Trending

Boyer breaks through for maiden downhill elite victory

Under 19 racer Brosnan posts fastest time of the day

Image 1 of 9

Junior racer Troy Brosnan was faster than all the elite racers in the downhill at Glenorchy MTB Park.

Junior racer Troy Brosnan was faster than all the elite racers in the downhill at Glenorchy MTB Park.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 2 of 9

A racer in the downhill near Hobart

A racer in the downhill near Hobart
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 3 of 9

A downhill gets some air.

A downhill gets some air.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 4 of 9

A rider flies through the air toward the finish.

A rider flies through the air toward the finish.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 5 of 9

Racers launched this section of course.

Racers launched this section of course.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 6 of 9

Under 19 men (from left to right): Phillip Piazza, Brandon Yrttiaho, Troy Brosnan.

Under 19 men (from left to right): Phillip Piazza, Brandon Yrttiaho, Troy Brosnan.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 7 of 9

Elite men's downhill podium for the Glenorchy Park MTB round.

Elite men's downhill podium for the Glenorchy Park MTB round.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 8 of 9

Rick Boyer was delighted with his first downhill national series win.

Rick Boyer was delighted with his first downhill national series win.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 9 of 9

Troy Brosnan speeds to the fastest time of the day.

Troy Brosnan speeds to the fastest time of the day.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)

It has taken him more than a decade, but Newcastle downhill rider Rick Boyer finally broke through to claim the first national series victory of his career at the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series in Hobart on Sunday.

After posting a string of podium finishes over the years, the 29-year-old importer flew down the Glenorchy Park track clocking a swift 3:16.76 to defeat fellow NSW riders Shaun O'Connor (3:18.44) and Rhys Atkinson (3:19.66) and take the points.

"I'm ecstatic, I'm really stocked," Boyer said. "This is my first victory in more than 10 years on the circuit. It has been a long time coming, but I finally cracked it."

"The track held up and it got faster as the weekend progressed. I knew I was confident in posting a fast time and it all came together in the end."

Boyer was the second last rider to come down the hill and had to wait patiently in the hot seat for local Hobart favourite Kaine Cannan to complete his run. But Cannan couldn't match him on the clock, crossing the line in 3:16.65 to finish in seventh place.

Former World Cup champion Nathan Rennie, who today competed in his first elite race since emerging from retirement, placed eighth in 3:29.27.

Current world junior champion Troy Brosnan actually posted the fastest time of the day, clocking 3:14.34 to claim victory in the under 19 men's event.

Leonie Picton took out the women's downhill race in 4:14.22.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Boyer (OGIO, GoPro, ODI, Orange, Pinstripe, SRAM)0:03:10.51
2Shaun O'Connor0:00:00.20
3Rhys Atkinson (World Trail, Specialized)0:00:03.41
4Dave West (Giant bicycles)0:00:04.15
5Timothy Eaton0:00:04.45
6Aden Wyber0:00:05.07
7Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing)0:00:05.87
8Nathan Rennie (Intense SRAM RockShox)0:00:06.00
9Jesse Beare (berratas bike hub norco)0:00:07.20
10Marcus Fairbanks0:00:07.98
11Cillian Kennedy0:00:08.49
12Robert Armstrong0:00:09.33
13Ben Cory (Giant , Onya bike civic and belconnen, Fox)0:00:10.47
14Criag Yates0:00:10.73
15Jarrah Davies (Bikeology)0:00:10.98
16Aaron Oates (Cyclingo)0:00:16.20
17Josh Johnston (Cylingo)0:00:16.33
18Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns)0:00:16.67
19Kirby Watts (Midland Cycles)0:00:16.70
20Liam Paiaro0:00:16.96
21Jensen Woodcock0:00:16.99
22Michael Manning0:00:17.26
23Daniel Paine0:00:17.89
24Aaron Bashford0:00:18.02
25Luke Ball0:00:18.22
26Josh McDonald (Ride bellerive, Distant)0:00:18.92
27Ryan Hunt0:00:19.63
28Joshua Fuller0:00:19.90
29Scott Grundy0:00:22.15
30Jarrad Connolly (Erina Bike Worx PT Cast Tranaition)0:00:24.69
31Jesse Sutton0:00:25.57
32Ryan Leutton0:00:26.40
33Blake Nielsen (apply here)0:00:26.79
34Cameron Allonby0:00:26.82
35Ricky Lee0:00:27.73
36Rowan Saunders0:00:28.23
37Michael Illing (bikeology)0:00:28.95
38David Leach (Wolfpack, GU Energy, All 4 bkes, Magneto)0:00:31.40
39Ben Rohloff (All 4 bikes, GU Energy)0:00:32.22
40James Holmstrom0:00:36.82
41Jeremy Hills0:00:39.26
42Nathan Murphy0:00:42.21
43Harley Struthers (Streemline Cycles)0:00:51.68
44Ian Jones (Edge cycles)0:01:08.46
45Harry Armstrong
DNFSelby Press (Cyclingo)
DNFRhys Willemse (Unit, for the riders)
DNSDean Davies
DNSChris Piribauer
DNSAdam Smithson
DNSChris O'Brien (Bicyce recycle/mostra/twm)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonie Picton (YVC)0:04:00.04
2Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles, Mavic, Pedros, Brake Autho)0:00:13.67
3Julia Boer0:00:17.53
4Julie Berry (Bikeology, Corsair Bikes and Bushwacker)0:00:33.31
5Sarah Booth (Kona, Adidas Eyewear)0:00:33.89
6Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Belconnen and Civic)0:00:34.65
7Rebecca Foxen0:00:46.18
8Jaclyn Wakim0:03:08.19

