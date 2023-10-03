Mozzato blasts past Theuns to win 2023 Binche-Chimay-Binche

Image 1 of 5 Luca Mozzato of Arkéa-Samsic celebrates as Binche-Chimay-Binche winner ahead of Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Stephen Bassett of Human Powered Health leads the chase on the cobbles (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amaury Capiot and Luca Mozzato of Arkéa-Samsic ride in the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Hugo Page of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rides ahead of Søren Kragh Andersen of Alpecin-Deceuninck in the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Ryan Gibbons of UAE Team Emirates and Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Deceuninck compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Luca Mozzato (Arkéa-Samsic) scored his second win of the season at Binche-Chimay-Binche, coming through with a late burst at the finish line to take victory in dramatic fashion.

The Italian came from behind inside the final 20 metres of the 198.6km race, powering past Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) and Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to nip it at the finish line at the end of a thrilling final.

More to come...

Results

