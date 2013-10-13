Iserbyt wins junior race in Ronse
Van Donink, Goossens complete podium sweep for Telenet
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:40:54
|2
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:40
|7
|Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:24
|9
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|10
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|11
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|12
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:02:07
|13
|Nick Van De Kerckhove (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem
|0:02:26
|14
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:02:38
|15
|Wesley Floren (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:02:46
|16
|Pim Van De Klundert (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:03:06
|17
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|0:03:10
|18
|Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|19
|Tim Janssen (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:03:22
|20
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:04:05
|21
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|22
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|23
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:04:50
|24
|Sylvain Leonard (Bel) Team Verandas Willems CC Chevigny
|0:05:02
|25
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|26
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:05:55
|27
|Bob Olieslagers (Bel) TWC Pijnenburg
|0:06:19
|28
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
|0:06:30
|29
|Thierry Bouckaert (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:06:33
|30
|Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned) WV Het stadion
|0:06:51
|31
|Stijn Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|0:09:08
|32
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel)
|0:09:27
|33
|Mathias Moenaert (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
|34
|Aïden Maes (Bel) Tieltse Rennersclub
|35
|Jens Roelants (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|36
|Niels De Koster (Bel) Vlaams-Brabantse Afdeling
|37
|Robin Denuwelaere (Bel)
