Hannah takes elite men's downhill crown

Kovarik crashes as Button takes silver, Atkinson the bronze

Image 1 of 14

U17 Mens Downhill Podium (L-R) Peter Knott, Jacob Parker, Lachlan McLaren

U17 Mens Downhill Podium (L-R) Peter Knott, Jacob Parker, Lachlan McLaren
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 2 of 14

Michael Hannah en route to a national championship.

Michael Hannah en route to a national championship.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 14

Josh Button corners fast on his way to a 2nd in the Elite Mens Downhill

Josh Button corners fast on his way to a 2nd in the Elite Mens Downhill
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 4 of 14

Conor Fearon showing off his skills to the crowd during his win in the U19 Mens Downhill

Conor Fearon showing off his skills to the crowd during his win in the U19 Mens Downhill
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 5 of 14

Troy Brosnan firing to a solid 2nd in the U19 Mens Downhill

Troy Brosnan firing to a solid 2nd in the U19 Mens Downhill
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 6 of 14

Brandon Yrttiaho airs huge over the hip jump going to a 3rd place in the U19 Mens Downhill

Brandon Yrttiaho airs huge over the hip jump going to a 3rd place in the U19 Mens Downhill
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 7 of 14

Staring down the barrel after his impressive victory in the Elite Mens Downhill is Mick Hannah

Staring down the barrel after his impressive victory in the Elite Mens Downhill is Mick Hannah
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 8 of 14

U15 Mens Downhill Podium (L-R) Joel Willis, Andrew Crimmins, Remy Morton

U15 Mens Downhill Podium (L-R) Joel Willis, Andrew Crimmins, Remy Morton
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 9 of 14

Bryn Atkinson looked flawless in his 3rd place in the Mens Downhill

Bryn Atkinson looked flawless in his 3rd place in the Mens Downhill
(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Image 10 of 14

Ben Cory finished the day in 5th place.

Ben Cory finished the day in 5th place.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 14

Joshua Button claimed the silver medal.

Joshua Button claimed the silver medal.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 14

Bryn Atkinson won bronze in the Elite men's downhill.

Bryn Atkinson won bronze in the Elite men's downhill.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 14

Rhys Willemse finished fourth in the Elite men's downhill.

Rhys Willemse finished fourth in the Elite men's downhill.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 14

The Elite men's downhill podium.

The Elite men's downhill podium.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

2009 world championship bronze medallist Michael Hannah stayed true to form in the seeding round, to take out the elite men's downhill national championship, the last event of the 2011 Australian Mountain Bike Championships.

Recording the fastest run of the championships, Hannah claimed the gold medal in a time of 2:02.36 bumping good friend Joshua Button (2:04.27) into the silver medal position followed by Canberra's Bryn Atkinson (2:04.33) in third.

Reigning national champion Chris Kovarik hit the dirt in the lower section of the course, costing the 33-year-old any chance of back-to-back victories.

Hannah, who currently lives in Colorado with his wife, returned to Australia in pursuit of the green and gold jersey.  "Everything went perfect actually," Hannah said.

"It's always a bit nerve racking being the last guy, but Josh, a good mate of mine, was leading at the time so I was pretty stoked for him so just wanted to have a clean run. I came over here just for the race, I wanted the win."

Under 19 men’s downhill

An enthralling battle between two South Australian young guns has produced an upset in the under 19 men's downhill competition, with Kingswood's Connor Fearon posting a surprise victory over current world under 19 champion Troy Brosnan.

The victory is the first win of the season for Fearon in what has been in an incredibly tight tussle between the pair throughout the national series.

"This event was the biggest race for this year for me and I made it a goal, so it feels really good," Fearon said.

"The last two races I have been less than a second off (Troy), and this is the best race to beat him, for the national championship."

Hoping to make it overseas to compete on the World Cup circuit and at the world championships in June, Fearon will have a busy year as he juggles year 12 studies. The 17-year-old admits that whilst riding is his main priority, his parents may not agree.

