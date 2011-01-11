Image 1 of 24 Luke Durbridge (Jayco/AIS) powers towards the gold medal in the men's under 23 national time trial championship in Learmonth near Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 24 Queenslander Michael Hepburn (Jayco/AIS) would finish in second place some fifty seconds behind teammate Luke Durbridge. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 24 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Tasmania has already won gold at the championships but would miss out in the ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 24 Nick Aitken (Jayco/AIS) from Victoria approaches the final kilometre of his ride in Learmonth, Victoria. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 24 Jay McCarthy (Jayco/AIS) from Queensland in the final kilometre of his bronze medal ride in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 24 James Boal from the Wangaratta Cycling Club makes his way out of Learmonth during the men's under 23 time trial championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 24 Campbell Flakemore from the Hobart Wheelers Club in Tasmania in action during the men's under 23 national time trial championship in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 24 Ben Dyball, registered with the Caravello Cycling Club, heads out of Learmonth in his ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 24 Tall and lanky Nick Aitken (Jayco/AIS) from Victoria focuses on the task ahead on greasy roads during the men's under 23 time trial championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 24 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers), winner of the criterium championship on Thursday night, having a crack at the time trial championship in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 24 Dale Parker from South Australia heads down the main street of Learmonth during the 27.1 kilometre men's under 23 time trial championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 24 Adam Phelan (Drapac Porsche) from the Australian Capital Territory in action during the time trial for the men's under 23 division in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 24 Time trialing is a lonely world: Men's under 23 road race champion Ben Dyball from New South Wales had a different feeling during his ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 24 Riding towards gold: Western Australian Luke Durbridge (Jayco/AIS) averaged 48.7 km/h to win the national mens under 23 time trial championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 24 Rohan Dennis (Team SASI) from South Australia heads out of Learmonth on his ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 24 Brendan J Cole with the Parramatta Cycling Club in Sydney gets everything out of himself as he corners into the home straight in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 24 Ben Cutajar from the Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club takes in some air as he approaches the final 100 metres in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 24 Michael Hepburn (Jayco/AIS) from Queensland was fancied to make the podium, and he did. Hepburn finished in second place behind teammate Luke Durbridge. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 24 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco/AIS) from New South Wales heads into the final stretch of the time trial in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 24 Luke Durbridge (Jayco/AIS) powers towards the gold medal in the men's under 23 national time trial championship in Learmonth near Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 24 A rider speeds past an old bank in Learmonth just after his start in the mens under 23 time trial championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 24 The Men's Under 23 podium (l-r): Michael Hepburn (2nd,Jayco/AIS), Luke Durbridge (1st,Jayco/AIS), and Jay McCarthy (3rd,Jayco/AIS). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 24 2011 Mars Australian Mens Under 23 Time Trial Champion Luke Durbridge from Western Australia with his spoils on the podium in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 24 Time trialing is a lonely world: Men's under 23 road race champion Ben Dyball from New South Wales had a different feeling during his ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Luke Durbridge claimed his first national title in scintillating fashion, dominating the time trial in Learmonth, Australia. The 19-year-old West Australian blitzed the field to win by 50 seconds ahead of Jayco AIS team-mate Michael Hepburn. Jay McCarthy finished a

further fourteen seconds back to claim bronze ensuring a Jayco-AIS clean sweep of the podium.

Durbridge clocked a time of 33:23 over the 27.1km course. The youngster missed out on a gold medal by less than two seconds in last year's world time trial championships and was thrilled with his ride today.

"I'm very, very happy to come out with an Australian title, I'm really stoked," a smiling Durbridge said after the race. "Personally I felt I came in as one of the favourites. Rohan [Dennis] was chasing me and I had a little bit of pressure but I rolled the whole time hoping I could take it out today and it worked....I ran on adrenalin and I'm very happy.”

The riders started in overcast conditions and finished in rain around the country roads at Learmonth. Durbridge was second last to leave and it didn't take long to catch his minute man, Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers), overtaking him at around the half-way mark. Durbridge was hammering along and it was evident he was on a great ride. Haas was just one of the victims crashing out and was shattered after the race as he was aiming for the podium.

"Nathan [Haas] had a fantastic road race and would have been up there today. He will bounce back from today, he's a fantastic rider. Full credit to him," said Durbridge.

Durbridge didn't look like slowing down after catching Haas and went full gear to the end.

"Over the final climb, it's about 5km to the finish. By that time I knew I nearly had it in the bag and James [Victor] said you have to put it in the big gear and go all the way home and that's what I did. James and I work hard on time trials and that's why I have some good results in time trials."

Durbridge crossed the finish line averaging 48.71km/h showing his true class.

"I loved the course. It was fantastic. It had long drags and you need sheer power and that's what suited me," Durbridge concluded.

Hepburn and McCarthy happy with medals

Queenslander Michael Hepburn would have liked to have won, but praised Durbridge's efforts.

"If you look at Luke's results last year you will see he's on the best time trialists in the world," the 19-year-old said.

"Coming second, I'm pretty pleased with that. I wasn't sure where my form was at and my preparation hasn't been great so I'm stoked to come away with a silver medal."

McCarthy, a silver medalist at the under-19 world championships last year in the road race was thrilled with his bronze medal.

"It's a great result for me. I didn't know how my form was coming into this event. It's a big year for me going into the Jayco-AIS team as I will be spending a lot of time in Europe and hopefully get some good experience. I came fifth in the under-19 world time trial last year. I had an accident in that race and was a bit unlucky but

to come back to a time trial and get a good result is great," McCarthy described.

