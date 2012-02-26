Image 1 of 4 Tracey Hannah on her gold medal run. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 4 Hannah kept speed expertly on the technical course. (Image credit: Jean-Baptiste Bazzarini) Image 3 of 4 Hannah gets some huge air on her downhill run. (Image credit: Jean-Baptiste Bazzarini) Image 4 of 4 The elite women's podium. (Image credit: Jean-Baptiste Bazzarini)

Former Junior World Champion Tracey Hannah last won the Australian Championship back in 2008, and has barely competed again until late 2011. In what has been a comeback that any athlete could only dream of, Tracey today continued her dominance of the sport since her return at this week’s Subaru Specialized Australian Championships.

Tracey was streets ahead of the Australian women’s field, and also finished in front of international legend and US National Champion Jill Kintner (USA) and Shelly Flood (VIC) on her way to the title.

Hannah was ecstatic "It feels amazing, it just couldn’t be better".

Knowing Kintner was so close in the seeding runs, Hannah made some changes to her run, and that ended up making the difference.

"I adjusted a few things today and tried to get as much speed as I could. I had a lot of determination on my side, pedaling wherever I could."

Hannah now has her eye on doing well at the opening round of the World Cup series, which starts in South Africa.

"I want to be as calm as I can, not be too overwhelmed and I’ll be aiming for a top 5 there."

