Image 1 of 28 Yu Wen Huang (Chinese Taipei) warms up on the rollers. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 2 of 28 The start of the junior men's race. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 3 of 28 Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) wins the junior women's race. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 4 of 28 Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) was extremely delighted with her win. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 5 of 28 Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam) in second, Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) in first and Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea) in third (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 6 of 28 Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) in second, Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand) in first and Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia) in third for the junior men's cross country (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 7 of 28 Junior women with VIPs at the awards ceremony. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 8 of 28 Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie of Malyasia won bronze in the junior men's cross country. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 9 of 28 Malaysian National Cycling Federation president Haji Abu presents awards to the junior men. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 10 of 28 Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie with Malaysian Team Manager Raijas Anang (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 11 of 28 Elite women's winner Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China) (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 12 of 28 Liu Ying (People's Republic of China), Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China), Rie Katayama (Japan) (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 13 of 28 Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China) shows off her gold medal with a big smile. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 14 of 28 Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan), Kohei Yamamoto (Japan), Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China) (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 15 of 28 Gold medallist Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 16 of 28 Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) won the men's race while Rie Katayama (Japan) was second in the women's race. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 17 of 28 Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) wins the elite men's race. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 18 of 28 Japanese fans celebrated an elite men's cross country victory. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 19 of 28 Sometimes it's faster to run uphill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 20 of 28 A woman rides a downhill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 21 of 28 Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China) rides to a win. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 22 of 28 Bird's eye view of the racing action. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 23 of 28 Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan) (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 24 of 28 This section challenged racers. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 25 of 28 The start of the elite men's cross country race. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 26 of 28 Two racers take different strategies on this climb. One runs, one rides. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 27 of 28 Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) runs uphill. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships) Image 28 of 28 A racer approaches a dangerous section of the course. (Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)

China's Ren Chengyuan and Japan's Kohei Yamamoto took the top spots at the Asian Mountain Bike Championships elite cross country races on Sunday.

"Everything went according to what I've planned. My goal was to win against Katayama (Japan)," said Chengyuan. "It was hot and the route was very narrow, but I am happy to be here with the gold."

Chengyuan defeated Rie Katayama (Japan) and teammate Liu Ying for the win.

Yamamoto was pleased with his cross country win. "It's a great end to my season," he said. "It was quite dangerous because of the roots along the track. With the presence of Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong) and Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan) made the competition very tough."

Chun Hing took silver while Kazantsev earned bronze in the elite men's race.

Relative newcomer to the sport Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) won the junior women's race ahead of Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam) and Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea).

"I've been riding for only one year, and I'm very happy to win the gold medal," said Warapiang. "The hot weather made it extremely difficult."

Thailand also won the junior men's race with Natawat Supachiwakun. Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) was second and Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia) was third.

"It's my first time coming to Malaysia and competing outside of my country (Thailand)," said a jubilant Supachiwakun. "Finally my seven years in mountain biking have paid off with this prestigious win."

After racing in his home country, Jemie said, "The weather was extremely hot today and the competition was extremely intense. I hope to get a better result in the SEA Games in Laos.

Elite men 1 Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) 1:45:59 2 Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:12 3 Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan) 0:02:01 4 Dadi Nurcahyadi (Indonesia) 0:03:38 5 Ji Jian Hua (People's Republic of China) 0:05:10 6 Sang-Hoon Na (Korea) 0:05:13 7 Chandra Rafsanjani (Indonesia) 0:06:01 8 Keerati Sukprasart (Thailand) 0:06:54 9 Tawatchai Masae (Thailand) 10 Bandi Sugito (Indonesia) 0:07:30 11 Seiya Hirano (Japan) 0:07:42 12 Timur Abeldinov (Kazakhstan) 0:09:05 13 Jin-Yong Choi (Korea) 0:10:22 14 Dong-Ryel Shin (Korea) 0:10:23 15 Wang Zhen (People's Republic of China) 0:11:49 16 Woo-Ram Jung (Korea) 0:12:33 17 Apisit Charoenkit (Thailand) 0:12:55 18 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kazakhstan) 0:14:57 19 Parviz Mardani (Islamic Republic of Iran) 0:15:47 20 Niño Surban (Philippines) 0:17:22 21 Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand) 0:19:44 22 Mahdi Abbaszadeh (Islamic Republic of Iran) -1 23 Shahrin Amir (Malaysia) -2 24 Nickolas Minol (Malaysia) -2 25 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Chinese Taipei) -3 26 Cheng Chak Shing (Hong Kong, China) -3 27 Phung Van Loc (Vietnam) -3 28 Chu Quang Thang (Vietnam) -3 29 Padam Shabenhang (Nepal) -4 30 Phan Hoang Hung (Vietnam) -4 31 Mohd Raihaan Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam) -4 32 Chih Jung Chen (Chinese Taipei) -4 33 Jumari Muhamad Elmi (Malaysia) -4 34 Muhd Nurjamri Johari (Brunei Darussalam) -4 35 Mohd Halid Sata (Brunei Darussalam) -4 DNF Tsujiura Keiichi (Japan) DNF Mehdi Naghiloo (Islamic Republic of Iran) DNF Raijesh Ryner Anag (Malaysia) DNS Zhang Shufeng (People's Republic of China) DSQ Faraz Shohri (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Elite women 1 Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China) 1:41:42 2 Rie Katayama (Japan) 0:03:16 3 Liu Ying (People's Republic of China) 0:09:25 4 Yukari Nakagome (Japan) 0:11:07 5 Kasmawati Yazid (Indonesia) 0:16:20 6 Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia) 0:16:21 7 Junaidah Juss (Malaysia) 0:17:11 8 Hatachanok Srisuwan (Thailand) -1 9 Apinya Saisamorn (Thailand) -2 10 Nguyen Thanh Dam (Vietnam) -2 11 Norsyuhaini Othman (Malaysia) -3 12 Wan Lin Chang (Chinese Taipei) -3 13 Nirjala Tamrakar (Nepal) -4 DNF Marites Bitbit (Philippines) DNF Jutamas Wongpadklang (Thailand) DSQ Vu Thi Thuong (Vietnam)

Junior men 1 Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand) 1:06:17 2 Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) 0:02:22 3 Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia) 0:02:45 4 Jong-Geun Choe (Korea) 0:03:53 5 Norshahriel Hiazat Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia) 0:04:34 6 Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia) 0:05:50 7 John Renee Mier (Philippines) 8 Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan) 0:07:13 9 Nurlan Duisenov (Kazakhstan) 0:08:50 10 Ha The Long (Vietnam) 0:10:01 11 Chatchai Jarupeng (Thailand) 0:11:52 12 Nguyen Van Quang (Vietnam) 0:11:59 13 Shamsul Firdaus Shahidan (Malaysia) 0:12:07 14 Joshua Zhi Jie Png (Singapore) -1 15 Iyan Tay Chin Seng (Singapore) -2 16 Yun-Ha Park (Korea) -2 DNS Saber Soltaninasser (Islamic Republic of Iran) DNS Ali Ashkbous (Islamic Republic of Iran) DNS Farzad Khodayari (Islamic Republic of Iran)