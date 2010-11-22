Image 1 of 10 Tim Rowe won the sport men's race. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 2 of 10 Under 15 men's winner Liam Jeffries out on course. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 3 of 10 Lachlan Norris rides toward fifth place. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 4 of 10 Sport women's winner Irene Whennen (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 5 of 10 Hayden Lebbink on his way to winning the expert men's division. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 6 of 10 Under 17 racer Hamish Prosser (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 7 of 10 Bill Sewell was the top Under 19 racer for the day. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 8 of 10 Race leader Ben Henderson (Torq) (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 9 of 10 Ben Henderson flies toward a win (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 10 of 10 Ben Henderson (Torq) on a rocky part of the course en route to victory. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au)

Canberra cross country rider Ben Henderson has finally shrugged off the 'bridesmaid' tag, claiming the first national series victory of his career in the opening round of the 2010-11 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series at the You Yangs in Victoria.

Competing on her home course, Victorian Jenni King caused an upset to defeat a quality field and snare her first national series victory in the elite women's race earlier in the day.

Henderson, who finished second in the overall cross country standings last year and collected three silver medals across the 2009-10 series, rode a perfectly-timed and patient race to snatch the win in the warm and dusty conditions.

Aiden Lefmann and Joshua Carlson shared the lead for the first half of the six-lap race (6.1km loop), before Henderson crept up from fifth position and shot to the front during lap five. From there he consolidated his lead and crossed the finish line nearly one minute ahead of the rest of the field.

"I'm really stoked," said Henderson. "I came pretty close last season and I was a bit nervous coming into this race.

"I rode my own race today and it all came together for me. I tried to get a reasonable spot at the start and then I just fought my way up. I still had plenty in the tank to go hard in that last lap. It's a really good start for me.

"My coach and I have been working with power both on the road and mountain bike. That's bringing me up that two to three percent and I have definitely noticed the difference.

"I won for my first NSW championships race a couple of weeks ago, and I was fairly confident coming into this race. My main goal is Olympic qualification, everything is working towards that."

Lefmann and Carlson displayed plenty of early season promise to complete the podium.

After sitting amongst the leaders early, last year's series winner Lachlan Norris suffered a mechanical issue at the end of lap two, forcing him to stop and change his rear wheel in the feed zone. Although he battled to make up the lost ground, Norris had to settle for fifth place behind Jason English.

Victorian Paul Van Der Ploeg was the best placed Under 23 rider.

In the women's elite four-lap race, Jenni King and Canberra's Rebecca Henderson shot out to the front from the gun, the pair setting the pace together early before King pulled away on lap three to eventually win by a comfortable two minute margin.

Henderson rolled in for second overall (first U23 rider), followed by Jodie Willett and reigning national champion Rowena Fry.

For King, who finished fifth overall in last year's series standings, her season could not have begun on a more positive note.

"It's definitely a confidence boosting performance," said King, "I didn't really think I was in that kind of form.

"Some of the girls have had a decent break and some of the others are a bit sick, so I was probably a bit lucky. Plus being in Melbourne, I was on my home course. I expect the next races to be just that little bit harder.

"Bec and I rode really well together on the first two laps. On the third lap I got a decent gap and then felt fairly comfortable on the last lap.

"I always like the technical courses more, I'm not as strong on the uphills."

Elite and Under 23 (*) men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Henderson(Torq / Anytime Fitness) 1:49:31 2 Aiden Lefmann(Cannondale) 0:00:58 3 Joshua Carlson(Rockstar Racing) 0:01:14 4 Jason English 0:03:16 5 Lachlan Norris 0:04:27 6 Andrew Blair(Swell-Redshift Racing) 0:05:06 7 Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Felt Bicycles) 0:05:56 8 Ben Mather(Rapid Cycling) 0:07:11 9 Glenn Stewart 0:07:28 10 Adrian Jackson(Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 0:08:28 11 Trenton Day* (Breakaway Cycles) 0:08:39 12 Michael Crosbie* 0:09:08 13 Kyle Ward* (Spearmen Cycles) 0:09:17 14 Peter Hatton 0:09:19 15 Luke Fetch* 0:09:22 16 Andrew Fellows(AYup lights) 0:10:14 17 Steele Von Hoff(Genesis Wealth Advisors) 0:11:42 18 Cameron Ivory* 0:12:17 19 Garry Millburn(Cannondale) 0:12:30 20 James Peacock* (Merida Flight Centre) 0:12:31 21 Chad Gossert 0:13:16 22 Shane Spicer 0:14:05 23 Peter Kutschera(Apollo Bikes) 0:14:35 24 Nick Both(Swell-Redshift Racing) 0:14:44 25 Lewis Rattray* 0:15:29 26 Nicholas Morgan 0:15:56 27 Ben Hogarth 0:16:44 28 Brenton Jones* 0:18:25 29 Mitchell Codner* (Rotor / FRS) 0:22:24 30 Matthew Rizzuto 0:22:24 -1lap Brendan Johnston* -1lap Matthew Molan -1lap Sam Chancellor -1lap Ashley Hayat -1lap David Schilg* (Kona) -1lap Geoffrey Schilg -2laps Shaun Lewis(Rockstar Racing) -2laps Cam Winn DNF Craig Borham DNF Matt Ligtermoet(Rush Racing) DNF Tom Chaffey* (Bike Minded) DNF Jack Lamshed DNF David Rawlins DNS Cal Britten DNS John Groves(Apollo Bikes) DNS James Devonshire DNS Gary Wearmouth

Elite and Under 23 (*) women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenni King(Torq Australia) 1:28:12 2 Rebecca Henderson* (Crowne Plaza Canberra) 0:02:22 3 Jodie Willett(Merida Flight Centre) 0:03:48 4 Rowena Fry 0:04:27 5 Katherine O'Shea(Torq Nutrition) 0:04:52 6 Peta Mullens(Apollo Bicycles) 0:05:06 7 Anna Beck 0:06:48 8 Amity McSwan 0:08:57 9 Joanna Wall 0:09:00 10 Rebecca Mates 0:11:45 11 Jessica Douglas(Torquay Cycling Factory) 0:13:23 12 Kelly Bartlett 0:13:55 13 Nicola Hogan(Drift Bikes) 0:16:03 14 Jaclyn Schapel(Giant Australia) 0:21:24 15 Shelly Flood* 0:24:22 DNF Heather Logie DNS Nicole Keily

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell(Gordon Street Cycles) 1:19:38 2 Rowan Brown 0:01:21 3 Christopher Aitken 0:01:49 4 Alexander Meyland(Rock and Road Cycles) 0:04:57 5 Jack Haig 0:05:15 6 Blake Polverino 0:07:58 7 Jacob Langham 0:10:08 8 James Hanus 0:10:22 9 Ben Comfort 0:12:53 10 Rodger Pogson-manning 0:14:45 11 Toby Stewart 0:15:32 12 Jarryd Jones 0:15:39 13 Alistair Crameri 0:16:41 14 Daniel McDonald 0:18:38 15 Bradley Rose 0:19:25 -1lap Ryan Lloyd -1lap Laurent Groom(Avanti Groman Plumbing) DNF Nathan Caithness DNS Simon De Campo

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rosemary Stewart 1:39:01 2 Jess Wigan 0:06:45

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hamish Prosser(Mal Adjusted) 1:04:12 2 Ben Bradley(Specialized) 0:00:24 3 Jack Lavis 0:00:41 4 Peter McKellar Stewart 0:04:00 5 Simon Harrington 0:05:33 6 Hamish Middleton 0:07:36 7 Benjamin Green 0:09:25 8 Jack Jude(Cognition Bikes) 0:09:37 9 Jayden Ward 0:10:34 10 Benjamin Scott 0:13:37 11 Magnus Baker 0:14:30 -1lap Jack Gardner DNF Stefan Cotroneo DNF Todd Lavis DNS Felix Smalley

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Binder(Scott) 0:59:29 2 Kyna Millan(TLC cycles) 0:02:27 3 Elizabeth Baker 0:21:26

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries 1:24:12 2 Roly Stewart 0:04:15

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gabrielle Millan 0:57:39

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden Lebbink 1:43:54 2 Steven Cusworth 0:04:31 3 Mark McInnes(Kirrawee Cycles) 0:15:01 4 Michael Hogan(Merida Bicycle Garage) 0:17:02 -1lap Evan Jones DNF Rowan Smith(Hendry cycles) DNF Grant Lebbink DNF Andrew Choma DNS Ben May

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohin Adams 1:21:46 2 James Kennedy 0:02:17 3 Gawie Du Plessis(Van Nicholas / Spinergy) 0:07:03 4 David Ferroni 0:07:35 5 Scott Needham 0:09:38 6 Neil Robinson(Baum) 0:18:15 7 Andrew Brockway 0:19:33 8 John Anderson 0:21:51 DNF Ben Randall DNF Richard Whitlam DNF Pete Findon

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacqui Clynes 1:28:40 2 Katie McKie 0:05:35 DNF Jade Forsyth DNF Rishi Fox

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kreilis 1:05:39 2 Evan James(Exact Giant MTB Team) 0:01:38 3 Anthony Natoli 0:02:11 4 Brian John 0:03:28 5 Richard Peil 0:04:21 6 Paul Morgan 0:06:35 7 Andrew Remely 0:08:08 8 Richard Eisner 0:13:45 9 Karl Neumeister 0:18:41

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 1:07:29 2 Andrew Hall(Great Divide Coffee) 0:01:39 3 Kevin Jones 0:02:39 4 Guy Falla 0:07:20 5 Mark Grundy 0:09:07 6 Garry Lewis 0:10:05 7 Craig Peacock 0:10:37 8 Robert Faull 0:11:18 9 Paul Verheijden(Integrated Fire Services) 0:12:36 10 Timmy Tyler(Slick 7) 0:13:49 11 Doug Rose 0:15:48 12 Stephen Flood 0:17:58 -1lap Benjamin Baker DNS John Brennand DNS John Harvey

Grand master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Dickey 0:51:00 2 Kerry Ryan 0:03:20 3 Gary Poole 0:08:15

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Rowe(BikeNow) 1:36:52