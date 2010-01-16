Fry repeats as national cross country champ
Henderson debuts in Under 23 category with win
Tasmanian Rowena Fry made it back-to-back cross country titles at the Australian mountain bike national championships in Adelaide on Saturday. Fry started the races as a strong favorite and didn't disappoint.
The 27-year-old led from start to finish but didn't quite have it all her own way as she was challenged by Heather Logie up until the final lap.
Logie, who has recently come across from adventure racing to mountain biking, eventually faded and had to settle for second place with third going to the experienced Jenni King.
"It's bloody good," Fry said of her win. "I was really keen to win it this year. I love wearing the national jersey overseas, it means so much to me. I'm just rapt to be able to do it for another year."
"The European season doesn't start until March, so hopefully I can hold my form and build from here. I've still got a bit of work to do but everything's going in the right direction. It's really good for my confidence to be riding this well early in the season."
Despite her convincing win, Fry was quick to acknowledge Logie's silver medal performance. "She's a little ripper. She's got so much go in her, she's a great athlete," the two-time Australian champion Fry said.
"Once she gets her mountain bike skills up and gets a few more races in, she's really going to push us top girls and its going to be great for mountain biking in Australia."
After finishing seventh at the junior world championships last year, Rebecca Henderson made her first appearance at an Australian Championship in the Under 23 category and was a convincing winner ahead of local favourite Sarah Homes. Another South Australian, Therese Rhodes took the bronze medal.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|1:30:27
|2
|Heather Logie
|0:01:03
|3
|Jenni King
|0:05:00
|4
|Joanna Wall
|0:05:16
|5
|Rebecca Henderson*
|0:05:47
|6
|Jodie Willett
|0:06:33
|7
|Katherine O'Shea
|0:07:13
|8
|Sarah Holmes*
|0:08:07
|9
|Therese Rhodes*
|0:09:16
|10
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:12:09
|11
|Jessica Douglas
|0:12:54
|12
|Anna Beck
|0:14:10
|13
|Jody Bush
|0:14:39
|14
|Kylie Webb
|0:15:06
|15
|Melinda Jackson
|0:16:23
|16
|Meaghan Binder
|0:17:02
|17
|Claire Graydon
|0:18:30
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell*
|0:18:57
|19
|Jaclyn Schapel
|0:19:03
|-2laps
|Rosemary Barnes
|DNF
|Peta Mullens*
|DNF
|Shelly Flood*
|DNF
|Nicole Keily
|DNF
|Fiona Macdermid
|DNF
|Tory Thomas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Austin
|1:33:19
