Trending

Buruczki wins cross country

Erdelyi fastest in women's contest

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Szilard Buruczki (Hun)1:36:16
2Michal Lami (Svk)0:00:15
3Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:01:05
4Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:01:59
5Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)0:03:14
6Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:04:17
7Martin Kostelnicak (Svk)0:04:32
8Mike Carrigan (Can)0:05:41
9Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:06:15
10Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:06:33

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)1:16:47
2Maaris Meier (Est)0:02:58
3Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:03:03
4Gabriella Modos (Hun)0:11:21
5Alla Boyko (Ukr)0:16:36
6Brigitta Koos (Hun)
7Agnes Horvath (Hun)
8Evelin Perlaky (Hun)
9Vanesa Durman (Srb)

Latest on Cyclingnews