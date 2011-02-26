Image 1 of 14 U17 Mens Downhill Podium (L-R) Peter Knott, Jacob Parker, Lachlan McLaren (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 2 of 14 Michael Hannah en route to a national championship. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 14 Josh Button corners fast on his way to a 2nd in the Elite Mens Downhill (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 4 of 14 Conor Fearon showing off his skills to the crowd during his win in the U19 Mens Downhill (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 5 of 14 Troy Brosnan firing to a solid 2nd in the U19 Mens Downhill (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 6 of 14 Brandon Yrttiaho airs huge over the hip jump going to a 3rd place in the U19 Mens Downhill (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 7 of 14 Staring down the barrel after his impressive victory in the Elite Mens Downhill is Mick Hannah (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 8 of 14 U15 Mens Downhill Podium (L-R) Joel Willis, Andrew Crimmins, Remy Morton (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 9 of 14 Bryn Atkinson looked flawless in his 3rd place in the Mens Downhill (Image credit: Dan Peters) Image 10 of 14 Ben Cory finished the day in 5th place. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 14 Joshua Button claimed the silver medal. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 14 Bryn Atkinson won bronze in the Elite men's downhill. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 14 Rhys Willemse finished fourth in the Elite men's downhill. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 14 The Elite men's downhill podium. (Image credit: Russell Baker)

2009 world championship bronze medallist Michael Hannah stayed true to form in the seeding round, to take out the elite men's downhill national championship, the last event of the 2011 Australian Mountain Bike Championships.

Recording the fastest run of the championships, Hannah claimed the gold medal in a time of 2:02.36 bumping good friend Joshua Button (2:04.27) into the silver medal position followed by Canberra's Bryn Atkinson (2:04.33) in third.

Reigning national champion Chris Kovarik hit the dirt in the lower section of the course, costing the 33-year-old any chance of back-to-back victories.

Hannah, who currently lives in Colorado with his wife, returned to Australia in pursuit of the green and gold jersey. "Everything went perfect actually," Hannah said.

"It's always a bit nerve racking being the last guy, but Josh, a good mate of mine, was leading at the time so I was pretty stoked for him so just wanted to have a clean run. I came over here just for the race, I wanted the win."

Under 19 men’s downhill

An enthralling battle between two South Australian young guns has produced an upset in the under 19 men's downhill competition, with Kingswood's Connor Fearon posting a surprise victory over current world under 19 champion Troy Brosnan.

The victory is the first win of the season for Fearon in what has been in an incredibly tight tussle between the pair throughout the national series.

"This event was the biggest race for this year for me and I made it a goal, so it feels really good," Fearon said.

"The last two races I have been less than a second off (Troy), and this is the best race to beat him, for the national championship."

Hoping to make it overseas to compete on the World Cup circuit and at the world championships in June, Fearon will have a busy year as he juggles year 12 studies. The 17-year-old admits that whilst riding is his main priority, his parents may not agree.

Full results

Elite men 1 Michael Hannah (GT Factory NEMA eyewear) 0:02:02.36 2 Joshua Button (Suspension Centre, Intense, SRAM, Alpinestars.) 0:02:04.27 3 Bryn Atkinson 0:02:04.33 4 Rhys Willemse (Giant,Fox Shox/tekin,Unit Clothing, fortheriders ,) 0:02:04.41 5 Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles, Onya Bike Belconnen and Civic, Fox) 0:02:05.66 6 Aden Wyber 0:02:06.50 7 Mitch Delfs (Factory Kona, Globe, Smith Optics) 0:02:07.05 8 Rhys Atkinson 0:02:07.10 9 Shaun O'Connor 0:02:07.15 10 Chris Kovarik 0:02:07.91 11 Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing, Gary Cannan Electrica) 0:02:08.53 12 Ben Bell 0:02:08.94 13 Jared Graves 0:02:08.95 14 Ryan Andrews 0:02:09.36 15 Cillian Kennedy 0:02:09.45 16 William Rischbieth (Aldgate Bike Shop, Drizabone Aus Giant Bikes) 0:02:09.50 17 Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns) 0:02:09.65 18 Timothy Eaton (Onya Bike Belconnen, Marzocchi, Gravity, Atomlab,) 0:02:09.72 19 Deon Baker 0:02:10.22 20 Sean McCarroll 0:02:10.56 21 Marcus Fairbanks 0:02:10.82 22 Aaron Oates (Cyclingo, 4Shaw Agencies, Santacruz, Sram, Rockshox) 0:02:11.22 23 Cody Eichhorn 0:02:11.52 24 Brodie Sturgess 0:02:11.97 25 Stuart Macdonald 0:02:12.16 26 Bryce Stirling 0:02:12.34 27 Craig Yates 0:02:12.43 28 Miikael Kinnunen (Midland Cycles) 0:02:12.45 29 Simon Buzacott (JT Cycles Brighton) 0:02:13.52 30 Ben Goff 0:02:13.86 31 Jacob Reeves (pedal power plus) 0:02:13.94 32 Luke Ball 0:02:14.11 32 Aaron Bashford (Onya Bike Belconnen & Civic) 0:02:14.11 34 Liam Paiaro (Santacruz, Fortheriders.Com) 0:02:14.33 35 Lindsay Klein 0:02:14.36 36 Ryan Hunt 0:02:14.69 37 Mathew Dodd 0:02:15.04 38 Michael Manning 0:02:15.09 39 Nathan Rennie (GT Factory NEMA eyewear) 0:02:15.12 40 Ngari Jenkins 0:02:15.94 41 Rhys Jones (Hostile Riding Sytems) 0:02:16.52 42 Clint Merrin 0:02:16.87 43 Ben Morrison 0:02:16.88 44 Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au) 0:02:16.89 45 Steven Gebert (KONA factory team, Australia ZONE health and fitne) 0:02:16.95 46 Tyson Obst (Bicycle Xpress) 0:02:17.98 47 Michael Illing (Cycle Now,) 0:02:18.14 48 Jared Rando 0:02:18.76 49 Jed Simons 0:02:19.34 50 Michael Watt (Mallard Cycles MC*Racing I-Train) 0:02:19.67 51 Matt Bell 0:02:20.41 52 Brad McDonnell 0:02:20.60 53 Isaac Heppell 0:02:20.65 54 Murray Dickson 0:02:20.85 55 Ian Jones (Edge cycleworks Cairns) 0:02:21.08 56 Brett Slater 0:02:22.06 57 Nathan Newell (Craftworks Cycles, AXO, EKS Brand, Wurth Australia) 0:02:22.27 58 Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles SMX Optics Epic Action Cams Standish) 0:02:22.57 59 Nathan Wicker 0:02:23.61 60 Matthew Currie 0:02:24.71 61 Blake Nielson 0:02:25.90 62 Jamie Le Feuvre 0:02:27.39 63 Rhys Heard (Standish Cycles Unley) 0:02:36.61 64 Andrew Laird 0:02:37.06 65 Alex Leech 0:02:48.92 66 Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes, Spearmans Cycles, Maxxis, SRAM, TWE W) 67 Kye Hore DNS Tyson Schmidt DNS Jesse Sutton DNS Jeffery Purves DNS Kieran Jenkins (Cycle Worx) DNS Ricky Lee (Monza Imports, Turner Bikes, Fox Clothing. Sram, R)