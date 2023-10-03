Mozzato blasts past Theuns to win 2023 Binche-Chimay-Binche

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Kragh Andersen takes third in three-rider sprint

BINCHE BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 LR Luca Mozzato of Italy and Team Arkea Samsic celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek during the 36th Binche Chimay Binche Mmorial Frank Vandenbroucke 2023 a 1986km one day race from Binche to Binche UCIWT on October 03 2023 in Binche Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Luca Mozzato of Arkéa-Samsic celebrates as Binche-Chimay-Binche winner ahead of Edward Theuns of Lidl-Trek(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Luca Mozzato (Arkéa-Samsic) scored his second win of the season at Binche-Chimay-Binche, coming through with a late burst at the finish line to take victory in dramatic fashion.

The Italian came from behind inside the final 20 metres of the 198.6km race, powering past Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) and Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to nip it at the finish line at the end of a thrilling final.

More to come...

Results

