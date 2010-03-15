Image 1 of 29 One of the many bike parts that suffered on the day. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 29 Officials prepare in the early morning light. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 29 Rebecca Henderson rode with a smile all day. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 29 Some of the most interesting cables seen on the National Series. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 29 Heather Logie hits up the rock drop on home soil. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 29 Jo Wall gives it her all after a fall in a recent race. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 29 Katherine O'Shea had to change her pedals in the tech zone (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 29 The face of a very happy Heather Logie after another fine performance. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 9 of 29 Paul Van Der Ploeg looks relaxed on the start line. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 10 of 29 Lachlan Norris hopes to win the series, though he looked relaxed on the start line. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 11 of 29 Luke Fetch gets medical attention after a heavy fall. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 12 of 29 Daniel McConnell makes a strong return to form in Canberra. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 13 of 29 Andrew Blair rides well for his new team on his local track. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 14 of 29 Ben Henderson makes the most of his local knowledge of the Stromlo track. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 15 of 29 Josh Carlson, on his new ride, puts in a fine performance. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 16 of 29 Paul Van Der Ploeg dominates the under 23 class yet again. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 17 of 29 Ben Henderson and Paul Van Der Ploeg enjoy the time after their race. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 18 of 29 The men's cross country podium (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 19 of 29 The series podium was a messy affair. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 20 of 29 The women started under soft light at Mt Stromlo. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 21 of 29 Peta Mullens survived the Canberra course to post a second in the under 23 class. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 22 of 29 Rowena Fry was just too strong for the competition. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 23 of 29 Heather Logie, with Rebecca Henderson, waits to pounce coming into the Hammerhead. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 24 of 29 Rebecca Henderson is one of the few women riders to tackle the Hammerhead. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 25 of 29 Rowena Fry saw the funny side of Heather Logie having difficulty in getting off the bike. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 26 of 29 The men's start had the crashes that have plagued other rounds. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 27 of 29 Lachlan Norris had a difficult day with a front flat tyre. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 28 of 29 Daniel McConnell makes the most of his power speed. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 29 of 29 Andrew Blair, with Josh Carlson in hot pursuit and trying to bridge the gap. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Beijing Olympian and Australian cross country champion Dan McConnell shrugged off a disappointing season to secure his first victory in the colours of the national jersey at the final round of the 2009-10 Australian MTB Series in Canberra today.

An emotional Rowena Fry comfortably won the women's race and attributed her victory and series title to a close friend and fellow rider who tragically passed away during the week. After three rounds of thrilling action, series came to its crescendo this weekend at Stromlo Forest Park, the home of the 2009 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Elite and under 23 men's race

After pulling out of the last two rounds in Shepparton and Thredbo mid-race, an out-of-form Dan McConnell rode up to the start line as the underdog. But as his competitors knew, the Victorian was not to be written off.

The 25-year-old went out hard early, powering up "cardiac climb" and the renowned 225-metre hammerhead section, with series leader Lachlan Norris and local favourite Ben Henderson in hot pursuit.

However things nearly fell apart on lap three, when McConnell flew over the handlebars just before the famous hammerhead climb. Stopping to grab a new wheel in the feed zone, Norris and Henderson caught up and made the most of McConnell's misfortune, accelerating away.

A determined McConnell gave chase and regained his lead on the fourth lap, with Henderson pushing hard on his tail. By the fifth and final lap, McConnell had slightly extended his lead, opening up a 30-second gap to claim an emphatic victory.

"It's been a while. I came here today just hoping for a good ride and to finish the race but I've come away with the win," said McConnell.

"After nationals it was hard to get the motivation back. I just couldn't finish a race. It was disappointing to come off a nationals win and not be in the hunt. It bought me back down to earth pretty quickly. It probably took me a month to realise it was just one race and there was plenty to go in the season," said McConnell.

"The last three or four weeks I've got my act together. It's good to get the burden off my back and it's my first win in the national jersey. There's a fair few quick guys in Australia at the moment, and I guess you can't be too far off the ball if you want to race. Hopefully this is the start of a good year."

