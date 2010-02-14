Image 1 of 18 Michelle Crisp looked quick in the lower sections of the downhill (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 18 Claire Buchar again came out the victor at another National round (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 18 All sorts of strange modifications were made to clothing to keep the water out (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 18 Bikes also received many modifications to prevent damage from the elements (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 18 Brake pads were given a beating in the granitic mud (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 18 Many riders dropped a foot out on the slippery corners (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 18 The downhill was a mud slide from top to bottom (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 18 Rick Boyer looked happy to have the days riding over (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 9 of 18 Riders got some airtime despite the slippery conditions (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 10 of 18 Troy Broshnan was not able to maintain his winning ways in Thredbo (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 11 of 18 Phillip Piazza showing good form in Sunday’s final (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 12 of 18 The Thredbo round was not as successful as others for Chris Kovarik (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 13 of 18 Shaun O’Connor deep in thought before racing (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 14 of 18 Emily Hockey did her best in the slippery conditions (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 15 of 18 Holly Baarspul again came out on top of the U19 women’s field (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 16 of 18 Leigh Douglas one of the regulars at the top of the women’s field (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 17 of 18 Julia Boer enjoyed the wet conditions more than some riders (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 18 of 18 Jill Kintner looked quick in the lower sections of the downhill (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

On what is known as the longest and toughest downhill course in Australia, Ben Cory and Claire Buchar emerged victorious at the third round of the Australian Mountain Bike Series in Thredbo on Sunday. The esteemed 'Cannon Ball' run, with its 410m vertical descent, combined with muddy conditions made racing extremely challenging.

Defying the tough conditions, Cory flew down the track, completing the course in 7:15.66, more than three seconds quicker than Bryn Atkinson (7:18.79) and Shaun O'Connor (7:21.84).

With three riders still to come, Cory sat in the hot seat, patiently waiting the fate of top seeds Amiel Cavalier, Chris Kovarik and Joshua Button.

But they couldn't match the ferocious pace of Cory, the Canberra rider securing his second win of the series.

"I'm absolutely stoked," said the 27-year-old Cory. "There were some incredibly fast guys here today and some fellas who are probably more suited to the muddy conditions than I am, so I'm stoked."

Cory was one of only a handful of riders to improve on yesterday's seeding rounds.

"It's probably not the toughest track I've raced on but the conditions here today made it really, really hard."

In the women's race, Canadian Claire Buchar was once again a cut above the rest, claiming back-to-back victories in a time of 8.52.61, more than six seconds faster than Jill Kintner, who clocked 8:58.73. Julia Boer placed third with 9:08.14.

The under 19 men's event was taken out by Aden Wyber in 7:37.66. Rising star Troy Brosnan had a day he'd rather forget, finishing 20th, more than a minute slower than his result in yesterday's seedings.

