Image 1 of 12 The front row of the women's field before the fun started (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 12 Rowena Fry, with the head down, gives it her all. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 12 Heather Logie is one of the hot performers in this year's series. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 12 Jo Wall on her way to fourth in Adelaide (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 12 Rebecca Henderson flying to an Under 23 national title (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 12 The women's podium before things got messy (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 12 The view from above the race village (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 12 The four cross track stands idle after Friday's racing. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 9 of 12 The women's start was cleaner than the men's without any falls. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 10 of 12 Rowena Fry, with Heather Logie hot on her heels, in the early laps (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 11 of 12 Jodie Willett surprised herself with a podium finish (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 12 of 12 Rowena Fry on her way to winning the Australian cross country national championship (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Tasmanian Rowena Fry made it back-to-back cross country titles at the Australian mountain bike national championships in Adelaide on Saturday. Fry started the races as a strong favorite and didn't disappoint.

The 27-year-old led from start to finish but didn't quite have it all her own way as she was challenged by Heather Logie up until the final lap.

Logie, who has recently come across from adventure racing to mountain biking, eventually faded and had to settle for second place with third going to the experienced Jenni King.

"It's bloody good," Fry said of her win. "I was really keen to win it this year. I love wearing the national jersey overseas, it means so much to me. I'm just rapt to be able to do it for another year."

"The European season doesn't start until March, so hopefully I can hold my form and build from here. I've still got a bit of work to do but everything's going in the right direction. It's really good for my confidence to be riding this well early in the season."

Despite her convincing win, Fry was quick to acknowledge Logie's silver medal performance. "She's a little ripper. She's got so much go in her, she's a great athlete," the two-time Australian champion Fry said.

"Once she gets her mountain bike skills up and gets a few more races in, she's really going to push us top girls and its going to be great for mountain biking in Australia."

After finishing seventh at the junior world championships last year, Rebecca Henderson made her first appearance at an Australian Championship in the Under 23 category and was a convincing winner ahead of local favourite Sarah Homes. Another South Australian, Therese Rhodes took the bronze medal.

Full Results

Elite and Under 23 women (U23 women indicated with *) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 1:30:27 2 Heather Logie 0:01:03 3 Jenni King 0:05:00 4 Joanna Wall 0:05:16 5 Rebecca Henderson* 0:05:47 6 Jodie Willett 0:06:33 7 Katherine O'Shea 0:07:13 8 Sarah Holmes* 0:08:07 9 Therese Rhodes* 0:09:16 10 Kelly Bartlett 0:12:09 11 Jessica Douglas 0:12:54 12 Anna Beck 0:14:10 13 Jody Bush 0:14:39 14 Kylie Webb 0:15:06 15 Melinda Jackson 0:16:23 16 Meaghan Binder 0:17:02 17 Claire Graydon 0:18:30 18 Tiffany Cromwell* 0:18:57 19 Jaclyn Schapel 0:19:03 -2laps Rosemary Barnes DNF Peta Mullens* DNF Shelly Flood* DNF Nicole Keily DNF Fiona Macdermid DNF Tory Thomas