Australian criterium champion Sophie Mackay wins opening Battle on the Border stage

Emily Roper and Lisen Hockings complete podium

Image 1 of 5

The Battle on the Border gets underway for 2016

(Image credit: Niels Juel - Veloshotz)
Image 2 of 5

Sophie Mackay (Specialized) wins stage 1

(Image credit: Niels Juel - Veloshotz)
Image 3 of 5

Ruth Corset crosses the line

(Image credit: Niels Juel - Veloshotz)
Image 4 of 5

False celebration from Verita Stewart

(Image credit: Niels Juel - Veloshotz)
Image 5 of 5

Sophie Mackay (Specialized) on top step of the podium

(Image credit: Niels Juel - Veloshotz)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Mackay (Aus) Specialized2:54:17
2Emily Roper (Aus)0:00:02
3Lisen Hockings (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:00:03
5Madeleine Fasnacht (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:00:05
6Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized0:00:06
7Kristy Glover (Aus) Team BikeBug-NextGen
8Samara Sheppard (Aus) Specialized
9Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
10Brodie Chapman (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Mackay (Aus) Specialized2:54:09
2Emily Roper (Aus)0:00:05
3Lisen Hockings (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:08
4Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:00:11
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:00:12
6Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:00:13
7Madeleine Fasnacht (Aus) High5 Dream Team
8Brodie Chapman (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:14
9Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized
10Kristy Glover (Aus) Team BikeBug-NextGen

