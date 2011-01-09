Image 1 of 40 The podium (l-r): Matt Goss (2nd, Tasmania), Jack Bobridge (1st,South Australia) and Simon Gerrans (3rd,Victoria). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 40 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) and David Tanner (Saxo-Bank) near the feed station on the Midland Highway. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 40 Riders string out past a colourful flower bed before descending down Fisken Road into the finish in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 40 That's my boy: Carl Bobridge (who is not a bad media moto-pilot as well) congratulates his son after a wonderful ride to win the National Men's Road Race Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 40 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) from Victoria at the top of the climb up Mt.Buninyong; Gerrans would go on to finish third in the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 40 The podium (l-r): Matt Goss (2nd, Tasmania), Jack Bobridge (1st,South Australia) and Simon Gerrans (3rd,Victoria). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 40 Mitch Docker (Skil Shimano) from Victoria on the top of the climb up Mt.Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 40 Initially six riders broke away in the early laps before eventual winner Jack Bobridge made his way across to them which was the decisive move. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 40 The peloton head out of the home straight in Buninyong before entering the Midland Highway. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 40 Jack Bobridge (Garmin Cervelo) from South Australia before making his move on the leading group. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 40 Thirsty work for the leaders and Chris Jongewaard (left) who would go on to collect the Mars King of the Mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 40 David Tanner (centre) of the Saxo-Bank team from Victoria out of the saddle on the climb up the Midland Highway. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 40 One of the Search 2 Retain riders on the front of the peloton up the Midland Highway still chasing a leading group of seven about one-and-a-half minutes up ahead. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 40 Feeding time for the peloton on the Midland Highway. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 40 Mmm, now which bidons mine: Luis Trueba from New South Wales thinks about his drinking options (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 40 The gap was three minutes and ten seconds as SBS film the peloton on the climb up Mt. Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 40 The field had well and truly split with four laps to go and a small group of around seven riders took up the task of reeling in three riders out in front. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 40 Three of the original seven-man break remained with four laps to go (l-r): Chris Jongewaard, Jack Bobridge and Tasmanian Jai Crawford. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 40 The remnants of the main field that had been left in Jack Bobridge's wake after a stunning ride on the hills around Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 40 Three became two with three laps to go as Jack Bobridge and Jai Crawford (obscured) maintained a minute gap over a chasing group. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 21 of 40 Chris Sutton drives the Team Sky train out of the home straight in Buninyong in the concluding laps of the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 22 of 40 All of a sudden two became one as Bobridge dropped Crawford and went solo to the finish as he passes under the banner with two laps to go. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 23 of 40 Peter McDonald (Fly V Australia) drives an eight-man bunch which include eventual placegetters Matt Goss (fifth wheel) and Simon Gerrans (sixth wheel). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 40 Go you good thing: Jack Bobridge from South Australia powers, and i mean powers, towards victory in the 2011 Australian Open Men's Road Race Championship in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 25 of 40 Jack Bobridge (Garmin Cervelo) receives plenty of support on the turn out of the home straight with a lap to go. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 26 of 40 One big motor: South Australian Jack Bobridge (Garmin) salutes the crowd down the home straight in Buninyong and wins gold. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 27 of 40 You little ripper: Jack Bobridge's cycling CV just went up a notch, his super ride around Buninyong to hold off any challengers was appreciated by the thousands who witnessed it. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 28 of 40 The sprint for the minor placing with Matt Goss (third from left) grabbing second and Simon Gerrans (far right) coming home in third place. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 29 of 40 Fabio Calabria from Victoria won the Mars Sprint Points competition in the race after getting himself into the initial breakaway group. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 30 of 40 South Australian Chris Jongewaard took home the Power 103.1 FM King of the Mountains jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 31 of 40 South Australian Chris Jongewaard took home the Power 103.1 FM King of the Mountains jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 32 of 40 Michael Rogers (Team Sky) from the Australian Capital Territory signs on in Buninyong for the men's elite road race championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 33 of 40 Simon Clarke from Victoria signs on in his new Astana kit for the first time and what better stage to show it off than the national championships. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 34 of 40 Talented Tasmanian Richie Porte (Saxo-Bank) signs on in Buninyong. Porte will be a rider to watch closely at the Tour Down Under in South Australia later this month. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 35 of 40 Right here please Wez man: Tasmanian Wes Sulzberger (Francaise des Jeux) about to put marking-pen (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 36 of 40 I'll sign this one but i wouldn't mind taking one of these home in a few hours: Jack Bobridge (Garmin Cervelo) signs a national jersey prior to the start in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 37 of 40 They're away, more than 160 riders leave Buninyong on the 163.2 kilometre 2011 Mars Australian Mens' Open Road Race Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 38 of 40 The peloton on the top of Mt.Buninyong with Alan Davis (Astana) from Queensland comfortable in the thick of it. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 39 of 40 Darren Rolfe (left,Fly V Australia) from Queensland and Tom Southam (Rapha Condor) from Great Britain on the gradual climb up the Midland Highway. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 40 of 40 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) after the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

South Australian Jack Bobridge put in an amazing performance to win the elite national road race in Buninyong on Sunday. The 21-year-old Garmin-Cervelo rider showed his class by soloing for 30km to take the coveted green and gold jersey, 37 seconds ahead of Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) and Simon Gerrans (Team Sky).

"I'm over the moon, this is a fantastic feeling," an ecstatic Bobridge said after the race. His win today meant that Garmin-Cervelo keep the national jersey in the squad for another twelve months following Travis Meyer's victory last year and Bobridge added, "It's good to keep it in the team and take it to Europe again."

When racing got underway, the peloton made the course hard early with a blistering speed. Approximately twenty riders found the going tough from the outset and were dropped from the peloton, ensuring that they were in for a long day on the 163.2km course.

After the first lap of the 10.2km circuit, the peloton was still together but a break of six managed to get clear and built an advantage of up to half a minute. Pat Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Jai Crawford (Pegasus), Chris Jongewaard (Sasi), Rhys Pollock (Drapac), Chris Jory and Fabio Calabria were the men to escape from the peloton. When the move went, Jack Bobridge bridged across making it a strong seven man lead group.

Over the next few laps, their advantage grew to over two minutes and they gained a maximum advantage of nearly four minutes halfway through the race. Riders tried to bridge across to the break but were unsuccessful and with six laps to go, the leading group of seven were down to three with Bobridge, Crawford and Jongewaard all at the front of the race.

Their lead was approximately 45 seconds as their fellow companions were caught by the peloton. Heading into the final three laps, Bobridge launched a daring move, breaking away from the duo. Behind him, Jongewaard and Crawford were taken back by a reduced peloton of approximately fifteen riders. Leigh Howard and Baden Cooke were also in that group after trying to attack.

On that penultimate lap, the peloton was reduced to a select group of eight riders as Howard and Cooke dropped off with nine other riders and with two laps to go, Bobridge had a 45 second lead on a small group featuring Matt Goss, Bernard Sulzberger (Pegasus), Simon Gerrans (Sky), Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and his two team-mates, Cameron and Travis Meyer.

The Meyer brothers’ presence gave Bobridge’s chances a significant boost: they were closing down moves as Gerrans kept attacking when the lead dropped to two hundred metres on the climb.

To Bobridge's credit, he dug deep and increased his advantage back out to 40 seconds at the top of the climb and held that advantage for the rest of the race. As Bobridge entered the final straight, he started to celebrate as he realised he secured one of the biggest victories in his career.

Goss sprinted out of a small group of five riders to take second with pre-race favourite Gerrans in third.

Bobridge – just the beginning?

Bobridge won the under-23 national title in both the time trial and road race in 2009. After securing the elite road race today, he could very well do the double again on Tuesday, as one of the favourites for the time trial.

"I came here with good training under my belt over the past month," said Bobridge. “I had one of those days today where everything falls into place and you feel well. It's awesome."

"When I heard who was behind me, it definitely got me going. The crowd was awesome today on the course - they were loud on that hill. At the end of the day my move paid off and I will come back next year and give it another crack," concluded Bobridge.

Goss and Gerrans on the podium

Matt Goss' second place shows how good his form is and sets him up nicely for the 2011 season. Although he would have liked to have won the race, he was pleased with his result.

"It's a good result, it's good for the confidence. It's a hard circuit. I wouldn't have expected to get around there this time of year but I have trained really hard and I'm in good form," Goss explained.

"Unfortunately we didn't catch Jack today. He rode too strong...he was impressive. He's shown how good of a time triallist he is. He's a super strong bike rider."

Gerrans’ third place was a good result and he also commended Bobridge on his impressive ride.

"I did everything I could to try to win today's race and in the end we were outclassed," explained Gerrans. "I did everything I could to try to break the field up and get across to Jack, but out there by himself, he was just a bit too strong."

"Obviously he has huge potential, I think we'll see him even develop a lot more when he just concentrates on the road. He's one of our stars for the future," Gerrans concluded.

Sulzberger's fourth earns him the final Tour Down Under spot.

Bernard Sulzberger came into the race today with two objectives - winning and securing the last spot in the Uni-SA squad for the Tour Down Under. He didn't win, but his fourth place ensured he took that place in the team, something which is important for him and his team, Pegasus.

"I'm very happy," Sulzberger said after the race. "I'm in good form and to get a place in the squad for the Tour Down Under is fantastic and hopefully it gives us good exposure."

Simon Gerrans was pleased with his compatriot after the race.

"Bernie is in good shape and he's a fantastic rider. He deserves a spot in the Tour Down Under. We've seen him place consistently at the front for the last month or two and he deserves that spot and I hope something eventuates for him," said Gerrans.

The 2011 Mars Australian Open Road Championships conclude Tuesday with the under-23 and elite men and women time trials.



Results