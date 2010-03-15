McConnell claws his way back to a victory
Emotional win for Fry in Canberra
Beijing Olympian and Australian cross country champion Dan McConnell shrugged off a disappointing season to secure his first victory in the colours of the national jersey at the final round of the 2009-10 Australian MTB Series in Canberra today.
An emotional Rowena Fry comfortably won the women's race and attributed her victory and series title to a close friend and fellow rider who tragically passed away during the week. After three rounds of thrilling action, series came to its crescendo this weekend at Stromlo Forest Park, the home of the 2009 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.
Elite and under 23 men's race
After pulling out of the last two rounds in Shepparton and Thredbo mid-race, an out-of-form Dan McConnell rode up to the start line as the underdog. But as his competitors knew, the Victorian was not to be written off.
The 25-year-old went out hard early, powering up "cardiac climb" and the renowned 225-metre hammerhead section, with series leader Lachlan Norris and local favourite Ben Henderson in hot pursuit.
However things nearly fell apart on lap three, when McConnell flew over the handlebars just before the famous hammerhead climb. Stopping to grab a new wheel in the feed zone, Norris and Henderson caught up and made the most of McConnell's misfortune, accelerating away.
A determined McConnell gave chase and regained his lead on the fourth lap, with Henderson pushing hard on his tail. By the fifth and final lap, McConnell had slightly extended his lead, opening up a 30-second gap to claim an emphatic victory.
"It's been a while. I came here today just hoping for a good ride and to finish the race but I've come away with the win," said McConnell.
"After nationals it was hard to get the motivation back. I just couldn't finish a race. It was disappointing to come off a nationals win and not be in the hunt. It bought me back down to earth pretty quickly. It probably took me a month to realise it was just one race and there was plenty to go in the season," said McConnell.
"The last three or four weeks I've got my act together. It's good to get the burden off my back and it's my first win in the national jersey. There's a fair few quick guys in Australia at the moment, and I guess you can't be too far off the ball if you want to race. Hopefully this is the start of a good year."
A fast-finishing Henderson rolled over in second position for the third time in the series.
In a thrilling fight for third, Andy Blair crossed the line just one tenth of a second in front of Joshua Carlson. Importantly the third place also moved Blair up to third position in the final series standings.
Unfortunately Lachlan Norris suffered a front wheel flat mid way through lap four which knocked him back to seventh place and out of contention for a podium finish.
However the 23-year-old did just enough to retain his series lead and confirm his position as the number-one rider in the series standings in his first year at senior level.
"It didn't go quite according to plan today," said Norris. "I didn't feel really good on the bike and technically I felt a bit off. You have good days and bad. I'm pretty happy with the season, it's my first series win as a senior, so hopefully I can kick on from here."
Victorian Paul Van Der Ploeg took out the under 23 men's win and series title.
Elite women's race
As was the case for the majority of the series, national champion Rowena Fry went out hard from the outset, leaving local young gun Rebecca Henderson and Heather Logie to battle it out for second.
Despite having to dodge kangaroos out on the course, Henderson had the early advantage, holding onto second position for the first two laps.
A woman on a mission, Logie closed the gap during lap three. Attacking on the fire road, Logie came up to Henderson's shoulder and pulled away to establish a generous 48-second break heading into the bell lap.
Meanwhile out in front, Fry completed the four laps of the 8.4km course unchallenged. Despite encountering some gear trouble on the final lap, Fry crossed the finish line in 1:47:19 to secure her third victory of the season and the series title.
Fighting back tears, the 28-year-old payed tribute to Will Robinson, her friend and riding partner who tragically passed away in a training accident last Saturday.
"I'm really happy to get the win and take the series. I lost a close friend during the week and it was good to win for him today," said Fry. "It's been a really emotional week, and I was really happy to be able to do this for him and his family."
"I just wanted to ride by myself with my own thoughts today. I was in a groove, and just let my body do what it does. It's been a good start to the season, and hopefully it will keep going well when I head overseas in April."
Despite entering the race with a shoulder injury after tumbling over her handlebars in training on Monday night, Logie crossed the finish line in second position for the third time this series, 94 seconds behind Fry.
Henderson rolled over in third place, enough to secure the under 23 series title.
In the women's under 17 race, Zoe Binder was too strong, taking the win ahead of Karuna Henderson and Kyna Millan from the ACT.
