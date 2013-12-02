Jeremy Durrin rounded out the Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Sunday sweep at the Baystate Cyclo-cross Weekend in Sterling, MA with a solo victory in the UCI C2-rated elite men's race. Saturday's winner, Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) was forced to settle for second place ahead of Saturday's runner-up, Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com).

Durrin, having seen the danger of getting caught behind riders early in the women's event, went on the offensive shortly after the start and by the end of the first lap he had already opened up a 20-second lead over a small chase group of White, Powers, Anthony Clark (JAM Fund-NCC) and Dan Timmerman (House Industries-Richard Sachs).

Durrin continued to ride flawlessly off the front making it over the hillside cleanly every time. Meanwhile, the riders in the chase group, Powers included, struggled to find the fastest lines, many of them either hitting the deck or being forced to dismount early.

As Durrin continued to maintain his lead of 30 seconds, the four chasers repeatedly attacked one another in hopes of escaping, but nothing seemed to stick. On the fifth lap, however, Timmerman was forced to pit after the barriers and Clark crashed into a post in the off-camber chicanes shortly thereafter. Powers pounced on the opportunity and escaped from Timmerman and White.

Powers continued to try to reel in Durrin, but a tumble on the hillside with three laps remaining allowed Durrin to solidify his lead of more than 30 seconds. Ten seconds behind Powers, however, White and Timmerman were locked in a heated battle for third place.

Durrin rode the remaining three laps cleanly, as he had the entire day, and held on for the win, crossing the line 30 seconds ahead of Powers. White attacked Timmerman on the running track leading to the hillside for the last time and managed to hold him off all the way to the line, finishing 11 seconds behind Powers.

White, when asked about his battle with one of New England's finest veteran racers, said, "Timmerman was so smooth. I've been watching him since I was racing as a 10-12 year old and he was so tough out there today."

After getting his first win of the season, Durrin said, "The beginning of my season was not what I planned, so this feels great. I was comfortable and I felt good," he continued, "so I just tried not to make any mistakes out there."