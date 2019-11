Image 1 of 8 Nino Schurter wins in Solothurn (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 2 of 8 Florian Vogel leading the chase group at Bike Days- the Swiss Bike Festival. (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 3 of 8 Elite men's podium: Matthias Flückiger (5th), Florian Vogel (2nd), Nino Schurter (1st), Lukas Flückiger (3rd), Julien Absalon (4th) (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 4 of 8 Nino Schurter off the front solo in Solothurn (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 5 of 8 Nino Schurter on his way to winning in Solothurn (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 6 of 8 Florian Vogel was having a good day. (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 7 of 8 Florian Vogel finished strongly (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) Image 8 of 8 Florian Vogel after the finish (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Scott-Odlo teammates Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel offered a masterly performance and prevailed against BMC's armada, comprised of World Cup leader Julien Absalon, BMC Racing Cup leader Moritz Milatz, Lukas Flueckiger, Ralph Naef, Reto Indergand and Martin Fanger. World Champion Schurter celebrated his fourth victory in Solothurn. In the women's race, Esther Suess even took her fifth win.

Men

After his stint to the Tour de Romandie, Schurter returned to mountain bike racing in a brillant manner. When he upped his pace halfway through the race, he opened up the crucial gap between himself and his pursuers to finally win solo with a lead of 26 seconds.

Although team BMC was numerically superior, Schurter's mid-race maneuver coerced them to chase him. On the other hand, his Scott teammate Florian Vogel also benefited from this situation. He joined the first chase group, settling into their pace and getting carried along with their momentum. Thanks to this tactically favourable constellation, Vogel saved enough energy to assert himself in the final stage of the race against an armada of BMC riders. Flueckiger was third, grinding his teeth. After his two World Cup wins, Absalon had come to Solothurn with high hopes. But he was not able to intervene in the fight at the top at any time.

"Since neither Lukas Flueckiger nor Martin Fanger went to the front, Florian Vogel held a gap open for me," said Schurter. "Actually, we had not planned to do this so early in the race. After it had happened, it was like a time trial for me."

Vogel said, "This race took a very specific turn. But it has been like that for years in Solothurn because this race is a blend between mountain bike and road race."

"It's possible to win or lose the race in Solothurn during the first five minutes. I lost it today," said Flückiger. He had crossed the finish line in third and was top BMC rider. However, he had actually hoped to win the race. "But things turned against us today. When Nino Schurter rode away, we had to do all the chasing," said Flückiger. "Moritz Milatz, Martin Fanger, and Ralph Naef have sacrificed themselves for the benefit of the team."

Absalon had crossed the finish line in fourth place. He said that he had not yet recovered from the excitement and the long journey home after his victory at the World Cup in Cairns, Australia. The preparation for the race in Solothurn had been difficult for him. "Of course, it's unfortunate to lose the race in this manner, despite our numerical superiority. But Nino was very strong indeed," said the World Cup leader.

Women

Forty-year-old Esther Suess laid the foundation for her fifth victory at the BMC Racing Cup in Solothurn when she put the hammer down in the penultimate of six laps. Her main contenders, World Cup winner Eva Lechner and the young French woman Margotte Moschetti, were some 38 seconds behind her when Suess hit the home stretch. Kathrin Stirnemann was poorly rewarded with fourth place. She had played a very lively part during the first laps of the race, but could not maintain the speed of the leaders in the final part.

"Since the first World Cup race in Pietermaritzburg I have had some breathing problems," said Suess. "I don't get enough air. That's why I was a bit scared entering the Solothurn race."

She was happy about the fact that there was not too high a pace at the beginning of the race. Since she was still able to stay in the leading group after three laps, she regained her self-confidence. Finally, when she launched her attack in the fifth lap she managed to open up a decisive gap.

Runner-up Lechner said, "I was still struggling after all the travelling and the high emotions at the World Cup in Australia." Just when Suess and Stirnemann had pulled clear on a climb in the forest, she made a mistake that finally hindered her from catching up with Suess again.

