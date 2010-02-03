Trending

Goss grabs fourth straight points race title

World-class competition continues as records tumble

Image 1 of 24

Holly Williams (WA) led the way in the W19 200m Sprint Qualification.

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 2 of 24

Alex Bird (ACT) finished fifth in the men's qualifying event.

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 3 of 24

Daniel Ellis (ACT) took out his sprint heat over Benjamin Wibberley (WA) with a 0:00:12.25.

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 4 of 24

Matthew Glaetzer (SA) set a new Under 19 Australian record.

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 5 of 24

Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW) checks out her time in the 200m sprint.

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 6 of 24

Jason Niblett (VIC) won his heat against Michael Robinson (QLD).

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 7 of 24

The racing was close in the men's and women's sprint qualifying.

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 8 of 24

The sprint events weren't without mishap.

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 9 of 24

Scott Sunderland (WA) won his heat over Mark Glowacki (SA).

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 10 of 24

Women's points race final: Josephine Tomic (2nd, WA), Belinda Goss (1st, TAS) and Megan Dunn (3rd, NSW)

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 11 of 24

Scott Sunderland (WA) and Daniel Ellis (ACT) fox each other in the men's sprint final

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 12 of 24

Ellis dives to the line ahead of Jayco teammate Scott Sunderland

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 13 of 24

Daniel Ellis celbrates victory in the men's sprint final

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 14 of 24

Men's sprint podium: Scott Sunderland (2nd, WA), Daniel Ellis (1st, ACT) and Alex Bird (3rd, ACT)

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 15 of 24

Daniel Ellis (ACT) secured the men's sprint title on Wednesday night

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 16 of 24

Amy Cure (TAS) on her way to victory in the under 19 women's points race

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 17 of 24

Amy Cure (TAS) collected her second gold medal of the championships in the U19 women's points race

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 18 of 24

Under 19 women's points race podium: Isabella King (2nd, WA), Amy Cure (1st, TAS) and Letitia Custance (3rd, SA)

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 19 of 24

Action aplenty during the under 19 women's points race

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 20 of 24

No doubt about where the the Australian National Track Championships are being held

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 21 of 24

Goss was dominant throughout the women's points race

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 22 of 24

Megan Dunn (NSW) recovered from a crash to finish with a bronze medal

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 23 of 24

Belinda Goss (Tasmania) during the women's points race

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)
Image 24 of 24

Belinda Goss (Tasmania) celebrates her fourth consecutive Australian points race title

(Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)

Tasmanian Belinda Goss added to an impressive collection of wins when she collected her fourth straight points race gold medal at the Australian Track Cycling Championships at Adelaide's Super-Drome on Wednesday night.

"I am so excited, I was sick last week, so I was a little bit nervous coming in not knowing how I was going to pull up but I couldn't be happier," said a glowing Goss. "Women's track cycling in Australia has certainly stepped up and the standard we have here is world-class, so to win here tonight, I am really happy."

In a dominant display Goss secured points in all but two of the ten sprints contested in the 100 lap race. She had the gold medal wrapped up 19 laps from home and ended the race with 22 points, six ahead of reigning omnium World Champion, Josephine Tomic (WA) on 16 points.

Six-time junior World Champion, Megan Dunn, lined up for the first time in an elite points race at an Australian Championships and her debut was impressive. The 18-year-old from Dubbo returned last week from the Beijing World Cup round where in her elite debut she won the points race. Tonight in Adelaide the gutsy teenager overcame a mid-race crash to recover and ride home with 14 points for the bronze medal.

"It was a fantastic ride by Belinda and Josephine, but I am disappointed with a few mistakes on my behalf, but you live and learn and at the end of the day it is just another bike race," said Dunn. "The fall did happen, and I missed out on a sprint, but it is what it is and you can't say 'what if'.

"The points race is my main event and what I was focussed on, so I will be putting everything into the scratch race now with lots of motivation after tonight's result."

In her return to the track, 2004 Australian points race Champion and now established road professional Alexis Rhodes (SA) launched three attacks during the race in a bid to gain points but was unable to hold off her rivals who kept her to 11 points and a fourth place finish.

Ellis ensures elite sprint win

Earlier in the night Canberra's Daniel Ellis won his first senior individual Australian Championship claiming the gold medal in the men's sprint.

"It feels great, to come out here with the training our whole group has had, to come out with the win, it is a perfect lead up to the World Championships in March," said Ellis who claimed silver in the team sprint and bronze in the keirin at the recent Beijing round of the World Cup Series.

