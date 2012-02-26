Trending

Bradley beats the heat to win U19 cross country

Moroni earns veteran title

Image 1 of 2

Jarrod Moroni

Jarrod Moroni
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 2 of 2

Ben Bradley

Ben Bradley
(Image credit: Russ Baker)

Ben Bradley was victorious today in the under 19 Male category today at the Australian Mountain Bike Championships, in Eagle MTB Park, Adelaide.

As a Tasmanian, Bradley is not used to the oppressive conditions that confronted him and the entire field, but he battled through to finish in 1:00:16, 1:43.6 ahead of Billy Sewell, while Benjamin Forbes claimed bronze some 3:58.1 off Bradley's pace.

"I slipped my pedal at the start but managed to get up that first hill and got to the front of the race and Billy came through and we got away as we've been doing all season," said Bradley post-race.

"Towards the top feed station during the second lap, I got a little bit of a gap through some rocks and managed to keep it smooth and consistent, and I managed to widen the gap.

"I've won the under 15 and under 17 Australian championships but stepping up to the under 19s, it's really great to get the win."

In the veteran male class, Jarrod Moroni took first place in 49:40.8, 1:02.2 ahead of 2004 Olympian Josh Fleming and third-placed Zaine Williams.

Full Results

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley1:00:16
2Billy Sewell0:01:44
3Benjamin Forbes0:03:58
4Tristan Ward0:05:05
5Tasman Nankervis0:05:34
6Scott Bowden0:05:49
7Ben Comfort0:06:35
8Rodger Pogson-Manning0:07:10
9Christopher Aitken0:07:32
10Ethan Kelly0:09:27
11Jack Allison0:10:25
12Cameron Prosser0:10:29
13Jack Lavis0:11:53
14Toby Stewart0:11:55
15Chris Hamilton0:14:10
16Jacob Langham0:14:36
17Joel Rogers0:17:36
-1lapNed Gaynor
-1lapJason Lowndes
-1lapJasper Hodgson
DNFAlex Tilley
DNFHenry Baird

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarrod Moroni0:49:41
2Joshua Fleming0:01:02
3Zaine Williams0:01:42
4Joe Quarmby0:01:53
5Kristjan Snorrason0:02:41
6Chris Luxton0:04:39
7Dion Blair0:05:06
8Damien Enderby0:06:30
9Daniel Ham0:08:38
10Nigel Willoughby0:09:19

Latest on Cyclingnews