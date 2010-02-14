Image 1 of 8 Rowena Fry with Heather Logie waiting to pounce from behind (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 8 Paul Van Der Ploeg headed off the line at a furious pace (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 8 Conditions continued to be wet during the men’s short track (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 8 A moment of levity before the start of competition in the short track (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 8 Rowena Fry had to ride the last few laps of the short track with the bars twisted after a fall (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 8 Daniel Braunsteins was the victor of the men’s short track (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 8 One of the short track riders suffered with a mechanical malfunction making things difficult (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 8 Rowena Fry headed off in her usual way in the short track (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

In a drama-filled finale, Canberra's Heather Logie caused a major upset to defeat national champion and series leader Rowena Fry in the short track at round three of the Australian Mountain Bike Series in Thredbo on Sunday. Drapac Porche rider Daniel Brauensteins from Victoria comfortably won the men's elite race.

As it has all weekend, the rain continued to fall at Thredbo, the mud and slippery conditions playing havoc out on the course.

Logie, who has been the perennial bridesmaid to Fry all season, entered the race with nothing to lose.

As expected, Fry went out strongly, taking control of the race and pace from the outset. Logie did not let her out of her sight, patiently sitting on Fry's wheel looking for her opportunity to strike.

And then, with just two laps remaining, on a grassy and slippery corner of the course, Logie made what would end up being the decisive and winning attack.

Logie moved up alongside Fry, however in the tussle for the lead the pair locked came together to cause both girls to spectacularly spill to the ground.

Fry was the first rider to recover, but upon assessment of her bike it was clear that the fall had caused considerable damage to her handle bars.

Logie picked herself up out of the mud and was in hot pursuit. Taking advantage of Fry's steering difficulties, the 32-year-old overtook and managed to break clear. Fry dug deep to close the gap but it was not to be, Logie holding on to secure her first ever victory in the series.

"I'm just ecstatic, I finally get a first," said a clearly delighted Logie, who finished second once again to Fry in yesterday's cross country. "A second and a first this weekend; I'm stoked."

"Rowena was definitely controlling the track out there. She had the inline on everything. She was holding me back when she knew I couldn't get past.

"So I just knew I had to try it on a corner that no one was trying it on. That outside corner at the end, is really grassy and slippery, I knew that anyone would be stupid to attack there, but that seems to be what I'm known for and I thought I'd give it a go."

"She got up and got doing so fast and I just knew I had to jump on and get going, and take advantage of that very quick reprieve. I just held it, I can't believe it."

Logie and Fry were followed by rising star Rebecca Henderson from Canberra.

Logie's rise through the mountain biking ranks has certainly been impressive. The former-adventure racer only made the switch to the sport in October last year, and Logie is still learning from her peers every time she gets on the bike.

"Rowena has just got so much experience. I learn from her every time we race. Seeing what works and what tactics she uses is going to hold me in good stead for the future."

The first half of the men's elite race was a highly tactical race with the lead changing hands on a number of occasions before Daniel Brauensteins hit the front at the half way mark.

As the rain started to get heavier, Brauensteins further extended his lead, drawing away from the Paul Van der Ploeg and Ben Henderson for a comfortable victory.

"At the start I just sat back and tried to get a good position," said the 22-year-old geology student.

"A few guys started to look tired, so I decided to go pretty hard for a few laps and I just tried to hold the gap. Probably about ten minutes in I knew I'd be in with a good shot of winning it."

The men's sport category was taken out by Tim Wynan from New South Wales, who defeated Merlin Spranz and Jacob Langham.



Elite men 1 Daniel Brauensteins 2 Paul Van der Ploeg 3 Ben Henderson 4 Luke Fetch 5 Joseph Lewis 6 Lachlan Norris 7 Steele Von Hoff 8 Cal Britten 9 Mark Tupalski 10 Joshua Carlson 11 Daniel McConnell 12 Garry Millburn DNF Robbie Hucker

Elite women 1 Heather Logie 2 Rowena Fry 3 Rebecca Henderson 4 Katherine O'Shea 5 Joanna Wall