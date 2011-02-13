Korea earns three more gold medals
Sweeps Elite omniums, claims Junior women's team sprint
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:35.414
|2
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:36.363
|3
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|0:00:37.016
|4
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|0:00:37.109
|5
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:37.479
|6
|Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)
|0:00:37.823
|1
|Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)
|0:01:04.953
|2
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:01:05.949
|3
|Jaeho Han (Korea)
|0:01:07.109
|4
|Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:01:07.806
|5
|Ryu Sasaki (Japan)
|0:01:09.245
|6
|Ka Ming Shiu (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:09.778
|7
|Kee Meng Ang (Singapore)
|0:01:13.973
|1
|Korea
|0:00:49.925
|Songyi Han (Kor)
|Sun-Young Cho (Kor)
|2
|Malaysia
|0:00:51.540
|Jupha Somnet (Mas)
|Lauretta Eva Adrian (Mas)
|3
|Hong Kong, China
|0:00:51.054
|Hiu Tung Tsang (HKg)
|Wai Ting Liu (HKg)
|4
|Thailand
|0:00:52.364
|Apinya Promboot (Tha)
|Aoy Tunyim (Tha)
|5
|Chinese Taipei
|Tai Ling Lee (Tpe)
|Yi Chun Pan (Tpe)
|6
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|Reihameh Talebisomeesaraei (IRI)
|Behmoosh Barzegar (IRI)
|1
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:45.887
|Junhong Lin (Chn)
|Jinjie Gong (Chn)
|2
|Korea
|0:00:47.265
|Wongyeong Kim (Kor)
|Eunji Lee (Kor)
|3
|Hong Kong, China
|0:00:47.749
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg)
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|0:00:47.932
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe)
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe)
|5
|Japan
|Kanako Kase (Jpn)
|Ryoko Nakagawa (Jpn)
|6
|Thailand
|Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Tha)
|Chanakan Sricha-Um (Tha)
|1
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|20
|pts
|2
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|20
|3
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|22
|4
|Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)
|23
|5
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|26
|6
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|35
|7
|Kimbeley Yap Fui Li (Malaysia)
|42
|8
|Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)
|46
|9
|Niknaz Fazeli Hokmabad (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|48
|10
|Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
|48
|1
|Ho Sung Cho (Korea)
|7
|pts
|2
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|16
|3
|Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)
|19
|4
|Behnam Khalili (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|21
|5
|Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)
|30
|6
|Roman Dronin (Uzbekistan)
|44
|7
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|42
|DNS
|Mohd Adiq Hussai Othman (Malaysia)
