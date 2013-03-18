Woodruff wins again in the short track
Batty and Gokey-Smith round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|2
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels/Shoair/Giant
|4
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team
|5
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|6
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|7
|Erica Tingey (USA)
|8
|Larissa Fitchett (USA) Lost Coast Brewery-Marin Bike
|9
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl/Scott
|10
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
|11
|Amy Beisel (USA) Griggs Orthopedics
|12
|Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Womens Elite
|13
|Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda
|14
|Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant
|15
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Deidre York (USA) The Gear Movement Pro Cycling