Ellis posted the fastest qualifying time yesterday of 10.266 and cruised through the rounds to a gold medal showdown with Perth's Scott Sunderland. The pair are usually on the same team in Team Jayco colours in the team sprint but in tonight's final it was all business.

"It hurt, it hurt a lot, but being up against Scotty - one of my teammates - we know how to ride each other, so it made it a little bit easier," explained Ellis. "First individual gold medal at an Australian Championships, it is a great feeling, to come out with the green and gold jersey, it is excellent."

Ellis powered around Sunderland in the first of their best of three heats to clear away for a win but in the second heat the pair played cat and mouse in the final lap until Ellis jumped with 200m to go. Sunderland challenged but it was Ellis who crossed first to clinch the gold medal.

Defending champion, Shane Perkins, was forced to withdraw from the Championships last week with a bulging disc in his back, opening the way for the 2009 silver medallist to claim the crown.

"It would have been nice to have Perko around, to have a rematch from last year, but I will just have to wait and see come the World Championships," he said. "It is a big boost for my confidence, even with just the time of 10.2 (in qualifying), it should qualify me up in the top seven at the World Championships.

"To go faster than that would be great, but to get that extra speed is a whole process between now and worlds, and as we are in a building block in training, it can only get better from here."

Canberra's Alex Bird was awarded the bronze medal after Victoria's Jason Niblett, the second fastest qualifier, was forced to withdraw due to illness prior to his scheduled semi-final match up against Sunderland.

Cure captures her second gold

A consistent performance by Tasmania's Amy Cure saw her collect her second gold medal of the Championships as she rode to victory in the Under 19 women's points race.

Cure, who claimed gold in the 2000m individual pursuit last night, collected points in all eight sprints, taking a maximum five points three times, to finish on 24 points.

"I just wanted to try and get points in each sprint as I knew the West Australian girls had a strong team and I had to keep an eye on them," said the seventeen-year-old. "Once I was out in front early in the race, I was just trying to keep calm and keep up in the sprints."

West Australia's Isabella King took the silver medal on 20 points, with South Australia's Letitia Custance powering home to take the final sprint points and the bronze medal with a final tally of 13 points.

After yesterday's record breaking day in the pursuit, more records tumbled in this afternoon's sprint qualifying.

McCulloch marches through to women's sprint finals

New South Wales' Kaarle McCulloch set a new Championship record in the women's sprint qualifying with a time of 11.383 for the flying 200m, beating the mark set by Anna Meares in 2007 of 11.390.

With Meares and fellow Queenslander Emily Rosemond absent from the Championships, McCulloch, who with Meares is the reigning team sprint World Champion, was anxious for a good performance.

"There is obviously a little bit of honour to uphold here and I have put a little bit of pressure on myself too, but I really wanted to come out here and stamp my authority and put a good time on the board which I did, so I am very happy," said McCulloch.

South Australia's Matthew Glaetzer set a new Australian record in the Under 19 qualifiers with a time of 10.410, breaking Scott Sunderland's record of 10.452 and erasing the Australian Championship record of 10.590 set by Sydney's Ben Kersten in 1999.

West Australian Holly Williams clocked 11.782 in the U19 women's sprint qualifying to break the Championship record of 11.840 set by Victorian Rahna Demarte in 1999.

The finals of all three events will be held on Thursday.

Results

Women's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belinda Goss (TAS)22pts
2Josephine Tomic (WA)16
3Megan Dunn (NSW)14
4Alexis Rhodes (SA)11
5Tess Downing (VIC)8
6Emma Lawson (TAS)8
7Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)8
8Elizabeth Georgouras (SA)8
9Sarah Kent (WA)8
10Melissa Hoskins (WA)5
11Helen Kelly (VIC)2
12Miranda Laidlaw (VIC)
13Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
DNFRebecca Werner (SA)
DNFSarah Cure (TAS)
DNFSophie Ootes (SA)-20

Results

Under 19 Women's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (TAS)24pts
2Isabella King (WA)20
3Letitia Custance (SA)13
4Jessica Allen (WA)11
5Shannon Mccurley (VIC)6
6Natalie East (QLD)3
7Monica Kelly (VIC)2
8Sinead Noonan (SA)2
9Briannon Moloney (NSW)
10Emma Sprouster (NSW)-40
DNFMichaela Anderson (WA)5
DNFKirsty Mills (NSW)-19
DNFHarriet Kossmann (TAS)-19
DNFSamantha Wood (WA)-20

