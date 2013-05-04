Image 1 of 9 A view of the singletrack at the BMC Cup (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 9 Conditions were muddy in Solothurn (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 3 of 9 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized) at the BMC Swiss Cup (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 4 of 9 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized) after finishing 2nd in the junior women's race (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 5 of 9 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete-Specialized) made the second step of the junior women's podium (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 6 of 9 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) outsprints Julien Absalon (BMC) at the BMC Cup in Solothurn (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 7 of 9 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) on his way to third (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 8 of 9 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 9 of 9 The start of the elite men's race in Solothurn (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and Esther Süss (Wheeler iXS) took their fourth and third respective wins of the 2013 season at the Bike Days cross country in Soloturn during round 3 of the BMC Racing Cup.

Men

Schurter outsprinted Julien Absalon (BMC Racing Team) in the men's 38.5km race. He came around Absalon with about 150m to go. It was the third time that Schurter has beaten Absalon this season.

"I thought Absalon was better on the climbs than me, but in the last lap, he did not get away," said the current world champion Schurter. "After the eliminator yesterday, I was still feeling a little tired, but I had enough for today's final sprint. This is a good race in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Schurter's teammate Florian Vogel finished in third place with a strong ride. He had been with Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) and Absalon and Schurter as part of the race's lead quartet. But on the sixth lap of seven total, Sauser snapped his chain and as a result dropped out of the lead group.

Vogel later lost contact with Absalon and Schurter toward the end of the race and almost, but not quite got them back on the long flat, paved section of the course.

"It was not easy against the two Scott riders," said Absalon, who was outnumbered in the lead group. "I had to decide if I should make the tempo or wait. I decided for to make the pace. Therefore, I lacked some energy at the end."

"Today, that was good interval training. and for me the work for the World Cup in two weeks is more important than today's result."

Vogel finished third at 30 seconds. "On the climbs, I'm not as explosive, I was feeling good," said Vogel.

BMC racers Lukas Flückiger and Moritz Milatz completed the top five.

Women

Süss dominated the women's race and celebrated her third victory in this year's BMC Cup. The 39-year-old got away on the second of five laps and eventually finished with an advantage of 1:17.

"On this course, it is difficult to go ahead alone. If the others are united behind you, then they can work together on the long paved section," said Süss. "But I had good legs, and I never went fully on the limit to still have reserves for when they were chasing me."

It was the fourth consecutive time Süss had won in Solothurn.

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) finished in second, three seconds ahead of Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing). Stirnemann, who won the eliminator sprint the previous day, suffered from a lack of power on the second lap and lost contact to Leumann.

Together with junior world champion Andrea Waldi (Colnago-Alto Adige), the gap to Leumann was closed to 10-15 seconds and then eventually they were all back together.

"I tried to avoid them catching me. It may be that I have put out too much energy yesterday," said Leumann.

On the last lap, Stirnemann applied pressure on her rivals. She rode in for second place.

Waldi was happy with her fourth place in the elite field, just 1:43 behind the winner. The 18-year-old again showed her strength in her first year racing among the elite women..

Juniors

Alessandra Keller (Strüby MTB Kader) dominated the junior women's race and won her three-lap race, 2:34 ahead of American Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete) and 2:42 ahead of Chrystelle Baumann (Prof Raiffeisen CCL).

Dominic Grab (Team Grab-Credo / VC Maur) won the five-lap junior men's race race in the morning. He finished 22 seconds ahead of Manuel Fasnacht (Scott-Swisspower) and 28 seconds ahead of Milan Vader (Dutch National Team). Grab thus took the overall lead from Simon Vitzthum (Bischibikes).

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 1:43:53 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:00:30 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:17 5 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:11 6 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:02:12 7 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Team 0:02:21 8 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Team 0:03:14 9 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:03:44 10 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:22 11 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:04 12 Jürg Graf (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:05:09 13 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:05:16 14 Martin Gujan (Swi) TX-Active Bianchi Team 0:06:48 15 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:14 16 Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-Biketeam 0:07:33 17 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) BigFriends Racing Team 0:08:46 18 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Free Mountain Racing Team 0:09:24 19 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:38 20 Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:10:05 21 Jonas Loretz (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:10:10 22 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen 0:10:39 23 Forian Chenaux (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work 0:10:42 24 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) BiXS- & Wheeler-iXS Team 0:10:56 25 Paul Remy (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz 0:12:08 26 Norbert Wyss (Swi) BiXS-iXS Team 0:12:30 27 Severin Sägesser (Swi) Crazy Velo Shop 0:13:35 28 Mike Schuler (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:14:34 29 Stefan Peter (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:15:14 30 Philipp Gerber (Swi) BiXS-iXS Team 0:15:48 31 Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL 0:16:02 32 Bryan Allemann (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work 0:17:25 -1lap Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach -2laps Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team -2laps Daniel Kaufmann (Swi) RC Gränichen -2laps Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-Biketeam -2laps Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team -2laps Roger Jenny (Swi) Cycling Project Bike4Fun -2laps Oliver Schär (Swi) Team Schneiderbikes -2laps Tom Evans (GBr) Ben Wyvis CC/ Dryburgh Cycles -3laps Alex Iordanidis (Gre) Club Chilia Dentra -3laps Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch -4laps Ben Comfort (Aus) Australian U23 Development Team DNF Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team DNF Patrick Tresch (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader DNF Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing DNF Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Rothaus Team DNF Dumeni Vincenz (Swi) BigFriends Racing Team DNF Fabian Paumann (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer DNF José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Silvio Büsser (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team DNF Marcel Bartholet (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team DNF Ronny Koller (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team DNF Michael Stünzi (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team DNF Valentin Berset (Swi) team dom cycle - merida DNF Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittelland

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 1:26:45 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:01:18 3 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:01:21 4 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Südtirol 0:01:44 5 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:03:36 6 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Südtirol 0:04:24 7 Linda Indergand (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:05:04 8 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Team 0:06:59 9 Nina Wrobel (Ger) FujiBikes Rockets 0:07:30 10 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Wheeler-iXS-Team 0:08:46 11 Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:09:19 12 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:09:20 13 Florence Darbellay (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL 0:09:26 14 Sarah Koba (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:09:39 15 Marine Groccia (Swi) Alouettes.ch/Race C.C.Moutier 0:11:59 16 Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:13:00 17 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:13:28 18 Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:14:32 19 Franziska Brun (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:14:56 20 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Bergamont - Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil 0:15:06 21 Stephanie Metille (Swi) Giant Team Neuchatel 0:15:07 22 Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:15:24 23 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:16:13 24 Michèle Wittlin (Swi) Stöckli 29er Team 0:16:39 25 Janina Wüst (Swi) Schmid-Velosport 0:17:22 26 Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 0:19:02 27 Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:19:24 28 Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:20:17 -1lap Tanja Starkermann (Swi) BH-Biketeam DNF Noga Korem (Isr) Team Misgav Giant DNF Viviane Furrer (Swi) Bike Windlin DNF Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&esse Carrera

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo / VC Maur 1:20:08 2 Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:00:22 3 Milan Vader (Ned) National Team Holland 0:00:28 4 Simon Vitzthum (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch 0:00:40 5 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:00:55 6 Mike Hermann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:00:56 7 Andrin Beeli (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:01:39 8 Rémy Dénervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle Merida 0:02:21 9 Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:03:05 10 Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida 0:03:21 11 Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:03:21 12 Lars Hubacher (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:04:20 13 Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer 0:04:26 14 Valentin Kiser (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:05:00 15 Wiebe Scholten (Ned) National Team Holland 0:05:29 16 Guillaume Conus (Swi) VC.Echallens 0:05:50 17 Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn 0:06:08 18 Gordian Banzer (Lie) kbike.ch 0:06:14 19 Timon Rüegg (Swi) Sortimo Fahrzeugeinrichtung / VC Steinmaur 0:06:30 20 Marvin Bovendorp (Ned) National Team Holland 0:06:33 21 Raphael Krähemann (Swi) VC Meilen/Team Atzmännig-M.F. Hügler Wetzikon 0:06:36 22 Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:09:02 23 Ivan Filatov (Rus) Kalinka Racing Team 0:09:09 24 Lionel Fasel (Swi) Vélo club Echallens 0:09:22 25 Remo Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:09:34 26 Rocco Ferretti (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro 0:10:29 27 Fabain Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:10:40 28 Bruno Silva (Por) biketeam.gr 0:11:15 29 Riccardo Lourenco (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club 0:12:59 30 Jean Villermaulaz (Swi) Dupasquier Sports Stöckli 0:13:17 31 Léo L'homme (Swi) Team BikePark.ch 0:14:19 32 Zachary Ducret (Swi) ACBroye Pro-cycles 0:15:40 33 Ludovic Porras (Swi) ACB-ProCycles 0:16:02 34 Cedric Gauch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:16:21 35 Lars Stillhart (Swi) kbike.ch / RV Buchs 0:16:48 36 Jeremy Fleurot (Fra) 0:18:10 37 Dominic Burkard (Swi) fehr-velos.ch 0:19:04 -1lap Diego Schneuwly (Swi) Zeta -1lap Johann Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta Cycling club DNF Romain Soldati (Swi) vélo club fribourg/cycle pache DNF Roger Aeberli (Swi) velo-reichmuth/ rrc amt

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:56:16 2 Kate Courtney (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized 0:02:34 3 Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL 0:02:42 4 Pierina Beeli (Swi) bskGraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:03:46 5 Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:04:59 6 Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:05:23 7 Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:07:25 8 Charlène Bérard (Swi) 0:08:20 9 Joana Schönthal (Swi) Velo-Shop Vonäsch Zollikon/VC Meilen 0:09:48 10 Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:12:37 11 Milena Waldis (Swi) Focus X-Bionic Team 0:16:06