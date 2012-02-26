Bradley beats the heat to win U19 cross country
Moroni earns veteran title
Ben Bradley was victorious today in the under 19 Male category today at the Australian Mountain Bike Championships, in Eagle MTB Park, Adelaide.
As a Tasmanian, Bradley is not used to the oppressive conditions that confronted him and the entire field, but he battled through to finish in 1:00:16, 1:43.6 ahead of Billy Sewell, while Benjamin Forbes claimed bronze some 3:58.1 off Bradley's pace.
"I slipped my pedal at the start but managed to get up that first hill and got to the front of the race and Billy came through and we got away as we've been doing all season," said Bradley post-race.
"Towards the top feed station during the second lap, I got a little bit of a gap through some rocks and managed to keep it smooth and consistent, and I managed to widen the gap.
"I've won the under 15 and under 17 Australian championships but stepping up to the under 19s, it's really great to get the win."
In the veteran male class, Jarrod Moroni took first place in 49:40.8, 1:02.2 ahead of 2004 Olympian Josh Fleming and third-placed Zaine Williams.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bradley
|1:00:16
|2
|Billy Sewell
|0:01:44
|3
|Benjamin Forbes
|0:03:58
|4
|Tristan Ward
|0:05:05
|5
|Tasman Nankervis
|0:05:34
|6
|Scott Bowden
|0:05:49
|7
|Ben Comfort
|0:06:35
|8
|Rodger Pogson-Manning
|0:07:10
|9
|Christopher Aitken
|0:07:32
|10
|Ethan Kelly
|0:09:27
|11
|Jack Allison
|0:10:25
|12
|Cameron Prosser
|0:10:29
|13
|Jack Lavis
|0:11:53
|14
|Toby Stewart
|0:11:55
|15
|Chris Hamilton
|0:14:10
|16
|Jacob Langham
|0:14:36
|17
|Joel Rogers
|0:17:36
|-1lap
|Ned Gaynor
|-1lap
|Jason Lowndes
|-1lap
|Jasper Hodgson
|DNF
|Alex Tilley
|DNF
|Henry Baird
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarrod Moroni
|0:49:41
|2
|Joshua Fleming
|0:01:02
|3
|Zaine Williams
|0:01:42
|4
|Joe Quarmby
|0:01:53
|5
|Kristjan Snorrason
|0:02:41
|6
|Chris Luxton
|0:04:39
|7
|Dion Blair
|0:05:06
|8
|Damien Enderby
|0:06:30
|9
|Daniel Ham
|0:08:38
|10
|Nigel Willoughby
|0:09:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy