Image 1 of 6 South Australia's Jack Bobridge tackles the individual pursuit final against Rohan Dennis. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 2 of 6 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone was the fastest man in the 1000m time trial final. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 3 of 6 The podium for the under 19 individual pursuit - AlexanderMorgan, Jackson Law and Jack Cummings. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 4 of 6 The podium for the women's individual pursuit - Amy Cure, Josephine Tomic and Melissa Hoskins. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 5 of 6 The New South Wales pair of Cassandra Kell and Kaarle McCulloch came out on top in qualifying for the team sprint. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 6 of 6 Emily Roper on her way to a gold medal in the women's under 19 2000m individual pursuit. (Image credit: Cycling Australia / Regallo)

In a repeat of their 2010 duel, Jack Bobridge has again beaten Rohan Dennis to claim the Australian individual pursuit title for the third straight year.

Bobridge, fresh off his record-breaking ride in qualifying earlier in the afternoon where he dinted Chris Boardman's old mark with a 4.10.534, was feeling a little pressure heading into the final against his South Australian teammate.

"I definitely wanted to come out this afternoon and win after breaking the world record this morning," Bobridge said. "I would have been pretty disappointed if I didn't win. I'm happy I won but I'm pretty happy it's over now."

Dennis forced Bobridge into an arm-wrestle at the half-way mark, pushing ahead by 0.002 but that was as close as he would get with Bobridge stepping up to retain the lead for the remainder of the race in a time of 4.15.533.

"I had a feeling he was going to have a go at me somewhere early in the race," said Bobridge. "Unfortunately for him he made his move a bit too early at eight laps to go. It's pretty hard to kick and eight laps and hold it for eight laps. I stayed calm and just waited for the last four laps and luckily he got a bit tired and I was able to come home."

Bobridge, who will head to Qatar tomorrow to ride for Garmin-Cervelo, was firmly of the belief that his top form in the individual pursuit was due to his most-recent ride at the Tour Down Under mid-January.

"Every stage race I've ever come off has resulted in my best IP results with my fastest times coming off stage races on the road," he explained. "It's quite weird that you ride really quick individuals off road racing but it doesn't suit the team's pursuit stuff which requires more power."

Queensland's Michael Hepburn dominated the bronze medal contest against Western Australia's Luke Durbridge, taking the advantage from the first lap and maintaining it to take the prize.

In the women's individual pursuit, 18 year-old Tasmanian Amy Cure had fought her way into the final to face off against two-time national title holder Josephine Tomic, only to be bettered by experience.

Tomic from Western Australia, who was junior world champion and world record holder in the event in 2007, had a rushed preparation for this year's event due to some troublesome wisdom teeth but said that the extra pressure worked in her favour.

"I had two weeks of not doing anything but at the same time it forced me to rush things a bit in the last month and it seems to have worked out pretty well so I can't look back too much," said the 21 year-old.

Tomic's time of 3.35.829 was well ahead of that of Cure's 3.39.000 but the Western Australian said she had been expecting a bit of a fight given Cure had recently broken her 2007 mark.

"I'm lucky this was only really her second real one [at the longer distance] because otherwise I might have been in trouble," a relieved Tomic explained.

Adding to Tomic's joy was the fact that she reclaimed the national title after finishing third in the event last year.

For the bronze medal, Melissa Hoskins reversed her results in qualifying, topping Katherine Bates.

In other results the New South Wales pair Cassandra Kell and Kaarle McCulloch were fastest in the women's team sprint ahead of South Australia's Olympic and Commonwealth champion Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton. This is the first Australian titles where Meares has represented South Australia where she has lived for many years having previously ridden in Queensland colours.

Holly Williams and Allee Proud representing Western Australia were next best.

Commonwealth champion Shane Perkins broke the Australian championship record to qualify fastest for the men's sprint with a blistering time of 10.058 seconds. Finals in the event will be held tomorrow.



Full Results

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Perkins (VIC) 0:00:10.058 2 Matthew Glaetzer (SA) 0:00:10.101 3 Scott Sunderland (WA) 0:00:10.201 4 Mitchell Bullen (NSW) 0:00:10.252 5 Daniel Ellis (ACT) 0:00:10.257 6 Peter Lewis (NSW) 0:00:10.271 7 Andrew Taylor (NSW) 0:00:10.278 8 Jason Niblett (VIC) 0:00:10.314 9 Alex Bird (ACT) 0:00:10.399 10 James Glasspool (SA) 0:00:10.509 11 Gary Ryan (ACT) 0:00:10.519 12 Duane Johansen (WA) 0:00:10.633 13 Nathan Corrigan-Martella (SA) 0:00:10.665 14 Alexander Trumble (WA) 0:00:10.959

Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (SA) 0:04:10.534 2 Rohan Dennis (SA) 0:04:13.400 3 Michael Hepburn (QLD) 0:04:18.900 4 Luke Durbridge (WA) 0:04:21.700 5 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 0:04:26.600 6 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) 0:04:27.200 7 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) 0:04:29.400 8 Jordan Kerby (QLD) 0:04:31.500 9 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) 0:04:31.700 10 Damien Howson (SA) 0:04:32.800 11 Luke Davison (NSW) 0:04:34.600 12 Edward Bissaker (SA) 0:04:35.200 13 Peter Loft (TAS) 0:04:36.500 14 Brent Nelson (VIC) 0:04:40.300

