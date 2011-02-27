Image 1 of 35 : A very exciting race, but Chris Jongerwaard takes the win from Paul Van Der Ploeg in the Elite Mens XCC (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 2 of 35 Jongerwaard gaps Van Der Ploeg and the grimace on his face shows (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 3 of 35 Van Der Ploeg and Jongerwaard work together to form an unassailable lead (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 4 of 35 Jongerwaard airing the doubles in the SCC course (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 5 of 35 Paul Van Der Ploeg goes with Jongerwaard and sets the pace mid way through the race (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 6 of 35 Chris Jongerwaard attacks early in the race to form a large lead (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 7 of 35 The attack to the first corner in the Mens SCC (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 8 of 35 Elite Mens SCC starting lineup (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 9 of 35 Sid Taberlay finishes a solid 3rd in the Mens XCC (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 10 of 35 Billy Sewel finshes a galant second, in the U19 Mens SCC. (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 11 of 35 Ryan Standish wins the U19 Mens SCC. (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 12 of 35 Ryan Standish makes the decisive break in the U19 Mens SCC. (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 13 of 35 Billy Sewel checks out the form of the other two riders. (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 14 of 35 Christopher Aitken airs in the hip section of the U19 SCC. (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 15 of 35 Rowan Brown fights hard during the early stages of the U19 Mens SCC. (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 16 of 35 Rowan Brown rides to a strong 3rd in the U19 Mens SCC. (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 17 of 35 At the end, only a bike length separated Chris Jongewaard (1st) from Paul Van der Ploeg (2nd) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 35 Elite men's podium (l-r): Paul Van der Ploeg, Chris Jongewaard, Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 19 of 35 Lachlan Norris in a comfortable 3rd (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 20 of 35 Paul Van der Ploeg started to make up ground on the final 2 laps (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 21 of 35 Chris Jongewaard nearing the end of the race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 22 of 35 Paul Van der Ploeg (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 23 of 35 Chris Jongewaard caught some air on the 4X section of the course (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 24 of 35 Ben Henderson on the 4X section of the course (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 25 of 35 Chris Jongewaard landing a jump in the 4X section of the course (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 26 of 35 Paul Van der Ploeg took the low route over the 4X jumps (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 27 of 35 Chris Jongewaard got airborne on the 4X section of the course (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 28 of 35 Lachlan Norris (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 29 of 35 Paul Van der Ploeg took the lead from Chris Jongewaard for a few laps but could not maintain it (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 30 of 35 Dan McConnell leads Chris Jongewaard and Sid Taberlay (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 31 of 35 Andy Blair leads Lachlan Norris at the top of the climb (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 32 of 35 Dan McConnell at the top of the course, win Sid Taberlay chasing (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 33 of 35 Eventual winner Chris Jongewaard look over on the second lap (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 34 of 35 Ben Henderson leads the chasing pack (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 35 of 35 Dan McConnell leads the pack early but pulled out midway through the race (Image credit: Russell Baker)

South Australia's Chris Jongewaard completed his successful return to elite-level mountain biking with a tight victory in the men's short track national championship, one day after claiming the elite men's cross country title.

Jongewaard outsprinted Victorian young gun Paul Van Der Ploeg for the win, while 2010 national champion Sid Taberlay collected the bronze 28 seconds later.

"Definitely backing up after yesterday is a good feeling. It's just a different type of race, there is so much heartrate involved, you have to keep it up and you can't really back off," Jongewaard said. "It makes it extra hard when you have a big power house chasing you down from behind."

Elite Men 1 Chris Jongewaard 0:23:19 2 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles, Sram Components, Torq Nutrition) 3 Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive) 0:00:28 4 Lachlan Norris 0:00:32 5 Ben Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park,Capital Bicycle Hire) 0:00:45 6 Aiden Lefmann 7 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt) 8 Ben Mather (Rapid Cycling, Adidas) 9 Peter Hatton 10 Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift Mtb Team, Felt, Frm, Sram, Maxxis) 11 Shaun Lewis 12 Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles) 13 Mitchell Codner (Rotor / Frs Magura Gu Energy Gel) 14 Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek) 15 James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra) 16 Brendan Johnston 17 Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt) 18 Ben Hogarth 19 Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery, Hammer Nutrition) 20 Michael Crosbie 21 John Groves (Apollo Bikes) 22 Adrian Jackson 23 Cal Britten (Search2Retain - Felt) 24 Jack Lamshed (Search2Retain, Felt Bicycles) 25 Jarrad Burrell 26 Daniel McConnell 27 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt) DNS Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing) DNS Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing, Giant Bicycles, Ftptraining.Com) DNS Anthony Shippard

Under 19 Men 1 Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop) 0:18:56 2 Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles, Focus, Haven Marine) 0:00:03 3 Rowan Brown 0:00:10 4 Christopher Aitken (Breakaway Cycles) 0:00:18 5 Blake Polverino 0:00:27 6 Alexander Meyland (Rock And Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles Aust) 7 Mitchell Vanetie 8 Jacob Langham 9 Sebastian Jayne 10 Daniel McDonald 11 Ben Comfort 12 James Hanus 13 Thomas Coach (Ultimate Ride) DNS David Wilson DNS Angus Maddern