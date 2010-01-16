Trending

Fry repeats as national cross country champ

Henderson debuts in Under 23 category with win

Image 1 of 12

The front row of the women's field before the fun started

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 2 of 12

Rowena Fry, with the head down, gives it her all.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 3 of 12

Heather Logie is one of the hot performers in this year's series.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 4 of 12

Jo Wall on her way to fourth in Adelaide

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 5 of 12

Rebecca Henderson flying to an Under 23 national title

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 6 of 12

The women's podium before things got messy

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 7 of 12

The view from above the race village

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 8 of 12

The four cross track stands idle after Friday's racing.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 9 of 12

The women's start was cleaner than the men's without any falls.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 10 of 12

Rowena Fry, with Heather Logie hot on her heels, in the early laps

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 11 of 12

Jodie Willett surprised herself with a podium finish

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Image 12 of 12

Rowena Fry on her way to winning the Australian cross country national championship

(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Tasmanian Rowena Fry made it back-to-back cross country titles at the Australian mountain bike national championships in Adelaide on Saturday. Fry started the races as a strong favorite and didn't disappoint.

The 27-year-old led from start to finish but didn't quite have it all her own way as she was challenged by Heather Logie up until the final lap.

Logie, who has recently come across from adventure racing to mountain biking, eventually faded and had to settle for second place with third going to the experienced Jenni King.

"It's bloody good," Fry said of her win. "I was really keen to win it this year. I love wearing the national jersey overseas, it means so much to me. I'm just rapt to be able to do it for another year."

"The European season doesn't start until March, so hopefully I can hold my form and build from here. I've still got a bit of work to do but everything's going in the right direction. It's really good for my confidence to be riding this well early in the season."

Despite her convincing win, Fry was quick to acknowledge Logie's silver medal performance. "She's a little ripper. She's got so much go in her, she's a great athlete," the two-time Australian champion Fry said.

"Once she gets her mountain bike skills up and gets a few more races in, she's really going to push us top girls and its going to be great for mountain biking in Australia."

After finishing seventh at the junior world championships last year, Rebecca Henderson made her first appearance at an Australian Championship in the Under 23 category and was a convincing winner ahead of local favourite Sarah Homes. Another South Australian, Therese Rhodes took the bronze medal.

Full Results

Elite and Under 23 women (U23 women indicated with *)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry1:30:27
2Heather Logie0:01:03
3Jenni King0:05:00
4Joanna Wall0:05:16
5Rebecca Henderson*0:05:47
6Jodie Willett0:06:33
7Katherine O'Shea0:07:13
8Sarah Holmes*0:08:07
9Therese Rhodes*0:09:16
10Kelly Bartlett0:12:09
11Jessica Douglas0:12:54
12Anna Beck0:14:10
13Jody Bush0:14:39
14Kylie Webb0:15:06
15Melinda Jackson0:16:23
16Meaghan Binder0:17:02
17Claire Graydon0:18:30
18Tiffany Cromwell*0:18:57
19Jaclyn Schapel0:19:03
-2lapsRosemary Barnes
DNFPeta Mullens*
DNFShelly Flood*
DNFNicole Keily
DNFFiona Macdermid
DNFTory Thomas

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Austin1:33:19

