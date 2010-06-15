Buruczki wins cross country
Erdelyi fastest in women's contest
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|1:36:16
|2
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:00:15
|3
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)
|0:01:05
|4
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:01:59
|5
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|0:03:14
|6
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:04:17
|7
|Martin Kostelnicak (Svk)
|0:04:32
|8
|Mike Carrigan (Can)
|0:05:41
|9
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|0:06:15
|10
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:06:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|1:16:47
|2
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|0:02:58
|3
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:03:03
|4
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|0:11:21
|5
|Alla Boyko (Ukr)
|0:16:36
|6
|Brigitta Koos (Hun)
|7
|Agnes Horvath (Hun)
|8
|Evelin Perlaky (Hun)
|9
|Vanesa Durman (Srb)
