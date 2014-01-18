Huber and Kleinhans claim record-breaking wins at Attakwas Extreme
Swiss riders top the podium in South Africa
Swiss marathon specialists, Urs Huber (Team Bulls) and Ariane Kleinhans (Team RE:CM) shattered the men's and women's course records respectively when they claimed dominant victories at the 2014 Attakwas Extreme mountain bike marathon near Oudtshoorn, South Africa on Saturday.
Men
Huber, a 28-year-old former Swiss national champion, clocked a time of 4 hours 47 minutes and 46 seconds, almost nine minutes faster than the previous record of 4:56:29 set in 2013 by compatriot, Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing). It was Huber's first attempt at the 121km event, which includes a demanding 2,900 metres of vertical ascent.
Sauser, the current marathon world champion, was the runner-up on Saturday in a time of 4:54:33, also eclipsing his previous best time, but still well behind the rampant Huber, who rose to global prominence when he finished runner-up in the 2013 Cape Epic stage race with German teammate, Karl Platt.
Platt finished third on Saturday in a time of 4:55:16, with Czech Republic's Frantisek Rabon (Specialized Racing) securing fourth in his first race as a mountain bike pro following a decade-long career as a road cycling pro. Erik Kleinhans (Team RE:CM) was the first South African finisher in fifth place.
"I must say I was surprised to win by such a big margin. Being the first race of the year I didn't know what my condition was like and I'm still in training, so I didn't peak especially for this race," said Huber.
"This Attakwas race was a very good all-around test. The first half was very rough and technical. I couldn't ride up some of the climbs. Not many of us could. The second half was more rolling, but still long and tough," said Huber.
Huber took the lead by riding away from defending champion, Sauser, with 70 kilometres remaining while climbing through the Attakwaskloof Pass, a rugged, scenic 300-year-old ox-wagon pass through the Outeniqua Mountains.
"I didn't attack Christoph, I just rode my own pace and I noticed he couldn't stay with me. I thought that with the tough last 60km, I should wait for him, but then I realised we were both riding alone. And so were the others behind him all riding alone. The wind wasn't so strong, so I decided to give it a full go from there and it paid off. This is definitely one of the best wins of my career."
Women
Current Swiss marathon champion Ariane Kleinhans (Team RE:CM), who lives in South Africa, captured her fourth successive Attakwas Extreme title in 5:40:38, slicing almost two minutes off her previous best mark of 5:41:29. She placed 22nd overall in the 1000-plus strong field.
South African marathon champion, Robyn de Groot (Biogen Toyota) outsprinted Ischen Stopforth (Sasol Racing) after almost six hours of racing to claim second place in her first attempt at the event. Stopforth became the first woman to finish eight editions of the race.
"I'm very pleased to win again. It was a good winning margin, but it's never an easy race this. I was hoping for a fast time and I pushed it really hard in the final 50km, a lot of the time there I was on my own," said Kleinhans.
"Early on it was just Robyn (De Groot) and I in the lead and in a rough section I got away from her because she is not so good in the technical stuff. Then I tore a tyre sidewall and managed to nurse it to the first tech zone where I got another wheel. I managed to catch Robyn again before the King of the Mountain at about 55km and then I just focussed on staying smooth and trouble-free to the finish," said Kleinhans.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls
|4:47:46
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:06:36
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:07:19
|4
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:07:23
|5
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Team RE:CM
|0:09:41
|6
|Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls
|7
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:10:04
|8
|Kevin Evans (RSA) FedGroup Itec
|0:19:38
|9
|Darren Lill (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:19:53
|10
|Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:19:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) Team RE:CM
|5:40:38
|2
|Robyn de Groot (RSA) Biogen Toyota
|0:16:48
|3
|Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Sasol Racing
|0:16:49
|4
|Jeannie Bomford (RSA) USN
|0:29:00
|5
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Sasol Racing
|0:33:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy