Cory and Buchar conquer Cannon Ball run
Muddy conditions continue for downhill runs in Thredbo
On what is known as the longest and toughest downhill course in Australia, Ben Cory and Claire Buchar emerged victorious at the third round of the Australian Mountain Bike Series in Thredbo on Sunday. The esteemed 'Cannon Ball' run, with its 410m vertical descent, combined with muddy conditions made racing extremely challenging.
Defying the tough conditions, Cory flew down the track, completing the course in 7:15.66, more than three seconds quicker than Bryn Atkinson (7:18.79) and Shaun O'Connor (7:21.84).
With three riders still to come, Cory sat in the hot seat, patiently waiting the fate of top seeds Amiel Cavalier, Chris Kovarik and Joshua Button.
But they couldn't match the ferocious pace of Cory, the Canberra rider securing his second win of the series.
"I'm absolutely stoked," said the 27-year-old Cory. "There were some incredibly fast guys here today and some fellas who are probably more suited to the muddy conditions than I am, so I'm stoked."
Cory was one of only a handful of riders to improve on yesterday's seeding rounds.
"It's probably not the toughest track I've raced on but the conditions here today made it really, really hard."
In the women's race, Canadian Claire Buchar was once again a cut above the rest, claiming back-to-back victories in a time of 8.52.61, more than six seconds faster than Jill Kintner, who clocked 8:58.73. Julia Boer placed third with 9:08.14.
The under 19 men's event was taken out by Aden Wyber in 7:37.66. Rising star Troy Brosnan had a day he'd rather forget, finishing 20th, more than a minute slower than his result in yesterday's seedings.
In the under 19 women's final, Holly Baarspul was too strong, crossing the finish line in 9:42.98.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Cory (Commencal,Fox Suspension)
|0:07:15.66
|2
|Bryn Atkinson
|0:00:03.13
|3
|Shaun O'Connor
|0:00:06.18
|4
|Chris Kovarik
|0:00:07.45
|5
|Amiel Cavalier (Gian Bicycles,Spearman Cycles)
|0:00:10.76
|6
|Joshua Button
|0:00:10.86
|7
|Rick Boyer
|0:00:18.30
|8
|William Rischbieth (Aldgate Bike Shop)
|0:00:29.55
|9
|Deon Baker
|0:00:31.76
|10
|Rhys Atkinson (World Trail, Specialized)
|0:00:32.49
|11
|Craig Yates
|0:00:36.27
|12
|Rhys Willemse
|0:00:37.34
|13
|Matthew Vincent (SCU Imports Turner Bikes)
|0:00:42.32
|14
|Grant Jones
|0:00:42.52
|15
|Ricky Lee
|0:00:44.07
|16
|Murray Dickson
|0:00:44.40
|17
|Lars Peyer
|0:00:44.60
|18
|Tom Patton
|0:00:45.28
|19
|Dylan Prohm (Endeavour Cycles)
|0:00:47.53
|20
|Daniel Paine
|0:00:50.59
|21
|Hugh Mansfield
|0:00:51.52
|22
|Brendan Moon
|0:00:51.69
|23
|Jesse Beare
|0:00:55.32
|24
|Jeremy Powell (Omya Civic Belconnen)
|0:00:56.07
|25
|Darcy Murrell (Supersports Tomac)
|0:00:57.19
|26
|Ryan De La Rue (Berettas Bike Hub)
|0:00:57.23
|27
|Justin Havukainen
|0:00:59.87
|28
|Camilo Sanchez
|0:01:01.19
|29
|Kaine Cannan (4 Shaw Agencies)
|0:01:01.45
|30
|Jarrah Davies
|0:01:06.71
|31
|Kent Hamilton
|0:01:09.67
|32
|Ben Goff (Santa Cruz Bikes, Drift Bikes)
|0:01:11.81
|33
|Tim Windshuttle (South East MTB Company)
|0:01:15.56
|34
|Michael Manning
|0:01:15.57
|35
|Dean White
|0:01:17.12
|36
|Laurie Dinham (Suspension Center)
|0:01:17.13
|37
|Luke Gowan
|0:01:17.83
|38
|Lindsay Klein
|0:01:20.05
|39
|Steven Gebert (KONA factory team)
|0:01:23.81
|40
|Anderson Camargo
|0:01:26.08
|41
|Adam Smithson
|0:01:30.25
|42
|Craig Van Haren
|0:01:31.60
|43
|Isaac Denny
|0:01:34.01
|44
|Chris Barlin
|0:01:34.96
|45
|Brendan Kovarik (KWT Maxxis)
|0:01:37.40
|46
|Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo, Banshee Bikes)
|0:01:44.50
|47
|James McMillan
|0:01:59.08
|48
|Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au)
|0:01:59.64
|49
|Nathan Lucas
|0:02:03.56
|50
|Kye Hore
|0:02:07.26
|51
|Ryan Meader
|0:02:09.18
|52
|Ryan Hunt
|0:02:13.89
|53
|Scott Grundy
|0:02:14.62
|54
|Mikhail Chai
|0:02:49.60
|55
|Benjamin Fairbanks
|0:03:07.79
|56
|Nicholas Bailly
|0:03:13.58
|57
|Thomas Kerney (low intentions)
|0:03:25.03
|58
|Liam Paiaro
|0:05:03.85
|59
|Cillian Kennedy
|60
|Andrew Mills
|61
|Tim Harrington
|62
|Rodney Day
|63
|Oliver Smith
|64
|Ben Morrison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Buchar
|0:08:52.61
|2
|Jill Kintner
|0:00:06.12
|3
|Julia Boer (Onya Bikes Tuggeranong)
|0:00:15.53
|4
|Sarsha Huntington (Tomac Racing)
|0:00:38.75
|5
|Leonie Picton
|0:00:39.07
|6
|Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Civic. Jet Black Products)
|0:00:45.69
|7
|Leigh Douglas (TASSAL, 4Shaw Agencies-Treadlies)
|0:01:06.92
|8
|Emma Lewis (Cyclingo)
|0:01:28.56
|9
|Joanne Muoser
|0:01:34.10
|10
|Shannon Chugg
|0:02:20.83
|11
|Michelle Crisp
|0:04:28.47
|12
|Shelly Flood
|13
|Kelly Hughes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aden Wyber (Berattas Bike Hub)
|0:07:37.66
|2
|Phillip Piazza (Mal Ajusted, Commencal Bikes)
|0:00:11.89
|3
|Jake Newell
|0:00:13.30
|4
|Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com)
|0:00:14.77
|5
|Marcus Fairbanks
|0:00:17.17
|6
|Antony Moore (venture cycles, fitness plus)
|0:00:20.03
|7
|James Shepherd (Crime Cycles)
|0:00:21.21
|8
|Ben Barrett
|0:00:21.39
|9
|James Green (Downhill Direct)
|0:00:35.98
|10
|Blake Nielson
|0:00:37.22
|11
|Graeme Mudd
|0:00:37.31
|12
|Jesse Went (Demonic Custom Cycles)
|0:00:37.92
|13
|Will Hickman
|0:00:39.77
|14
|Aaron Oates (Cyclingo, Santacruz)
|0:00:43.25
|15
|Dean Evans
|0:00:43.98
|16
|Michael Bourne (Yarra Valley Cycles)
|0:00:44.63
|17
|Selby Press (Cyclingo)
|0:00:44.92
|18
|Ben Power (Team Banshee Australia)
|0:00:47.14
|19
|Sean Heywood-smith (Cue Power Billiards/Mitcham Bikes)
|0:00:49.07
|20
|Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized)
|0:00:53.65
|21
|Matthew Mullins
|0:01:11.08
|22
|Samuel Jones (Speaeman Cycles)
|0:01:14.85
|23
|Kristofer Zids
|0:01:15.85
|24
|Grant Womersley
|0:01:17.77
|25
|James Wilson (Anaconda)
|0:01:25.64
|26
|Justin Gray
|0:01:32.99
|27
|David Manton (Spearman Cycles)
|0:01:36.37
|28
|Kieran Reinboth
|0:01:52.05
|29
|Adam Flower (TasMedia Films)
|0:02:01.80
|30
|Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles Standish Cycles)
|0:02:17.27
|31
|Robbie Trotter
|0:02:33.64
|32
|Tyler Ludkin (Ashgrove Cycles)
|0:03:00.42
|33
|Ben Hefferan
|0:03:15.61
|34
|Matt Dalton
|0:03:24.44
|35
|Rhys Shelley
|0:03:25.58
|36
|Stephen Reinhart
|0:04:40.38
|37
|Sean Fitzpatrick (The bike shed mortdale)
|38
|Ed O'Connell
|39
|Oscar Ottesen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles)
|0:10:34.28
|2
|Emily Hockey (Cove Bikes)
|0:00:00.29
|3
|Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co.)