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized)0:03:08.71
2Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com Giant bikes Shimano)0:00:01.78
3Phillip Piazza (Fox, tekin suspension, Schwalbe)0:00:04.12
4Ben Power (NS Dynamics.com.au Chunked.com.au)0:00:05.44
5Henry Blake (Norco, Mitcham Cycles)0:00:07.47
6Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team)0:00:10.37
7Joseph Vejvoda (Transition Revolution Products)0:00:12.31
8Jack Moir (Giant Bikes Kempsey Bikeshop)0:00:12.41
9Dean Evans0:00:18.03
10Nicolas Bohle0:00:20.82
11Angus Maddern0:00:21.07
12Jai Motherwell0:00:22.27
13Trent Piribauer0:00:23.15
14Adam Flower (TasMedia Films)0:00:23.99
15Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic)0:00:25.57
16James Green (Downhill Direct, Imperial, Anxious Mother)0:00:25.95
17Angus McCarthy0:00:26.15
18Jake Newell (the edge cycles)0:00:26.18
19Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)0:00:26.34
19Mac West-moore (YVC)
21Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ])0:00:28.89
22Stephen Matthews0:00:29.92
23Flinders Johnston (Cyclingo)0:00:31.50
24Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Steelmx/SMX Optics)0:00:32.34
25Max Hughes (DH Direct, Bilt Bikes, Imperial, Mum + Dad)0:00:32.93
26Grant Womersley0:00:35.31
27Nelson Kreilis0:00:35.97
28Tom Riley0:00:36.66
29Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles TESTEL)0:00:36.78
30Sam Green0:00:39.64
31Andrew Meagher (Croydon Cycle Works)0:00:43.18
32David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic)0:00:46.06
33James Gofton0:00:51.16
34Benjamin Leslie0:00:52.40
35Jarrod Saville (Ulverstone bikes)0:00:53.69
36Max Nielsen (Adelaide Hills Cycles)0:00:53.77
37Joshua Bairstow0:01:08.08
38Josh Mitchell (Wheel King)0:01:24.83
39Jackson Crowe0:02:06.81
40James Kelly
DNSDavid Manton (Spearman Cycles)
DNSRemy Adderton
DNSJoe Dymalla
DNSBradley Zwierseki

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride Jindabyne, Rouler Import)0:03:35.47
2Max Warshawsky0:00:09.62
3Joel Willis (Insane Cycles Santa Cruz)0:00:17.00
4Dan Booker0:00:38.48
5Remy Morton0:00:43.99
6Dave Crisp (Mavd D. Racing)0:00:46.53
7Callum Morrison0:00:57.64
8Tyler Wickham0:01:08.08
9Trent Ellison (EDL, Cycle Zone Darwin)0:01:10.79
10Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors, Commencal, High Roller)0:01:35.15
11Matt Ellison0:03:02.01
12Tynan Cox0:03:23.20

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports, SERAS)0:03:21.00
2Dean Lucas0:00:03.63
3Brent Smith (TWE Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes / Endeavour)0:00:10.60
4Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes, Edge Cycles)0:00:11.24
5Ben Hill (Sprung, Van ek construction, Vertigo mtb)0:00:11.30
6Brent Capel (Ulverstone Bicycle)0:00:12.56
7Liam Towers0:00:14.34
8Wade Budden (Drift Bikes)0:00:18.85
9Jack McCosker0:00:23.36
10Hamish Cowan0:00:25.98
11Fergus Cowan0:00:29.41
12Luke Ellison0:00:31.48
13Dylan Clark0:00:38.37
14Thomas Clarke0:00:41.40
15Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture ACT)0:00:47.83
16Tom Gibson0:00:48.43
17Jack Lynch0:00:48.89
18Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City)0:00:51.04
19Daniel Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles)0:00:54.56
20Alistair Wood0:00:59.26
21Steve Johnson (Bicycle Recycle)0:01:02.44
DNSEugene Smith

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co, SERAS, Kosciuszko Thr)0:04:41.09

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Riella0:03:44.30
2Brad Ardern0:00:11.18
3Kieran Reinboth0:00:12.12
DNSKane Lowe

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Chilcott0:03:52.76
2Andrew Cleaver0:00:30.74

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Murane0:04:10.40
2Steven Bullard0:00:16.81

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Les Crowe0:05:28.11
2Roger Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles)0:00:04.70

Hardtail Senior
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt West0:05:06.78

Latest on Cyclingnews