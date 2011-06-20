Trending

Nys wins in Boom

Van Hoovels, Carabin round out top three in Belgian series race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel)1:34:09
2Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:00:23
3Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:01:12
4Niels Wubben (Ned)0:02:08
5Hans Becking (Ned)0:02:35
6Jimmy Tielens (Bel)0:02:59
7Jonathan Page (USA)0:03:37
8Bas Peters (Ned)0:04:52
9Robby De Bock (Bel)0:04:55
10Fabrice Mels (Bel)0:04:57
11Bjorn Brems (Bel)0:05:00
12Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:05:53
13Frans Claes (Bel)0:06:50
14Davy Huygens (Bel)0:06:54
15Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:08:04
16Kristof Cop (Bel)0:08:58
17Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)0:09:26
18Ben Berden (Bel)0:11:04
19Bert Luca (Bel)0:11:17
20Maarten Wauters (Bel)0:11:29
21Bram Van Wijmeersch (Bel)0:11:39
22Marcel Lommers (Ned)0:11:52
23Mathias Haezebrouck (Bel)0:13:03
24Ben Kindermans (Bel)0:13:34
25Quentin Winandy (Bel)0:13:45
26Jim Thijs (Bel)
27Thomas Desonay (Bel)
28Simon Mylle (Bel)
29Cédric Gaudy (Bel)
30Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
31Leander Bertels (Bel)
32Sander Elen (Bel)
33Joeri Hofman (Bel)
34Ronald Beckers (Bel)
35Lionel Vujasin (Bel)
36Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)
37Jeroen Vandevijver (Bel)
38Thomas Adriaensen (Bel)
39Joachim Janssens (Bel)
40Pieter Van Nunen (Bel)