Full results

Elite men
1Michael Hannah (GT Factory NEMA eyewear)0:02:02.36
2Joshua Button (Suspension Centre, Intense, SRAM, Alpinestars.)0:02:04.27
3Bryn Atkinson0:02:04.33
4Rhys Willemse (Giant,Fox Shox/tekin,Unit Clothing, fortheriders ,)0:02:04.41
5Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles, Onya Bike Belconnen and Civic, Fox)0:02:05.66
6Aden Wyber0:02:06.50
7Mitch Delfs (Factory Kona, Globe, Smith Optics)0:02:07.05
8Rhys Atkinson0:02:07.10
9Shaun O'Connor0:02:07.15
10Chris Kovarik0:02:07.91
11Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing, Gary Cannan Electrica)0:02:08.53
12Ben Bell0:02:08.94
13Jared Graves0:02:08.95
14Ryan Andrews0:02:09.36
15Cillian Kennedy0:02:09.45
16William Rischbieth (Aldgate Bike Shop, Drizabone Aus Giant Bikes)0:02:09.50
17Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns)0:02:09.65
18Timothy Eaton (Onya Bike Belconnen, Marzocchi, Gravity, Atomlab,)0:02:09.72
19Deon Baker0:02:10.22
20Sean McCarroll0:02:10.56
21Marcus Fairbanks0:02:10.82
22Aaron Oates (Cyclingo, 4Shaw Agencies, Santacruz, Sram, Rockshox)0:02:11.22
23Cody Eichhorn0:02:11.52
24Brodie Sturgess0:02:11.97
25Stuart Macdonald0:02:12.16
26Bryce Stirling0:02:12.34
27Craig Yates0:02:12.43
28Miikael Kinnunen (Midland Cycles)0:02:12.45
29Simon Buzacott (JT Cycles Brighton)0:02:13.52
30Ben Goff0:02:13.86
31Jacob Reeves (pedal power plus)0:02:13.94
32Luke Ball0:02:14.11
32Aaron Bashford (Onya Bike Belconnen & Civic)0:02:14.11
34Liam Paiaro (Santacruz, Fortheriders.Com)0:02:14.33
35Lindsay Klein0:02:14.36
36Ryan Hunt0:02:14.69
37Mathew Dodd0:02:15.04
38Michael Manning0:02:15.09
39Nathan Rennie (GT Factory NEMA eyewear)0:02:15.12
40Ngari Jenkins0:02:15.94
41Rhys Jones (Hostile Riding Sytems)0:02:16.52
42Clint Merrin0:02:16.87
43Ben Morrison0:02:16.88
44Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au)0:02:16.89
45Steven Gebert (KONA factory team, Australia ZONE health and fitne)0:02:16.95
46Tyson Obst (Bicycle Xpress)0:02:17.98
47Michael Illing (Cycle Now,)0:02:18.14
48Jared Rando0:02:18.76
49Jed Simons0:02:19.34
50Michael Watt (Mallard Cycles MC*Racing I-Train)0:02:19.67
51Matt Bell0:02:20.41
52Brad McDonnell0:02:20.60
53Isaac Heppell0:02:20.65
54Murray Dickson0:02:20.85
55Ian Jones (Edge cycleworks Cairns)0:02:21.08
56Brett Slater0:02:22.06
57Nathan Newell (Craftworks Cycles, AXO, EKS Brand, Wurth Australia)0:02:22.27
58Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles SMX Optics Epic Action Cams Standish)0:02:22.57
59Nathan Wicker0:02:23.61
60Matthew Currie0:02:24.71
61Blake Nielson0:02:25.90
62Jamie Le Feuvre0:02:27.39
63Rhys Heard (Standish Cycles Unley)0:02:36.61
64Andrew Laird0:02:37.06
65Alex Leech0:02:48.92
66Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes, Spearmans Cycles, Maxxis, SRAM, TWE W)
67Kye Hore
DNSTyson Schmidt
DNSJesse Sutton
DNSJeffery Purves
DNSKieran Jenkins (Cycle Worx)
DNSRicky Lee (Monza Imports, Turner Bikes, Fox Clothing. Sram, R)

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor Fearon0:02:02.57
2Troy Brosnan0:00:02.71
3Brandon Yrttiaho0:00:02.76
4Ben Power0:00:08.50
5Sam Fraser0:00:09.46
6James Kelly0:00:09.98
7Joe Vejvoda0:00:11.16
8David McMillan0:00:11.30
9Mitchell Bryant0:00:12.76
10Phillip Piazza0:00:12.96
11Graeme Mudd0:00:13.00
12Zac Buckley0:00:13.56
13Trent Piribauer0:00:13.57
14Ben Matthews0:00:13.94
15Jai Motherwell0:00:13.97
16Daniel Bender0:00:16.00
17Henry Blake0:00:16.11
18Benjamin Forbes0:00:17.38
19Mac West-moore0:00:17.92
20Adam Flower0:00:18.53
21Nicholas Bohle0:00:18.82
22Andrew Meagher0:00:19.97
23Ben Dippel0:00:21.34
24Bradley Drage0:00:21.88
25Jackson Crowe0:00:22.36
26Bradley Trembath0:00:22.80
27Jackson Bell0:00:23.28
28Grant Womersley0:00:23.40
29Nelson Kreilis0:00:23.72
30Jake Adams0:00:24.38
31Angus Jackson0:00:25.37
32Max Nielson0:00:25.53
33Nicholas Johnson0:00:25.58
34Angus Madden0:00:25.90
35Jarrod Saville0:00:26.11
36Stephen Matthews0:00:26.57
37Tom Norton-laheney0:00:31.51
38Angus McCarthy0:00:32.68
39Josh Mitchell0:00:40.24
40Geoffrey Battle0:00:43.96
41Ned Simes0:00:49.77
42Aaron Pelttari0:00:23.55
43Jordan Prochyra0:01:18.55
DNFOscar Ottesen