In the under 19 women's final, Holly Baarspul was too strong, crossing the finish line in 9:42.98.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Cory (Commencal,Fox Suspension) 0:07:15.66 2 Bryn Atkinson 0:00:03.13 3 Shaun O'Connor 0:00:06.18 4 Chris Kovarik 0:00:07.45 5 Amiel Cavalier (Gian Bicycles,Spearman Cycles) 0:00:10.76 6 Joshua Button 0:00:10.86 7 Rick Boyer 0:00:18.30 8 William Rischbieth (Aldgate Bike Shop) 0:00:29.55 9 Deon Baker 0:00:31.76 10 Rhys Atkinson (World Trail, Specialized) 0:00:32.49 11 Craig Yates 0:00:36.27 12 Rhys Willemse 0:00:37.34 13 Matthew Vincent (SCU Imports Turner Bikes) 0:00:42.32 14 Grant Jones 0:00:42.52 15 Ricky Lee 0:00:44.07 16 Murray Dickson 0:00:44.40 17 Lars Peyer 0:00:44.60 18 Tom Patton 0:00:45.28 19 Dylan Prohm (Endeavour Cycles) 0:00:47.53 20 Daniel Paine 0:00:50.59 21 Hugh Mansfield 0:00:51.52 22 Brendan Moon 0:00:51.69 23 Jesse Beare 0:00:55.32 24 Jeremy Powell (Omya Civic Belconnen) 0:00:56.07 25 Darcy Murrell (Supersports Tomac) 0:00:57.19 26 Ryan De La Rue (Berettas Bike Hub) 0:00:57.23 27 Justin Havukainen 0:00:59.87 28 Camilo Sanchez 0:01:01.19 29 Kaine Cannan (4 Shaw Agencies) 0:01:01.45 30 Jarrah Davies 0:01:06.71 31 Kent Hamilton 0:01:09.67 32 Ben Goff (Santa Cruz Bikes, Drift Bikes) 0:01:11.81 33 Tim Windshuttle (South East MTB Company) 0:01:15.56 34 Michael Manning 0:01:15.57 35 Dean White 0:01:17.12 36 Laurie Dinham (Suspension Center) 0:01:17.13 37 Luke Gowan 0:01:17.83 38 Lindsay Klein 0:01:20.05 39 Steven Gebert (KONA factory team) 0:01:23.81 40 Anderson Camargo 0:01:26.08 41 Adam Smithson 0:01:30.25 42 Craig Van Haren 0:01:31.60 43 Isaac Denny 0:01:34.01 44 Chris Barlin 0:01:34.96 45 Brendan Kovarik (KWT Maxxis) 0:01:37.40 46 Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo, Banshee Bikes) 0:01:44.50 47 James McMillan 0:01:59.08 48 Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au) 0:01:59.64 49 Nathan Lucas 0:02:03.56 50 Kye Hore 0:02:07.26 51 Ryan Meader 0:02:09.18 52 Ryan Hunt 0:02:13.89 53 Scott Grundy 0:02:14.62 54 Mikhail Chai 0:02:49.60 55 Benjamin Fairbanks 0:03:07.79 56 Nicholas Bailly 0:03:13.58 57 Thomas Kerney (low intentions) 0:03:25.03 58 Liam Paiaro 0:05:03.85 59 Cillian Kennedy 60 Andrew Mills 61 Tim Harrington 62 Rodney Day 63 Oliver Smith 64 Ben Morrison

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Buchar 0:08:52.61 2 Jill Kintner 0:00:06.12 3 Julia Boer (Onya Bikes Tuggeranong) 0:00:15.53 4 Sarsha Huntington (Tomac Racing) 0:00:38.75 5 Leonie Picton 0:00:39.07 6 Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Civic. Jet Black Products) 0:00:45.69 7 Leigh Douglas (TASSAL, 4Shaw Agencies-Treadlies) 0:01:06.92 8 Emma Lewis (Cyclingo) 0:01:28.56 9 Joanne Muoser 0:01:34.10 10 Shannon Chugg 0:02:20.83 11 Michelle Crisp 0:04:28.47 12 Shelly Flood 13 Kelly Hughes

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aden Wyber (Berattas Bike Hub) 0:07:37.66 2 Phillip Piazza (Mal Ajusted, Commencal Bikes) 0:00:11.89 3 Jake Newell 0:00:13.30 4 Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com) 0:00:14.77 5 Marcus Fairbanks 0:00:17.17 6 Antony Moore (venture cycles, fitness plus) 0:00:20.03 7 James Shepherd (Crime Cycles) 0:00:21.21 8 Ben Barrett 0:00:21.39 9 James Green (Downhill Direct) 0:00:35.98 10 Blake Nielson 0:00:37.22 11 Graeme Mudd 0:00:37.31 12 Jesse Went (Demonic Custom Cycles) 0:00:37.92 13 Will Hickman 0:00:39.77 14 Aaron Oates (Cyclingo, Santacruz) 0:00:43.25 15 Dean Evans 0:00:43.98 16 Michael Bourne (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:00:44.63 17 Selby Press (Cyclingo) 0:00:44.92 18 Ben Power (Team Banshee Australia) 0:00:47.14 19 Sean Heywood-smith (Cue Power Billiards/Mitcham Bikes) 0:00:49.07 20 Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) 0:00:53.65 21 Matthew Mullins 0:01:11.08 22 Samuel Jones (Speaeman Cycles) 0:01:14.85 23 Kristofer Zids 0:01:15.85 24 Grant Womersley 0:01:17.77 25 James Wilson (Anaconda) 0:01:25.64 26 Justin Gray 0:01:32.99 27 David Manton (Spearman Cycles) 0:01:36.37 28 Kieran Reinboth 0:01:52.05 29 Adam Flower (TasMedia Films) 0:02:01.80 30 Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles Standish Cycles) 0:02:17.27 31 Robbie Trotter 0:02:33.64 32 Tyler Ludkin (Ashgrove Cycles) 0:03:00.42 33 Ben Hefferan 0:03:15.61 34 Matt Dalton 0:03:24.44 35 Rhys Shelley 0:03:25.58 36 Stephen Reinhart 0:04:40.38 37 Sean Fitzpatrick (The bike shed mortdale) 38 Ed O'Connell 39 Oscar Ottesen

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles) 0:10:34.28 2 Emily Hockey (Cove Bikes) 0:00:00.29 3 Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co.) 0:01:18.06 4 Christie Batt 0:02:02.93 5 Katelyn Humphris (Yarravalley Cycles) 0:03:00.41

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelly Kamevar 0:11:21.13 DNS Susan Forrester

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Beecroft 0:10:19.12

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Hobby 0:08:28.87 2 Mark Skroblin 0:00:05.50 3 David Sharp 0:00:15.52 4 Daniel Chermak (Auto Lab/Bike Addiction) 0:00:33.84 5 Angus Coombe 0:00:46.43 6 John Petersen 0:01:02.30 7 Glenn Fairweather 0:01:14.11 8 Mark Sullivan 0:01:18.21 9 Calvin McKinley 0:01:30.24 10 Mitchell Turner 0:01:41.56 11 Michael Dopson 0:02:13.24 12 Jason Stalker 0:02:20.93 13 Tim Cowey 0:03:12.49 DNS Adrian Forrester DNS Daniel Segeri

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Bullard 0:10:25.00 2 Peter Maggs 0:00:05.37 3 Neil Davis 0:00:35.41 4 Peter Cranage (snowgum wodonga) 0:01:03.56 5 David Badman 0:01:03.66 6 Bernard Shaw 0:01:18.08 DNS Justin Burnes (Supreme Cycles) DNS Michael Chance DNS Sergio Lavermicocca

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Lovie 0:10:42.95 DNS Tony Nicholson (I wish!)

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyson Schmidt 0:08:31.55 2 Brad Ardern 0:00:01.27 3 William Brook 0:00:46.08 4 Adam Ugrinov 0:00:50.77 5 Clint White 0:00:52.68 6 Steven Charnock 0:01:04.66 7 Max Janes 0:01:10.54 8 Louis Pijpers 0:01:34.60 9 Callum McCartney (Crime Cycles) 0:01:58.11 10 Scott Millett (farkin,) 0:02:48.89 11 Takaki Adachi 0:02:59.16 DNS Brynn Llewellyn

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride) 0:07:43.88 2 Connor Fearon (Cove Bikes Bicycle Express) 0:00:15.35 3 Henry Blake 0:00:30.45 4 David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic DH) 0:00:36.44 5 Joey Vejvoda 0:00:42.81 6 Liam Towers 0:01:05.71 7 Conor Bullard 0:01:17.55 8 Dean Lucas 0:01:18.95 9 Kaine Trevor 0:01:27.46 10 Max Hughes (DH Direct, Bilt Bikes) 0:01:31.87 11 Matthew Smith 0:01:33.92 12 Wade Budden (Drift Bikes) 0:01:36.25 13 Nelson Kreilis 0:01:37.64 14 Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles Testel) 0:01:44.78 15 Mac West-moore 0:01:45.35 16 Nicolas Bohle 0:01:59.77 17 Elijah Marinov 0:02:08.41 18 Max Nielsen (Adelaide hills cycles) 0:02:15.09 19 Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles Standish Cycles) 0:02:20.15 20 Jacques De Vries 0:02:27.46 21 Angus Jackson (Bike barn,Scott Goggles) 0:02:34.72 22 Angus McCarthy 0:02:50.49 23 Alexander McKinlay 0:02:52.74 24 Tom Rogers 0:02:56.78 25 Josh Mitchell 0:03:37.01 26 Lawrence Jacobsen 0:04:21.53 27 Jordan Higgs 0:04:45.74 28 Liam Sieler 0:06:58.57 29 Danilo Gualtieri 0:07:08.77 30 Jake Sanders 0:07:35.52 DSQ Scott Weber

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Maggs 0:09:13.36 2 Ben Hill 0:00:19.59 3 Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports) 0:00:20.57 4 Jack McCosker 0:00:49.55 5 Matthew McCorkell (Quattro Consulting, South East MTB Co.) 0:01:00.56 6 Jackson Frew 0:01:28.05 7 Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture ACT) 0:01:38.31 8 Benjamin Dengate 0:02:42.89 9 Damon Higgs 0:05:27.26 10 Tim Black 0:05:48.63 DNS Marcus Slack

Senior Hardtail Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew West 0:10:59.20