A fast-finishing Henderson rolled over in second position for the third time in the series.

In a thrilling fight for third, Andy Blair crossed the line just one tenth of a second in front of Joshua Carlson. Importantly the third place also moved Blair up to third position in the final series standings.

Unfortunately Lachlan Norris suffered a front wheel flat mid way through lap four which knocked him back to seventh place and out of contention for a podium finish.

However the 23-year-old did just enough to retain his series lead and confirm his position as the number-one rider in the series standings in his first year at senior level.

"It didn't go quite according to plan today," said Norris. "I didn't feel really good on the bike and technically I felt a bit off. You have good days and bad. I'm pretty happy with the season, it's my first series win as a senior, so hopefully I can kick on from here."

Victorian Paul Van Der Ploeg took out the under 23 men's win and series title.

Elite women's race

As was the case for the majority of the series, national champion Rowena Fry went out hard from the outset, leaving local young gun Rebecca Henderson and Heather Logie to battle it out for second.

Despite having to dodge kangaroos out on the course, Henderson had the early advantage, holding onto second position for the first two laps.

A woman on a mission, Logie closed the gap during lap three. Attacking on the fire road, Logie came up to Henderson's shoulder and pulled away to establish a generous 48-second break heading into the bell lap.

Meanwhile out in front, Fry completed the four laps of the 8.4km course unchallenged. Despite encountering some gear trouble on the final lap, Fry crossed the finish line in 1:47:19 to secure her third victory of the season and the series title.

Fighting back tears, the 28-year-old payed tribute to Will Robinson, her friend and riding partner who tragically passed away in a training accident last Saturday.

"I'm really happy to get the win and take the series. I lost a close friend during the week and it was good to win for him today," said Fry. "It's been a really emotional week, and I was really happy to be able to do this for him and his family."

"I just wanted to ride by myself with my own thoughts today. I was in a groove, and just let my body do what it does. It's been a good start to the season, and hopefully it will keep going well when I head overseas in April."

Despite entering the race with a shoulder injury after tumbling over her handlebars in training on Monday night, Logie crossed the finish line in second position for the third time this series, 94 seconds behind Fry.

Henderson rolled over in third place, enough to secure the under 23 series title.

In the women's under 17 race, Zoe Binder was too strong, taking the win ahead of Karuna Henderson and Kyna Millan from the ACT.

Donations to support the family of Will Robinson, can be made via the "Dave & Pennie Support Fund". Visit www.tas.cycling.org.au for further information.

Full Results

Elite men and Under 23 men* # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell (Torq Team) 1:53:03 2 Ben Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) 0:00:32 3 Andrew Blair (Redshift Racing) 0:00:41 4 Joshua Carlson (Giant Factory Team) 0:00:42 5 Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Felt Bicycles) 0:02:32 6 Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale) 0:03:22 7 Lachlan Norris 0:04:47 8 Peter Hatton 0:06:20 9 Na Sanghoon 0:07:20 10 David Johnston* 0:08:20 11 Brenton Jones* 0:08:25 12 Tim Wynan (Kempsey Macleay Off Road Cyclists) 0:09:04 13 Steele Von Hoff 0:11:17 14 Aaron Benson* (Cannondale, For The Riders) 0:11:52 15 Cal Britten* 0:12:53 16 Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes) 0:13:11 17 Glenn Stewart* 0:14:18 18 Garry Millburn (City Bike Depot) 0:19:59 19 James Peacock* (Merida Flight Centre) 0:20:00 20 John Groves (Apollo Bikes) 0:27:24 -1lap Matthew Rizzuto DNF Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) DNF Joseph Lewis DNF Luke Fetch* DNS Nick Both DNS Mark Tupalski* DNS Alexander Pung* DNS Marc Williams (Suzuki - Rideshop) DNS Darren Smith DNS John Blankenstein DNS Robbie Hucker* DNS Jack Lamshed DNS James Devonshire