Third place for Margotte Moschetti was quite a surprise. She had achieved her best result so far as a junior, finishing second at the European Championships in Moscow. However, in her first year as a U23 rider, she was out of luck: Due to a cruciate ligament rupture she was sidelined during most of the season in 2013. Therefore she was all the more happy to gain third place in Solothurn.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 1:32:24 2 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:00:26 3 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:28 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:29 5 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stockli Pro Team 0:00:31 6 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:56 7 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:59 8 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:01:02 9 Ralph Näf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:29 10 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:15 11 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:04:29 12 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:04:36 13 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:05:12 14 Emilien Barben (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-Mathieu SA 0:05:39 15 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) goldwurst-power/ Stockli 0:05:46 16 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:06:16 17 Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler – iXS Team 0:06:18 18 Fabian Paumann (Swi) BigFriends Racing Team 0:06:21 19 Severin Sägesser (Swi) Schmid Velosport/ RC Gränichen 0:06:49 20 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) BigFriends Racing Team 0:06:56 21 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team 0:07:31 22 Andreas Moser (Swi) zaunteam mittelland 0:08:19 23 Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:08:38 24 Patrik Gallati (Swi) Fischli Bike Team 0:09:45 25 Bryan Allemann (Swi) Team Zimmermann BMC Mathieu 0:09:51 26 Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:09:55 27 Cameron Ivory (Aus) DiscoverTasmania.com 0:09:57 28 Romain Bannwart (Swi) PROF Raiffeisen CCL 0:10:26 29 Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch 0:11:00 30 Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-Bikes/Hartmann 0:11:08 31 Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) PROF Raiffeisen CCL 0:11:43 32 Patrick Lüthi (Swi) PROF Raiffeisen CCL 0:11:56 33 Valentin Berset (Swi) 0:12:00 34 Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wàdenswil 0:12:27 35 Silvio Büsser (Swi) Wheeler – iXS Team 0:12:51 36 Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:13:40 37 Stefan Peter (Swi) Wheeler – iXS Team 0:13:45 38 Roger Jenny (Swi) Cycling Project Bike4Fun 0:14:15 39 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:14:54 -2laps Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team -2laps Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus XC Team -2laps Alexandre Savoye (Fra) Annecy CC -2laps Rémy Bourdon (Fra) Annecy cyclisme compétition DNF Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team DNF Florian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-Mathieu SA DNF Michael Hutter (Swi) Signer Merida RVA DNF Lucien Besançon (Swi) Wheeler – iXS Team DNF Paul Remy (Fra) VTT Fun Club

