Jongewaard wins elite men's short track
Standish claims U19 championship
South Australia's Chris Jongewaard completed his successful return to elite-level mountain biking with a tight victory in the men's short track national championship, one day after claiming the elite men's cross country title.
Jongewaard outsprinted Victorian young gun Paul Van Der Ploeg for the win, while 2010 national champion Sid Taberlay collected the bronze 28 seconds later.
"Definitely backing up after yesterday is a good feeling. It's just a different type of race, there is so much heartrate involved, you have to keep it up and you can't really back off," Jongewaard said. "It makes it extra hard when you have a big power house chasing you down from behind."
|1
|Chris Jongewaard
|0:23:19
|2
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles, Sram Components, Torq Nutrition)
|3
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive)
|0:00:28
|4
|Lachlan Norris
|0:00:32
|5
|Ben Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park,Capital Bicycle Hire)
|0:00:45
|6
|Aiden Lefmann
|7
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)
|8
|Ben Mather (Rapid Cycling, Adidas)
|9
|Peter Hatton
|10
|Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift Mtb Team, Felt, Frm, Sram, Maxxis)
|11
|Shaun Lewis
|12
|Trenton Day (Scott Bikes, Breakaway Cycles)
|13
|Mitchell Codner (Rotor / Frs Magura Gu Energy Gel)
|14
|Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery, Shimano, Trek)
|15
|James Downing (Lonsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
|16
|Brendan Johnston
|17
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt)
|18
|Ben Hogarth
|19
|Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery, Hammer Nutrition)
|20
|Michael Crosbie
|21
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|22
|Adrian Jackson
|23
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain - Felt)
|24
|Jack Lamshed (Search2Retain, Felt Bicycles)
|25
|Jarrad Burrell
|26
|Daniel McConnell
|27
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt)
|DNS
|Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)
|DNS
|Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing, Giant Bicycles, Ftptraining.Com)
|DNS
|Anthony Shippard
|1
|Ryan Standish (Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)
|0:18:56
|2
|Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles, Focus, Haven Marine)
|0:00:03
|3
|Rowan Brown
|0:00:10
|4
|Christopher Aitken (Breakaway Cycles)
|0:00:18
|5
|Blake Polverino
|0:00:27
|6
|Alexander Meyland (Rock And Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles Aust)
|7
|Mitchell Vanetie
|8
|Jacob Langham
|9
|Sebastian Jayne
|10
|Daniel McDonald
|11
|Ben Comfort
|12
|James Hanus
|13
|Thomas Coach (Ultimate Ride)
|DNS
|David Wilson
|DNS
|Angus Maddern
|1
|Merlin Spranz
|0:19:13
|2
|Ben Bradley
|0:00:10
|3
|Christopher Hanson
|0:00:14
|4
|Reece Tucknott (Wembley Cycles Specialized Bikes Shotz)
|0:00:17
|5
|Chris Luxton
|0:00:41
|6
|Hamish Prosser
|7
|Darcy Pirotta
|8
|Phillip Mawbey
|9
|Bill Murphy
|10
|Kevin Harnett
|11
|Andrew Barcroft
|12
|Kevin Wells
|13
|Lucas Pitt
|DNS
|Mark McInnes (Butler Hr, Kirrawee Cycles, Magura Forks And Brakes.)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy