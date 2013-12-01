Trending

Powers wins on day one of Baystate Cyclo-cross Weekend

White and Durrin round out podium

Powers takes the win on day one of Baystate CX Weekend
(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
The Elite men's podium for day one of Baystate CX: Durrin third, White second, and Powers with the win

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Despite the frigid temperatures, the hecklers stood their ground

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Townsend flanked by Joachim Parbo, former Danish Cyclocross Champion (left), and Clark (right)

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
A large group early on: Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team), Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Curtis White (Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld), Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus), Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt Bicycle), Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles p/b Stans No Tubes), and Dan Timmerman (House Industries - Richard Sachs)

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Former Danish National Cyclocross Champion Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) on course today

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
The sun went down and temperatures plummeted, causing the course to change lap by lap

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis) hops the barriers

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Curtis White on the attack

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Durrin on White's heels

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Powers happy after a solid race

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)
Anthony Clark (NCC/Vittoria), Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis), and Jerome Townsend (BikeReg/Joe's Garage) flying through the barrier section

(Image credit: Russ Campbell)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha – Focus) won the frigid UCI C2 Men’s race at Day One of the Baystate Cyclo-cross Weekend in Sterling, MA ahead of Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com’s Curtis White and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies’ Jeremy Durrin.

White, just 18 years old, duplicated the early efforts of his younger sister, Emma, by also taking the hole shot and immediately opening a lead over the entire field.

White rode alone for most of the first lap until he was joined by Dan Timmerman (House Industries – Richard Sachs), Durrin, and Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team). Further behind, Shawn Milne (KeoughCyclocross) led a chasing trio of Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles p/b Stan’s NoTubes) and Powers.

By the 3rd lap, the Powers group had connected with the leaders and the riders traded a few attacks, none of them successful. One lap later, however, White went on the offensive again by riding a steep section that most were forced to run and he opened a quick, five second gap over a hard-chasing Powers and Durrin.

White held off Powers until the 6th lap and the two leaders continued to keep a dangling Durrin in difficulty. Toward the end of the 7th lap, Powers and White rode the same steep section White had used to initiate the day’s final separation and they gapped Durrin, who was forced to run, for good.

Crossing the line with two laps to go, Powers took the lead from White and immediately pushed the pace, eventually causing the tenacious, youngster to submit. Powers crossed the line to take the win 15 seconds ahead of White and Durrin crossed the line another 30 seconds back.

“Seeing my sister do so well definitely motivates me,” said White after matching her 2nd place result on the day. “I felt good today,” he added, saying, “I always race to win, so I just went for it.”

When asked how he felt about the competition today, Powers said, “It’s nice to see young riders like Jeremy Durrin and Curtis White up there. This is a great race and it’s great to be challenged so close to home.”

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus1:02:24
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:22
3Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:46
4Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt Bicycles0:00:54
5Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:00:58
6Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles P/B Stans No Tubes0:01:35
7Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs -0:01:54
8Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:02:05
9Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis0:02:15
10Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:02:29
11Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage0:02:47
12Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage0:02:48
13Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:58
14Travis Livermon (USA) Team Smart Stop pb Mountain Khakis0:03:01
15Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System/cannondale
16Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:48
17Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS/Start House Cycling Team0:03:59
18Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs -
19Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:04:22
20Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea0:04:28
21Charlie Schubert (USA) GPM Sport0:04:30
22Michael Wissell (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C20:05:13
23Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal0:06:04
24Manny Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:06:21
25Evan Huff (USA) crossresults.com0:06:26
26 (-1 lap)Thierry Laliberte (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
27Sean Pantellere (USA) Stampede! p/b Budd Bike Works
28Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC
29William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel factory Team
30 (-2 laps)Kyle Russ (USA) Magnus
31Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen
32Kurt Belhumeur (USA) BCD Racing P/B Bern Unlimited/Pedro
33Benjamin Coleman (USA) Pro Tested Gear
34 (-4 laps)AJ Moran (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
35Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
36Alec Hoover (USA) Favata's TRT p/b Stan's NoTubes
37Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation / Gaulzetti Cicli
38Chris Algar (Can) Cape Cod Racing/C4
39John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
40Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
41Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy/ Verge Rider Cooperativ
42Andrew Lysaght (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2

