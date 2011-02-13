Trending

Korea earns three more gold medals

Sweeps Elite omniums, claims Junior women's team sprint

Elite Women - 500m Time Trial
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:35.414
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:36.363
3Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:37.016
4Wongyeong Kim (Korea)0:00:37.109
5Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:37.479
6Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)0:00:37.823

Elite Men - 1000m Time Trial
1Mohd Rizal Tisin (Malaysia)0:01:04.953
2Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:01:05.949
3Jaeho Han (Korea)0:01:07.109
4Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:01:07.806
5Ryu Sasaki (Japan)0:01:09.245
6Ka Ming Shiu (Hong Kong, China)0:01:09.778
7Kee Meng Ang (Singapore)0:01:13.973

Junior Women - Team Sprint
1Korea0:00:49.925
Songyi Han (Kor)
Sun-Young Cho (Kor)
2Malaysia0:00:51.540
Jupha Somnet (Mas)
Lauretta Eva Adrian (Mas)
3Hong Kong, China0:00:51.054
Hiu Tung Tsang (HKg)
Wai Ting Liu (HKg)
4Thailand0:00:52.364
Apinya Promboot (Tha)
Aoy Tunyim (Tha)
5Chinese Taipei
Tai Ling Lee (Tpe)
Yi Chun Pan (Tpe)
6Islamic Republic of Iran
Reihameh Talebisomeesaraei (IRI)
Behmoosh Barzegar (IRI)

Elite Women - Team Sprint
1People's Republic of China0:00:45.887
Junhong Lin (Chn)
Jinjie Gong (Chn)
2Korea0:00:47.265
Wongyeong Kim (Kor)
Eunji Lee (Kor)
3Hong Kong, China0:00:47.749
Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
Zhao Juan Meng (HKg)
4Chinese Taipei0:00:47.932
Ting Ying Huang (Tpe)
Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe)
5Japan
Kanako Kase (Jpn)
Ryoko Nakagawa (Jpn)
6Thailand
Panwaraporn Boonsawat (Tha)
Chanakan Sricha-Um (Tha)

Elite Women - Final Omnium classification
1Min Hye Lee (Korea)20pts
2Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)20
3Minami Uwano (Japan)22
4Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)23
5Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)26
6Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)35
7Kimbeley Yap Fui Li (Malaysia)42
8Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)46
9Niknaz Fazeli Hokmabad (Islamic Republic of Iran)48
10Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)48

Elite Men - Final Omnium classification
1Ho Sung Cho (Korea)7pts
2Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)16
3Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)19
4Behnam Khalili (Islamic Republic of Iran)21
5Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)30
6Roman Dronin (Uzbekistan)44
7Shih Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)42
DNSMohd Adiq Hussai Othman (Malaysia)

