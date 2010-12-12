Boyer breaks through for maiden downhill elite victory
Under 19 racer Brosnan posts fastest time of the day
It has taken him more than a decade, but Newcastle downhill rider Rick Boyer finally broke through to claim the first national series victory of his career at the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series in Hobart on Sunday.
After posting a string of podium finishes over the years, the 29-year-old importer flew down the Glenorchy Park track clocking a swift 3:16.76 to defeat fellow NSW riders Shaun O'Connor (3:18.44) and Rhys Atkinson (3:19.66) and take the points.
"I'm ecstatic, I'm really stocked," Boyer said. "This is my first victory in more than 10 years on the circuit. It has been a long time coming, but I finally cracked it."
"The track held up and it got faster as the weekend progressed. I knew I was confident in posting a fast time and it all came together in the end."
Boyer was the second last rider to come down the hill and had to wait patiently in the hot seat for local Hobart favourite Kaine Cannan to complete his run. But Cannan couldn't match him on the clock, crossing the line in 3:16.65 to finish in seventh place.
Former World Cup champion Nathan Rennie, who today competed in his first elite race since emerging from retirement, placed eighth in 3:29.27.
Current world junior champion Troy Brosnan actually posted the fastest time of the day, clocking 3:14.34 to claim victory in the under 19 men's event.
Leonie Picton took out the women's downhill race in 4:14.22.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Boyer (OGIO, GoPro, ODI, Orange, Pinstripe, SRAM)
|0:03:10.51
|2
|Shaun O'Connor
|0:00:00.20
|3
|Rhys Atkinson (World Trail, Specialized)
|0:00:03.41
|4
|Dave West (Giant bicycles)
|0:00:04.15
|5
|Timothy Eaton
|0:00:04.45
|6
|Aden Wyber
|0:00:05.07
|7
|Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing)
|0:00:05.87
|8
|Nathan Rennie (Intense SRAM RockShox)
|0:00:06.00
|9
|Jesse Beare (berratas bike hub norco)
|0:00:07.20
|10
|Marcus Fairbanks
|0:00:07.98
|11
|Cillian Kennedy
|0:00:08.49
|12
|Robert Armstrong
|0:00:09.33
|13
|Ben Cory (Giant , Onya bike civic and belconnen, Fox)
|0:00:10.47
|14
|Criag Yates
|0:00:10.73
|15
|Jarrah Davies (Bikeology)
|0:00:10.98
|16
|Aaron Oates (Cyclingo)
|0:00:16.20
|17
|Josh Johnston (Cylingo)
|0:00:16.33
|18
|Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns)
|0:00:16.67
|19
|Kirby Watts (Midland Cycles)
|0:00:16.70
|20
|Liam Paiaro
|0:00:16.96
|21
|Jensen Woodcock
|0:00:16.99
|22
|Michael Manning
|0:00:17.26
|23
|Daniel Paine
|0:00:17.89
|24
|Aaron Bashford
|0:00:18.02
|25
|Luke Ball
|0:00:18.22
|26
|Josh McDonald (Ride bellerive, Distant)
|0:00:18.92
|27
|Ryan Hunt
|0:00:19.63
|28
|Joshua Fuller
|0:00:19.90
|29
|Scott Grundy
|0:00:22.15
|30
|Jarrad Connolly (Erina Bike Worx PT Cast Tranaition)
|0:00:24.69
|31
|Jesse Sutton
|0:00:25.57
|32
|Ryan Leutton
|0:00:26.40
|33
|Blake Nielsen (apply here)
|0:00:26.79
|34
|Cameron Allonby
|0:00:26.82
|35
|Ricky Lee
|0:00:27.73
|36
|Rowan Saunders
|0:00:28.23
|37
|Michael Illing (bikeology)
|0:00:28.95
|38
|David Leach (Wolfpack, GU Energy, All 4 bkes, Magneto)
|0:00:31.40
|39
|Ben Rohloff (All 4 bikes, GU Energy)
|0:00:32.22
|40
|James Holmstrom
|0:00:36.82
|41
|Jeremy Hills
|0:00:39.26
|42
|Nathan Murphy
|0:00:42.21
|43
|Harley Struthers (Streemline Cycles)
|0:00:51.68
|44
|Ian Jones (Edge cycles)
|0:01:08.46
|45
|Harry Armstrong
|DNF
|Selby Press (Cyclingo)
|DNF
|Rhys Willemse (Unit, for the riders)
|DNS
|Dean Davies
|DNS
|Chris Piribauer
|DNS
|Adam Smithson
|DNS
|Chris O'Brien (Bicyce recycle/mostra/twm)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonie Picton (YVC)
|0:04:00.04
|2
|Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles, Mavic, Pedros, Brake Autho)
|0:00:13.67
|3
|Julia Boer
|0:00:17.53
|4
|Julie Berry (Bikeology, Corsair Bikes and Bushwacker)
|0:00:33.31
|5
|Sarah Booth (Kona, Adidas Eyewear)
|0:00:33.89
|6
|Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Belconnen and Civic)
|0:00:34.65
|7
|Rebecca Foxen
|0:00:46.18
|8
|Jaclyn Wakim
|0:03:08.19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized)
|0:03:08.71
|2
|Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com Giant bikes Shimano)
