Woodruff wins the Bonelli Park super D

Freeman and Gendron sprint for second and third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race0:07:01
2Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race0:00:14
3Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain0:00:15
4Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women0:00:30
5Erica Tingey (USA)0:00:33
6Larissa Fitchett (USA) Lost Coast Brewery0:00:43
7Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant0:00:54
8Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels/Shoair/Giant0:01:08
9Jenna Kowalski (USA)0:01:26
10Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda0:01:28
DNFLea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing

