Trending

McConnell scorches the elite men's field

Hucker beats Haig in U23 contest

Image 1 of 16

Dan McConnell

Dan McConnell
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 2 of 16

Lachlan Norris

Lachlan Norris
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 3 of 16

Alex Meyland

Alex Meyland
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 4 of 16

Daniel McDonald

Daniel McDonald
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 5 of 16

Lachlan Norris takes a corner on the descent.

Lachlan Norris takes a corner on the descent.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 6 of 16

Paul Van der Ploeg

Paul Van der Ploeg
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 7 of 16

Robbie Hucker

Robbie Hucker
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 8 of 16

Jack Haig (2nd U23 Men) leading Robbie Hucker (1st U23 Men) early in the race.

Jack Haig (2nd U23 Men) leading Robbie Hucker (1st U23 Men) early in the race.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 9 of 16

Trenton Day

Trenton Day
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 10 of 16

Daniel McConnel looked good all day.

Daniel McConnel looked good all day.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 11 of 16

Andy Blair

Andy Blair
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 12 of 16

It was hot out there for the elite and under 23 riders.

It was hot out there for the elite and under 23 riders.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 13 of 16

McConnel on a rampage.

McConnel on a rampage.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 14 of 16

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 15 of 16

Chris Jongewaard

Chris Jongewaard
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 16 of 16

McConnel takes the win, the new cross-country national champion.

McConnel takes the win, the new cross-country national champion.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)

Daniel McConnell defied the oppressive conditions at Adelaide's Eagle MTB Park, blitzing the field to take out the elite men's cross country championship at the Australian MTB Championships. The Victorian finished 1:10 ahead of second placed Paul Van Der Ploeg in a time of 1:26:15 over six laps - reduced by one lap due to the severe conditions.

Making his move on an eventful second lap where the field split and leader Chris Jongewaard went backwards, McConnell created a gap of 9 seconds, a margin he significantly increased on a race-defining fourth lap.

This is McConnell's second national championship, the first being here in Adelaide in 2010. "It's better the second time around and it's an Olympic year, so it builds up a lot of confidence leading into the rest of the season," said McConnell post-race.

"It was very hard with the heat to know how early you can push it. We caught Chris at the start of the second lap, and I just lifted the pace a little bit and found myself with a 50 or 100 metre gap."

From there the 26-year-old focused on stability in the saddle. "I just tried to keep my head and ride smooth and the gap blew out - lap four I was just telling myself not to go too hard and do all the little things right like hydration and fuelling the body. Then the last couple of laps I was able to open it up and get a comfortable lead on the last time around."

Second place getter Paul Van Der Ploeg put in a strong effort in hisinaugural national championships ride in the elite class after back-to-back wins in the U23 category.

"It's always good to put together a strong national championships - it wasn't an easy race for sure. I didn't have that punch off the line that I usually have. I missed the pedal then hit the first wall of a climb, from there I maintained my position then worked my way up over the next laps and got into the top five by lap three."

The fight for bronze was a tight one with Real Insurance Australian MTB points leader Andrew Blair and Lachlan Norris putting in an exhilarating sprint finish that saw the former prevail by just 0.1 seconds.

And it was a battle between the two mates that included its share of friendly banter.

"The podium spot means a lot," said Blair. "I called it out to try and rattle Lachlan with just over a lap to go. He got in front of me and I said 'Norry, I'm coming for you!' We're mates so he would've had a chuckle I'm sure."

In an amazingly tight race, the under 23 category went down to the wire with Robbie Hucker victorious in a time of 1:12:43, just 7 seconds ahead of Jack Haig.

Trenton Day was third, after joining Hucker and Haig in a three-man breakaway that stayed together for four of the five laps, with just seconds separating them for much of the race.

"We took off and it's just how it panned out really, Jack, Trenton and I formed a good group," said Hucker.

"I didn't feel very good, the heat was getting to me. I took it easy on lap four and came good on lap five. I was on Jack's wheel on the last climb. It was really the last chance I had to get the jersey so I dug deep and got past him on the last climb and just held him off before the line."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McConnell1:26:15
2Paul Van Der Ploeg0:01:10
3Andrew Blair0:02:03
4Lachlan Norris0:02:03
5Chris Jongewaard0:06:05
6Joshua Carlson0:06:40
7Adrian Jackson0:07:19
8Neil Van Der Ploeg0:10:03
9Aiden Lefmann0:10:32
10Sid Taberlay0:11:47
11Nick Both0:12:05
12Travis Frisby0:14:56
13Ian Longville0:15:52
14Ben Hogarth0:18:30
-1lapMatthew Fleming
-3lapsGiuseppe Fucile
DNFAnthony Shippard
DNFAndrew Arthur
DNFShaun Lewis
DNFSam Chancellor
DNFAdam Cobain
DNFJared Rando
DNSPeter Kutschera
DNSShaun Lewis
DNSDylan Cooper
DNSMatt Daley

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Hucker1:14:01
2Jack Haig0:00:07
3Trenton Day0:00:34
4Cameron Ivory0:03:06
5Luke Fetch0:03:59
6Brenton Jones0:04:17
7Merlin Spranz0:05:24
8Michael Crosbie0:06:03
9Daniel McDonald0:07:55
10James Hanus0:08:34
11Alexander Meyland0:10:08
12Nelson Tilley0:10:47
13Blake Polverino0:12:52
14Sebastian Jayne0:13:49
15Robbie Rhodes0:16:40
16Rowan Brown
DNFTom Goddard
DNFJarryd Jones

Latest on Cyclingnews