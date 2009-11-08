Yamamoto, Chengyuan win elite titles
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Supachiwakun, Warapiang sweep junior titles for Thailand
China's Ren Chengyuan and Japan's Kohei Yamamoto took the top spots at the Asian Mountain Bike Championships elite cross country races on Sunday.
"Everything went according to what I've planned. My goal was to win against Katayama (Japan)," said Chengyuan. "It was hot and the route was very narrow, but I am happy to be here with the gold."
Chengyuan defeated Rie Katayama (Japan) and teammate Liu Ying for the win.
Yamamoto was pleased with his cross country win. "It's a great end to my season," he said. "It was quite dangerous because of the roots along the track. With the presence of Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong) and Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan) made the competition very tough."
Chun Hing took silver while Kazantsev earned bronze in the elite men's race.
Relative newcomer to the sport Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) won the junior women's race ahead of Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam) and Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea).
"I've been riding for only one year, and I'm very happy to win the gold medal," said Warapiang. "The hot weather made it extremely difficult."
Thailand also won the junior men's race with Natawat Supachiwakun. Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) was second and Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia) was third.
"It's my first time coming to Malaysia and competing outside of my country (Thailand)," said a jubilant Supachiwakun. "Finally my seven years in mountain biking have paid off with this prestigious win."
After racing in his home country, Jemie said, "The weather was extremely hot today and the competition was extremely intense. I hope to get a better result in the SEA Games in Laos.
|1
|Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
|1:45:59
|2
|Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:12
|3
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:01
|4
|Dadi Nurcahyadi (Indonesia)
|0:03:38
|5
|Ji Jian Hua (People's Republic of China)
|0:05:10
|6
|Sang-Hoon Na (Korea)
|0:05:13
|7
|Chandra Rafsanjani (Indonesia)
|0:06:01
|8
|Keerati Sukprasart (Thailand)
|0:06:54
|9
|Tawatchai Masae (Thailand)
|10
|Bandi Sugito (Indonesia)
|0:07:30
|11
|Seiya Hirano (Japan)
|0:07:42
|12
|Timur Abeldinov (Kazakhstan)
|0:09:05
|13
|Jin-Yong Choi (Korea)
|0:10:22
|14
|Dong-Ryel Shin (Korea)
|0:10:23
|15
|Wang Zhen (People's Republic of China)
|0:11:49
|16
|Woo-Ram Jung (Korea)
|0:12:33
|17
|Apisit Charoenkit (Thailand)
|0:12:55
|18
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:14:57
|19
|Parviz Mardani (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:15:47
|20
|Niño Surban (Philippines)
|0:17:22
|21
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)
|0:19:44
|22
|Mahdi Abbaszadeh (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|-1
|23
|Shahrin Amir (Malaysia)
|-2
|24
|Nickolas Minol (Malaysia)
|-2
|25
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Chinese Taipei)
|-3
|26
|Cheng Chak Shing (Hong Kong, China)
|-3
|27
|Phung Van Loc (Vietnam)
|-3
|28
|Chu Quang Thang (Vietnam)
|-3
|29
|Padam Shabenhang (Nepal)
|-4
|30
|Phan Hoang Hung (Vietnam)
|-4
|31
|Mohd Raihaan Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)
|-4
|32
|Chih Jung Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|-4
|33
|Jumari Muhamad Elmi (Malaysia)
|-4
|34
|Muhd Nurjamri Johari (Brunei Darussalam)
|-4
|35
|Mohd Halid Sata (Brunei Darussalam)
|-4
|DNF
|Tsujiura Keiichi (Japan)
|DNF
|Mehdi Naghiloo (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|DNF
|Raijesh Ryner Anag (Malaysia)
|DNS
|Zhang Shufeng (People's Republic of China)
|DSQ
|Faraz Shohri (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|1
|Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China)
|1:41:42
|2
|Rie Katayama (Japan)
|0:03:16
|3
|Liu Ying (People's Republic of China)
|0:09:25
|4
|Yukari Nakagome (Japan)
|0:11:07
|5
|Kasmawati Yazid (Indonesia)
|0:16:20
|6
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)
|0:16:21
|7
|Junaidah Juss (Malaysia)
|0:17:11
|8
|Hatachanok Srisuwan (Thailand)
|-1
|9
|Apinya Saisamorn (Thailand)
|-2
|10
|Nguyen Thanh Dam (Vietnam)
|-2
|11
|Norsyuhaini Othman (Malaysia)
|-3
|12
|Wan Lin Chang (Chinese Taipei)
|-3
|13
|Nirjala Tamrakar (Nepal)
|-4
|DNF
|Marites Bitbit (Philippines)
|DNF
|Jutamas Wongpadklang (Thailand)
|DSQ
|Vu Thi Thuong (Vietnam)
|1
|Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand)
|1:06:17
|2
|Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:02:22
|3
|Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia)
|0:02:45
|4
|Jong-Geun Choe (Korea)
|0:03:53
|5
|Norshahriel Hiazat Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia)
|0:04:34
|6
|Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia)
|0:05:50
|7
|John Renee Mier (Philippines)
|8
|Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan)
|0:07:13
|9
|Nurlan Duisenov (Kazakhstan)
|0:08:50
|10
|Ha The Long (Vietnam)
|0:10:01
|11
|Chatchai Jarupeng (Thailand)
|0:11:52
|12
|Nguyen Van Quang (Vietnam)
|0:11:59
|13
|Shamsul Firdaus Shahidan (Malaysia)
|0:12:07
|14
|Joshua Zhi Jie Png (Singapore)
|-1
|15
|Iyan Tay Chin Seng (Singapore)
|-2
|16
|Yun-Ha Park (Korea)
|-2
|DNS
|Saber Soltaninasser (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|DNS
|Ali Ashkbous (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|DNS
|Farzad Khodayari (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|1
|Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)
|1:01:38
|2
|Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam)
|0:01:53
|3
|Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea)
|0:03:46
|4
|Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)
|0:06:31
|5
|Kuan Hui Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|0:13:18
|6
|Yu Wen Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:19:22
|7
|Nur Nasthasia Abdul Nazzeer (Singapore)
|0:26:39
