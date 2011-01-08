Image 1 of 26 Australian road race Champion, 2011 - Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 26 Newly crowned Australian criterium Champion, Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS), signs on for the road race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 26 Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 26 The bunch was decimated in the latter part of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 26 Judith Arndt (HTC-HighRoad) leads on the turn into Fiskin Road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 26 Bridie O'Donnell (Team Jayco-VIS) was still riding hard to cross the gap to the leaders two laps later (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 26 The sprint took up the width of the road: (left-right) Ryan, Cromwell, Arndt, Hogan, Whitelaw, Rhodes (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 26 Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) takes a huge breath as she crosses the line as 2011 Australian road race Champion. Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) was second and Joanne Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) third. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 26 Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates her team-mate's win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 26 A smiling ride to the podium ceremony for Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 26 Australian criterium Champion, Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) congratulates under 23 road race Champion, Carlee Taylor (Tibco) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 26 The under 23 podium, Sinead Noonan (SASI), Carlee Taylor (Tibco), Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 26 The road race podium - Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo), Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) and Joanne Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 26 Carlee Taylor (Tibco) powers on at the front of the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 26 No time to look at the scenery... the leaders on the corner after the summit of Mount Buninyong. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 26 Carlee Taylor (Tibco) leads the bunch, followed by Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 26 The bunch at the summit of Mount Bunninyong (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 26 The bunch, led by Carlee Taylor (Tibco) on the climb of Mount Bunninyong (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 26 Eventual Champion, Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) accelerates (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 26 Bridie O'Donnell (Team Jayco-VIS) chased to cross the gap to the leaders, but didn't make it, despite a sustained effort. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 26 The breakaway riders work together on the way to Fiskin Road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 26 Bronze medallist, Joanne Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) corners into Fiskin Road in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 26 Rebecca Locke (Prime) leads the chasers over a small berg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 26 Carlee Taylor (Tibco) was active in the break and took the under 23 title (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 26 Alexis Rhodes (Garmin-Cervelo) and Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) at the front of the break together (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 26 Carlee Taylor (Tibco) and Joanne Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) and the rest of the break on the main road to the climb (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Alexis Rhodes stormed to a memorable victory in Buninyong this afternoon. The 26-year-old was crowned the Australian National Women's Champion after beating team-mate, Carla Ryan and Victorian Jo Hogan in a small sprint to the line.

"I'm stoked. I honestly never thought it would happen," a jubilant Rhodes said after the race. "To win the national road championship and wear the jersey in Europe is something you dream about," she added.

An early breakaway dominated the race featuring Joanne Hogan, Tiffany Cromwell, Vicki Whitelaw, Alexis Rhodes, Amanda Spratt, Annabel Luxford and Carlee Taylor. They enjoyed a maximum advantage of just over three minutes.

At the halfway mark of the race, their advantage dropped to two minutes as Judith Arndt and Carla Ryan tried to bridge across and managed to join the leaders with thirty kilometres to run. It was from there that riders started dropping off one by one.

Ryan, Whitelaw, Arndt, Cromwell, Taylor, Hogan and Rhodes were the leading group on the penultimate lap. On the final lap Whitelaw and Cromwell lost contact and Ryan, Arndt, Hogan and Taylor were the leaders over the climb for the last time. Despite Rhodes getting dropped, she fought back to join the leaders and in the sprint to the line, took a brilliant victory.

It was a special win from Rhodes after a roller-coaster last five years. She contemplated retirement at the end of 2010, but bounced back strongly to take the biggest win of her career.

"I came over the last lap and Judith put me in the gutter. I'm not half the bike rider she is and I got dropped. Luckily for me Judith, Carla and Jo started looking at each other and I was able to get back on again. I was patient and knew it was a fast finish. I managed to get the win."

"I'm surprised. Normally I can't climb to save myself, but today I decided I was in with a shot and just buried myself."

2009 National champion, Carla Ryan was thrilled for her team-mate.

"Crossing that finish line and seeing Alex on the other side of me wearing our new Garmin-Cervello clothes, it's very special for the team and also Alexis – winning her first national championship, especially after the things that has happened to her in the past and she's still got an amazing future. I'm just really happy for her," she said.

Both Ryan and Rhodes will be flying out to Spain tonight to attend a Garmin-Cervelo training camp.

Taylor was crowned the queen of the mountains and Whitelaw the sprint champion.

Carlee Taylor claims under-23 glory

Carlee Taylor finished strongly securing the under-23 title. Part of the early break, she battled valiantly and held on for the win, finishing the race in seventh position. 18-year-old Sinead Noonen was second, 20-year-old Lauren Kitchen third.

