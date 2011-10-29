Trending

Hynek and Novatny win their second Brasil Ride overall

Only 67 of 113 starting teams finish a tough race

Throughout the week here at the 2011 Brasil Ride, the elite men agreed on two things: Portugal's Luis Pinto was the strongest rider here and German Lukas Kaufmann had the top technical skills. But the reality of two-rider racing is that it doesn't matter how good one rider is, unless his teammate can match. That's why Pinto was forced to settle for second overall, while Kaufmann earned the stage 7 win.

Pinto's Spanish teammate Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano-Luso) couldn't match the daily accelerations of Kristian Hynek and Robert Novatny (Future Cycling-Sweep), allowing the Czech duo to repeat as overall champs. But Kaufmann's partner, Christopher Maletz, was up to the task when the trails got tough, yielding the Team Easton Rocket's pair a final day stage win on a blazing fast 49km circuit that started and finished in Mucuge.

"We were together with [Hynek and Novatny] on the second paved section," said Kaufmann, of a circuit that started on the main road out of town, and then alternated between trail and road all the way back to the finish line. "Then we went to the front into the singletrack and that was it."

Admittedly, the Czechs had nothing to gain by chasing the pair. Their objective was to protect a five-plus-minute GC lead, which they achieved without incident.

"There was no reason to do anything," said Hynek. "Our only goal was the GC."

Mission accomplished for the second year in a row, and this time without the final day drama that saw Novatny crashed out of the race by a video moto within in sight of the finish line.

"We had to come back just to experience what we missed last year," Hynek said. "It's not right to win a race but not cross the finish line."

The final overall saw Hynek and Novatny post a seven-day time of 23:02:43. Pinto and Lopez carded a 23:08:01. Third went to another Czech duo, BMC riders Tomas Vokrouhlik and Martin Horak. All told, only 41 men's open teams finished the race, a testament to the Brasil Ride's difficulty.

The top of the women's standing remained unchanged, as Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) took their seventh stage win, giving them a clean sweep for the week. Total saddle time for the week, 34:15:36

The outcome was also a duplicate in the mixed category, with German Ivonne Kraft and Brazilian partner Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) notching another stage win. Total time for the week: 28:06:44. If the pair had raced the open men's category, they would have finished 12th.

All told only 67 of the 113 teams on the original start list finished all seven stages, a testament to the massive difficulty of this race.

Full Results

Men stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)1:29:11
2Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:00:58
3Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:01:39
4Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)0:01:48
5Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:02:33
6Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:04:14
7Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)0:05:05
8Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:05:33
9Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)0:05:52
10Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)0:08:13
11Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )0:10:52
12Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)0:12:54
13Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)0:12:56
14Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)0:13:30
15Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)0:13:43
16Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)0:19:01
17Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)0:19:54
18Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)0:20:21
19Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)0:21:45
20Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)0:22:04
21Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)0:23:06
22Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)0:24:24
23Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)0:27:18
24Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)0:27:56
25Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)0:28:16
26Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)0:31:04
27Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)0:35:00
28Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)0:35:56
29Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)0:37:01
30Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)0:37:26
31Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)0:39:03
32Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)0:41:44
33Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)0:43:41
34Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)0:48:42
35Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)0:50:01
36Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)0:51:00
37Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)0:59:22
38Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)1:01:18
39Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)1:01:40
40Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)1:10:48

Women stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)1:59:22
2Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram)0:11:24
3Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)0:31:45

Mixed stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)1:40:07
2Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram)0:02:17
3Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)0:17:36
4Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )0:20:44
5Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)0:25:35
6Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha)0:27:23
7Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:30:00
8Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:33:18

Masters stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)1:38:40
2Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram)0:02:03
3Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)0:09:06
4Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )0:10:43
5Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)0:11:52
6Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha)0:12:02
7Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)0:19:52
8Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:20:09
9Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)0:23:28
10Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:25:10
11Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)0:26:32
12Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )0:28:46
13Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)0:41:24
14Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)0:41:28
15Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)0:41:31
16Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain)0:45:19

