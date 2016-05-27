Trending

Armitstead wins Boels Hills Classic

Van Vleuten, Moolman-Pasio bested in breakaway

Image 1 of 19

The Boels Hills Classic

The Boels Hills Classic
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 19

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio celebrates her podium

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio celebrates her podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 19

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 19

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) on the attack

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla) on the attack
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 19

The Boels Hills Classic

The Boels Hills Classic
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 19

Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High 5)

Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High 5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 19

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 19

Armitstead hunts down Floortje Mackaij

Armitstead hunts down Floortje Mackaij
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 19

Thalita de Jongh (Rabo Liv)

Thalita de Jongh (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 19

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sizes up the competition

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) sizes up the competition
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 19

The Boels Hills Classic

The Boels Hills Classic
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 19

The Boels Hills Classic

The Boels Hills Classic
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 19

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) attacks

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) attacks
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 19

Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) attacks

Floortje Mackaij (Liv Plantur) attacks
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 19

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla)

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 19

The Boels Hills Classic

The Boels Hills Classic
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 19

The Boels Hills Classic

The Boels Hills Classic
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 19

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla)

Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 19

Annemeik Van Vleuten, Lizzie Armitstead and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio on the podium

Annemeik Van Vleuten, Lizzie Armitstead and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio on the podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:26:38
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:20
5Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:01
7Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:02:10
8Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:23
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
10Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
11Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
15Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:02:28
20Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:30
21Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
22Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
23Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:33
25Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
26Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:38
28Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioploeg Zuid Holland0:02:40
29Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
30Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
31Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
32Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
33Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:59
34Nathalie Verschelden (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:05:21
35Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
36Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
37Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Jos Feron Lady Force
38Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Maaslandster Nicheliving
39Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:24
40Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur Team Liv-Plantur0:05:34
41Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team Cervélo-Bigla Pro Cycling
42Sylvie Boermans (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
43Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:49

