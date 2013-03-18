Trending

Woodruff wins again in the short track

Batty and Gokey-Smith round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
2Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
3Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels/Shoair/Giant
4Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team
5Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
6Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
7Erica Tingey (USA)
8Larissa Fitchett (USA) Lost Coast Brewery-Marin Bike
9Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl/Scott
10Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
11Amy Beisel (USA) Griggs Orthopedics
12Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Womens Elite
13Vanessa Humic (USA) Stans No Tubes/Kenda
14Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant
15Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
16Deidre York (USA) The Gear Movement Pro Cycling

Latest on Cyclingnews