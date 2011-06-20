Nys wins in Boom
Van Hoovels, Carabin round out top three in Belgian series race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|1:34:09
|2
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|0:00:23
|3
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:01:12
|4
|Niels Wubben (Ned)
|0:02:08
|5
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:02:35
|6
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
|0:02:59
|7
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:03:37
|8
|Bas Peters (Ned)
|0:04:52
|9
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:04:55
|10
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|0:04:57
|11
|Bjorn Brems (Bel)
|0:05:00
|12
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:05:53
|13
|Frans Claes (Bel)
|0:06:50
|14
|Davy Huygens (Bel)
|0:06:54
|15
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:08:04
|16
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|0:08:58
|17
|Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)
|0:09:26
|18
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|0:11:04
|19
|Bert Luca (Bel)
|0:11:17
|20
|Maarten Wauters (Bel)
|0:11:29
|21
|Bram Van Wijmeersch (Bel)
|0:11:39
|22
|Marcel Lommers (Ned)
|0:11:52
|23
|Mathias Haezebrouck (Bel)
|0:13:03
|24
|Ben Kindermans (Bel)
|0:13:34
|25
|Quentin Winandy (Bel)
|0:13:45
|26
|Jim Thijs (Bel)
|27
|Thomas Desonay (Bel)
|28
|Simon Mylle (Bel)
|29
|Cédric Gaudy (Bel)
|30
|Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
|31
|Leander Bertels (Bel)
|32
|Sander Elen (Bel)
|33
|Joeri Hofman (Bel)
|34
|Ronald Beckers (Bel)
|35
|Lionel Vujasin (Bel)
|36
|Christopher Wolhuter (RSA)
|37
|Jeroen Vandevijver (Bel)
|38
|Thomas Adriaensen (Bel)
|39
|Joachim Janssens (Bel)
|40
|Pieter Van Nunen (Bel)