Donations to support the family of Will Robinson, can be made via the "Dave & Pennie Support Fund". Visit www.tas.cycling.org.au for further information.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McConnell (Torq Team)
|1:53:03
|2
|Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra)
|0:00:32
|3
|Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing)
|0:00:41
|4
|Joshua Carlson (Giant Factory Team)
|0:00:42
|5
|Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Felt Bicycles)
|0:02:32
|6
|Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale)
|0:03:22
|7
|Lachlan Norris
|0:04:47
|8
|Peter Hatton
|0:06:20
|9
|Na Sanghoon
|0:07:20
|10
|David Johnston*
|0:08:20
|11
|Brenton Jones*
|0:08:25
|12
|Tim Wynan (Kempsey Macleay Off Road Cyclists)
|0:09:04
|13
|Steele Von Hoff
|0:11:17
|14
|Aaron Benson* (Cannondale, For The Riders)
|0:11:52
|15
|Cal Britten*
|0:12:53
|16
|Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes)
|0:13:11
|17
|Glenn Stewart*
|0:14:18
|18
|Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot)
|0:19:59
|19
|James Peacock* (Merida Flight Centre)
|0:20:00
|20
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|0:27:24
|-1lap
|Matthew Rizzuto
|DNF
|Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis
|DNF
|Luke Fetch*
|DNS
|Nick Both
|DNS
|Mark Tupalski*
|DNS
|Alexander Pung*
|DNS
|Marc Williams (Suzuki - Rideshop)
|DNS
|Darren Smith
|DNS
|John Blankenstein
|DNS
|Robbie Hucker*
|DNS
|Jack Lamshed
|DNS
|James Devonshire
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry (AIS TID Free Membership 1 yr)
|1:47:19
|2
|Heather Logie
|0:01:34
|3
|Rebecca Henderson* (Crowne Plaza Canberra)
|0:03:55
|4
|Joanna Wall (AIS TID Free Membership 1 year)
|0:08:39
|5
|Peta Mullens* (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:09:34
|6
|Niki Fisher
|0:12:36
|7
|Therese Rhodes*
|0:14:39
|8
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|0:15:13
|9
|Jaclyn Schapel
|0:22:11
|10
|Sarah Holmes* (Over The Edge Sports Melrose)
|0:26:17
|DNF
|Stacey Birch
|DNF
|Shelly Flood*
|DNS
|Jenni King (Torq Australia Croydon Cycleworks)
|DNS
|Kelly Bartlett
|DNS
|Trudy Nicholas
|DNS
|Jenny Fay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Codner
|1:34:00
|2
|Cameron Ivory (Swell-Redshift)
|0:01:42
|3
|Trenton Day
|0:01:54
|4
|Kyle Ward (Spearman Cycles, ZannoX Cyling Apparel.)
|0:02:02
|5
|Ryan Standish
|0:03:51
|6
|Ryan Macanally (River City Cycles)
|0:09:05
|7
|Daniel McDonald
|0:10:19
|8
|Casper Oxlee
|0:11:05
|9
|Michael Crosbie
|0:11:21
|10
|James Hanus
|0:11:35
|11
|Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles, Giant Bicycles Australia)
|0:13:37
|12
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:18:18
|13
|Jake Whitton
|0:20:03
|14
|Mitchell Vanetie
|0:20:04
|15
|Kurt Winfield
|0:20:52
|16
|Bradley Rose
|0:21:05
|17
|Michael Baker
|0:23:34
|18
|Jarryd Jones
|0:24:24
|19
|Miles Waring
|0:29:23
|-1lap
|Laurent Groom
|-1lap
|Matthew Smith
|DNF
|Alistair Crameri
|DNF
|Alex Wagner (Blackman/Scott)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Aitken
|1:15:21
|2
|Billy Sewell
|0:02:02
|3
|Ben Comfort
|0:06:10
|4
|Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles Batemans Bay Apex)
|0:07:40
|5
|Jacob Langham
|0:07:45
|6
|Kell Bowden
|0:08:30
|7
|McKenzie Obrien
|0:13:11
|8
|Toby Stewart
|0:15:32
|9
|Isaac Whitton
|0:19:13
|10
|James Ross (Cycle City)
|0:22:17
|11
|James Wagner
|0:22:19
|12
|Henry Baird
|0:24:23
|13
|Jordan Butler
|0:34:31
|DNF
|Thomas Phillips
|DNS
|Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles)
|DNS
|Sam Ewing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Binder (Scott, TWE, Berry Mountain Cycles)
|1:10:30
|2
|Karuna Henderson
|0:02:06
|3
|Kyna Millan (TLC cycles)
|0:03:39
|4
|Katrina Rose
|0:05:42
|5
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor
|0:09:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
|1:13:14
|2
|James Collins
|0:09:38
|3
|Wesley Samson (West End Cycles)
|0:24:24
|DNF
|Simon Blake
|DNF
|Dan Isaacs
|DNS
|James Boland
|DNS
|Anthony Shippard
|DNS
|Christopher Herron (Clarence St. Cyclery, Trek Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippa Rostan
|1:40:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan James (Bicycle Express Adelaide)
|1:21:19
|2
|Paul Burbidge-smith
|0:00:04
|3
|Peter Kreilis
|0:05:41
|4
|David Tuckerman
|0:08:43
|DNS
|Adam Herbst (Bike Culture)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Henderson
|1:22:58
|2
|Craig Peacock
|0:05:46
|3
|Doug Rose
|0:15:19
|4
|Geoff Lovie
|0:21:22
|5
|Phillip Hopkins
|0:25:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bev Anderson-tranter (Austranter Medical Sport)
|1:08:24
|2
|Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon)
|0:07:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris
|241
|pts
|2
|Ben Henderson
|228
|3
|Andrew Blair
|165
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|295
|pts
|2
|Heather Logie
|243
|3
|Joanna Wall
|176
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Van Der Ploeg
|141
|pts
|2
|Aaron Benson
|64
|3
|Cal Britten
|59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson
|196
|pts
|2
|Therese Rhodes
|125
|3
|Sarah Holmes
|117
