Mozzato blasts past Theuns to win 2023 Binche-Chimay-Binche
Kragh Andersen takes third in three-rider sprint
Luca Mozzato (Arkéa-Samsic) scored his second win of the season at Binche-Chimay-Binche, coming through with a late burst at the finish line to take victory in dramatic fashion.
The Italian came from behind inside the final 20 metres of the 198.6km race, powering past Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) and Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to nip it at the finish line at the end of a thrilling final.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1