Jongewaard wins elite men's short track

Standish claims U19 championship

: A very exciting race, but Chris Jongerwaard takes the win from Paul Van Der Ploeg in the Elite Mens XCC

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Jongerwaard gaps Van Der Ploeg and the grimace on his face shows

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Van Der Ploeg and Jongerwaard work together to form an unassailable lead

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Jongerwaard airing the doubles in the SCC course

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Paul Van Der Ploeg goes with Jongerwaard and sets the pace mid way through the race

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Chris Jongerwaard attacks early in the race to form a large lead

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
The attack to the first corner in the Mens SCC

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Elite Mens SCC starting lineup

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Sid Taberlay finishes a solid 3rd in the Mens XCC

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Billy Sewel finshes a galant second, in the U19 Mens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Ryan Standish wins the U19 Mens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Ryan Standish makes the decisive break in the U19 Mens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Billy Sewel checks out the form of the other two riders.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Christopher Aitken airs in the hip section of the U19 SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Rowan Brown fights hard during the early stages of the U19 Mens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Rowan Brown rides to a strong 3rd in the U19 Mens SCC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
At the end, only a bike length separated Chris Jongewaard (1st) from Paul Van der Ploeg (2nd)

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Elite men's podium (l-r): Paul Van der Ploeg, Chris Jongewaard, Sid Taberlay

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Lachlan Norris in a comfortable 3rd

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Paul Van der Ploeg started to make up ground on the final 2 laps

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Chris Jongewaard nearing the end of the race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Paul Van der Ploeg

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Chris Jongewaard caught some air on the 4X section of the course

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Ben Henderson on the 4X section of the course

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Chris Jongewaard landing a jump in the 4X section of the course

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Paul Van der Ploeg took the low route over the 4X jumps

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Chris Jongewaard got airborne on the 4X section of the course

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Lachlan Norris

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Paul Van der Ploeg took the lead from Chris Jongewaard for a few laps but could not maintain it

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Dan McConnell leads Chris Jongewaard and Sid Taberlay

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Andy Blair leads Lachlan Norris at the top of the climb

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Dan McConnell at the top of the course, win Sid Taberlay chasing

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Eventual winner Chris Jongewaard look over on the second lap

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Ben Henderson leads the chasing pack

(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Dan McConnell leads the pack early but pulled out midway through the race

(Image credit: Russell Baker)

South Australia's Chris Jongewaard completed his successful return to elite-level mountain biking with a tight victory in the men's short track national championship, one day after claiming the elite men's cross country title.

Jongewaard outsprinted Victorian young gun Paul Van Der Ploeg for the win, while 2010 national champion Sid Taberlay collected the bronze 28 seconds later.

"Definitely backing up after yesterday is a good feeling. It's just a different type of race, there is so much heartrate involved, you have to keep it up and you can't really back off," Jongewaard said. "It makes it extra hard when you have a big power house chasing you down from behind."

Elite Men
1Chris Jongewaard0:23:19
2Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles, Sram Components, Torq Nutrition)
3Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive)0:00:28
4Lachlan Norris0:00:32
5Ben Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park,Capital Bicycle Hire)0:00:45
6Aiden Lefmann
7Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)
8Ben Mather (Rapid Cycling, Adidas)
9Peter Hatton
10Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift Mtb Team, Felt, Frm, Sram, Maxxis)
11Shaun Lewis
12Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles)
13Mitchell Codner (Rotor / Frs Magura Gu Energy Gel)
14Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek)
15James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
16Brendan Johnston
17Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt)
18Ben Hogarth
19Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery, Hammer Nutrition)
20Michael Crosbie
21John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
22Adrian Jackson
23Cal Britten (Search2Retain - Felt)
24Jack Lamshed (Search2Retain, Felt Bicycles)
25Jarrad Burrell
26Daniel McConnell
27Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt)
DNSNick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)
DNSJoshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing, Giant Bicycles, Ftptraining.Com)
DNSAnthony Shippard

Under 19 Men
1Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)0:18:56
2Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles, Focus, Haven Marine)0:00:03
3Rowan Brown0:00:10
4Christopher Aitken (Breakaway Cycles)0:00:18
5Blake Polverino0:00:27
6Alexander Meyland (Rock And Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles Aust)
7Mitchell Vanetie
8Jacob Langham
9Sebastian Jayne
10Daniel McDonald
11Ben Comfort
12James Hanus
13Thomas Coach (Ultimate Ride)
DNSDavid Wilson
DNSAngus Maddern

Sport Men
1Merlin Spranz0:19:13
2Ben Bradley0:00:10
3Christopher Hanson0:00:14
4Reece Tucknott (Wembley Cycles Specialized Bikes Shotz)0:00:17
5Chris Luxton0:00:41
6Hamish Prosser
7Darcy Pirotta
8Phillip Mawbey
9Bill Murphy
10Kevin Harnett
11Andrew Barcroft
12Kevin Wells
13Lucas Pitt
DNSMark McInnes (Butler Hr, Kirrawee Cycles, Magura Forks And Brakes.)

