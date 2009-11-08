Trending

Yamamoto, Chengyuan win elite titles

Supachiwakun, Warapiang sweep junior titles for Thailand

Image 1 of 28

Yu Wen Huang (Chinese Taipei) warms up on the rollers.

Yu Wen Huang (Chinese Taipei) warms up on the rollers.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 2 of 28

The start of the junior men's race.

The start of the junior men's race.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 3 of 28

Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) wins the junior women's race.

Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) wins the junior women's race.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 4 of 28

Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) was extremely delighted with her win.

Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) was extremely delighted with her win.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 5 of 28

Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam) in second, Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) in first and Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea) in third

Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam) in second, Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) in first and Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea) in third
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 6 of 28

Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) in second, Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand) in first and Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia) in third for the junior men's cross country

Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) in second, Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand) in first and Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia) in third for the junior men's cross country
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 7 of 28

Junior women with VIPs at the awards ceremony.

Junior women with VIPs at the awards ceremony.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 8 of 28

Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie of Malyasia won bronze in the junior men's cross country.

Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie of Malyasia won bronze in the junior men's cross country.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 9 of 28

Malaysian National Cycling Federation president Haji Abu presents awards to the junior men.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation president Haji Abu presents awards to the junior men.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 10 of 28

Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie with Malaysian Team Manager Raijas Anang

Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie with Malaysian Team Manager Raijas Anang
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 11 of 28

Elite women's winner Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China)

Elite women's winner Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China)
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 12 of 28

Liu Ying (People's Republic of China), Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China), Rie Katayama (Japan)

Liu Ying (People's Republic of China), Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China), Rie Katayama (Japan)
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 13 of 28

Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China) shows off her gold medal with a big smile.

Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China) shows off her gold medal with a big smile.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 14 of 28

Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan), Kohei Yamamoto (Japan), Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China)

Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan), Kohei Yamamoto (Japan), Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China)
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 15 of 28

Gold medallist Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)

Gold medallist Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 16 of 28

Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) won the men's race while Rie Katayama (Japan) was second in the women's race.

Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) won the men's race while Rie Katayama (Japan) was second in the women's race.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 17 of 28

Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) wins the elite men's race.

Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) wins the elite men's race.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 18 of 28

Japanese fans celebrated an elite men's cross country victory.

Japanese fans celebrated an elite men's cross country victory.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 19 of 28

Sometimes it's faster to run uphill.

Sometimes it's faster to run uphill.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 20 of 28

A woman rides a downhill.

A woman rides a downhill.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 21 of 28

Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China) rides to a win.

Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China) rides to a win.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 22 of 28

Bird's eye view of the racing action.

Bird's eye view of the racing action.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 23 of 28

Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)

Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 24 of 28

This section challenged racers.

This section challenged racers.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 25 of 28

The start of the elite men's cross country race.

The start of the elite men's cross country race.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 26 of 28

Two racers take different strategies on this climb. One runs, one rides.

Two racers take different strategies on this climb. One runs, one rides.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 27 of 28

Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) runs uphill.

Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) runs uphill.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)
Image 28 of 28

A racer approaches a dangerous section of the course.

A racer approaches a dangerous section of the course.
(Image credit: Asian Mountain Bike Championships)

China's Ren Chengyuan and Japan's Kohei Yamamoto took the top spots at the Asian Mountain Bike Championships elite cross country races on Sunday.

"Everything went according to what I've planned. My goal was to win against Katayama (Japan)," said Chengyuan. "It was hot and the route was very narrow, but I am happy to be here with the gold."

Chengyuan defeated Rie Katayama (Japan) and teammate Liu Ying for the win.

Yamamoto was pleased with his cross country win. "It's a great end to my season," he said. "It was quite dangerous because of the roots along the track. With the presence of Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong) and Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan) made the competition very tough."

Chun Hing took silver while Kazantsev earned bronze in the elite men's race.

Relative newcomer to the sport Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand) won the junior women's race ahead of Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam) and Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea).

"I've been riding for only one year, and I'm very happy to win the gold medal," said Warapiang. "The hot weather made it extremely difficult."

Thailand also won the junior men's race with Natawat Supachiwakun. Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China) was second and Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia) was third.

"It's my first time coming to Malaysia and competing outside of my country (Thailand)," said a jubilant Supachiwakun. "Finally my seven years in mountain biking have paid off with this prestigious win."

After racing in his home country, Jemie said, "The weather was extremely hot today and the competition was extremely intense. I hope to get a better result in the SEA Games in Laos.

