Iserbyt wins junior race in Ronse

Van Donink, Goossens complete podium sweep for Telenet

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:40:54
2Gianni Van Donink (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:12
3Kobe Goossens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:16
4Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team0:00:19
5Johan Jacobs (Swi) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team0:00:23
6Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:40
7Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:59
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:24
9Thomas Joseph (Bel) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team0:01:43
10Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
11Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:45
12Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:02:07
13Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem0:02:26
14Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:02:38
15Wesley Floren (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:02:46
16Pim Van De Klundert (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:03:06
17Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden0:03:10
18Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
19Tim Janssen (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:03:22
20Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:04:05
21Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:04:07
22Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:04:28
23Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:04:50
24Sylvain Leonard (Bel) Team Verandas Willems CC Chevigny0:05:02
25Bram Welten (Ned) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team0:05:25
26Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:05:55
27Bob Olieslagers (Bel) TWC Pijnenburg0:06:19
28Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)0:06:30
29Thierry Bouckaert (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:06:33
30Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned) WV Het stadion0:06:51
31Stijn Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW0:09:08
32Michiel Breugelmans (Bel)0:09:27
33Mathias Moenaert (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
34Aïden Maes (Bel) Tieltse Rennersclub
35Jens Roelants (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
36Niels De Koster (Bel) Vlaams-Brabantse Afdeling
37Robin Denuwelaere (Bel)

