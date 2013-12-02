Anthony wins day 2 at Baystate Cyclo-cross
Kemmerer a close second, Anderson takes third
Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) improved on Saturday's third place finish at the Baystate Cyclo-cross Weekend by winning Sunday's UCI C2-ranked event after a hard fought battle with Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.). Saturday's winner, Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms – Specialized) took the third step on the podium in Sterling, MA.
The day's most decisive feature, a multi-stepped, off-camber hillside followed by a treacherous, off-camber descent, set the stage for most of the day on lap one. Anthony, who started the climb near the back of the field, emerged from the descent in the lead ahead of Kemmerer, Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles), Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Elite) and Ellen Noble (Trek). Anderson had led to the bottom of the climb but she suffered a mechanical which momentarily dropped her back to 20th place.
By the end of the second lap, Anthony and Kemmerer escaped from the rest of the leaders while Anderson, who had worked her way all the way back to the first chase group, worked with Bruno Roy to catch the duo.
Two laps later, the two leaders had extended their lead to nearly 30 seconds over Anderson who had disposed of Bruno Roy. They continued to trade punches, but each time one rider opened a gap, the other would close it.
Coming through the frozen ruts on the running track leading to the off-camber hillside for the last time, Kemmerer bobbled and lost a few crucial seconds to Anthony. Both riders made it up and over cleanly and Anthony kept the pace high enough to maintain her small lead all the way to the finish. Anderson crossed the line for third 24 seconds down on Anthony.
"Every race is different," said a mud-covered Kemmerer after the race. "The courses and weather are always different," she continued, adding, "anyone can win on any day and that's why I love cyclo-cross."
Trying to warm her painfully frozen hands, Anthony said of today's course and conditions, "It was like racing in Belgium, but without the travel. I loved it."
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:29
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:00:24
|4
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:37
|5
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|0:01:06
|6
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:01:07
|7
|Kate Northcott (USA) NESS
|0:01:32
|8
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:01:34
|9
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:40
|10
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:44
|11
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:01:46
|12
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:43
|13
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) Grand Performance Cyclocross Team
|0:03:26
|14
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:03:37
|15
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:41
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:03:45
|17
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:04:09
|18
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids
|19
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:04:23
|20
|Emily Phillips (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:06:18
|21
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita
|0:06:31
|22
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:06:37
|23
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|-1lap