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josephine Tomic (WA) 0:03:34.800 2 Amy Cure (TAS) 0:03:39.100 3 Katherine Bates (NSW) 0:03:42.100 4 Melissa Hoskins (WA) 0:03:42.700 5 Shara Gillow (QLD) 0:03:43.600 6 Carly Light (SA) 0:03:44.500 7 Annette Edmondson (SA) 0:03:45.200 8 Isabella King (WA) 0:03:45.500

U19 Women 2000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying 1 Emily Roper (QLD) 0:02:28.391 2 Letitia Custance (SA) 0:02:28.593 3 Georgia Baker (TAS) 0:02:28.660 4 Taylah Jennings (QLD) 0:02:29.044 5 Alexandra O'Dea (QLD) 0:02:29.141 6 Allison Rice (ACT) 0:02:29.902 7 Jessica Mundy (SA) 0:02:32.164 8 Jessica Allen (WA) 0:02:33.186 9 Stephanie Hansen (VIC) 0:02:33.237 10 Lauretta Hanson (VIC) 0:02:36.762 11 Kayla Salopek (NSW) 0:02:37.306 12 Kirsty Mills (NSW) 0:02:39.491

U19 Men 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying 1 Jackson Law (NSW) 0:03:16.948 2 Alexander Morgan (VIC) 0:03:17.826 3 Jack Cummings (VIC) 0:03:18.682 4 Tirian McManus (NSW) 0:03:19.859 5 Alexander Edmondson (SA) 0:03:19.970 6 Rick Sanders (VIC) 0:03:20.083 7 Mitchell Benson (WA) 0:03:20.735 8 Nicholas Schultz (QLD) 0:03:21.334 9 Evan Hull (VIC) 0:03:21.905 10 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) 0:03:22.199 11 Trent Derecourt (WA) 0:03:23.199 12 Alex Clements (TAS) 0:03:26.426 13 Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA) 0:03:26.943 14 Miles Scotson (SA) 0:03:27.251 15 Bradley Linfield (WA) 0:03:27.763 16 Jake Mcmahon (TAS) 0:03:29.822 17 Phillip Mundy (SA) 0:03:30.372 18 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) 0:03:30.484 19 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) 0:03:30.735 20 Jack McCulloch (NSW) 0:03:30.736 21 David Edwards (QLD) 0:03:30.763

U19 Women 2000m Individual Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round 1 Emily Roper (QLD) 0:02:28.721 2 Letitia Custance (SA) 0:02:31.836

U19 Women 2000m Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round 3 Taylah Jennings (QLD) 0:02:30.348 4 Georgia Baker (TAS) 0:02:31.116

Women 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round 1 Josephine Tomic (WA) 0:03:35.829 2 Amy Cure (TAS) 0:03:39.000

Women 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round 3 Melissa Hoskins (WA) 0:03:41.065 4 Katherine Bates (NSW) 0:03:44.214

U19 Men 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round 1 Jackson Law (NSW) 0:03:17.913 2 Alexander Morgan (VIC) 0:03:20.062

U19 Men 3000m Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round 3 Jack Cummings (VIC) 0:03:19.698 4 Tirian McManus (NSW) 0:03:21.821

Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round 1 Jack Bobridge (SA) 0:04:15.533 2 Rohan Dennis (SA) 0:04:17.482

Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round 3 Michael Hepburn (QLD) 0:04:18.048 4 Luke Durbridge (WA) 0:04:23.870

Women Team Sprint Qualifying 1 Cassandra Kell (NSW) 0:00:34.257 Kaarle McCulloch (NSW) 2 Anna Meares (SA) 0:00:34.833 Stephanie Morton (SA) 3 Holly Williams (WA) 0:00:35.979 Allee Proud (WA) 4 Adele Sylvester (VIC) 0:00:36.704 Caitlin Ward (VIC) 5 Micaela Hogan (NSW) 0:00:38.399 Madison Law (NSW)

Men 1000m Time Trial Final 1 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (NSW) 0:01:03.335 2 Scott Law (NSW) 0:01:03.360 3 James Glasspool (SA) 0:01:03.664 4 Paul Fellows (ACT) 0:01:05.521 5 Luke Ockerby (TAS) 0:01:06.192 6 Alexander Trumble (WA) 0:01:06.436

Women Team Sprint Final - Gold Medal Round 1 Cassandra Kell (NSW) 0:00:34.132 Kaarle McCulloch (NSW) 2 Anna Meares (SA) 0:00:34.735 Stephanie Morton (SA)

Women Team Sprint Final - Bronze Medal Round 3 Holly Williams (WA) 0:00:36.159 Allee Proud (WA) 4 Adele Sylvester (VIC) 0:00:36.708 Caitlin Ward (VIC)