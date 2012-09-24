Wyman, Bazin a class above at Charm City
Internationals makes it two from two
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:39:39
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:48
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Mellow Mushroom
|0:01:00
|4
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:01:01
|5
|katrina dowidchuk (USA) Colavita/EspnW
|0:01:48
|6
|BrittLee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:50
|7
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat
|0:01:56
|8
|Laura Murray (USA) Race Pace/Trek MTB Team
|0:02:01
|9
|Erin Silliman (USA) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team
|0:02:20
|10
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:02:23
|11
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:02:25
|12
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB
|0:02:27
|13
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) BOO Bicycles
|0:02:57
|14
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:02:58
|15
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|16
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:03:00
|17
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup
|0:03:15
|18
|Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo
|0:03:26
|19
|Sarah Iepson (USA) CAWES p/b Specialized
|0:03:43
|20
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:04:00
|21
|Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) The November Bicycles CX Experience
|0:04:03
|22
|Laurel Larsen (USA) Syn-Fit Race Team
|0:04:09
|23
|Bailey Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|0:04:10
|24
|Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:04:35
|25
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:05:02
|26
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat/VaAssetGroup
|0:05:26
|27
|Becca Schepps (USA) CRCA: Innervation Fitness / Stan's NoTubes Women's Racing
|0:06:05
|28
|Michelle Bishop (USA) North Point Women's Racing
|0:06:30
|29
|Diedre Ribbens (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:07:01
|30
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|31
|Kimberly Zubris (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|DNF
|Jennifer Pope (USA) Velocita
|DNS
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|DNS
|Lucia Matioli (USA) CRCA / Rockstar Games Signature Cycles
|DNS
|Nikki Raspa (USA) CAWES
|DNS
|Vicki Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat Auber
|0:56:56
|2
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves
|0:00:11
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat Auber
|0:00:25
|4
|Dan Timmerman (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS
|0:00:33
|5
|Chase Dickens (USA) AMERICAN CLASSIC PRO CYCLOCROSS TEAM
|0:00:49
|6
|Dan Chabanov (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS
|0:00:50
|7
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/haymarket
|0:00:51
|8
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Vittoria
|9
|Ben Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
|0:00:55
|10
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes 20/20 cycling
|0:01:02
|11
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS
|0:01:12
|12
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:01:25
|13
|Ryan Dewald (USA) SEAVS/haymarket
|0:01:37
|14
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/haymarket
|0:02:04
|15
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:02:17
|16
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:02:25
|17
|Tom Sampson (USA) JAM Fud/ NCC / Vittoria
|0:02:37
|18
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Stanridge
|0:02:40
|19
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|0:03:05
|20
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca
|0:03:09
|21
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:10
|22
|Jake Sitler (USA) NutsaboutGranola
|0:03:11
|23
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:03:17
|24
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|25
|Justin Crawford (USA) veloshine cycling team
|0:04:12
|26
|Nick Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:04:22
|27
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling
|0:04:34
|28
|Andy Brooks (USA) DeSalvo Custom Cycles
|0:04:44
|29
|Jordan Villella (USA) Twin Six
|30
|Michael Green (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|0:05:03
|31
|Derek Yarra (USA) MASH SF
|0:05:09
|32
|Michael Runnals (USA) Trek/Radical Roots
|0:05:12
|33
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:05:29
|34
|Brett Rothmeyer (USA) C3 Athletes serving athletes
|0:05:39
|35
|Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy / Melitta
|0:05:55
|36
|Craig Lebair (USA) philadelphia ciclismo
|0:06:05
|37
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|0:06:21
|38
|Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy/Melitta
|0:06:55
|39
|Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure
|40
|Christopher Consorto (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|41
|Gordon Daniell (USA) Wafles & Dinges
|42
|Nicholas Shaffer (USA) Gates East Coast SS Team
|43
|Adam Szczepanski (USA) Cycle Smart Grassroots Team
|DNF
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA)
|DNS
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|DNS
|Zach Semian (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
|DNS
|Matthew Kuhn (USA)
|DNS
|Gregg Shanefelt (USA) Pro Bikes Pittsburgh Race Team
