Image 1 of 9 Junior racer Troy Brosnan was faster than all the elite racers in the downhill at Glenorchy MTB Park. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 2 of 9 A racer in the downhill near Hobart (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 3 of 9 A downhill gets some air. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 4 of 9 A rider flies through the air toward the finish. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 5 of 9 Racers launched this section of course. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 6 of 9 Under 19 men (from left to right): Phillip Piazza, Brandon Yrttiaho, Troy Brosnan. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 7 of 9 Elite men's downhill podium for the Glenorchy Park MTB round. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 8 of 9 Rick Boyer was delighted with his first downhill national series win. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 9 of 9 Troy Brosnan speeds to the fastest time of the day. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)

It has taken him more than a decade, but Newcastle downhill rider Rick Boyer finally broke through to claim the first national series victory of his career at the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series in Hobart on Sunday.

After posting a string of podium finishes over the years, the 29-year-old importer flew down the Glenorchy Park track clocking a swift 3:16.76 to defeat fellow NSW riders Shaun O'Connor (3:18.44) and Rhys Atkinson (3:19.66) and take the points.

"I'm ecstatic, I'm really stocked," Boyer said. "This is my first victory in more than 10 years on the circuit. It has been a long time coming, but I finally cracked it."

"The track held up and it got faster as the weekend progressed. I knew I was confident in posting a fast time and it all came together in the end."

Boyer was the second last rider to come down the hill and had to wait patiently in the hot seat for local Hobart favourite Kaine Cannan to complete his run. But Cannan couldn't match him on the clock, crossing the line in 3:16.65 to finish in seventh place.

Former World Cup champion Nathan Rennie, who today competed in his first elite race since emerging from retirement, placed eighth in 3:29.27.

Current world junior champion Troy Brosnan actually posted the fastest time of the day, clocking 3:14.34 to claim victory in the under 19 men's event.

Leonie Picton took out the women's downhill race in 4:14.22.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Boyer (OGIO, GoPro, ODI, Orange, Pinstripe, SRAM) 0:03:10.51 2 Shaun O'Connor 0:00:00.20 3 Rhys Atkinson (World Trail, Specialized) 0:00:03.41 4 Dave West (Giant bicycles) 0:00:04.15 5 Timothy Eaton 0:00:04.45 6 Aden Wyber 0:00:05.07 7 Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing) 0:00:05.87 8 Nathan Rennie (Intense SRAM RockShox) 0:00:06.00 9 Jesse Beare (berratas bike hub norco) 0:00:07.20 10 Marcus Fairbanks 0:00:07.98 11 Cillian Kennedy 0:00:08.49 12 Robert Armstrong 0:00:09.33 13 Ben Cory (Giant , Onya bike civic and belconnen, Fox) 0:00:10.47 14 Criag Yates 0:00:10.73 15 Jarrah Davies (Bikeology) 0:00:10.98 16 Aaron Oates (Cyclingo) 0:00:16.20 17 Josh Johnston (Cylingo) 0:00:16.33 18 Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns) 0:00:16.67 19 Kirby Watts (Midland Cycles) 0:00:16.70 20 Liam Paiaro 0:00:16.96 21 Jensen Woodcock 0:00:16.99 22 Michael Manning 0:00:17.26 23 Daniel Paine 0:00:17.89 24 Aaron Bashford 0:00:18.02 25 Luke Ball 0:00:18.22 26 Josh McDonald (Ride bellerive, Distant) 0:00:18.92 27 Ryan Hunt 0:00:19.63 28 Joshua Fuller 0:00:19.90 29 Scott Grundy 0:00:22.15 30 Jarrad Connolly (Erina Bike Worx PT Cast Tranaition) 0:00:24.69 31 Jesse Sutton 0:00:25.57 32 Ryan Leutton 0:00:26.40 33 Blake Nielsen (apply here) 0:00:26.79 34 Cameron Allonby 0:00:26.82 35 Ricky Lee 0:00:27.73 36 Rowan Saunders 0:00:28.23 37 Michael Illing (bikeology) 0:00:28.95 38 David Leach (Wolfpack, GU Energy, All 4 bkes, Magneto) 0:00:31.40 39 Ben Rohloff (All 4 bikes, GU Energy) 0:00:32.22 40 James Holmstrom 0:00:36.82 41 Jeremy Hills 0:00:39.26 42 Nathan Murphy 0:00:42.21 43 Harley Struthers (Streemline Cycles) 0:00:51.68 44 Ian Jones (Edge cycles) 0:01:08.46 45 Harry Armstrong DNF Selby Press (Cyclingo) DNF Rhys Willemse (Unit, for the riders) DNS Dean Davies DNS Chris Piribauer DNS Adam Smithson DNS Chris O'Brien (Bicyce recycle/mostra/twm)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonie Picton (YVC) 0:04:00.04 2 Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles, Mavic, Pedros, Brake Autho) 0:00:13.67 3 Julia Boer 0:00:17.53 4 Julie Berry (Bikeology, Corsair Bikes and Bushwacker) 0:00:33.31 5 Sarah Booth (Kona, Adidas Eyewear) 0:00:33.89 6 Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Belconnen and Civic) 0:00:34.65 7 Rebecca Foxen 0:00:46.18 8 Jaclyn Wakim 0:03:08.19

