Image 1 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) proved again why she is the top ranked rider in the world. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) over the barriers. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 3 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) on the first lap and already putting time on the competition. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 4 of 41 Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) now has three consecutive third place finishes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 41 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs-RGM) wins today's start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) leading through the first sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 41 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs-RGM) in second position through the sand. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 41 The Boulder Resevoir near sunrise. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 41 Not all the spectators were interested in the racing in Boulder. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 41 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry), the current USA road champion, has dramatically improved her cyclo-cross skills. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 41 Former national and world champion Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) had a solid ride. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 41 Lora Heckman (Peloton Cycles) over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 41 Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) crossing a plastic pier. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) rounding a corner at the top of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 41 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs) riding in second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 41 Lindsay Bishop (Mafia Racing) riding in the top 10 today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 41 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs) was flying over the barriers today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 41 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) running the hurdles with ease. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 41 Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) had no problem riding the sand. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 41 Lisa Matlock Strong (Natural Grocers) running with her bike. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 41 Sarah Maile (Ventan Mountain Bike) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 41 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) staying on her bike in the sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) with a gigantic lead with one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 41 Kelli Emmett (Giant) on the run-up from the beach. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) with a half lap left. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) solos in with a huge gap for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 41 Amy Dombrowski (Richard Sachs) and Katie Compton (Planet Bike) have a laugh on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) gets an early lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) rides solo through the fall leaves. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 41 Alison Dunlap (Luna Chix) takes a rocky corner in full chase mode. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 41 Kelli Emmett (Giant) riding near the front of the pack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) looking smooth heading through the barriers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 41 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs) gets a gap on the rest of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 41 Meredith Miller (CA Giant Berry Farms) had a good ride today in the drier conditions. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 41 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms) going fast near the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 38 of 41 Riders make the sandy run on the way to the barriers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 39 of 41 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) continues to dominate the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 40 of 41 elly Emmett (Giant) making her way over the barriers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 41 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs) riding solidly in second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) rode to her second consecutive solo victory of the weekend at the Boulder Cup on Sunday. Runner-up Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs) outpaced former UCI Mountain Bike World Champion Alison Dunlap (Team Luna) to claim second by eight seconds.

"I felt a little better today, but I still don't feel that great," Compton said. "I was coming into this weekend obviously not fresh, so I have a week to recover with travel and getting to France. Next weekend I'll feel better. This weekend was good for the legs. [It was] good to push hard despite not feeling great and [it was good] working on my skills in the mud and the sand. It always feels good to win, I'm not going to lie."

Compton moved into the lead of the North American Cyclo-Cross Trophy (NACT) series following her double victory in rounds seven and eight this weekend. She admitted that she would like to win the prestigious jersey; however, her battle to maintain her number one ranking in the UCI World Cup standings resumes next weekend in Nommay, France, and she will not contest the final two rounds of the NACT series.

Dombroski shot out of the gates at full throttle and held a commanding lead through the first half lap of the elite women's five-lap event. The Under 23 US National Champion admitted that she has been working on her starts so she won't have to keep burning unnecessary energy catching the leaders at the beginning of each race.

"I've been struggling with my starts big time, and I was just standing on the start line thinking, 'okay, make this one count'," Dombroski said. "It's flat and [being in] the top three was key at this course. As soon as the gap opened up, it was just going to get bigger and bigger."

The circuit was filled with obstacles that included a sandy run-up followed by a wide sandbox. Then there was a set of barriers through an S-turn.

"I really liked the sand," Dombroski said. "I didn't know about that sandy run-up section though, so that took me by surprise. I was warming up earlier, with my final part of it on the road. I heard about the course change, and I was trying to be attentive but it surprised me. I've been working on my running, so I liked that section."

The crowd went wild as Compton moved into the lead and pulled to a sizable 30-second advantage over her competition. By the end of the second lap, her lead had grown to a convincing one minute as she appeared to float over the terrain with ease.

A chase group formed behind Compton. Its riders battled for second. Dombroski shared the rotation with Dunlap and Kelli Emmett (Giant) until she finally broke loose mid-race.

"Kelli was right on my tail on the first couple of laps," Dombroski said. "But then I noticed that Dunlap was there, and I thought 'oh shoot, they are probably going to start working together'. I tried to keep the power on and treated every lap that followed like it was my last. I know, at least with me, that when I get a gap on someone, it's hard to stay mentally strong."

Close behind, US road champion Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms) tried to muscle her way back into the mix, passing Emmett for fourth place on the last lap. Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) eventually placed sixth ahead of Alison Powers (Fuji) and Lisa Matlock-Strong (Natural Grocers).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) 0:42:05 2 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs- RGM) 0:02:47 3 Alison Dunlap (Luna Chix) 0:02:55 4 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farm) 0:03:07 5 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 0:03:38 6 Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) 0:04:13 7 Alison Powers (Team Fuji) 0:04:34 8 Lisa Matlock Strong (Natural Grocers) 0:05:47 9 Sarah Maile (Ventana) 0:06:30 10 Kristal Boni (Blue Sky Velo) 0:06:43 11 Kathleen Hannon (Freewheel) 0:06:46 12 Rebecca Much (Hudz-Subaru) 0:07:41

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 13 Lindsey Bishop (Mafia Racing) 14 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 15 Becca Blay (Mafia Racing) 16 Lynn Bush (Tough Girl / Scott) 17 Cristina Begy (Gates/Spot /Dales) 18 Lauren Costantini (Blue Sky Velo) 19 Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing) 20 Catherine Johnson (Rocky Mount)