Taylor has signed a contract with Tibco and will wear the national jersey in her first year as a professional.

"I'm pretty happy. This is my last year as an under-23 and to come away with a win is a good feeling," the 21-year-old said.

"I thought the conditions today would suit an early breakaway and it ended up being the winning move and it was a good decision. I didn't quite have the legs to go with the move today, but to come away with an under-23 win, I'm very happy."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Rhodes (Norwood C.C.) 3:00:18 2 Carla Ryan (Lifecycle CC) 3 Joanne Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) 4 Judith Arndt (Germany) 5 Vicki Whitelaw (Canberra Cycling Club) 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Norwood C.C.) 7 Carlee Taylor** (Norwood C.C.) 0:00:55 8 Ruth Corset (Townsville Cycle Club) 9 Bridie O'Donnell (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) 0:01:51 10 Amanda Spratt (Penrith CC) 11 Annabel Luxford (Lifecycle Cycling Club) 0:03:23 12 Taryn Heather (Mildura-Coomealla C.C.) 0:03:44 13 Jessie MacLean (Canberra Cycling Club) 0:06:45 14 Peta Mullens (Bendigo & District CC) 15 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Bicisport) 16 Gracie Elvin (Canberra Cycling Club) 17 Sinead Noonan** (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.) 18 Amber Halliday (Norwood C.C.) 19 Shara Gillow (Sunshine Coast CC) 0:09:46 20 Samantha Hemsley (Canberra Cycling Club) 0:11:06 21 Lauren Kitchen** (Port Macquarie Cycling Club) 22 Grace Sulzberger (West Tamar CC) 23 Katherine O'Shea (Dirt Riders) 24 Nikolina Orlic (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers) 25 India McLean (Northern Sydney CC) 26 Laura Meadley (Canberra Cycling Club) 27 Rebecca Wiasak (Canberra Cycling Club) 28 Angela McClure** (Norwood C.C.) 29 Caitlin Turner** (Peloton Sports Inc.) 30 Alexandra Carle** (Vikings Cycling Club ACT) 31 Laura Luxford (Lifecycle Cycling Club) 32 Clare Dallat (Carnegie Caulfield CC) 0:12:41 33 Rebecca Locke (Coburg Cycling Club Inc) 0:14:52 DNF Rowena Fry (MTBA) DNF Heather Logie (Canberra Cycling Club) DNF Nicole Whitburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNF Stephanie Ives (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNF Katherine Baker (Sunshine Coast CC) DNF Rebecca Domange (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNF Delphine Astier (Footscray Cycling Club Inc) DNF Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNF Miranda Griffiths (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) DNF Liz Leyden (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club) DNF Chloe McConville (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNF Maryam Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) DNF Imogen Smith (NRG Cycling) DNF Emma Smith** (Mersey Valley Devonport CC) DNF Shanice Nitis** (Lifecycle CC) DNF Kristy Glover** (Wellington Cycling Club) DNF Kendelle Hodges** (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc) DNF Chloe Hosking** (Canberra Cycling Club) DNF Jasmin Hurikino** (Balmoral Cycle Club) DNF Stephanie Sanchez** (Sutherland Shire CC) DNF Zoe Watters (Lifecycle Cycling Club) DNF Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) DNF Kirsty Broun (Lifecycle CC) DNF Elizabeth Georgouras (Port Adelaide C.C.) DNF Rochelle Gilmore (Bankstown Sports CC) DNF Natalie Langer (Balmoral Cycle Club) DNF Ingrid Trotter (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) DNF Naomi Williams (MTBA) DNF Emma Lawson** (Launceston City CC) DNF Myfanwy Galloway** (Canberra Cycling Club) DNF Belinda Mason** (Launceston City CC) DNF Chloe McIntosh** (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC) DNF Rebecca Werner** (Port Adelaide C.C.) DNF Carly Light (Port Adelaide C.C.) DNF Bridget Officer (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc) DNF Megan Dunn** (Dubbo CC) DNF Kimberley Yap (Malaysia) DNF Carly Williams (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNF Davina Summers (South Perth Cycle Club) DNF Kelly Bartlett (St Kilda CC) DNF Kate Finegan (Hunter District CC) DNF Jenni King (MTBA) DNF Emma Mackie (Balmoral Cycle Club) DNF Nicole McNamara (Bendigo & District CC) DNF Amy Cure** (Mersey Valley Devonport CC) DNS Victoria Luxton (Carnegie Caulfield CC) DNS Rachel Neylan (Norwood C.C.) DNS Monica Kelly** (Horsham Cycling Club Inc) DNS Brittany Lindores** (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)

** Denotes U23 rider