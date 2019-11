Image 1 of 2 A rider on day 2 of the Bike Buller MTB Festival (Image credit: ChrisOrd / Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 2 A racer on some singletrack at the Bike Buller MTB Festival (Image credit: ChrisOrd / Rapid Ascent)

The blue sky and sunshine returned to Bike Buller Mountain Biking Festival on day two and with it over 300 riders ready to take on the pinnacle 50km cross country event, all champing at the pedal to take on the much lauded, spanking new Stonefly trail.

But riders had to grit through plenty of uphill under a searching sun before getting to snake their way at speed down Glen Jacob's already iconic trail.

At the pointy end, Andy Fellows, having taken out the 25km cross country yesterday, was looking strong before three punctures had him briefly sidelined. It was enough of a break for Tim Wynan to pass, extending enough of a lead to hold on all day, crossing in 2:50:00.

Only a few minutes back, Fellows had a battle on with Michael Crosbie, the 18-year-old hotshot who took third in the 25km yesterday. So close was the racing that the pair arrived at the chairlift section and had to find something to talk about while sharing the ride. Crosbie took the quick bullet out of the chair, looking good for second place until he overshot a corner, allowing Fellows to snatch second place (2:52:43). Crosbie was only one second back over the line.

The placing was enough for Fellows to claim the overall premier title for this year's Mount Buller MTB Festival in a cumulative time across three events (25 XC, Brake Burner and 50km XC) of 5:58:27.

Wynan's performance confirmed an overall second place (6:01:31) with Ashley Hayat taking overall third in 6:05:05.

The win is Fellow's second at the Bike Buller MTB Festival, made all the more impressive by the fact that he won the Mountains to Beach five-day stage race in NSW on Friday before driving the 12 hours from Narooma to compete in Bike Buller.

In the women's, it was Jo Wall's weekend all over, taking a clean sweep of the 25km XC, Brake Burner and 50km XC events, winning the overall Bike Buller MTB Festival title in a time of 6:58:48.

Jess Douglas took overall second place for the weekend (7:13:45) with a solidly consistent performance taking second in all three stoushes on the mountain.

Amity McSwan recovered from a puncture-induced DNF in Saturday's 25km XC to take third place in today's 50km XC mountain hit-out. But it wasn't enough to register in the overall standings, third place on the Bike Buller podium going to Josie Simpson (8:38:03).

For the remainder of the pack, the weekend proved one of mountain biking highlights, from participating in Australia’s first-ever Brake Burner event, characterised by a multi-loop track with a chairlift leg before a super fast drop down Mount Buller; to battling huge hill climbs and technical singletrack - trying to enjoy the spectacular high country mountain scenery along the way - to eventually make it to the descent section of Stonefly.