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler – iXS Team 1:35:13 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Südtirol MTB Team 0:00:39 3 Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott la clusaz 0:00:42 4 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz HAIBIKE Pro Team 0:01:28 5 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:02:25 6 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Team RECM 0:02:38 7 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Südtirol MTB Team 0:04:01 8 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Wheeler-iXS-Team 0:04:25 9 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Südtirol MTB Team 0:04:54 10 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:04:57 11 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) Team Look Beaumes de Venise 0:06:32 12 Marine Groccia (Swi) Team Alouettes.ch / CCM 0:08:20 13 Florence Darbellay (Swi) Club Cycliste du Littoral 0:08:30 14 Sarah Koba (Swi) ASSOS Werksmannschaft 0:08:38 15 Marta Pastore (Ita) Team Frm Factory Racing 0:08:41 16 Céline Farner (Swi) Bike Team Mellingen 0:09:15 17 Kerry Macphee (GBr) Rock and Road Cycles 0:10:00 18 Serena Tasca (Ita) A.S.D. Garda Sport 0:10:04 19 Janina Wüst (Swi) Wheeler – iXS Team 0:11:22 20 Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:12:17 21 Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler – iXS Team 0:13:18 22 Alexandra Serrano (Ecu) Ecuador-TREK 0:13:49 23 Franziska Brun (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:14:37 24 Stéphanie Métill (Swi) Team Giant Neuchâtel 0:14:42 25 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale 0:14:56 26 Katja Montani (Swi) Greenhillbikers 0:15:09 27 Chantal Eheim (Swi) jb Felt Team 0:18:01 -1lap Eliane Müggler (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch / RV Altenrhein -1lap Alessia Nay (Swi) Bike Planet Ems / Felt, RMV-Chur -1lap Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Strüby-BiXS Team -2laps Mallory Barth (Swi) jb Felt Team DNF Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Raufoss & Gjøvik SK DNF Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team DNF Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Thoma (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 1:12:10 2 Filippo Colombo (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC 0:00:19 3 Noah Blöchlinger (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch 0:00:19 4 Jeremias Bürgin (Swi) 4cycle / Velo + Sport Rast 0:01:02 5 Mike Hermann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:01:52 6 Arnaud Hertling (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg 0:02:08 7 Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida 0:02:13 8 Tobias Neuhaus (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:02:15 9 Oscar Vairetti (Ita) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC 0:02:17 10 Casey South (Swi) Team Greenhope - biking against cancer 0:02:55 11 Ramon Lauener (Swi) jb Felt Team 0:03:11 12 Manuel Zobrist (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:03:45 13 Lars Reiniger (Ger) SG Rheinfelden 0:04:13 14 Joël Grab (Swi) GRAB Offroad Cycling Team 0:04:16 15 Alexandre Dick (Swi) VTT Balcon du Jura 0:04:20 16 Jan Eichenberger (Swi) Team Greenhope - biking against cancer 0:04:20 17 Lionel Fasel (Swi) VC Echallens 0:04:21 18 Rocco Ferretti (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC 0:04:21 19 Jean Villermaulaz (Swi) VTT BMC Fribourg 20 Luca Langenegger (Swi) Danis Bike Team RMC Appenzell 0:04:23 21 Raphael Krähemann (Swi) Team Gadola Wetzikon 0:04:24 22 Adrian Bernet (Swi) RMV Cham-Hagendorn 0:04:29 23 Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:05:20 24 Léo L'homme (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg 0:05:34 25 Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:05:40 26 Noah Troxler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:06:00 27 Claudio Söldi (Swi) bsk Graf Rollmat MTB Team / RV Altenrhein 0:06:08 28 Rémy Dénervaud (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg 0:06:42 29 Timon Rüegg (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team 0:07:03 30 Remo Müggler (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch / RV Altenrhein 0:07:04 31 Patrick Zumstein (Swi) Tower Sports VC Eschenbach 0:07:47 32 Caryl Simonet (Swi) Team Giant Neuchâtel / Zeta Cycling Club 0:08:20 33 Lukas Kornberger (Ger) VBC Waldshut-Tiengen 0:08:31 34 Fabian Bonderer (Swi) Cycling Project Bike4Fun / VBC Landquart 0:08:40 35 Cedric Gauch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:08:51 36 Zachary Ducret (Swi) Vélo club Payerne Pro cycles 0:09:01 37 Romain Bard (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg 0:09:05 38 Remo Franco Schori (Swi) Ski+Velo-CenterRacingTeam/BC Spiez 0:09:29 39 Julien Mossier (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC 0:09:46 40 Valentin Kiser (Swi) jb Felt Team 0:10:43 41 Michael Habegger (Swi) Alouettes.ch / C.C.Moutier 0:10:43 42 Henry Reiniger (Ger) SG Rheinfelden 0:11:03 43 Patrick Käss (Swi) dapp-putz-team 0:11:39 44 Lars Stillhart (Swi) K-Bike/Koba 0:11:43 45 Nick Andrey (Swi) BSO 0:11:53 46 Lukas Düring (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:12:57 47 Stephan Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:14:04 48 Marc Dürr (Ger) Bike Team Oberallgäu 0:14:36 49 Daniele Palà (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro - BMC 0:14:56 50 Joël Monney (Swi) Stockli / BSO 0:16:18 51 Nico Keller (Swi) RV Arbon 0:17:04 52 Timo Läderach (Swi) Sputnik Bikeshop Zweisimmen / RV Ersigen 0:18:17 53 Loïc Blanc (Swi) GIANT-Jurassic’bikes-Co Factory 0:19:12 -1lap Loris Volkart (Swi) Chälbli Bike Team / VC Meilen -1lap Renato Bucher (Swi) Merida-Biketeam12 / VMC Bürglen -1lap Roger Aeberli (Swi) velo-reichmuth / RRC Amt -1lap Yanick Ben Achour (Swi) VC Echallens -1lap Kim Gull (Swi) Merida Riders Club/ VC Volketswil DNF Sven Olivetti (Swi) Focus X-Bionic Team DNF Simon Scyboz (Swi) Team VTT BMC Fribourg DNF Gilles Guisolan (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team DNF Robin Juillerat (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL DNF Cla Riet Derungs (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Koller (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 1:02:17 2 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:02:27 3 Sina Frei (Swi) jb Felt Team 0:03:07 4 Aline Seitz (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:04:48 5 Pierina Beeli (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:08:10 6 Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:08:55 7 Michelle Andres (Swi) jb Felt Team 0:09:15 8 Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:10:19 9 Miriam Oeschger (Ger) RSV Niederhof 0:10:40 10 Joana Schönthal (Swi) Velo-Shop Vonäsch Zollikon/ VC Meilen 0:11:30 11 Giuliana Loher (Swi) Pink Gili / VCA 0:11:32 12 Lara Brun (Swi) Ski+Velo-CenterRacingTeam/BC Spiez 0:12:54 13 Malika Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta cycling Club 0:16:03 14 Zina Barhoumi (Swi) RSC Aaretal Münsingen 0:17:52 -1lap Flurina Glaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team DNF Pauline Clerc (Swi) VC Vignoble Cyclerc DNF Joanna Villermaualz (Swi) Pédale bulloise DNF Clivia Gobat (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-Mathieu SA