Tche Bike-RS/Coroas Do Cerrado 15:39:21 34 Alfredo Montenegro & Carlos Lopes (Bra) Savana Bike Shop 15:45:02 41 Bruno Lopes & Leonardo Parada (Bra) Tche Poronpa 15:52:45 9 Paulo Dias & Tiago Rossi (Bra) Ciclovece Reynold's 15:57:49 20 Alessandro Romano & Amauri Costa (Bra) Harpia Iana 16:09:00 5 Rogerio Moda & Fabio Ferreira (Bra) Beep Beep 16:12:37 7 Francisco Junior & Luis Carvalho (Bra) Bruttus 16:17:59 43 Antonio Filho & Sergio Dourado (Bra) Terra Chapada Cristal 16:31:25 48 Jose Festugatto & FÃ¡bio Festugatto (Bra) Twin Brothers 16:32:12 30 Gustavo Astolphi & Giulliano Mendes (Bra) Pedal Urbano 16:34:59 29 Luzo Passos & Marcos Abitante (Bra) Os Mantiqueira II 16:41:02 8 FÃ¡bio LÃ´bo & Sergio Lemos (Bra) Casa Do Ciclista 16:41:20 38 Alexandre Hadade & Carlos Fonseca (Bra) Selva 17:03:57 13 Wallace Brito & Geraldo Moraes (Bra) Devassa 17:06:11 51 Guilherme Quissini & Rafael Capoani (Bra) Zero Grau 17:27:51 26 Denio Franco & Felipe Comini (Bra) Libertas Todos Os Santos 17:29:18 21 Fernando Fernandes & Edson Oliveira (Bra) Herbie 53 17:48:00 49 Alex ConstÃ¢ncio & Marcello Cenci (Bra) Webike/Magura 17:53:29 42 Nuno Duarte & Joao Elvas (Por) Team Acreditar Portugal 18:02:59 4 Humberto Luis & Tiago Branco (Por) Ami Portugal 18:04:58 11 PlÃ­nio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Bra) Clube Do Pedal Team 18:32:09 2 Ricardo Pupo & Santo Feltrin (Bra) Adriana Nascimento/Specialized 0:10:44 18 Rodrigo Suriani & Alexandre Perez (Bra) Gillette/Duracell 0:29:47 15 Antonio Calmon & Diogo Rehder (Bra) Espinhaeo Selva 0:32:03 31 Fouad Artigas & Carlos Carvalho (Bra) Riobici 0:42:43 37 Carlos Antunes & Giancarlo Clini (Bra) Scott/Tap 0:43:12 10 Raphael Chaves & JÃ¢nio Oliveira (Bra) Cla Selvagem 0:57:31 50 Rodrigo Mariotoni & Adriano Seabra (Bra) Xterra Pro Runner 1:01:53 14 Francisco Filho & Plauto Angelo (Bra) Endurance Ii 1:13:36 22 Roberto Souto & Carlos Esteves (Bra) IBS 1:16:45 46 Rodolfo Carvalho & Tiago Abati (Bra) Tia Do Batman 1:29:41 25 Osvaldo Martins & Marcelo Chinaglia (Bra) Letti/Cccp 1:56:55 27 Sergio Marques & Sidnei Marques (Bra) Marques Brother 2:09:58

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Bionicon Loule 13:49:21 2 Janildes Fernandes Silva & Julyana Rodrigues (Bra) Jaju 0:45:00 3 Sandra Araujo & Lorenza Menapace (Ita) Round The Clock 0:53:43 4 Erika Gramiscelli & Raquel Queiroz (Bra) Circuit KHS Pro Ladies 2:20:58 5 Andrea Estevam & Silvia Guimaraes (Bra) Atenah/Go Outside 4:19:22 6 Luciana Cox & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People Rocky Mountain 5:55:08

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Hopkinson-Smith & Brian Smith (USA) To Be Decided 12:38:14 2 Renata Bucher & Damian Perrin (Swi) Team Zaboo Free - Mountain 0:22:42 3 Jeff Kerkove & Sonya Looney (USA) Topeak-Ergon 0:25:38 4 Paul Romero & Karen Lundgren (USA) Sole Ellsworth 0:56:26 5 Adriana Nascimento & Rogerio Pires (Bra) Brasil Soul 2:13:29 6 Flavia Dall Acqua & Mateus Gil (Bra) Bike Na Midia Team 3:37:12 7 Orlando Alves & Roberta Santiago (Bra) Ciclo Ravena - Marin 3:42:30 8 Sabrina Gobbo & Joao Junior (Bra) Webike 4:01:32 9 Alexandre Teles & Mariza Souza (Bra) Trotamundo 4:35:29 10 Joana Nobrega & Felipe Rodrigues (Bra) Endurance 5:15:29 11 Reginaldo Oliveira & Katia Gomes (Bra) JundiaÃ­ PrÃ³ Team 7:42:51