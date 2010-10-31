Image 1 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) takes the win by a large margin. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) works her way up to second place to keep the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 37 Some of the spectators seemed to be in character. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 37 A young, thin Elvis? (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) gets the hole shot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading USA Champion Katie Compton. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 37 Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) running the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 37 Katie Compton suffered a race-ending crash as she chased Gould. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) rides to the pits in obvious pain. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) being shadowed by Nicole Duke. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) all alone after Compton withdrew. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 37 Endurance mountain biker Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) is at home on the singletrack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding a back-and-forth downhill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 37 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) and Nicole Duke approaching the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 37 The steep run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 37 Amanda Miller (Hudz Subaru) mounts up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 37 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry) being encouraged by Big Foot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 37 Devon Haskell (Bike Station) on the run. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 37 Cal Giant team-mates Teal Stetson-Lee and Jesse Anthony. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 37 Autumn in Boulder. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 37 Boulder pumpkin patch. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 37 Wendy Simms (Ridley) came ready for ballet on a bicycle. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 37 NACT series leader Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 37 Courtney Dimple (L) and Teal Stetson-Lee at the starting line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 37 The elite women's front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) leading Georgia Gould on the first lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 37 Amanda Miller (Hudz Subaru) streaking through some trees. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 37 Kathy Sherwin (Hudz Subaru) got off to a good start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 37 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven) riding some off-cambre grass. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 37 Jennifer Tilley (Velo Bella). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) on the run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 37 Kathy Sherwin (Hudz Subaru) running with her bike on her shoulder. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 37 Barb Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins) running the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 37 Wendy Simms (Ridley) riding downhill switchbacks with her tutu flapping in the breeze. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 37 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry) riding a 180 degree turn. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 37 Barb Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins) riding a turn that saw many mishaps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 37 Lisa Strong (Hudz Subaru) riding downhill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro) rode in for a solo victory at the UCI C1 Victory Circle Graphix Boulder Cup held at the FlatIron Crossing Shopping Center & Frank Varra Park in Broomfield on Sunday. After a crash on the opening lap, Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) fought her way back into second place ahead of 'cross newcomer Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru).

"I was feeling really good in the off-cambre corners," Gould said. "I don't know if I had the mojo corner riding today or what. Some days you can't get out of your own way but today wasn't one of those days."

Miller increased her lead in the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series, having moved ahead of Wendy Simms during the Colorado Cross Classic held the previous day. However, Miller confirmed that she will not attend the final round held in Sterling, Massachusetts in November.

"It would be nice to keep the jersey but I won't be going to the last race of the season," Miller said. "I think I might have enough points. I've never actually worn a leader's jersey in a 'cross series before."

Crashes marr elite women's race

The UCI elite women contested a 40-minute race that started with a pile up in the first set of corners as the riders tried to make their way around the small pond on the far edge of the circuit. Gould gained a several-second lead but she too crashed into a dirt divot heading toward the first of two run-ups.

"In the race I completely stuffed it, but I was going in there a little too hot," Gould said. "There was a paved section after that so I was fine, those guys passed me but I was able to catch back on. Luckily the crowd was all up here and not down there. I was feeling good and tried to ride hard all the time."

A group of five riders formed that included Compton, Gould, Duke and Miller. They plummeted back down to the lower portion of the course through a highly technical and off-cambre section lightly coated with freshly cut grass clippings that caused a series of crashes.

"There was a lot of off-cambre stuff so you just had to be confident with your tyres, skills and how you weighted the bike," Duke said. "My downhilling skills definitely played a role for me. I got to relax a little more on that stuff today where maybe others would tense up."

Compton and Gould gained a small lead as they headed toward a set of twists and turns before facing the second run-up that included a set of barriers at the bottom of the climb.

Compton was forced to pull out of the race following a crash on the off-cambre grass. The US national champion sat in the grass for several seconds, allowing Gould to ride away, before adjusting her bike and riding down to the mechanics' pit.

"I hope she [Katie Compton] is OK and didn't get really hurt," Gould said. "It was still early in the race and I didn't think that I would win for sure."

Gould rode a flawless performance during the last half of the race with a lead that exploded to over two minutes to the next group. The chase group included Amanda Miller (Hudz-Subaru), Meredith Miller and Duke, all fighting for second place.

Not too far back was Wendy Simms (Front Runners-Ridley), Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos), Teal Stetson Lee (Cal Giant-Specialized), Barbara Howe (IBIS and the Danger Twins) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven Cycles).

"I had to do a second bike change because I thought my bike was broke and then switched back," Miller said. "I tried to keep it smooth and steady and try not to make too many mistakes."

Gould ended her strong performance with a victory followed by Miller in second and Duke third. Amanda Miller, who rode much if the final lap in second position, slipped to fourth place ahead of Stetson Lee, Haskell, Simms, Howe and Bruno Roy.

Results