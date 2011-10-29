Throughout the week here at the 2011 Brasil Ride, the elite men agreed on two things: Portugal's Luis Pinto was the strongest rider here and German Lukas Kaufmann had the top technical skills. But the reality of two-rider racing is that it doesn't matter how good one rider is, unless his teammate can match. That's why Pinto was forced to settle for second overall, while Kaufmann earned the stage 7 win.

Pinto's Spanish teammate Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso) couldn't match the daily accelerations of Kristian Hynek and Robert Novatny (Future Cycling-Sweep), allowing the Czech duo to repeat as overall champs. But Kaufmann's partner, Christopher Maletz, was up to the task when the trails got tough, yielding the Team Easton Rocket's pair a final day stage win on a blazing fast 49km circuit that started and finished in Mucuge.

"We were together with [Hynek and Novatny] on the second paved section," said Kaufmann, of a circuit that started on the main road out of town, and then alternated between trail and road all the way back to the finish line. "Then we went to the front into the singletrack and that was it."

Admittedly, the Czechs had nothing to gain by chasing the pair. Their objective was to protect a five-plus-minute GC lead, which they achieved without incident.

"There was no reason to do anything," said Hynek. "Our only goal was the GC."

Mission accomplished for the second year in a row, and this time without the final day drama that saw Novatny crashed out of the race by a video moto within in sight of the finish line.

"We had to come back just to experience what we missed last year," Hynek said. "It's not right to win a race but not cross the finish line."

The final overall saw Hynek and Novatny post a seven-day time of 23:02:43. Pinto and Lopez carded a 23:08:01. Third went to another Czech duo, BMC riders Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak. All told, only 41 men's open teams finished the race, a testament to the Brasil Ride's difficulty.

The top of the women's standing remained unchanged, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their seventh stage win, giving them a clean sweep for the week. Total saddle time for the week, 34:15:36

The outcome was also a duplicate in the mixed category, with German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) notching another stage win. Total time for the week: 28:06:44. If the pair had raced the open men's category, they would have finished 12th.

All told only 67 of the 113 teams on the original start list finished all seven stages, a testament to the massive difficulty of this race.

Full Results

Men stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 1:29:11 2 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:00:58 3 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:01:39 4 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 0:01:48 5 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:02:33 6 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:04:14 7 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 0:05:05 8 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:05:33 9 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 0:05:52 10 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 0:08:13 11 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 0:10:52 12 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 0:12:54 13 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 0:12:56 14 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 0:13:30 15 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 0:13:43 16 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 0:19:01 17 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 0:19:54 18 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 0:20:21 19 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 0:21:45 20 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 0:22:04 21 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 0:23:06 22 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 0:24:24 23 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 0:27:18 24 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 0:27:56 25 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 0:28:16 26 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 0:31:04 27 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 0:35:00 28 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 0:35:56 29 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 0:37:01 30 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 0:37:26 31 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 0:39:03 32 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 0:41:44 33 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 0:43:41 34 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 0:48:42 35 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 0:50:01 36 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 0:51:00 37 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 0:59:22 38 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 1:01:18 39 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 1:01:40 40 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 1:10:48

Women stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 1:59:22 2 Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram) 0:11:24 3 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 0:31:45

Mixed stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 1:40:07 2 Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram) 0:02:17 3 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 0:17:36 4 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 0:20:44 5 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 0:25:35 6 Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha) 0:27:23 7 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:30:00 8 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:33:18

Masters stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 1:38:40 2 Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram) 0:02:03 3 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 0:09:06 4 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 0:10:43 5 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 0:11:52 6 Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha) 0:12:02 7 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 0:19:52 8 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:20:09 9 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 0:23:28 10 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:25:10 11 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 0:26:32 12 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 0:28:46 13 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 0:41:24 14 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 0:41:28 15 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 0:41:31 16 Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain) 0:45:19

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 23:02:43 2 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 0:05:18 3 Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized) 0:59:10 4 Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes) 1:10:05 5 Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti) 1:23:26 6 Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride) 1:47:47 7 Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets) 2:46:51 8 Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System ) 3:48:39 9 Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized) 4:03:32 10 Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy) 4:30:55 11 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 4:45:31 12 Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1) 5:03:05 13 Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada) 5:09:57 14 Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike) 8:06:39 15 Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH) 8:16:53 16 Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão) 8:29:51 17 Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3) 9:05:45 18 Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2) 9:29:12 19 Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr) 10:39:11 20 Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team) 11:02:47 21 Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy) 11:25:08 22 Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana) 11:44:09 23 Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport) 12:07:36 24 Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa) 12:16:16 25 Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii) 12:24:53 26 Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia) 13:12:20 27 Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike) 13:13:10 28 Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A) 13:26:48 29 Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife) 13:52:37 30 Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders) 14:15:40 31 Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak) 14:47:34 32 Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha) 14:49:31 33 Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia) 15:11:49 34 Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers) 17:34:54 35 Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo) 18:19:04 36 Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil) 18:22:14 37 Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team) 18:23:46 38 Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba) 18:32:10 39 Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max) 19:06:22 40 Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers) 20:07:21

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 34:15:36 2 Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram) 2:19:09 3 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 11:11:08

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) 28:06:44 2 Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram) 1:21:53 3 Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes ) 4:03:56 4 Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief) 5:35:29 5 Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso) 7:27:58 6 Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha) 8:31:52 7 Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes) 9:28:50 8 Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam) 14:32:18