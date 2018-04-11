Bastianelli wins Brabantse Pijl Dames Gooik
Kirchmann second, Vos third
Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) won the first edition of Brabantse Pijl Dames Gooik on Wednesday. The Italian sprinted to victory ahead of runner-up Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) in third. Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton Scott Women) finished just off the podium in fourth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3:37:56
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|6
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|8
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|9
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|11
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|12
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|13
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|17
|Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|18
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|19
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
|20
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|21
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|23
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|24
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|25
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|26
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Anna Henderson (GBr)
|28
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|0:00:10
|30
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|31
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:20
|32
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:25
|33
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|34
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:44
|35
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix
|0:03:45
|36
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:05:37
|37
|Lotte Rotman (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|0:05:38
|38
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza - Footlogix
|39
|Marlies Van Der Lugt (Ned)
|40
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|41
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
|42
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
|43
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|44
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl)
|45
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|46
|Pauline Allin (Fra)
|47
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|48
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
|49
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|51
|Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
|52
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|53
|India Grangier (Fra)
|54
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|55
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Flavia De Oliveira (Bra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|57
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|58
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|59
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|60
|Urška Žigart (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|61
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|63
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|0:05:50
|64
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|65
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|67
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|0:05:56
|DNF
|Julie Stockman (Bel)
|DNF
|Chayenne Vranken (Bel)
|DNF
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
|DNF
|Mia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|DNF
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|DNF
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Marissa Baks (Ned)
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Holly Flannery (GBr)
|DNF
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|DNF
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Kelly Kalm (Est)
|DNF
|Špela Kern (Slo) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Quinty Van De Guchte (Ned)
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
|DNF
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|DNF
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr)
|DNF
|Kerry Jonker (Aus)
|DNF
|Kate Wightman (NZl)
|DNF
|Guusje Waalboer (Ned)
|DNF
|Rosalia Ortiz Hano (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|DNF
|Charmaine Porter (GBr)
|DNF
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn)
|DNF
|Marianne Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|DNF
|Rosa Törmänen (Fin)
|DNF
|Bianca Lust (Ned)
|DNF
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|DNF
|Margot Dutour (Fra)
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|DNF
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl)
|DNF
|Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|DNF
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned)
|DNF
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Lone Meertens (Bel)
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel)
|DNF
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|DNF
|Laura Camps (Fra)
|DNF
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel)
|DNF
|Emmy Andersson (Swe)
|DNF
|Kelly Lambrechts (Bel)
|DNF
|Laurence Thill (Lux)
|DNF
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
|DNF
|Dominique Van Der Stelt (Ned)
|DNF
|Tessa Van Der Velden (Ned)
|DNF
|Lauren Murphy (GBr)
|DNF
|Juliette Vandekerckhove (Fra)
|DNF
|Lynn Marien (Bel)
|DNF
|Virginie Loyer (Fra)
|DNF
|Sophie De Muynck (Fra)
|DNF
|Jessica Finney (GBr)
|DNF
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Ione Johnson (NZl)
|DNF
|Veronika Kormos (Hun)
|DNF
|Holly Waymark (GBr)
|DNF
|Iris Sachet (Fra)
|DNF
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned)
|DNS
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNS
|Hetty Niblett (GBr)
|DNS
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
