Image 1 of 6 Geoff Kabush and an adoring fan. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 2 of 6 The men's triple crown podium (l-r): Sid Taberlay, Max Plaxton and Geoff Kabush. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 3 of 6 Max Plaxton on his way to winning the Super D. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 4 of 6 The crowd at the presentation was a healthy and happy one. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 5 of 6 The view from the top of the Super D course... sweet. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 6 of 6 The top three women overall (l-r): Lene Byberg, Kelli Emmett and Pua Sawicki. (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Sunday's H2O Overdrive Triple Crown All Mountain Series finished off with the Super D Time Trial. The 2.1-mile course with 500 feet of decending would be a sub 10-minute effort at threshold.

The stage was set for a Team Sho-Air/Specialized sweep, as teammate and good friends Max Plaxton and Sid Taberlay were tied going into the final event of the weekend.

Plaxton was in the pressure cooker as he was in a must win situation after his fifth in the short track race just 20 minutes earlier. The Mountie was obviously banged up, running a shredded pair of bibs that displayed some serious road rash.

Riders were let off in 20 second increments based on current standings on the weekend.

Plaxton went off first with teammate Taberlay hot on his heels. Todd Wells (Specialized), Geoff Kabush (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain), Sam Schultz and JHK (Subaru / Gary Fisher), Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Adam Morka (Trek) and others were soon to follow.

Then as if the drama wasn't enough, Plaxton went down loosing the front end of his bike in a left-hand corner heading towards the finish.

But Plaxton wasn't to be denied this weekend and took the Super D win, over Kabush, Trek regional rider Dana Weber, JHK and Taberlay.

The Super D win cemented Plaxton as the opening men's champion of the Triple Crown at the Bonelli Park, with his teammate coming in for second.

The top five overall would end up with Kabush taking third, Todd Wells taking fourth and Sam Schultz in fifth.

In the women's race, Okole Stuff.com's Pua Sawicki took a big win in the Super D over rivals Kelli Emmet (Giant), Lene Byberg (Specialized), Rock N Road's Allison Mann and Tokyo Joe's Chloe Forsman.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-air/Specialized 0:06:20 2 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis 0:00:03 3 Dana Weber (USA) Trek 0:00:11 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobels (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:12 5 Sid Taberlay (Aus) Sho-air/Specialized 0:00:13 6 Adam Morka (USA) Trek Canada 0:00:14 7 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 0:00:18 8 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:19 9 Manuel Prado (CRc) Sho-air/Specialized 0:00:21 10 Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt 0:00:22 11 Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis 0:00:30 12 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:00:30 13 Peter Glassford (Can) 0:00:31 14 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona/FSA 0:00:32 15 Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt 0:00:33 16 Adam Snyder (USA) 3D Bicycles 0:00:34 17 Aaron Bradford (USA) Specialized 0:00:35 18 Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K 0:00:35 19 Romolo Forcino (USA) Bear Valley 0:00:41 20 Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycle 0:00:41 21 Jason Siegle (USA) Bike Religion 0:00:43 22 Jeff Herrera (USA) Hammerhead 0:00:45 23 Vincent Lombardi (USA) Sho-Air 0:00:46 24 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale 0:00:47 25 Trevor Downing (USA) Mafia Racing 0:00:48 26 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher 0:00:49 27 Nate Byrom (USA) Northstar 0:00:50 28 Matthew Beaton (USA) Tokyo Joes 0:00:55 29 Evan Plews (USA) 0:01:24 30 Ryan La Bar (USA) Zaffke 0:01:29 31 Tad Elliott (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized 0:01:34 32 Noah Holcomb (USA) Revo/Cannondale 0:01:37 33 Joe Schneider (USA) 3D Racing 0:01:38 34 Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley 0:01:53 DNF Barry Wicks (USA) Kona DNF Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (USA) Okole Stuf 0:07:29 2 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Mtb 0:00:05 3 Lene Byberg (Nor) 0:00:06 4 Allison Mann (USA) Rock N Road 0:00:10 5 Chloe Forsman (USA) Tokyo Joes 0:00:14 6 Krista Park (USA) Incycle 0:00:33 7 Kay Sherwood (USA) Tokyo Joes 0:01:23 DNF Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher DNF Amber Neben (USA) DNF Rebecca Tomaszewski (USA) Niner/Ergon

Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Geiger (USA) 0:07:15 1 Julian Urbina (USA) 0:07:34 2 Cody Phillips (USA) Marzocchi 0:00:02 3 Kyle Willett (USA) Absolute 0:00:05 4 Bryce Semonian (USA) North 0:01:03 5 Quinten Kirby (USA) 0:01:36 6 Kyle Kirby (USA) Int N Christ 0:03:49

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Ducharme (USA) Felt Bicycles 0:07:22 2 Dan Nielsen (USA) Bear Valley 0:00:41 3 Troy Delia (USA) Foes Racing 0:01:02 4 Christoph Hurley (USA) Co. Mines Cycling 0:01:27 5 Stephen Marshall (USA) Bear Valley 0:01:42 6 Jay Kwan (USA) The Team 0:02:52 7 Jospeh Espiritu (USA) 0:03:10

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis (USA) 0:07:34 2 Jeff Stanners (USA) Dons Bikes 0:00:33 3 Goro Kataoka (USA) 0:01:25 4 James Olsen (USA) 0:03:00 5 Randy Lovin (USA) 0:03:08 DNF Michal Hastings (USA) DNF Sylvain Poinssot (USA) Ibis WTF

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Zandbergen (USA) Sho-Air 0:07:18 2 Clay Bennett (USA) Bear Valley 0:01:29 3 James Jackson (USA) Velo Pro 0:02:20 DNF David Turner (USA) Turner Bikes

Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ed Brown (USA) 0:08:08 2 Robert Meeker (USA) Montrose 0:00:04 3 Bryan Knox (USA) 0:02:07 4 Larry Russell (USA) 0:07:24

Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Harbison (USA) 0:10:35 2 James Van Manen (USA) 0:05:53 3 Chuck Hulett (USA) Bear Valley 0:06:23