|0:00:01.78
|3
|Phillip Piazza (Fox, tekin suspension, Schwalbe)
|0:00:04.12
|4
|Ben Power (NS Dynamics.com.au Chunked.com.au)
|0:00:05.44
|5
|Henry Blake (Norco, Mitcham Cycles)
|0:00:07.47
|6
|Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team)
|0:00:10.37
|7
|Joseph Vejvoda (Transition Revolution Products)
|0:00:12.31
|8
|Jack Moir (Giant Bikes Kempsey Bikeshop)
|0:00:12.41
|9
|Dean Evans
|0:00:18.03
|10
|Nicolas Bohle
|0:00:20.82
|11
|Angus Maddern
|0:00:21.07
|12
|Jai Motherwell
|0:00:22.27
|13
|Trent Piribauer
|0:00:23.15
|14
|Adam Flower (TasMedia Films)
|0:00:23.99
|15
|Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic)
|0:00:25.57
|16
|James Green (Downhill Direct, Imperial, Anxious Mother)
|0:00:25.95
|17
|Angus McCarthy
|0:00:26.15
|18
|Jake Newell (the edge cycles)
|0:00:26.18
|19
|Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)
|0:00:26.34
|19
|Mac West-moore (YVC)
|21
|Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ])
|0:00:28.89
|22
|Stephen Matthews
|0:00:29.92
|23
|Flinders Johnston (Cyclingo)
|0:00:31.50
|24
|Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Steelmx/SMX Optics)
|0:00:32.34
|25
|Max Hughes (DH Direct, Bilt Bikes, Imperial, Mum + Dad)
|0:00:32.93
|26
|Grant Womersley
|0:00:35.31
|27
|Nelson Kreilis
|0:00:35.97
|28
|Tom Riley
|0:00:36.66
|29
|Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles TESTEL)
|0:00:36.78
|30
|Sam Green
|0:00:39.64
|31
|Andrew Meagher (Croydon Cycle Works)
|0:00:43.18
|32
|David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic)
|0:00:46.06
|33
|James Gofton
|0:00:51.16
|34
|Benjamin Leslie
|0:00:52.40
|35
|Jarrod Saville (Ulverstone bikes)
|0:00:53.69
|36
|Max Nielsen (Adelaide Hills Cycles)
|0:00:53.77
|37
|Joshua Bairstow
|0:01:08.08
|38
|Josh Mitchell (Wheel King)
|0:01:24.83
|39
|Jackson Crowe
|0:02:06.81
|40
|James Kelly
|DNS
|David Manton (Spearman Cycles)
|DNS
|Remy Adderton
|DNS
|Joe Dymalla
|DNS
|Bradley Zwierseki
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride Jindabyne, Rouler Import)
|0:03:35.47
|2
|Max Warshawsky
|0:00:09.62
|3
|Joel Willis (Insane Cycles Santa Cruz)
|0:00:17.00
|4
|Dan Booker
|0:00:38.48
|5
|Remy Morton
|0:00:43.99
|6
|Dave Crisp (Mavd D. Racing)
|0:00:46.53
|7
|Callum Morrison
|0:00:57.64
|8
|Tyler Wickham
|0:01:08.08
|9
|Trent Ellison (EDL, Cycle Zone Darwin)
|0:01:10.79
|10
|Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors, Commencal, High Roller)
|0:01:35.15
|11
|Matt Ellison
|0:03:02.01
|12
|Tynan Cox
|0:03:23.20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride, Rouler Imports, SERAS)
|0:03:21.00
|2
|Dean Lucas
|0:00:03.63
|3
|Brent Smith (TWE Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes / Endeavour)
|0:00:10.60
|4
|Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes, Edge Cycles)
|0:00:11.24
|5
|Ben Hill (Sprung, Van ek construction, Vertigo mtb)
|0:00:11.30
|6
|Brent Capel (Ulverstone Bicycle)
|0:00:12.56
|7
|Liam Towers
|0:00:14.34
|8
|Wade Budden (Drift Bikes)
|0:00:18.85
|9
|Jack McCosker
|0:00:23.36
|10
|Hamish Cowan
|0:00:25.98
|11
|Fergus Cowan
|0:00:29.41
|12
|Luke Ellison
|0:00:31.48
|13
|Dylan Clark
|0:00:38.37
|14
|Thomas Clarke
|0:00:41.40
|15
|Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture ACT)
|0:00:47.83
|16
|Tom Gibson
|0:00:48.43
|17
|Jack Lynch
|0:00:48.89
|18
|Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City)
|0:00:51.04
|19
|Daniel Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles)
|0:00:54.56
|20
|Alistair Wood
|0:00:59.26
|21
|Steve Johnson (Bicycle Recycle)
|0:01:02.44
|DNS
|Eugene Smith
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tegan Molloy (South East MTB co, SERAS, Kosciuszko Thr)
|0:04:41.09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Riella
|0:03:44.30
|2
|Brad Ardern
|0:00:11.18
|3
|Kieran Reinboth
|0:00:12.12
|DNS
|Kane Lowe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Chilcott
|0:03:52.76
|2
|Andrew Cleaver
|0:00:30.74
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Murane
|0:04:10.40
|2
|Steven Bullard
|0:00:16.81
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Les Crowe
|0:05:28.11
|2
|Roger Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles)
|0:00:04.70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt West
|0:05:06.78
