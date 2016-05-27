Armitstead wins Boels Hills Classic
Van Vleuten, Moolman-Pasio bested in breakaway
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:26:38
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:01
|7
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:02:10
|8
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:23
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|10
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team BMS Birn
|11
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|16
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:02:28
|20
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:30
|21
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|22
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|23
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:33
|25
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|26
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:38
|28
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Regioploeg Zuid Holland
|0:02:40
|29
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|30
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|31
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|32
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Team BMS Birn
|33
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:59
|34
|Nathalie Verschelden (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|35
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|36
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|37
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Jos Feron Lady Force
|38
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Maaslandster Nicheliving
|39
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:24
|40
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur Team Liv-Plantur
|0:05:34
|41
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team Cervélo-Bigla Pro Cycling
|42
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned) GRC Jan van Arckel
|43
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:49
