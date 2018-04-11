Trending

Bastianelli wins Brabantse Pijl Dames Gooik

Kirchmann second, Vos third

Image 1 of 20

Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) wins

Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 20

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in the peloton

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 20

Belgian champion Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott)

Belgian champion Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 20

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) on stage

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 20

Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 20

Anabelle Dreville (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Anabelle Dreville (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 20

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) on the podium

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 20

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) was second

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) was second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 20

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb), Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals)

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb), Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 20

The Brabantse Pijl Dames Gooik podium

The Brabantse Pijl Dames Gooik podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 20

Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 20

Kelly Van Den Steen (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Kelly Van Den Steen (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 20

Not your normal swannies

Not your normal swannies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 20

Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt on the cobbles

Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 20

Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 20

Jolien D'Hoore gets ready on the start line

Jolien D'Hoore gets ready on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 20

Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sofie De Vuyst (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport)

Jolien D'Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sofie De Vuyst (Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 20

Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Demi De Jong (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 20

Julie Van De Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Julie Van De Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 20

Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini)

Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) won the first edition of Brabantse Pijl Dames Gooik on Wednesday. The Italian sprinted to victory ahead of runner-up Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in third. Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott Women) finished just off the podium in fourth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini3:37:56
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
6Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
7Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
8Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
9Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
10Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
11Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
13Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
15Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
17Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
18Lara Defour (Bel)
19Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
20Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
21Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
23Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
24Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
25Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
26Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Anna Henderson (GBr)
28Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
29Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Pbm0:00:10
30Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
31Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:20
32Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:25
33Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
34Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:44
35Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix0:03:45
36Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb0:05:37
37Lotte Rotman (Bel) Experza - Footlogix0:05:38
38Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza - Footlogix
39Marlies Van Der Lugt (Ned)
40Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
41Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
42Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
43Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
44Amanda Jamieson (NZl)
45Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
46Pauline Allin (Fra)
47Fien Delbaere (Bel)
48Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
49Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
50Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
51Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
52Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
53India Grangier (Fra)
54Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
55Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
56Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
57Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
58Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
59Tanja Elsner (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
60Urška Žigart (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
61Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini
62Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
63Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm0:05:50
64Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
65Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
66Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
67Jet Wildeman (Ned)0:05:56
DNFJulie Stockman (Bel)
DNFChayenne Vranken (Bel)
DNFBente Van Teeseling (Ned)
DNFMia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFSenna Feron (Ned)
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned)
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned)
DNFNathalie Verschelden (Bel)
DNFChristina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFMarissa Baks (Ned)
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFHolly Flannery (GBr)
DNFDemi Vollering (Ned)
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFKelly Kalm (Est)
DNFŠpela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFQuinty Van De Guchte (Ned)
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned)
DNFNike Beckeringh (Ned)
DNFKeira Mcvitty (GBr)
DNFKerry Jonker (Aus)
DNFKate Wightman (NZl)
DNFGuusje Waalboer (Ned)
DNFRosalia Ortiz Hano (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
DNFCharmaine Porter (GBr)
DNFTsubasa Makise (Jpn)
DNFMarianne Van Leeuwen (Ned)
DNFRosa Törmänen (Fin)
DNFBianca Lust (Ned)
DNFPernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
DNFMargot Dutour (Fra)
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel)
DNFLucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFBronwyn Macgregor (NZl)
DNFPaula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
DNFRoos Hoogeboom (Ned)
DNFBelle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMarit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEsther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFNina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFAnne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFGiulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFNicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLone Meertens (Bel)
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel)
DNFAnna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
DNFLaura Camps (Fra)
DNFSarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel)
DNFEmmy Andersson (Swe)
DNFKelly Lambrechts (Bel)
DNFLaurence Thill (Lux)
DNFEllen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFRobin Driehuijs (Ned)
DNFDominique Van Der Stelt (Ned)
DNFTessa Van Der Velden (Ned)
DNFLauren Murphy (GBr)
DNFJuliette Vandekerckhove (Fra)
DNFLynn Marien (Bel)
DNFVirginie Loyer (Fra)
DNFSophie De Muynck (Fra)
DNFJessica Finney (GBr)
DNFLensy Debboudt (Bel)
DNFIone Johnson (NZl)
DNFVeronika Kormos (Hun)
DNFHolly Waymark (GBr)
DNFIris Sachet (Fra)
DNFYara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFDèvon Kuijstermans (Ned)
DNSKelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNSHetty Niblett (GBr)
DNSValerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

 