Results

Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wynan (Male - Open) 2:49:58 2 Andy Fellows (Male - Open) 0:02:45 3 Michael Crosbie (Male - Open) 0:02:46 4 Ashley Hayat (Male - Open) 0:06:13 5 Duncan Murray (Male - Open) 0:07:23 6 Grant Lebbink (Male - Open) 0:14:36 7 Ben May (Male - Open) 0:27:55 8 Carl Maroney (Male - Veteran) 0:28:01 9 Dan Macmunn (Male - Open) 0:30:21 10 James Collins (Male - Open) 0:30:48 11 Mark Simpson (Male - Open) 0:31:56 12 Rodney Farrell (Male - Open) 0:32:52 13 Merlin Spranz (Male - Open) 0:33:35 14 Lucas Pitt (Male - Open) 0:35:16 15 Jo Wall (Female - Open) 16 Michael Kerkllaan (Male - Open) 0:35:31 17 Brent Telford (Male - Veteran) 0:36:05 18 David Macdonald (Male - Open) 0:39:22 19 Adrian Whitworth (Male - Open) 0:41:04 20 Jessica Douglas (Female - Open) 0:48:31 21 Michael Brill (Male - Open) 0:50:13 22 Will Geor (Male - Open) 0:50:17 23 Greg Matthews (Male - Open) 0:51:26 24 Mathew Gray (Male - Open) 0:56:01 25 Damian Auton (Male - Veteran) 0:57:40 26 Richard Eisner (Male - Veteran) 0:59:05 27 Vaughan Sketcher (Male - Open) 1:01:08 28 Craig Baylis (Male - Open) 1:02:04 29 Trevor Duncan (Male - Open) 1:06:19 30 Peter Walker (Male - Veteran) 1:06:59 31 Mark Hester (Male - Open) 1:17:19 32 Stephen Fortuyn (Male - Veteran) 1:22:24 33 John Dawe (Male - Open) 1:23:48 34 Kate Heynes (Female - Open) 1:24:57 35 Samuel Warden (Male - Open) 1:29:12 36 Dean Cowling (Male - Open) 1:36:01 37 Simon Ross (Male - Open) 1:37:16 38 John Wright (Male - Veteran) 1:37:23 39 Kent Warby (Male - Open) 1:37:42 40 David Randabel (Male - Open) 1:41:12 41 Nigel Paroissien (Male - Open) 1:44:36 42 Adrian Giblett (Male - Open) 1:47:20 43 Grant Rieger (Male - Open) 1:50:38 44 Kylie Smyth (Female - Open) 2:01:19 45 Ben Wilson (Male - Open) 2:05:52 46 Phil Mathewson (Male - Vintage) 2:06:13 47 Mark Beech (Male - Open) 2:08:37 48 Robert Guseli (Male - Vintage) 2:11:56 49 Dylan Brezovec-Ryding (Male - Open) 2:16:30 50 Greg Thompson (Male - Veteran) 2:51:23 -1lap Simon Easy (Male - Open) -1lap Chris Dimbill (Male - Open) -1lap Adam Kelly (Male - Open) -1lap Anthony Breen (Male - Veteran) -1lap Kennet Moore (Male - Open) -1lap Jason Reyntjes (Male - Open) -1lap Rob Davis (Male - Veteran) -1lap Jason Hatzimihail (Male - Open) -1lap Clinton Lemaitre (Male - Open) -1lap Scott Kramer (Male - Open) -1lap Ben English (Male - Open) -1lap Andy Sinnett (Male - Veteran) -1lap Josh Glover (Male - Junior) -1lap Erik Lock (Male - Veteran) -1lap Chris Herron (Male - Open) -1lap Lance Cupido (Male - Open) -1lap Leigh George (Male - Open) -1lap Bill Diebert (Male - Veteran) -1lap Steve Mccabe (Male - Veteran) -1lap Richard Bruce (Male - Open) -1lap Alan Carpenter (Male - Veteran) -1lap Michael Tyrrell (Male - Vintage) -1lap Josie Simpson (Female - Open) -1lap Claire Stevens (Female - Open) -1lap Simon Braunthal (Male - Veteran) -1lap Nick Gooding (Male - Open) -1lap Paul Justus (Male - Open) -1lap Dylan Bowman (Male - Open) -1lap Adam Fuller (Male - Open) -1lap Adam Howell (Male - Open) -1lap Darren Rubens (Male - Veteran) -1lap Benjamin Culton (Male - Open) -1lap Rhys Collins (Male - Open) -1lap Dave Merritt (Male - Open) -1lap Courtenay Lee Shoy (Male - Open) -1lap Richard Smyth (Male - Open) -1lap Mary Fien (Female - Open) -1lap Nic Marton (Male - Open) -1lap Steve Wright (Male - Veteran) -1lap David Potts (Male - Open) -1lap Jamie Foale (Male - Open) -1lap Rowan Jennion (Male - Open) -1lap Patrick O'reilly (Male - Open) -1lap Peter Lorimer (Male - Veteran) -1lap Mike Stephens (Male - Veteran) -1lap Phillip Timpano (Male - Veteran) -1lap Sue Tripney (Female - Veteran) -1lap Chris Schultz (Male - Veteran) -1lap Adam Llewelyn (Male - Open) -1lap Andrew Ferguson (Male - Open) -1lap Kriss Heimanis (Male - Open) -1lap Gerard Pike (Male - Open) -1lap Adam Steer (Male - Open) -1lap Su-Ann Burke (Female - Open) -1lap Cris Harris (Male - Vintage) -1lap Scott Smith (Male - Veteran) -1lap Ross Marett (Male - Veteran) -1lap Adrian House (Male - Veteran) -1lap Ryan Lindsay (Male - Veteran) -1lap Paul Humphrey (Male - Veteran) -1lap Adrian Thuell (Male - Open) -1lap Peter Milne (Male - Veteran) -1lap Michaela Powell (Female - Veteran) -2laps Chris Southwood (Male - Open) -2laps Anton Nijhof (Male - Open) -2laps Oliver Kristevic (Male - Open) -2laps Dave Musgrove (Male - Open) -2laps Drew Hamilton (Male - Open) -2laps Andrew Browne (Male - Open) -2laps Nicolas Baisin (Male - Open) -2laps Mick Ross (Male - Open) -2laps Robby Williams (Male - Open) -2laps Richard Davies (Male - Open) -2laps Llewellyn Cameron (Male - Open) -2laps Mick Beeson (Male - Veteran) -2laps Jason Tod (Male - Veteran) -2laps Neil Sinclair (Male - Veteran) -2laps Jason Edwards (Male - Open) -2laps John Macfarlane (Male - Open)