Results

Men 200m Sprint Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Ellis (ACT)0:00:11.024
2Scott Sunderland (WA)
3Alex Bird (ACT)

Results

Men 200m Sprint Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Ellis (ACT)0:00:10.27
2Jason Niblett (VIC)0:00:10.35
3Scott Sunderland (WA)0:00:10.37
4Peter Lewis (NSW)0:00:10.49
5Alex Bird (ACT)0:00:10.50
6Gary Ryan (ACT)0:00:10.53
7Andrew Taylor (NSW)0:00:10.63
8James Glasspool (SA)0:00:10.63
9Paul Fellows (NSW)0:00:10.80
10Mark Glowacki (SA)0:00:11.36
11Michael Robinson (QLD)0:00:11.37
12Benjamin Wibberley (WA)0:00:11.49

1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Ellis (ACT)0:00:12.25
2Benjamin Wibberley (WA)

2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Niblett (VIC)0:00:12.28
2Michael Robinson (QLD)

3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (WA)0:00:11.20
2Mark Glowacki (SA)

4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Lewis (NSW)0:00:10.95
2Paul Fellows (NSW)

5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Bird (ACT)0:00:11.10
2James Glasspool (SA)

6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Taylor (NSW)0:00:11.07
2Gary Ryan (ACT)

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Paul Fellows (NSW)
2Gary Ryan (ACT)
3Benjamin Wibberley (WA)
Time: (11.496)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Robinson (QLD)
2James Glasspool (SA)
3Mark Glowacki (SA)
Time: (11.194)

1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Ellis (ACT)0:00:11.35
2Michael Robinson (QLD)

2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Niblett (VIC)0:00:11.34
2Paul Fellows (NSW)

3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Sunderland (WA)0:00:11.16
2Andrew Taylor (NSW)

4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Bird (ACT)0:00:11.28
2Peter Lewis (NSW)

Men Sprint 5th - 8th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Taylor (NSW)
2Paul Fellows (NSW)
3Michael Robinson (QLD)
4Peter Lewis (NSW)
Time: (10.91)

Women 200m Sprint Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW)0:00:11.38
2Annette Edmondson (SA)0:00:11.69
3Cassandra Kell (NSW)0:00:11.71
4Ting Ying Huang (TPE)0:00:11.84
5Stephanie Morton (SA)0:00:12.01
6Apryl Eppinger (VIC)0:00:12.06
7Jessica Laws (VIC)0:00:12.35
8Caitlin Todd (ACT)0:00:12.78

M19 200m Sprint Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (SA)0:00:10.41
2Maddison Hammond (VIC)0:00:10.53
3Jamie Green (NSW)0:00:10.68
4Luke Zaccaria (WA)0:00:10.70
5Timothy Mcmillan (NSW)0:00:10.79
6Jonathan Bathe (WA)0:00:10.82
7Zac Deller (QLD)0:00:10.83
8Nathan Corrigan-Martella (VIC)0:00:10.94
9Jaron Gardiner (VIC)0:00:10.94
10Aaron Cooper (VIC)0:00:11.08
11Thomas Regan (NSW)0:00:11.18
12Jack Ward (WA)0:00:11.28
13Patrick Norton (SA)0:00:11.43
14Edward Coad (SA)0:00:11.49
15Thomas Morton (SA)0:00:11.57
16Tatham White (QLD)0:00:11.88
17Trent Hudson (QLD)0:00:12.12

1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (SA)0:00:11.54
2Tatham White (QLD)

2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maddison Hammond (VIC)0:00:12.17
2Thomas Morton (SA)

3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Green (NSW)0:00:11.31
2Edward Coad (SA)

4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Zaccaria (WA)0:00:11.31
2Patrick Norton (SA)

5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Mcmillan (NSW)0:00:11.49
2Jack Ward (WA)

6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Bathe (WA)0:00:11.37
2Thomas Regan (NSW)

7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zac Deller (QLD)0:00:11.26
2Aaron Cooper (VIC)

8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Corrigan-Martella (VIC)0:00:11.02
2Jaron Gardiner (VIC)

W19 200m Sprint Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Williams (WA)0:00:11.78
2Adele Sylvester (VIC)0:00:12.09
3Rebecca Stevenson (QLD)0:00:12.32
4Cassandra Flugge (WA)0:00:12.46
5Madison Law (NSW)0:00:12.50
6Catherine Culvenor (ACT)0:00:12.51
7Rikki Belder (SA)0:00:12.75

 

