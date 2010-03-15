Trending

Plaxton wins super D by three seconds

Sawicki victorious in women's contest

Image 1 of 6

Geoff Kabush and an adoring fan.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 2 of 6

The men's triple crown podium (l-r): Sid Taberlay, Max Plaxton and Geoff Kabush.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 3 of 6

Max Plaxton on his way to winning the Super D.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 4 of 6

The crowd at the presentation was a healthy and happy one.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 5 of 6

The view from the top of the Super D course... sweet.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 6 of 6

The top three women overall (l-r): Lene Byberg, Kelli Emmett and Pua Sawicki.

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Sunday's H2O Overdrive Triple Crown All Mountain Series finished off with the Super D Time Trial. The 2.1-mile course with 500 feet of decending would be a sub 10-minute effort at threshold.

The stage was set for a Team Sho-Air/Specialized sweep, as teammate and good friends Max Plaxton and Sid Taberlay were tied going into the final event of the weekend.

Plaxton was in the pressure cooker as he was in a must win situation after his fifth in the short track race just 20 minutes earlier. The Mountie was obviously banged up, running a shredded pair of bibs that displayed some serious road rash.

Riders were let off in 20 second increments based on current standings on the weekend.

Plaxton went off first with teammate Taberlay hot on his heels. Todd Wells (Specialized), Geoff Kabush (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain), Sam Schultz and JHK (Subaru / Gary Fisher), Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Adam Morka (Trek) and others were soon to follow.

Then as if the drama wasn't enough, Plaxton went down loosing the front end of his bike in a left-hand corner heading towards the finish.

But Plaxton wasn't to be denied this weekend and took the Super D win, over Kabush, Trek regional rider Dana Weber, JHK and Taberlay.

The Super D win cemented Plaxton as the opening men's champion of the Triple Crown at the Bonelli Park, with his teammate coming in for second.

The top five overall would end up with Kabush taking third, Todd Wells taking fourth and Sam Schultz in fifth.

In the women's race, Okole Stuff.com's Pua Sawicki took a big win in the Super D over rivals Kelli Emmet (Giant), Lene Byberg (Specialized), Rock N Road's Allison Mann and Tokyo Joe's Chloe Forsman.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-air/Specialized0:06:20
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis0:00:03
3Dana Weber (USA) Trek0:00:11
4Jeremy Horgan-Kobels (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:12
5Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-air/Specialized0:00:13
6Adam Morka (USA) Trek Canada0:00:14
7Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:00:18
8Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:19
9Manuel Prado (CRc) Sho-air/Specialized0:00:21
10Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:22
11Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis0:00:30
12Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:00:30
13Peter Glassford (Can)0:00:31
14Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA0:00:32
15Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:33
16Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles0:00:34
17Aaron Bradford (USA) Specialized0:00:35
18Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K0:00:35
19Romolo Forcino (USA) Bear Valley0:00:41
20Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycle0:00:41
21Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion0:00:43
22Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerhead0:00:45
23Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air0:00:46
24Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale0:00:47
25Trevor Downing (USA) Mafia Racing0:00:48
26Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher0:00:49
27Nate Byrom (USA) Northstar0:00:50
28Matthew Beaton (USA) Tokyo Joes0:00:55
29Evan Plews (USA)0:01:24
30Ryan La Bar (USA) Zaffke0:01:29
31Tad Elliott (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized0:01:34
32Noah Holcomb (USA) Revo/Cannondale0:01:37
33Joe Schneider (USA) 3D Racing0:01:38
34Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley0:01:53
DNFBarry Wicks (USA) Kona
DNFMitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Sawicki (USA) Okole Stuf0:07:29
2Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Mtb0:00:05
3Lene Byberg (Nor)0:00:06
4Allison Mann (USA) Rock N Road0:00:10
5Chloe Forsman (USA) Tokyo Joes0:00:14
6Krista Park (USA) Incycle0:00:33
7Kay Sherwood (USA) Tokyo Joes0:01:23
DNFHeather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
DNFAmber Neben (USA)
DNFRebecca Tomaszewski (USA) Niner/Ergon

Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Geiger (USA)0:07:15
1Julian Urbina (USA)0:07:34
2Cody Phillips (USA) Marzocchi0:00:02
3Kyle Willett (USA) Absolute0:00:05
4Bryce Semonian (USA) North0:01:03
5Quinten Kirby (USA)0:01:36
6Kyle Kirby (USA) Int N Christ0:03:49

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Ducharme (USA) Felt Bicycles0:07:22
2Dan Nielsen (USA) Bear Valley0:00:41
3Troy Delia (USA) Foes Racing0:01:02
4Christoph Hurley (USA) Co. Mines Cycling0:01:27
5Stephen Marshall (USA) Bear Valley0:01:42
6Jay Kwan (USA) The Team0:02:52
7Jospeh Espiritu (USA)0:03:10

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Davis (USA)0:07:34
2Jeff Stanners (USA) Dons Bikes0:00:33
3Goro Kataoka (USA)0:01:25
4James Olsen (USA)0:03:00
5Randy Lovin (USA)0:03:08
DNFMichal Hastings (USA)
DNFSylvain Poinssot (USA) Ibis WTF

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Zandbergen (USA) Sho-Air0:07:18
2Clay Bennett (USA) Bear Valley0:01:29
3James Jackson (USA) Velo Pro0:02:20
DNFDavid Turner (USA) Turner Bikes

Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ed Brown (USA)0:08:08
2Robert Meeker (USA) Montrose0:00:04
3Bryan Knox (USA)0:02:07
4Larry Russell (USA)0:07:24

Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Harbison (USA)0:10:35
2James Van Manen (USA)0:05:53
3Chuck Hulett (USA) Bear Valley0:06:23

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Chernoff (USA)0:08:46

 

