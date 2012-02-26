Image 1 of 2 Jarrod Moroni (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 2 Ben Bradley (Image credit: Russ Baker)

Ben Bradley was victorious today in the under 19 Male category today at the Australian Mountain Bike Championships, in Eagle MTB Park, Adelaide.

As a Tasmanian, Bradley is not used to the oppressive conditions that confronted him and the entire field, but he battled through to finish in 1:00:16, 1:43.6 ahead of Billy Sewell, while Benjamin Forbes claimed bronze some 3:58.1 off Bradley's pace.

"I slipped my pedal at the start but managed to get up that first hill and got to the front of the race and Billy came through and we got away as we've been doing all season," said Bradley post-race.

"Towards the top feed station during the second lap, I got a little bit of a gap through some rocks and managed to keep it smooth and consistent, and I managed to widen the gap.

"I've won the under 15 and under 17 Australian championships but stepping up to the under 19s, it's really great to get the win."

In the veteran male class, Jarrod Moroni took first place in 49:40.8, 1:02.2 ahead of 2004 Olympian Josh Fleming and third-placed Zaine Williams.

Full Results

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Bradley 1:00:16 2 Billy Sewell 0:01:44 3 Benjamin Forbes 0:03:58 4 Tristan Ward 0:05:05 5 Tasman Nankervis 0:05:34 6 Scott Bowden 0:05:49 7 Ben Comfort 0:06:35 8 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:07:10 9 Christopher Aitken 0:07:32 10 Ethan Kelly 0:09:27 11 Jack Allison 0:10:25 12 Cameron Prosser 0:10:29 13 Jack Lavis 0:11:53 14 Toby Stewart 0:11:55 15 Chris Hamilton 0:14:10 16 Jacob Langham 0:14:36 17 Joel Rogers 0:17:36 -1lap Ned Gaynor -1lap Jason Lowndes -1lap Jasper Hodgson DNF Alex Tilley DNF Henry Baird