|0:01:18.06
|4
|Christie Batt
|0:02:02.93
|5
|Katelyn Humphris (Yarravalley Cycles)
|0:03:00.41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelly Kamevar
|0:11:21.13
|DNS
|Susan Forrester
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Beecroft
|0:10:19.12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Hobby
|0:08:28.87
|2
|Mark Skroblin
|0:00:05.50
|3
|David Sharp
|0:00:15.52
|4
|Daniel Chermak (Auto Lab/Bike Addiction)
|0:00:33.84
|5
|Angus Coombe
|0:00:46.43
|6
|John Petersen
|0:01:02.30
|7
|Glenn Fairweather
|0:01:14.11
|8
|Mark Sullivan
|0:01:18.21
|9
|Calvin McKinley
|0:01:30.24
|10
|Mitchell Turner
|0:01:41.56
|11
|Michael Dopson
|0:02:13.24
|12
|Jason Stalker
|0:02:20.93
|13
|Tim Cowey
|0:03:12.49
|DNS
|Adrian Forrester
|DNS
|Daniel Segeri
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Bullard
|0:10:25.00
|2
|Peter Maggs
|0:00:05.37
|3
|Neil Davis
|0:00:35.41
|4
|Peter Cranage (snowgum wodonga)
|0:01:03.56
|5
|David Badman
|0:01:03.66
|6
|Bernard Shaw
|0:01:18.08
|DNS
|Justin Burnes (Supreme Cycles)
|DNS
|Michael Chance
|DNS
|Sergio Lavermicocca
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoff Lovie
|0:10:42.95
|DNS
|Tony Nicholson (I wish!)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyson Schmidt
|0:08:31.55
|2
|Brad Ardern
|0:00:01.27
|3
|William Brook
|0:00:46.08
|4
|Adam Ugrinov
|0:00:50.77
|5
|Clint White
|0:00:52.68
|6
|Steven Charnock
|0:01:04.66
|7
|Max Janes
|0:01:10.54
|8
|Louis Pijpers
|0:01:34.60
|9
|Callum McCartney (Crime Cycles)
|0:01:58.11
|10
|Scott Millett (farkin,)
|0:02:48.89
|11
|Takaki Adachi
|0:02:59.16
|DNS
|Brynn Llewellyn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride)
|0:07:43.88
|2
|Connor Fearon (Cove Bikes Bicycle Express)
|0:00:15.35
|3
|Henry Blake
|0:00:30.45
|4
|David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic DH)
|0:00:36.44
|5
|Joey Vejvoda
|0:00:42.81
|6
|Liam Towers
|0:01:05.71
|7
|Conor Bullard
|0:01:17.55
|8
|Dean Lucas
|0:01:18.95
|9
|Kaine Trevor
|0:01:27.46
|10
|Max Hughes (DH Direct, Bilt Bikes)
|0:01:31.87
|11
|Matthew Smith
|0:01:33.92
|12
|Wade Budden (Drift Bikes)
|0:01:36.25
|13
|Nelson Kreilis
|0:01:37.64
|14
|Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles Testel)
|0:01:44.78
|15
|Mac West-moore
|0:01:45.35
|16
|Nicolas Bohle
|0:01:59.77
|17
|Elijah Marinov
|0:02:08.41
|18
|Max Nielsen (Adelaide hills cycles)
|0:02:15.09
|19
|Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles Standish Cycles)
|0:02:20.15
|20
|Jacques De Vries
|0:02:27.46
|21
|Angus Jackson (Bike barn,Scott Goggles)
|0:02:34.72
|22
|Angus McCarthy
|0:02:50.49
|23
|Alexander McKinlay
|0:02:52.74
|24
|Tom Rogers
|0:02:56.78
|25
|Josh Mitchell
|0:03:37.01
|26
|Lawrence Jacobsen
|0:04:21.53
|27
|Jordan Higgs
|0:04:45.74
|28
|Liam Sieler
|0:06:58.57
|29
|Danilo Gualtieri
|0:07:08.77
|30
|Jake Sanders
|0:07:35.52
|DSQ
|Scott Weber
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Maggs
|0:09:13.36
|2
|Ben Hill
|0:00:19.59
|3
|Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports)
|0:00:20.57
|4
|Jack McCosker
|0:00:49.55
|5
|Matthew McCorkell (Quattro Consulting, South East MTB Co.)
|0:01:00.56
|6
|Jackson Frew
|0:01:28.05
|7
|Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture ACT)
|0:01:38.31
|8
|Benjamin Dengate
|0:02:42.89
|9
|Damon Higgs
|0:05:27.26
|10
|Tim Black
|0:05:48.63
|DNS
|Marcus Slack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew West
|0:10:59.20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Vogel
|0:10:32.79
|2
|Michael Rtshiladze
|0:01:53.36
|3
|Cale Anderson
|0:02:28.35
|4
|Peter Denyer
|0:04:48.64
|5
|James Gebler (Universal Walking frames Big Bob's Bandage Barn Cru)
|0:04:53.52