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry (AIS TID Free Membership 1 yr) 1:47:19 2 Heather Logie 0:01:34 3 Rebecca Henderson* (Crowne Plaza Canberra) 0:03:55 4 Joanna Wall (AIS TID Free Membership 1 year) 0:08:39 5 Peta Mullens* (Apollo Bicycles) 0:09:34 6 Niki Fisher 0:12:36 7 Therese Rhodes* 0:14:39 8 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:15:13 9 Jaclyn Schapel 0:22:11 10 Sarah Holmes* (Over The Edge Sports Melrose) 0:26:17 DNF Stacey Birch DNF Shelly Flood* DNS Jenni King (Torq Australia Croydon Cycleworks) DNS Kelly Bartlett DNS Trudy Nicholas DNS Jenny Fay

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Codner 1:34:00 2 Cameron Ivory (Swell-Redshift) 0:01:42 3 Trenton Day 0:01:54 4 Kyle Ward (Spearman Cycles, ZannoX Cyling Apparel.) 0:02:02 5 Ryan Standish 0:03:51 6 Ryan Macanally (River City Cycles) 0:09:05 7 Daniel McDonald 0:10:19 8 Casper Oxlee 0:11:05 9 Michael Crosbie 0:11:21 10 James Hanus 0:11:35 11 Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles, Giant Bicycles Australia) 0:13:37 12 Sebastian Jayne 0:18:18 13 Jake Whitton 0:20:03 14 Mitchell Vanetie 0:20:04 15 Kurt Winfield 0:20:52 16 Bradley Rose 0:21:05 17 Michael Baker 0:23:34 18 Jarryd Jones 0:24:24 19 Miles Waring 0:29:23 -1lap Laurent Groom -1lap Matthew Smith DNF Alistair Crameri DNF Alex Wagner (Blackman/Scott)

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Aitken 1:15:21 2 Billy Sewell 0:02:02 3 Ben Comfort 0:06:10 4 Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles Batemans Bay Apex) 0:07:40 5 Jacob Langham 0:07:45 6 Kell Bowden 0:08:30 7 McKenzie Obrien 0:13:11 8 Toby Stewart 0:15:32 9 Isaac Whitton 0:19:13 10 James Ross (Cycle City) 0:22:17 11 James Wagner 0:22:19 12 Henry Baird 0:24:23 13 Jordan Butler 0:34:31 DNF Thomas Phillips DNS Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles) DNS Sam Ewing

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Binder (Scott, TWE, Berry Mountain Cycles) 1:10:30 2 Karuna Henderson 0:02:06 3 Kyna Millan (TLC cycles) 0:03:39 4 Katrina Rose 0:05:42 5 Ella Scanlan-Bloor 0:09:06

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra) 1:13:14 2 James Collins 0:09:38 3 Wesley Samson (West End Cycles) 0:24:24 DNF Simon Blake DNF Dan Isaacs DNS James Boland DNS Anthony Shippard DNS Christopher Herron (Clarence St. Cyclery, Trek Australia)

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippa Rostan 1:40:04

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan James (Bicycle Express Adelaide) 1:21:19 2 Paul Burbidge-smith 0:00:04 3 Peter Kreilis 0:05:41 4 David Tuckerman 0:08:43 DNS Adam Herbst (Bike Culture)

Super Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 1:22:58 2 Craig Peacock 0:05:46 3 Doug Rose 0:15:19 4 Geoff Lovie 0:21:22 5 Phillip Hopkins 0:25:41

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bev Anderson-tranter (Austranter Medical Sport) 1:08:24 2 Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon) 0:07:03

Elite men final series standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris 241 pts 2 Ben Henderson 228 3 Andrew Blair 165

Elite women final series standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 295 pts 2 Heather Logie 243 3 Joanna Wall 176

Under 23 Men final series standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg 141 pts 2 Aaron Benson 64 3 Cal Britten 59