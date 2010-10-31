Gould is gold as Compton pulls the plug
Miller, Duke nab podium spots
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro) rode in for a solo victory at the UCI C1 Victory Circle Graphix Boulder Cup held at the FlatIron Crossing Shopping Center & Frank Varra Park in Broomfield on Sunday. After a crash on the opening lap, Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) fought her way back into second place ahead of 'cross newcomer Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru).
"I was feeling really good in the off-cambre corners," Gould said. "I don't know if I had the mojo corner riding today or what. Some days you can't get out of your own way but today wasn't one of those days."
Miller increased her lead in the North American Cyclo-cross Trophy (NACT) series, having moved ahead of Wendy Simms during the Colorado Cross Classic held the previous day. However, Miller confirmed that she will not attend the final round held in Sterling, Massachusetts in November.
"It would be nice to keep the jersey but I won't be going to the last race of the season," Miller said. "I think I might have enough points. I've never actually worn a leader's jersey in a 'cross series before."
Crashes marr elite women's race
The UCI elite women contested a 40-minute race that started with a pile up in the first set of corners as the riders tried to make their way around the small pond on the far edge of the circuit. Gould gained a several-second lead but she too crashed into a dirt divot heading toward the first of two run-ups.
"In the race I completely stuffed it, but I was going in there a little too hot," Gould said. "There was a paved section after that so I was fine, those guys passed me but I was able to catch back on. Luckily the crowd was all up here and not down there. I was feeling good and tried to ride hard all the time."
A group of five riders formed that included Compton, Gould, Duke and Miller. They plummeted back down to the lower portion of the course through a highly technical and off-cambre section lightly coated with freshly cut grass clippings that caused a series of crashes.
"There was a lot of off-cambre stuff so you just had to be confident with your tyres, skills and how you weighted the bike," Duke said. "My downhilling skills definitely played a role for me. I got to relax a little more on that stuff today where maybe others would tense up."
Compton and Gould gained a small lead as they headed toward a set of twists and turns before facing the second run-up that included a set of barriers at the bottom of the climb.
Compton was forced to pull out of the race following a crash on the off-cambre grass. The US national champion sat in the grass for several seconds, allowing Gould to ride away, before adjusting her bike and riding down to the mechanics' pit.
"I hope she [Katie Compton] is OK and didn't get really hurt," Gould said. "It was still early in the race and I didn't think that I would win for sure."
Gould rode a flawless performance during the last half of the race with a lead that exploded to over two minutes to the next group. The chase group included Amanda Miller (Hudz-Subaru), Meredith Miller and Duke, all fighting for second place.
Not too far back was Wendy Simms (Front Runners-Ridley), Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos), Teal Stetson Lee (Cal Giant-Specialized), Barbara Howe (IBIS and the Danger Twins) and Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven Cycles).
"I had to do a second bike change because I thought my bike was broke and then switched back," Miller said. "I tried to keep it smooth and steady and try not to make too many mistakes."
Gould ended her strong performance with a victory followed by Miller in second and Duke third. Amanda Miller, who rode much if the final lap in second position, slipped to fourth place ahead of Stetson Lee, Haskell, Simms, Howe and Bruno Roy.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (USA) Team Luna
|0:41:34
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:02:16
|3
|Nicole Duke (USA) HUDZ-Vista Subaru
|0:02:37
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|5
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:02:57
|6
|Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:03:23
|7
|Wendy Simms (Can) Ridley Bicycles
|0:03:32
|8
|Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis and the Danger Twins
|0:03:34
|9
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycle
|0:03:35
|10
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|0:04:02
|11
|Nina Baum (USA) Cannondale
|0:04:07
|12
|Lisa Strong (USA) Hudz- subaru
|0:04:18
|13
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:04:28
|14
|Kathy Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Vista Subaru
|0:04:45
|15
|Sonya Looney (USA) Hudz Subaru
|0:05:02
|16
|Megan Taylor (USA) COMotion Sports
|0:05:06
|17
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:05:07
|18
|Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik
|0:05:16
|19
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Rocky Mounts/ Izze
|0:06:10
|20
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) bike station aptos
|0:06:18
|21
|Shannon Gibson (USA) VeloBella- Ellsworth
|22
|Lathleen Hannon (USA) Freewheel/Hunter Cycles
|23
|Becca Blay (USA)
|24
|Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo
|25
|Kate Scheider (USA) Mafia Racing
|26
|Melanie Long (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|27
|Janis Sandlin (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|DNF
|Katie Compton (USA) Planet Bike / Stevens
|DNF
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|DNF
|Kerry Barnholt (USA) Scott Ritchey
|DNF
|Lynn Bush (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|DNF
|Jennifer Tilley (USA) Velo Bella/Ellsworth
|DNF
|Margell Abel (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
