Wyman, Bazin a class above at Charm City

Internationals makes it two from two

 

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:39:39
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:48
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Mellow Mushroom0:01:00
4Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:01
5katrina dowidchuk (USA) Colavita/EspnW0:01:48
6BrittLee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:01:50
7Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat0:01:56
8Laura Murray (USA) Race Pace/Trek MTB Team0:02:01
9Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team0:02:20
10Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:02:23
11Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ0:02:25
12Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB0:02:27
13Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) BOO Bicycles0:02:57
14Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:02:58
15Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
16Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell0:03:00
17Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup0:03:15
18Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo0:03:26
19Sarah Iepson (USA) CAWES p/b Specialized0:03:43
20Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:04:00
21Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) The November Bicycles CX Experience0:04:03
22Laurel Larsen (USA) Syn-Fit Race Team0:04:09
23Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA0:04:10
24Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing0:04:35
25Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:05:02
26Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup0:05:26
27Becca Schepps (USA) CRCA: Innervation Fitness / Stan's NoTubes Women's Racing0:06:05
28Michelle Bishop (USA) North Point Women's Racing0:06:30
29Diedre Ribbens (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:07:01
30Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
31Kimberly Zubris (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
DNFJennifer Pope (USA) Velocita
DNSJoyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
DNSLucia Matioli (USA) CRCA / Rockstar Games Signature Cycles
DNSNikki Raspa (USA) CAWES
DNSVicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat Auber0:56:56
2Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves0:00:11
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat Auber0:00:25
4Dan Timmerman (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:00:33
5Chase Dickens (USA) AMERICAN CLASSIC PRO CYCLOCROSS TEAM0:00:49
6Dan Chabanov (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:00:50
7Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/haymarket0:00:51
8Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Vittoria
9Ben Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo0:00:55
10Stephen Cummings (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes 20/20 cycling0:01:02
11Christian Favata (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS0:01:12
12Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:01:25
13Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/haymarket0:01:37
14Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/haymarket0:02:04
15Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:02:17
16Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:02:25
17Tom Sampson (USA) JAM Fud/ NCC / Vittoria0:02:37
18Timothy Rugg (USA) Stanridge0:02:40
19Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross0:03:05
20Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca0:03:09
21Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:10
22Jake Sitler (USA) NutsaboutGranola0:03:11
23Ryan Fawley (USA) Pro Tested Gear0:03:17
24Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
25Justin Crawford (USA) veloshine cycling team0:04:12
26Nick Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:04:22
27Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling0:04:34
28Andy Brooks (USA) DeSalvo Custom Cycles0:04:44
29Jordan Villella (USA) Twin Six
30Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta0:05:03
31Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF0:05:09
32Michael Runnals (USA) Trek/Radical Roots0:05:12
33Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:05:29
34Brett Rothmeyer (USA) C3 Athletes serving athletes0:05:39
35Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta0:05:55
36Craig Lebair (USA) philadelphia ciclismo0:06:05
37Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo0:06:21
38Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy/Melitta0:06:55
39Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure
40Christopher Consorto (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
41Gordon Daniell (USA) Wafles & Dinges
42Nicholas Shaffer (USA) Gates East Coast SS Team
43Adam Szczepanski (USA) Cycle Smart Grassroots Team
DNFKirt Fitzpatrick (USA)
DNSMichael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
DNSZach Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
DNSMatthew Kuhn (USA)
DNSGregg Shanefelt (USA) Pro Bikes Pittsburgh Race Team