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)23:02:43
2Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)0:05:18
3Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)0:59:10
4Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)1:10:05
5Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)1:23:26
6Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)1:47:47
7Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)2:46:51
8Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )3:48:39
9Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)4:03:32
10Thomas Vandendale & Christophe Clercq (Firstenergy)4:30:55
11Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)4:45:31
12Alexandre Sousa & Mauricio Pereira (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 1)5:03:05
13Ryan Draper & Leighton Poidevin (Team 29Er Canada)5:09:57
14Ulisses Valarelli & Felipe Tambasco (Moço Bike)8:06:39
15Rogerio Pires & Gustavo Caixeta (Mountain Bike BH)8:16:53
16Rodrigo Santos & Magnus Dias (Pão De Queijo E Chimarrão)8:29:51
17Agnaldo Santos & Luis Filho (Dague Paia 3)9:05:45
18Edmilson Santos & Anilton Rocha (Canta Galo E A /Chapada Diamantina 2)9:29:12
19Frederico Kastrup & Rogerio Moda (Beep Beep Papaleguas/Mpr)10:39:11
20Zbigniew Mossoczy & Przemyslaw Maciejowski (Sikorski Bikeboard Team)11:02:47
21Rodrigo Silva & Mauricio Neto (Ciclope/Carbo Energy)11:25:08
22Diego Ferreira & Juvenal Batista (Pelaggio / Savana)11:44:09
23Alexandre Silva & Pedro Pinheiro (MTB Floripa/Ultrasport)12:07:36
24Angelo Hayashi & Cristiano Silva (13° MTB Ponta Grossa)12:16:16
25Hugo Noronha & Rui Cardoso (Salta Pocinhas Iii)12:24:53
26Fausto Oliveira & Ronaldo Junior (Dague Paia)13:12:20
27Everton Siqueira & Marco Melo (Trilha Capixaba / Terra Bike)13:13:10
28Walter Germano & Andre Guimaraes (Coroas Do Cerrado - Time A)13:26:48
29Daniel Correia & Leonardo Fernandes (RD Mecanica / Ortolife)13:52:37
30Daniel Vilela & Vitor Medrado (DV Riders)14:15:40
31Harry Beute & Josias Silva (Team A.Hak)14:47:34
32Filipe Xavier & Emerson Furlanetto (Competition Na Trilha)14:49:31
33Jose Silva & Wallace Brito (Fly Bahia)15:11:49
34Vicente Souza & Willamy Brito (Cajubikers)17:34:54
35Plinio Junior & Tadeu Malavazzi (Arese Pharma / Hst / Singulare Grupo)18:19:04
36Carlos Garcia & Alex Fonseca (Formatos / Primil)18:22:14
37Anderson Oliveira & Romeu Franciosi (Dague Paia Brasil Team)18:23:46
38Marcello Cenci & Eduardo Marcolino (Sai Baba)18:32:10
39Sergio Gusmao & Marcelo Torres (Vo2Max)19:06:22
40Marcio Monteiro & Israel Ferreira (Picc Pedal/Alambikers)20:07:21

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)34:15:36
2Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram)2:19:09
3Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)11:11:08

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)28:06:44
2Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram)1:21:53
3Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )4:03:56
4Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)5:35:29
5Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)7:27:58
6Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha)8:31:52
7Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)9:28:50
8Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)14:32:18

Masters stage 7 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Smith & Brian Smith (Alpine Orthopedic MTB Team/ Breezer/ Sram)27:26:55
2Kristian Hynek & Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep)0:35:27
3Abraao Azevedo & Paulo Freitas (Master Brasil Soul - RC Bikes )2:10:15
4Plinio Souza & Edward Szraucner (Brasil / Alemanha)6:00:22
5Ivonne Kraft & Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul / RC Bikes)6:16:35
6Corey Collier & Gilberto Gois (Light Gives Heat/World Bicycle Relief)6:30:14
7Lukas Kauffmann & Christopher Maletz (Team Easton Rockets)6:49:50
8Luis Pinto & Alejandro Lopez (Team Spano - Luso)8:30:12
9Steffen Thum & Simon Gegenheimer (Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam)10:49:04
10Hugo Neto & Douglas Neto (OCE-Treine/KHS/Infanti)12:26:40
11Josemberg Pinho & Raphael Mendes (JC Bikes)12:47:44
12Uira Castro & Gustavo Santos (LM/Tripp/Specialized)13:39:42
13Marco Almeida & Marco Fernandez (Specialized /Roberto Heras Training System )14:03:34
14Tomas Vokrouhlik & Martin Horak (BMC Specialized)14:33:49
15Jose Silva & Tiago Ferreira (Brasil Ride)17:04:45
16Jean Bossler & Frederic Ischard (Look Velo Tout Terrain)19:20:29