Elite men
1Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)1:45:59
2Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong, China)0:00:12
3Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)0:02:01
4Dadi Nurcahyadi (Indonesia)0:03:38
5Ji Jian Hua (People's Republic of China)0:05:10
6Sang-Hoon Na (Korea)0:05:13
7Chandra Rafsanjani (Indonesia)0:06:01
8Keerati Sukprasart (Thailand)0:06:54
9Tawatchai Masae (Thailand)
10Bandi Sugito (Indonesia)0:07:30
11Seiya Hirano (Japan)0:07:42
12Timur Abeldinov (Kazakhstan)0:09:05
13Jin-Yong Choi (Korea)0:10:22
14Dong-Ryel Shin (Korea)0:10:23
15Wang Zhen (People's Republic of China)0:11:49
16Woo-Ram Jung (Korea)0:12:33
17Apisit Charoenkit (Thailand)0:12:55
18Artyom Golovachshenko (Kazakhstan)0:14:57
19Parviz Mardani (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:15:47
20Niño Surban (Philippines)0:17:22
21Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)0:19:44
22Mahdi Abbaszadeh (Islamic Republic of Iran)-1
23Shahrin Amir (Malaysia)-2
24Nickolas Minol (Malaysia)-2
25Kuei Hsiang Peng (Chinese Taipei)-3
26Cheng Chak Shing (Hong Kong, China)-3
27Phung Van Loc (Vietnam)-3
28Chu Quang Thang (Vietnam)-3
29Padam Shabenhang (Nepal)-4
30Phan Hoang Hung (Vietnam)-4
31Mohd Raihaan Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)-4
32Chih Jung Chen (Chinese Taipei)-4
33Jumari Muhamad Elmi (Malaysia)-4
34Muhd Nurjamri Johari (Brunei Darussalam)-4
35Mohd Halid Sata (Brunei Darussalam)-4
DNFTsujiura Keiichi (Japan)
DNFMehdi Naghiloo (Islamic Republic of Iran)
DNFRaijesh Ryner Anag (Malaysia)
DNSZhang Shufeng (People's Republic of China)
DSQFaraz Shohri (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Elite women
1Ren Chengyuan (People's Republic of China)1:41:42
2Rie Katayama (Japan)0:03:16
3Liu Ying (People's Republic of China)0:09:25
4Yukari Nakagome (Japan)0:11:07
5Kasmawati Yazid (Indonesia)0:16:20
6Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)0:16:21
7Junaidah Juss (Malaysia)0:17:11
8Hatachanok Srisuwan (Thailand)-1
9Apinya Saisamorn (Thailand)-2
10Nguyen Thanh Dam (Vietnam)-2
11Norsyuhaini Othman (Malaysia)-3
12Wan Lin Chang (Chinese Taipei)-3
13Nirjala Tamrakar (Nepal)-4
DNFMarites Bitbit (Philippines)
DNFJutamas Wongpadklang (Thailand)
DSQVu Thi Thuong (Vietnam)

Junior men
1Natawat Supachiwakun (Thailand)1:06:17
2Luk Chun Chung (Hong Kong, China)0:02:22
3Jeoffrey Jerry Jemie (Malaysia)0:02:45
4Jong-Geun Choe (Korea)0:03:53
5Norshahriel Hiazat Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia)0:04:34
6Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia)0:05:50
7John Renee Mier (Philippines)
8Vadim Galeyev (Kazakhstan)0:07:13
9Nurlan Duisenov (Kazakhstan)0:08:50
10Ha The Long (Vietnam)0:10:01
11Chatchai Jarupeng (Thailand)0:11:52
12Nguyen Van Quang (Vietnam)0:11:59
13Shamsul Firdaus Shahidan (Malaysia)0:12:07
14Joshua Zhi Jie Png (Singapore)-1
15Iyan Tay Chin Seng (Singapore)-2
16Yun-Ha Park (Korea)-2
DNSSaber Soltaninasser (Islamic Republic of Iran)
DNSAli Ashkbous (Islamic Republic of Iran)
DNSFarzad Khodayari (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Junior women
1Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)1:01:38
2Dinh Thi Nhu Quynh (Vietnam)0:01:53
3Da-Jeong Yoo (Korea)0:03:46
4Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)0:06:31
5Kuan Hui Wu (Chinese Taipei)0:13:18
6Yu Wen Huang (Chinese Taipei)0:19:22
7Nur Nasthasia Abdul Nazzeer (Singapore)0:26:39

 