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) 0:03:08.71 2 Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com Giant bikes Shimano) 0:00:01.78 3 Phillip Piazza (Fox, tekin suspension, Schwalbe) 0:00:04.12 4 Ben Power (NS Dynamics.com.au Chunked.com.au) 0:00:05.44 5 Henry Blake (Norco, Mitcham Cycles) 0:00:07.47 6 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team) 0:00:10.37 7 Joseph Vejvoda (Transition Revolution Products) 0:00:12.31 8 Jack Moir (Giant Bikes Kempsey Bikeshop) 0:00:12.41 9 Dean Evans 0:00:18.03 10 Nicolas Bohle 0:00:20.82 11 Angus Maddern 0:00:21.07 12 Jai Motherwell 0:00:22.27 13 Trent Piribauer 0:00:23.15 14 Adam Flower (TasMedia Films) 0:00:23.99 15 Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic) 0:00:25.57 16 James Green (Downhill Direct, Imperial, Anxious Mother) 0:00:25.95 17 Angus McCarthy 0:00:26.15 18 Jake Newell (the edge cycles) 0:00:26.18 19 Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes) 0:00:26.34 19 Mac West-moore (YVC) 21 Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ]) 0:00:28.89 22 Stephen Matthews 0:00:29.92 23 Flinders Johnston (Cyclingo) 0:00:31.50 24 Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Steelmx/SMX Optics) 0:00:32.34 25 Max Hughes (DH Direct, Bilt Bikes, Imperial, Mum + Dad) 0:00:32.93 26 Grant Womersley 0:00:35.31 27 Nelson Kreilis 0:00:35.97 28 Tom Riley 0:00:36.66 29 Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles TESTEL) 0:00:36.78 30 Sam Green 0:00:39.64 31 Andrew Meagher (Croydon Cycle Works) 0:00:43.18 32 David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic) 0:00:46.06 33 James Gofton 0:00:51.16 34 Benjamin Leslie 0:00:52.40 35 Jarrod Saville (Ulverstone bikes) 0:00:53.69 36 Max Nielsen (Adelaide Hills Cycles) 0:00:53.77 37 Joshua Bairstow 0:01:08.08 38 Josh Mitchell (Wheel King) 0:01:24.83 39 Jackson Crowe 0:02:06.81 40 James Kelly DNS David Manton (Spearman Cycles) DNS Remy Adderton DNS Joe Dymalla DNS Bradley Zwierseki

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride Jindabyne, Rouler Import) 0:03:35.47 2 Max Warshawsky 0:00:09.62 3 Joel Willis (Insane Cycles Santa Cruz) 0:00:17.00 4 Dan Booker 0:00:38.48 5 Remy Morton 0:00:43.99 6 Dave Crisp (Mavd D. Racing) 0:00:46.53 7 Callum Morrison 0:00:57.64 8 Tyler Wickham 0:01:08.08 9 Trent Ellison (EDL, Cycle Zone Darwin) 0:01:10.79 10 Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors, Commencal, High Roller) 0:01:35.15 11 Matt Ellison 0:03:02.01 12 Tynan Cox 0:03:23.20

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports, SERAS) 0:03:21.00 2 Dean Lucas 0:00:03.63 3 Brent Smith (TWE Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes / Endeavour) 0:00:10.60 4 Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes, Edge Cycles) 0:00:11.24 5 Ben Hill (Sprung, Van ek construction, Vertigo mtb) 0:00:11.30 6 Brent Capel (Ulverstone Bicycle) 0:00:12.56 7 Liam Towers 0:00:14.34 8 Wade Budden (Drift Bikes) 0:00:18.85 9 Jack McCosker 0:00:23.36 10 Hamish Cowan 0:00:25.98 11 Fergus Cowan 0:00:29.41 12 Luke Ellison 0:00:31.48 13 Dylan Clark 0:00:38.37 14 Thomas Clarke 0:00:41.40 15 Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture ACT) 0:00:47.83 16 Tom Gibson 0:00:48.43 17 Jack Lynch 0:00:48.89 18 Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City) 0:00:51.04 19 Daniel Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles) 0:00:54.56 20 Alistair Wood 0:00:59.26 21 Steve Johnson (Bicycle Recycle) 0:01:02.44 DNS Eugene Smith

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co, SERAS, Kosciuszko Thr) 0:04:41.09

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Riella 0:03:44.30 2 Brad Ardern 0:00:11.18 3 Kieran Reinboth 0:00:12.12 DNS Kane Lowe

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Chilcott 0:03:52.76 2 Andrew Cleaver 0:00:30.74

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Murane 0:04:10.40 2 Steven Bullard 0:00:16.81

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Les Crowe 0:05:28.11 2 Roger Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles) 0:00:04.70